Some people have a knack for finding humor in places we least expect it—like history. Where some see dry numbers and confusing maps, the aptly titled Instagram account 'History Jokes' points out the absurd, ironic, and unexpectedly hilarious moments that make the past come alive.

Whether it's a dictator and their view of the world or the start of a big war, nothing and nobody is safe from becoming a meme. Boasting just under 65K followers, the account definitely isn't the biggest, but it offers a fresh perspective on both well-known and obscure historical topics.

#1

#2

#3

ssnx01 avatar
Chich
Chich
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As I have pointed out before - The good old days when if you needed something all you had to do was axe for it.

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is said that the ones who doesnt know history mistakes are going to repeat it...And then humans are the only animals that trip over twice with the same stone.

#10

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Europe between the years 1480 to 1913 there was a 27% higher chance of war if a queen was in charge instead of a king according to New York University scholars Oeindrila Dube and S.P. Harish

#11

#12

markwilson_3 avatar
Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But of course to discuss Napoleon we really must first examine Augustus...

#13

#14

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish this was true of only industrial revolution era.

#15

#16

#17

#18

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one does annoy me a bit. The British Museum was not alone, indeed was far from the worst offender, in "looting" artefacts from early archaeological digs. At the time the museums were competing, not just against each other, but against private collectors, so at least the objects that they obtained were properly conserved and curated, rather than just squirrelled away in some millionaire's vault and lost to history.

#19

#20

#21

#22

eddakamphues avatar
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I laughed way to much at this. Mind you, that was probably not the case for his subjects 600 years ago.

#23

eddakamphues avatar
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And a very tiny appendage that is currently preserved and housed in some museum. What a legacy.

#24

#25

#26

#27

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last execution by guillotine happened 1977 in France though

#28

#29

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"95 theses nailed to the door. 95 nailed to the door. Take one down and pass it around, 94 theses nailed to the door. 94 theses..."

#30

#31

#32

#33

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He also promised them that on release he would come back and kill them. Ransom was paid, they released him, he went home and raised an army, then came back and... killed them.

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

ssnx01 avatar
Chich
Chich
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But,ah, if there is any y'know... money or artworks or jewels and the like, we'll hide them away here. No bother at all.

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, not really. Medieval Europe had some amazing medical knowledge, mostly thanks to the influence from Arabic scientists. We have plenty examples of advanced surgical procedures in XIII century Padua from Longobucco's Chirurgia Magna, including cutting methods (smilar to the ones we use nowadays), reduction of scars, surgery to stop bleeding, close deep wounds, removal of arrows, and healing of ligaments, brain surgery etc. Consider that some of those were retelling of other authors over three centuries older than the author. Around the same time, in Lucca was active Theodoricus Borgognoni, who in his "Cyrurgia" was among the first to advocate for use of alcohol as antiseptic and introduced the concept of anesthetics.

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

ssnx01 avatar
Chich
Chich
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Russia couldn't even figure this one out. "Lets invade Ukraine!" "Its %$@! February!" "Eh, what could go wrong?"

#65

#66

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only works in American. Other English speakers are scratching their heads at this,

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#76

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
abel_2 avatar
Abel
Abel
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which army goes to war sporting sandals?. Those are less than practical!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#77

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#81

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#88

Hilarious-History-Jokes-Memes

historyjokes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude has never heard of The Napoleonic Wars, apparently

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!