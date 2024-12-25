ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is all about spreading joy and embracing the holiday spirit. And what better way to do that than by adding a dash of humor to the celebrations?  

Here at Bored Panda, we believe laughter is the perfect companion to holiday cheer. That’s why we’ve gathered a collection of hilarious moments where people brought their wit and creativity to the festivities. From playful jokes around the dinner table to clever and funny family pics, these lighthearted touches make the season even more memorable. Keep scrolling to dive into these hilarious holiday moments and let the laughter add an extra sparkle to your festive spirit!

#1

This Squirrel Sits Atop Our Christmas Tree Every Year

This Squirrel Sits Atop Our Christmas Tree Every Year

This is Sammy and a family joke

skittlesthepapillion Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Merry Christmas To Everyone With Or Without A Stigmatism

    Merry Christmas To Everyone With Or Without A Stigmatism

    SilentFinch Report

    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    “ I boast my private gate to fairyland, / My kaleidoscope, my cornucopia, / My own philosopher's stone, myopia.” — Ogden Nash, AND HOW KEEN WAS THE VISION OF SIR LAUNFAL?

    #3

    My Sister Asked My Parents For A Picture Of The Scarves They Got For Christmas And This Is What They Sent Her LOL

    My Sister Asked My Parents For A Picture Of The Scarves They Got For Christmas And This Is What They Sent Her LOL

    BobbyDukeArts Report

    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    For those who don't get the reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Gothic

    Festivals are so much more than just dates on a calendar—they’re those magical moments that bring people together, full of joy, laughter, and love. And let’s be honest, they’re the perfect excuse to press pause on life and reconnect with your family in the best way possible.  

    One of the most beautiful things about festivals is how they help pass down traditions. When parents share family customs with their kids, they’re not just teaching them about their roots—they’re creating memories that will stick with them forever. 
    #4

    My "Ugly Christmas Sweater" For Work. Didn't Get Fired

    My "Ugly Christmas Sweater" For Work. Didn't Get Fired

    millre01 Report

    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don't understand what I'm seeing here. Can anyone explain? Thank you.

    #5

    All My Girlfriend Wanted Was One Good Xmas Pic With The Girls

    All My Girlfriend Wanted Was One Good Xmas Pic With The Girls

    deweygdcrowe Report

    #6

    I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes Every Person Is Me)

    I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes Every Person Is Me)

    Bshuller Report

    Honestly, festivals are a much-needed break from the everyday hustle. Between work, school, and chores, it’s easy to forget how important it is to just spend quality time together.

    Cooking festive meals, decorating the house, or even just sitting around sharing stories—these simple moments can mean the world to everyone involved.

    #7

    Merry Christmas

    Merry Christmas

    SheriffJackCarter Report

    #8

    My Mom Used Her Ninja H2 Instead Of Putting Up A Christmas Tree

    My Mom Used Her Ninja H2 Instead Of Putting Up A Christmas Tree

    Wide_Energy_8828 Report

    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I feel it would be less trouble to clean up the pine needles than cleaning the bike well enough to bring it indoors. Then again, it does look as if it's got a racing slick tyre on the back, so...

    #9

    Looks Like You Live In A Pretty Awesome Neighborhood

    Looks Like You Live In A Pretty Awesome Neighborhood

    RahRahRaina Report

    Let’s not forget how festivals bring the extended family into the mix. Whether it’s cousins, aunts, uncles, or even close family friends, these gatherings make you feel like you’re part of something bigger.

    There’s a certain warmth that comes from being surrounded by people who care about you, no matter how crazy life gets. 
    #10

    Another Christmas As The Last Unmarried In My Family

    Another Christmas As The Last Unmarried In My Family

    TheDeepBlueZ Report

    #11

    Merry Christmas From Our Sad Mall Goth Family To Yours

    Merry Christmas From Our Sad Mall Goth Family To Yours

    Princessbrainwave Report

    #12

    Today We Put Christmas Decorations In The Office

    Today We Put Christmas Decorations In The Office

    Since there’s a hole in the ceiling I thought It was perfect for a decoration from a classic Christmas movie.

    alabertio Report

    And here’s the thing—festivals are great for your mental health too. That excitement you feel leading up to the celebrations?

