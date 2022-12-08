I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

Every month for the past year, I’ve been taking pictures of myself dressed as 4 different family members (mom, dad, young daughter, & emo son) and photoshopped them together to create an awkward family photo that relates to that month. I’ve documented the journey each month on TikTok and Instagram and even used my followers’ help to decide what I should do each month. Together, this is what we’ve created.

January – New Year’s Day (the aftermath)

February – Valentine’s Day

March – Spring Break

April – April Showers Bring May Flowers

May – May The Fourth Be With You

June – Summer Boating Day

July – Camping Trip

August – Birthday Pool Party (my birth month)

September – Renaissance Festival

October – Trick-Or-Treating ft. Dan Povenmire

November – Thanksgiving with a Fall Leaves picture in the background

December – Skiing

Holiday Card