Sharing experiences has become an essential part of modern life, from capturing daily moments on social media to documenting personal stories in journals that might one day be shared with the world. For some, these stories take on a creative twist—like turning everyday experiences into comics that perfectly encapsulate life’s nuances. Daniel Mok, the artist behind the ‘Mokumentary’ comic, seems to understand this art form all too well…
When asked to describe his series in just three words, Daniel responded: “Relatable, random, subtle,” and also added: “For me, jokes are always funniest when they are rooted in some reality. They become shared experiences. So as much as possible, I try to paint situations or characters that make people go ‘Ah, I’ve seen that in real life before.’”
Daniel continued, sharing more insights into his series: “I prefer jokes to not be in your face. This invites the reader to be part of it, as they have to think a bit and be rewarded when they get it. Of course, it’s always a sweet spot of making it simple enough to get yet not too literal/slapstick. As for the random part, I like the freedom of being able to post about anything across any genre, without even having to be limited to certain characters or settings.”
Next, Bored Panda asked what initially inspired Mok to start making comics. The answer came easily, as he promptly responded: “I started drawing for fun around 2019 when I got my iPad. However, I only seriously drew during the Covid lockdown in 2021. I was driving out to take away food when I saw a food delivery person in a mask waiting at the traffic light. I snickered and thought to myself ‘Haha, a masked rider’. Suddenly the idea struck for a series about childhood ambitions being dashed - wanting to be Masked Rider but ending up being a masked rider. The series, called ‘Don’t Let Your Dreams Become Memes’ ended up going viral, and the rest is history.”
Daniel kindly shared with us the sources of inspiration for his comic ideas: “I guess that’s where most of my inspiration comes from – looking out for moments of disappointment or displeasure in life. Because deep down, we’re all jerks who love laughing at the misfortune of others.”
When asked about the artists or comedians he particularly admires, the creator of ‘Mokumentary’ responded: “Some of my favourite comics I grew up reading are classics like Calvin & Hobbes, Zits and Dilbert. Love the sarcastic, dry humour mixed with a sense of fun and wonder. For modern comics, I enjoy Nathan W. Pyle’s Strange Planet for its sheer absurdity and Sarah Scribbles for awkward adulting humour. Lastly, a popular Japanese childhood comic called Crayon Shin Chan, which has always been my reference for silly and nonsensical expressions.”
Lastly, the artist shared more about his personal favorite comic he’s created: “Though most of my comics are short daily funnies, the ones I really enjoy doing most are longer introspective pieces. Especially those that are in black and white, as I can fully focus on the storytelling and words instead of the drawing (which I’m honestly not the best at!). These always take me into a deep place, and I feel emotionally exhausted yet fulfilled at the end.” Finally, Daniel mentioned that School Desk Love, Once Upon A Password, and Last Things Last are among his favorite works.