Here at Bored Panda, we believe laughter is the perfect companion to holiday cheer . That’s why we’ve gathered a collection of hilarious moments where people brought their wit and creativity to the festivities. From playful jokes around the dinner table to clever and funny family pics, these lighthearted touches make the season even more memorable. Keep scrolling to dive into these hilarious holiday moments and let the laughter add an extra sparkle to your festive spirit!

Christmas is all about spreading joy and embracing the holiday spirit. And what better way to do that than by adding a dash of humor to the celebrations?

#1 This Squirrel Sits Atop Our Christmas Tree Every Year Share icon This is Sammy and a family joke



#2 Merry Christmas To Everyone With Or Without A Stigmatism Share icon

#3 My Sister Asked My Parents For A Picture Of The Scarves They Got For Christmas And This Is What They Sent Her LOL Share icon

Festivals are so much more than just dates on a calendar—they’re those magical moments that bring people together, full of joy, laughter, and love. And let’s be honest, they’re the perfect excuse to press pause on life and reconnect with your family in the best way possible. One of the most beautiful things about festivals is how they help pass down traditions. When parents share family customs with their kids, they’re not just teaching them about their roots—they’re creating memories that will stick with them forever.

#4 My "Ugly Christmas Sweater" For Work. Didn't Get Fired Share icon

#5 All My Girlfriend Wanted Was One Good Xmas Pic With The Girls Share icon

#6 I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes Every Person Is Me) Share icon

Honestly, festivals are a much-needed break from the everyday hustle. Between work, school, and chores, it’s easy to forget how important it is to just spend quality time together. Cooking festive meals, decorating the house, or even just sitting around sharing stories—these simple moments can mean the world to everyone involved.

#7 Merry Christmas Share icon

#8 My Mom Used Her Ninja H2 Instead Of Putting Up A Christmas Tree Share icon

#9 Looks Like You Live In A Pretty Awesome Neighborhood Share icon

Let’s not forget how festivals bring the extended family into the mix. Whether it’s cousins, aunts, uncles, or even close family friends, these gatherings make you feel like you’re part of something bigger. ADVERTISEMENT There’s a certain warmth that comes from being surrounded by people who care about you, no matter how crazy life gets.

#10 Another Christmas As The Last Unmarried In My Family Share icon

#11 Merry Christmas From Our Sad Mall Goth Family To Yours Share icon

#12 Today We Put Christmas Decorations In The Office Share icon Since there’s a hole in the ceiling I thought It was perfect for a decoration from a classic Christmas movie.



And here’s the thing—festivals are great for your mental health too. That excitement you feel leading up to the celebrations? That’s your body releasing endorphins, aka the “happiness hormones.” Festivals remind us to slow down, smile, and soak in the good vibes.

#13 I Set Up Our Christmas Gottfried Today Share icon

#14 My Buddy Made Me A Christmas Tree Ornament Share icon

#15 My Boss Wears Cargo Shorts 365 Days A Year. I Make A Tree Ornament For Him Every Christmas. This Year I Made Cargo Shorts Christmas Ornament Share icon At no Hallmark store near you. Made with fimo polymer clay.



#16 My Christmas Card From Last Year. If You Look Closely, You Might Notice Something Share icon

Then there’s the giving and sharing. Whether it’s exchanging gifts, helping someone in need, or simply sharing a meal, festivals teach us empathy and kindness. It’s these little acts of generosity that make the world feel like a brighter place.

#17 Girlfriend Was Hassling Me To Go Get A Christmas Tree Share icon

#18 I Had To Work Today For The First Christmas Ever And My Maw Had A Candlelit Vigil For Me Share icon

#19 No Better Present Than Your Time And Love. Well Done Share icon

#20 My 4yo’s Casual Flex Resulted In A Tree That Is Serving Share icon I’m that annoying b who goes all out for Christmas, and this year my oldest was sick, so I told my youngest not to touch the tree until we could all decorate together.



Fast forward to late night cleaning, and I choked on my wine when I noticed my youngest’s subtle act of rebellion.



Enter Celeste: our resident diva who insists on dry martinis, three olives, judges everyone, and lives her best life slaying on all of us peasants.



#21 Lawyer Today In Court In Desoto County, Mississippi Chancery Court Share icon

The best part? The happiness from these celebrations doesn’t just disappear when the festival ends. That warm, fuzzy feeling tends to linger, reminding you of the fun times you had and strengthening your family bond long after the decorations are put away.

