I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar
Every month for the past year, I’ve been taking pictures of myself dressed as 4 different family members (mom, dad, young daughter, & emo son) and photoshopped them together to create an awkward family photo that relates to that month. I’ve documented the journey each month on TikTok and Instagram and even used my followers’ help to decide what I should do each month. Together, this is what we’ve created.
These calendars are for sale on my website.
Feel free to watch the behind-the-scenes videos on TikTok or Instagram.
More info: shopbrynnified.com | Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy
THIS IS AMAZING I NEED IR NOW HRHRHGRNHYUDSIUJO
THIS IS AMAZING I NEED IR NOW HRHRHGRNHYUDSIUJO