    That’s your body releasing endorphins, aka the “happiness hormones.” Festivals remind us to slow down, smile, and soak in the good vibes.
    #13

    I Set Up Our Christmas Gottfried Today

    I Set Up Our Christmas Gottfried Today

    spacelordmthrfkr Report

    #14

    My Buddy Made Me A Christmas Tree Ornament

    My Buddy Made Me A Christmas Tree Ornament

    RaZz_85 Report

    #15

    My Boss Wears Cargo Shorts 365 Days A Year. I Make A Tree Ornament For Him Every Christmas. This Year I Made Cargo Shorts Christmas Ornament

    My Boss Wears Cargo Shorts 365 Days A Year. I Make A Tree Ornament For Him Every Christmas. This Year I Made Cargo Shorts Christmas Ornament

    At no Hallmark store near you. Made with fimo polymer clay.

    Chaplincat Report

    #16

    My Christmas Card From Last Year. If You Look Closely, You Might Notice Something

    My Christmas Card From Last Year. If You Look Closely, You Might Notice Something

    CyHawk92 Report

    Then there’s the giving and sharing. Whether it’s exchanging gifts, helping someone in need, or simply sharing a meal, festivals teach us empathy and kindness. It’s these little acts of generosity that make the world feel like a brighter place.

    #17

    Girlfriend Was Hassling Me To Go Get A Christmas Tree

    Girlfriend Was Hassling Me To Go Get A Christmas Tree

    MSeager Report

    #18

    I Had To Work Today For The First Christmas Ever And My Maw Had A Candlelit Vigil For Me

    I Had To Work Today For The First Christmas Ever And My Maw Had A Candlelit Vigil For Me

    ouhohhh Report

    #19

    No Better Present Than Your Time And Love. Well Done

    No Better Present Than Your Time And Love. Well Done

    EatSleepCycle Report

    #20

    My 4yo’s Casual Flex Resulted In A Tree That Is Serving

    My 4yo’s Casual Flex Resulted In A Tree That Is Serving

    I’m that annoying b who goes all out for Christmas, and this year my oldest was sick, so I told my youngest not to touch the tree until we could all decorate together.

    Fast forward to late night cleaning, and I choked on my wine when I noticed my youngest’s subtle act of rebellion.

    Enter Celeste: our resident diva who insists on dry martinis, three olives, judges everyone, and lives her best life slaying on all of us peasants.

    OkIntroduction9300 Report

    #21

    Lawyer Today In Court In Desoto County, Mississippi Chancery Court

    Lawyer Today In Court In Desoto County, Mississippi Chancery Court

    prettyprettygood428 Report

    The best part? The happiness from these celebrations doesn’t just disappear when the festival ends. That warm, fuzzy feeling tends to linger, reminding you of the fun times you had and strengthening your family bond long after the decorations are put away.
    #22

    Our Wes Anderson Themed Family Christmas Card

    Our Wes Anderson Themed Family Christmas Card

    LMThunder247 Report

    #23

    Every Year I Go To Work On The Eve In A Different Christmas Suit. Hear Is Year 9

    Every Year I Go To Work On The Eve In A Different Christmas Suit. Hear Is Year 9

    Dshack122 Report

    #24

    On Christmas, My Step Sister Hid 100 Ducks In My House. 96 Have Been Found

    On Christmas, My Step Sister Hid 100 Ducks In My House. 96 Have Been Found

    FOB_cures_my_sadness Report

    As the next festival season rolls around, embrace it with open arms. Let it be an opportunity to reconnect, create lasting memories, and celebrate what truly matters—being together.

