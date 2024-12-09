ADVERTISEMENT

Some people have a knack for finding humor in places we least expect it—like history. Where some see dry numbers and confusing maps, the aptly titled Instagram account 'History Jokes' points out the absurd, ironic, and unexpectedly hilarious moments that make the past come alive.

Whether it's a dictator and their view of the world or the start of a big war, nothing and nobody is safe from becoming a meme. Boasting just under 65K followers, the account definitely isn't the biggest, but it offers a fresh perspective on both well-known and obscure historical topics.

More info: Instagram