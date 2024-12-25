63 Times People Got Creative And Made Christmas Funnier Than Ever (New Pics)
Christmas is all about spreading joy and embracing the holiday spirit. And what better way to do that than by adding a dash of humor to the celebrations?
Here at Bored Panda, we believe laughter is the perfect companion to holiday cheer. That’s why we’ve gathered a collection of hilarious moments where people brought their wit and creativity to the festivities. From playful jokes around the dinner table to clever and funny family pics, these lighthearted touches make the season even more memorable. Keep scrolling to dive into these hilarious holiday moments and let the laughter add an extra sparkle to your festive spirit!
This Squirrel Sits Atop Our Christmas Tree Every Year
Merry Christmas To Everyone With Or Without A Stigmatism
“ I boast my private gate to fairyland, / My kaleidoscope, my cornucopia, / My own philosopher's stone, myopia.” — Ogden Nash, AND HOW KEEN WAS THE VISION OF SIR LAUNFAL?
My Sister Asked My Parents For A Picture Of The Scarves They Got For Christmas And This Is What They Sent Her LOL
For those who don't get the reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gothic
My "Ugly Christmas Sweater" For Work. Didn't Get Fired
All My Girlfriend Wanted Was One Good Xmas Pic With The Girls
I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes Every Person Is Me)
Merry Christmas
My Mom Used Her Ninja H2 Instead Of Putting Up A Christmas Tree
Looks Like You Live In A Pretty Awesome Neighborhood
Another Christmas As The Last Unmarried In My Family
Merry Christmas From Our Sad Mall Goth Family To Yours
Today We Put Christmas Decorations In The Office
Since there’s a hole in the ceiling I thought It was perfect for a decoration from a classic Christmas movie.
I Set Up Our Christmas Gottfried Today
My Buddy Made Me A Christmas Tree Ornament
My Boss Wears Cargo Shorts 365 Days A Year. I Make A Tree Ornament For Him Every Christmas. This Year I Made Cargo Shorts Christmas Ornament
At no Hallmark store near you. Made with fimo polymer clay.
My Christmas Card From Last Year. If You Look Closely, You Might Notice Something
Girlfriend Was Hassling Me To Go Get A Christmas Tree
I Had To Work Today For The First Christmas Ever And My Maw Had A Candlelit Vigil For Me
My 4yo’s Casual Flex Resulted In A Tree That Is Serving
I’m that annoying b who goes all out for Christmas, and this year my oldest was sick, so I told my youngest not to touch the tree until we could all decorate together.
Fast forward to late night cleaning, and I choked on my wine when I noticed my youngest’s subtle act of rebellion.
Enter Celeste: our resident diva who insists on dry martinis, three olives, judges everyone, and lives her best life slaying on all of us peasants.
Lawyer Today In Court In Desoto County, Mississippi Chancery Court
Our Wes Anderson Themed Family Christmas Card
Every Year I Go To Work On The Eve In A Different Christmas Suit. Hear Is Year 9
On Christmas, My Step Sister Hid 100 Ducks In My House. 96 Have Been Found
$1.4mm Ferrari Laferrari With A Christmas Tree Strapped To Its Roof
"Now I Need A Lot Of Cookies! We've Got To Stop Santa This Christmas"
Found This Today. So Cute. White Christmas
Post Family Xmas Pose
Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Get Holiday Pictures Of The Kid. Apparently This Isn't What She Meant
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas To You And Your Family
All He Needs Now Is A Head Lamp
Christmas Decor At My Work
My FIL Passed Away In October. Every Year For Christmas, He Would Send Us Bacon. I Decided To Surprise My Husband By Ordering Some. He Also Decided To Surprise Me. We Even Ordered It Within 24 Hours Of Each Other. We Ended Up With Almost 8 Lbs Of Bacon And It Gave Us A Good Laugh And Memory
Clearly My Wife And Her Sister Should Have Coordinated More Closely On Kids Names. These Are Their Special, Personalised, Christmas Gift Sacks From The Grandparents
This Xmas Decoration Turned Out Decent
Our Annual Christmas Juicebox Photo With My Siblings - Our 13th Year
Metal Buddy And I Being Crazy At The Mall: 1993-2024 (Merry Xmas)
Merry Christmas
My Father-In-Law Did His Famous Dance Move This Christmas And I’m Glad He Didn’t Break His Neck
Oh Christmas Car, Oh Christmas Car
Ramen House. Happy Holidays
So Cute! Merry Christmas
The Kids I Nanny Said Today Was Dress Up, This Was The Only Xmas Costume Left. So Glad I Don’t Have To Explain To Them I Don’t Celebrate. Merry Early Xmas Everyone! And For Those Who Don’t Celebrate Happy Holidays And Happy Wednesday
Your Christmas Tech Support Has Arrived, I Am Here To Delete Your Cookies But Not To Fix Your Printers
A Letter I Wrote My Parents In The Fourth Grade
My Parents’ Christmas Tree Is 25 Years Old, Still Using The Same Box It Came With
Merry Christmas To All Of You Chicks
If You Work Hard, And Believe In Yourself, Anything Is Possible. I Own 100 Copies Of The Matrix Reloaded. Happy Holidays
Boys would really rather buy 100 copies of The Matrix Reloaded than talk about their feelings.