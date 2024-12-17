“My Focus Now Is On My Healing”: Hannah Kobayashi Breaks Her Silence After Returning To The US

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Kobayashi, who sparked nationwide interest after vanishing in November before being classified as a voluntarily missing person and found in Mexico, has broken her silence after returning to the US on Sunday (December 15). Kobayashi re-entered the country in good health and is now focusing on her healing, she said in a statement.

The 30-year-old woman from Hawaii, USA, has now spoken out for the first time — five days after her family announced she had been found.

Kobayashi’s aunt Larie Pidgeon, provided a statement on behalf of her niece, confirming she is back in the US.

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

The statement, which was released by People on Monday (December 16), read: “At daybreak on December 15th, I crossed the border back into the United States.

“My focus now is on my healing, my peace, and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

She continued: “I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all.

“I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time.

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Kobayashi vanished from Los Angeles International Airport on November 8 and had been at the center of a complex situation involving supposed green card marriage fraud, family tragedy, ties with the Twin Flames cult, and a controversial GoFundMe campaign.

Kobayashi appeared healthy and immediately met with her lawyer at the border, seemingly to prepare for the continuing investigations into her case, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: Reddit/hannahkobayashi

Her family was also unaware of her arrival, as no one was there to meet her. Information previously divulged by the family stated that they had been in contact with Kobayashi and that she expressed her desire not to return or reconnect with her family.

Taking to her Facebook page on December 12, Koyabashi’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi expressed the immense pain and chaos her family endured during her sister’s disappearance.

She wrote: “It has been one month since our family was thrust into the spotlight, and the pain inflicted upon us was laid bare for the entire world to see.

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

“From the beginning, my immediate family was unaware of Hannah’s whereabouts. Until yesterday, we were still in the dark about where she was.

“There was simply speculation. When Hannah first went missing, our father and his best friend flew out to LA immediately after receiving the news.

“Shortly thereafter, my aunt and uncle from New York joined my dad and his best friend in the search.

“Meanwhile, my mother and I stayed home in case Hannah returned to the Maui or Oahu.

“We remained in constant contact with my dad and the rest of our family throughout this time. Later, Larie and Jason joined the search, followed by me.”

Larie, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, took on the role of media spokesperson during Kobayashi’s disappearance, conducting interviews and maintaining an active online presence, S. Kobayashi explained.

Image credits: sydnisteeze/Sydni Kobayashi

This approach caused tension within the family, as Hannah’s mother and sister repeatedly asked Larie to prioritize the search efforts over public attention.

“When a loved one goes missing, you instinctively enter panic mode,” S. Kobayashi continued. “Your body switches to fight or flight, and unless you’ve experienced it, you can’t fully comprehend the physical, mental, and emotional toll it takes. You don’t know what is right or wrong because no one could ever prepare you for this.”

She added: “Couple that immeasurable pain with the court of public opinion and the relentless scrutiny that followed, and it’s a challenge no one is prepared to face.

Image credits: Sydni Kobayashi

“The past 31 days have been absolute hell for us, and I feel they will continue to be for a while, even as we try to transition back to some semblance of normalcy.

“Each day brought the unbearable uncertainty of whether my sister was alive or dead. Losing my father to suicide during this ordeal was more than my soul and heart could bear.

“I am human. Despite the differences any family has — and we all do — my son, family, and I loved him immensely.”

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Kobayashi emphasized her and her mother’s transparency throughout the search for Kobayashi, maintaining that they never lied or misled anyone, including regarding GoFundMe funds used for the search and their father’s funeral expenses.

While relieved that her sister is alive, S. Kobayashi said they had yet to see her in person and were grappling with mixed emotions of exhaustion, grief, and betrayal as they navigate the ongoing uncertainty.

She concluded: “In due time, the truth will surface, and we will all get the answers we truly deserve.

Image credits: Larie Ingrum

“I stand by the choices I’ve made for my family, and we know where our hearts lie in this. I would never wish this type of experience upon anyone, especially not back-to-back.

“Thank you, wholeheartedly, to those who have consistently supported and helped us unconditionally, shown no judgment since day one, and stood behind us.

“We are truly grateful for your support, love, and light.”

“The audacity,” a reader commented

