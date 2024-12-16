Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: “This Ending Is Disgusting”
News

Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: “This Ending Is Disgusting”

According to her sister, Hannah Kobayashi, a 31-year-old woman from Hawaii who went missing in November, has finally contacted her family after being found in Mexico.

Kobayashi disappeared from Los Angeles International Airport on November 8, sparking a frantic search that lasted for over a month and motivated her relatives to start a controversial GoFundMe campaign.

Highlights
  • Hannah Kobayashi was found in Mexico after missing for a month.
  • Hannah allegedly involved in immigration scam; unwilling to return to family.
  • Hannah's father, Ryan, took his own life amid the search.
  • GoFundMe donors angry after supposed scam revelation; $44,466 raised.

The fundraiser led to their being accused of dishonesty after it was revealed that Hannah had apparently been involved in an immigration scam all along.

Sydni, Kobayashi’s sister, addressed the situation publicly, hoping to clarify any confusion surrounding her sister’s disappearance. In a statement, Sydni revealed that while neither she nor her mother had seen Hannah in person, they had spoken to her via phone.

“At this time, my mother and I have not physically seen Hannah. We do not have actual proof of where she is, other than that she is somewhere in Mexico,” she said while also sharing the troubling fact that, even if Kobayashi is safe, she doesn’t wish to return.

    Former missing woman Hannah Kobayashi has finally contacted her family and is in Mexico, unwilling to return as investigations continue

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: midorieve

    “We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie [her aunt], but at this time, she does not wish to return to us,” Sydni explained.

    Kobayashi’s refusal to reconnect with her family adds an extra layer of tragedy to her family’s situation, as her father, Ryan, recently took his own life after looking for her for 13 days, being found lifeless on November 25 after jumping from a parking garage in Los Angeles.

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: nbc news

    “This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through,” said Brandy Yee, their mother, in a statement.

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: nbc news

    Hannah’s situation has led to rising tensions within the family, particularly between Sydni and their aunt Larie, who is being accused of blowing things out of proportion via media interviews and appearances.

    “It’s really unfortunate when you have to question your family. The fact that she has gone rogue and wants to disconnect from [our effort], that’s on her,” Syndi said.

    Supporters of the GoFundMe campaign felt misled after more information about Hannah being part of an immigration scam surfaced

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: nbc news

    The family has not only faced increased scrutiny from within but also from supporters who sympathized with their suffering and helped their GoFundMe campaign collect an impressive $44,466 before it was closed.

    Many donors gave their money under the impression that Hannah had been the victim of an abduction or a similar crime, a fact that Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed to be false.

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: nbc news

    “To date, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play. She is also not a suspect in any criminal activity,” he said.

    “She has a right to her privacy, and we respect her choices but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her.”

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: midorieve

    Some of the family’s supporters started accusing the family of dishonesty and demanded having their money refunded after learning of what truly happened to Hannah.

    While Sydni recognized the donors’ confusion, she attributed it to false information being spread by their aunt, Larie, stating: “There were times when we received information from the public or from Larie – to whom I no longer consider family – that turned out to be inaccurate or half-truths.”

    The scheme involved Hannah and her boyfriend fake-marrying another couple and getting paid in the process to help them gain US citizenship

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: midorieve

    Donor’s confusion turned to anger after it was revealed that Hannah may have been involved in a scheme with her new husband, Argentinian Alan Cacace, to deceive immigration authorities about the legitimacy of their marriage.

    The situation became even more complicated after information about Hannah being a “love square” was divulged, as Cacace, her supposed new husband, was the boyfriend of the wife of Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Amun Miranda.

    The plan was seemingly an attempt by all four to have Cacace and his girlfriend become US citizens through the two fake marriages. Cacace allegedly gave Kobayashi $15,000 as payment for being involved in the scheme.

    While donations for Hannah’s search have already been turned off, the family stated that anyone seeking a refund can submit a claim.

    Even then, it’s unclear if the family will be in a position to refund the total amount of money pledged to their fundraiser, as Sydni confirmed they already spent a large part of it on search efforts and their dad’s funeral.

    “Selfish b–ch.” Netizens expressed their anger at the situation, feeling bamboozled by Hannah’s case

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: b8tntkl

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: Atomalone

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: jefrosty

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: Ninjamoths

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: CurlingFan22

    Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out Amid Fraud Claims And Tragedy: "This Ending Is Disgusting"

    Image credits: Use2LeanLeft

    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh horrors, a 30 year old woman chose to live her life without her parents being involved in it, and that was enough to drive her father to suicide.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think she decided to go no contact with her family and they weren’t having it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