    #25

    $1.4mm Ferrari Laferrari With A Christmas Tree Strapped To Its Roof

    $1.4mm Ferrari Laferrari With A Christmas Tree Strapped To Its Roof

    Maleficent_Spare_950 Report

    #26

    "Now I Need A Lot Of Cookies! We've Got To Stop Santa This Christmas"

    "Now I Need A Lot Of Cookies! We've Got To Stop Santa This Christmas"

    AlamosBasement Report

    #27

    Found This Today. So Cute. White Christmas

    Found This Today. So Cute. White Christmas

    catobsessionmeow Report

    After all, these are the moments you’ll cherish forever. So, which of these posts brought the biggest smile to your face? Share it with a loved one and spread a little extra holiday cheer! 
    #28

    Post Family Xmas Pose

    Post Family Xmas Pose

    SadVermicelli1978 Report

    #29

    Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Get Holiday Pictures Of The Kid. Apparently This Isn't What She Meant

    Happy Holidays! My Wife Asked Me To Get Holiday Pictures Of The Kid. Apparently This Isn't What She Meant

    MadinPhilly Report

    #30

    Merry Christmas

    Merry Christmas

    PJPfreedom Report

    #31

    Merry Christmas To You And Your Family

    Merry Christmas To You And Your Family

    MAGAgpsmith Report

    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Looks like the husband to some inspiration from Charlie Brown

    #32

    All He Needs Now Is A Head Lamp

    All He Needs Now Is A Head Lamp

    sophiemjourno Report

    #33

    Christmas Decor At My Work

    Christmas Decor At My Work

    WayProfessional3640 Report

    #34

    My FIL Passed Away In October. Every Year For Christmas, He Would Send Us Bacon. I Decided To Surprise My Husband By Ordering Some. He Also Decided To Surprise Me. We Even Ordered It Within 24 Hours Of Each Other. We Ended Up With Almost 8 Lbs Of Bacon And It Gave Us A Good Laugh And Memory

    My FIL Passed Away In October. Every Year For Christmas, He Would Send Us Bacon. I Decided To Surprise My Husband By Ordering Some. He Also Decided To Surprise Me. We Even Ordered It Within 24 Hours Of Each Other. We Ended Up With Almost 8 Lbs Of Bacon And It Gave Us A Good Laugh And Memory

    loveofGod12345 Report

    #35

    Clearly My Wife And Her Sister Should Have Coordinated More Closely On Kids Names. These Are Their Special, Personalised, Christmas Gift Sacks From The Grandparents

    Clearly My Wife And Her Sister Should Have Coordinated More Closely On Kids Names. These Are Their Special, Personalised, Christmas Gift Sacks From The Grandparents

    Alexis_Denken Report

    #36

    This Xmas Decoration Turned Out Decent

    This Xmas Decoration Turned Out Decent

    tcapri87 Report

    #37

    Our Annual Christmas Juicebox Photo With My Siblings - Our 13th Year

    Our Annual Christmas Juicebox Photo With My Siblings - Our 13th Year

    reddit.com Report

    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Unfortunately BP was lazy here and only showed 3 of those photos... For all, who don't know: click on the little grey link "reddit.com" beneath the lower left corner of the pic and you will be directed to the original reddit post with all photos.

    #38

    Metal Buddy And I Being Crazy At The Mall: 1993-2024 (Merry Xmas)

    Metal Buddy And I Being Crazy At The Mall: 1993-2024 (Merry Xmas)

    ReelDeadOne Report

    #39

    Merry Christmas

    Merry Christmas

    imgur.com Report

    #40

    My Father-In-Law Did His Famous Dance Move This Christmas And I’m Glad He Didn’t Break His Neck

    My Father-In-Law Did His Famous Dance Move This Christmas And I'm Glad He Didn't Break His Neck

    MikaTck Report

    #41

    Oh Christmas Car, Oh Christmas Car

    Oh Christmas Car, Oh Christmas Car

    Mayes825 Report

    #42

    Ramen House. Happy Holidays

    Ramen House. Happy Holidays

    yik_yaking Report

    #43

    So Cute! Merry Christmas

    So Cute! Merry Christmas

    DavidBegnaud Report

    #44

    The Kids I Nanny Said Today Was Dress Up, This Was The Only Xmas Costume Left. So Glad I Don’t Have To Explain To Them I Don’t Celebrate. Merry Early Xmas Everyone! And For Those Who Don’t Celebrate Happy Holidays And Happy Wednesday