#22 Our Wes Anderson Themed Family Christmas Card Share icon

#23 Every Year I Go To Work On The Eve In A Different Christmas Suit. Hear Is Year 9 Share icon

#24 On Christmas, My Step Sister Hid 100 Ducks In My House. 96 Have Been Found Share icon

As the next festival season rolls around, embrace it with open arms. Let it be an opportunity to reconnect, create lasting memories, and celebrate what truly matters—being together.

#25 $1.4mm Ferrari Laferrari With A Christmas Tree Strapped To Its Roof Share icon

#26 "Now I Need A Lot Of Cookies! We've Got To Stop Santa This Christmas" Share icon







#27 Found This Today. So Cute. White Christmas Share icon

After all, these are the moments you’ll cherish forever. So, which of these posts brought the biggest smile to your face? Share it with a loved one and spread a little extra holiday cheer!

#28 Post Family Xmas Pose Share icon

#29 Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Get Holiday Pictures Of The Kid. Apparently This Isn't What She Meant Share icon

#30 Merry Christmas Share icon

#31 Merry Christmas To You And Your Family Share icon

#32 All He Needs Now Is A Head Lamp Share icon

#33 Christmas Decor At My Work Share icon

#34 My FIL Passed Away In October. Every Year For Christmas, He Would Send Us Bacon. I Decided To Surprise My Husband By Ordering Some. He Also Decided To Surprise Me. We Even Ordered It Within 24 Hours Of Each Other. We Ended Up With Almost 8 Lbs Of Bacon And It Gave Us A Good Laugh And Memory Share icon

#35 Clearly My Wife And Her Sister Should Have Coordinated More Closely On Kids Names. These Are Their Special, Personalised, Christmas Gift Sacks From The Grandparents Share icon

#36 This Xmas Decoration Turned Out Decent Share icon

#37 Our Annual Christmas Juicebox Photo With My Siblings - Our 13th Year Share icon

#38 Metal Buddy And I Being Crazy At The Mall: 1993-2024 (Merry Xmas) Share icon

#39 Merry Christmas Share icon

#40 My Father-In-Law Did His Famous Dance Move This Christmas And I’m Glad He Didn’t Break His Neck Share icon

#41 Oh Christmas Car, Oh Christmas Car Share icon

#42 Ramen House. Happy Holidays Share icon

#43 So Cute! Merry Christmas Share icon

#44 The Kids I Nanny Said Today Was Dress Up, This Was The Only Xmas Costume Left. So Glad I Don’t Have To Explain To Them I Don’t Celebrate. Merry Early Xmas Everyone! And For Those Who Don’t Celebrate Happy Holidays And Happy Wednesday Share icon

#45 You’re So Cute Though Share icon

#46 Your Christmas Tech Support Has Arrived, I Am Here To Delete Your Cookies But Not To Fix Your Printers Share icon

#47 A Letter I Wrote My Parents In The Fourth Grade Share icon

#48 My Parents’ Christmas Tree Is 25 Years Old, Still Using The Same Box It Came With Share icon

#49 Merry Christmas To All Of You Chicks Share icon

#50 If You Work Hard, And Believe In Yourself, Anything Is Possible. I Own 100 Copies Of The Matrix Reloaded. Happy Holidays Share icon Boys would really rather buy 100 copies of The Matrix Reloaded than talk about their feelings.



#51 Christmas Tree On Top Of A $430,000 Ferrari Share icon

#52 My Mom Decided To Put A Baby On Our Christmas Decoration Share icon

#53 Covering Our Bases For Christmas Dinner Share icon

#54 Didn’t Have Christmas Star So I Improvised Share icon

#55 Every Christmas We Dress The Wine Bottles In Those Cute Little Santa Outfits Share icon

#56 That’s My Kinda Party Share icon

#57 My Mom Decided To Cut My Son's Bangs Right Before Christmas Share icon

#58 A Friend Of Mine Mentioned That They Wanted A Baby Tree For Christmas. I Joked That They Meant A Tree Made Of Babies. Presenting, The Weirdest Thing I've Ever Made Share icon

#59 My Mom Didn't Want To Buy A Christmas Tree This Year Share icon

#60 My Niece Is A Special One Share icon

#61 Does It Light Up Omg? Share icon

#62 The Holiday Spirit Is Alive And Well Share icon

#63 We Use A “Holiday Swan” As Our Christmas Tree Topper Share icon