I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar
I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

Brynn Shuller
Community member

Every month for the past year, I’ve been taking pictures of myself dressed as 4 different family members (mom, dad, young daughter, & emo son) and photoshopped them together to create an awkward family photo that relates to that month. I’ve documented the journey each month on TikTok and Instagram and even used my followers’ help to decide what I should do each month. Together, this is what we’ve created.

These calendars are for sale on my website.

Feel free to watch the behind-the-scenes videos on TikTok or Instagram.

More info: shopbrynnified.com | Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy

January – New Year’s Day (the aftermath)

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

February – Valentine’s Day

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

March – Spring Break

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

April – April Showers Bring May Flowers

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

May – May The Fourth Be With You

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

June – Summer Boating Day

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

July – Camping Trip

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

August – Birthday Pool Party (my birth month)

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

September – Renaissance Festival

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

October – Trick-Or-Treating ft. Dan Povenmire

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

November – Thanksgiving with a Fall Leaves picture in the background

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

December – Skiing

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

Holiday Card

I Photoshopped Myself Into My Own Awkward Family And Turned It Into A 2023 Calendar

Brynn Shuller
Brynn Shuller
Author, Community member

Graphic designer who turns herself into her own awkward family. I know sometimes it's hard to tell, but I'm female 😂

Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

liquid catcoon
liquid catcoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

THIS IS AMAZING I NEED IR NOW HRHRHGRNHYUDSIUJO

0
0points
reply