    The Kids I Nanny Said Today Was Dress Up, This Was The Only Xmas Costume Left. So Glad I Don't Have To Explain To Them I Don't Celebrate. Merry Early Xmas Everyone! And For Those Who Don't Celebrate Happy Holidays And Happy Wednesday

    jusrey19 Report

    #45

    You’re So Cute Though

    You're So Cute Though

    _nessavannessa Report

    #46

    Your Christmas Tech Support Has Arrived, I Am Here To Delete Your Cookies But Not To Fix Your Printers

    Your Christmas Tech Support Has Arrived, I Am Here To Delete Your Cookies But Not To Fix Your Printers

    DThompsonDev Report

    #47

    A Letter I Wrote My Parents In The Fourth Grade

    A Letter I Wrote My Parents In The Fourth Grade

    HarshExplosion Report

    #48

    My Parents’ Christmas Tree Is 25 Years Old, Still Using The Same Box It Came With

    My Parents' Christmas Tree Is 25 Years Old, Still Using The Same Box It Came With

    lynxzyyy Report

    #49

    Merry Christmas To All Of You Chicks

    Merry Christmas To All Of You Chicks

    GildoFotzo Report

    #50

    If You Work Hard, And Believe In Yourself, Anything Is Possible. I Own 100 Copies Of The Matrix Reloaded. Happy Holidays

    If You Work Hard, And Believe In Yourself, Anything Is Possible. I Own 100 Copies Of The Matrix Reloaded. Happy Holidays

    Boys would really rather buy 100 copies of The Matrix Reloaded than talk about their feelings.

    Drah_Pacid Report

    #51

    Christmas Tree On Top Of A $430,000 Ferrari

    Christmas Tree On Top Of A $430,000 Ferrari

    UXguy123 Report

    #52

    My Mom Decided To Put A Baby On Our Christmas Decoration

    My Mom Decided To Put A Baby On Our Christmas Decoration

    otr0nak Report

    #53

    Covering Our Bases For Christmas Dinner

    Covering Our Bases For Christmas Dinner

    THE_BARCODE_GUY Report

    #54

    Didn’t Have Christmas Star So I Improvised

    Didn't Have Christmas Star So I Improvised

    Goatonaboat_ Report

    #55

    Every Christmas We Dress The Wine Bottles In Those Cute Little Santa Outfits

    Every Christmas We Dress The Wine Bottles In Those Cute Little Santa Outfits

    Sure_Delivery_2025 Report

    #56

    That’s My Kinda Party

    That's My Kinda Party

    _henry________ Report

    #57

    My Mom Decided To Cut My Son's Bangs Right Before Christmas

    My Mom Decided To Cut My Son's Bangs Right Before Christmas

    aggravated-asphalt Report

    #58

    A Friend Of Mine Mentioned That They Wanted A Baby Tree For Christmas. I Joked That They Meant A Tree Made Of Babies. Presenting, The Weirdest Thing I've Ever Made

    A Friend Of Mine Mentioned That They Wanted A Baby Tree For Christmas. I Joked That They Meant A Tree Made Of Babies. Presenting, The Weirdest Thing I've Ever Made

    ThatCanadianRadTech Report

    #59

    My Mom Didn't Want To Buy A Christmas Tree This Year

    My Mom Didn't Want To Buy A Christmas Tree This Year

    A-worm Report

    #60

    My Niece Is A Special One

    My Niece Is A Special One

    SkanksAndGanks Report

    #61

    Does It Light Up Omg?

    Does It Light Up Omg?

    bubblesnboca Report

    #62

    The Holiday Spirit Is Alive And Well

    The Holiday Spirit Is Alive And Well

    SuspendedDisbelief_3 Report

    #63

    We Use A “Holiday Swan” As Our Christmas Tree Topper

    We Use A "Holiday Swan" As Our Christmas Tree Topper

    Rose-69- Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!