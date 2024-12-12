“Very Selfish Of Her”: Outrage As Hannah Kobayashi Is Found A Month After Voluntarily Vanishing

ADVERTISEMENT

The month-long search for Hannah Kobayashi has ended with her family confirming she is safe. This positive update comes more than a week after police declared her voluntarily missing. Kobayashi’s disappearance led to a tragic turn when her father, Ryan Kobayashi, took his own life while searching for her. While the family expressed relief and requested privacy, Kobayashi’s sister Sydni Kobayashi posted a cryptic message on social media, saying she was “done.”

Kobayashi “has been found safe,” her family announced on Wednesday (December 11) over a week after authorities classified her as voluntarily missing following initial fears of abduction.

Image credits: midorieve

Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter), the family’s lawyer, Sara Azari, wrote on behalf of S. Kobayashi and mom Brandi Yee: “We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe.

“This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us.”

Despite the positive outcome, the news stirred backlash. Controversy had already arisen after revelations that Kobayashi had voluntarily disappeared, prompting some to demand refunds from the family’s GoFundMe campaign.

Image credits: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi

Her safe return further fueled frustration, with many expressing anger over the resources and attention devoted to her case.

A Facebook user wrote: “I feel like I’m entitled to compensation for the amount of worrying I did about this girl that I don’t even know. May her father rest in peace.”

A person commented: “So sad if she went off on her own she had to have seen [the] footage or all the social media coverage.

“Then to hear her father ended his life and still not come out? Why remain silent? I’m sure law enforcement will charge her with the financial aspect of the search but it won’t bring him back to the family. His part of the story is just so sad.”

Image credits: Missing People In America

Someone else penned: “I’m so sick of hearing about this girl! Who […] isn’t even MISSING!! Father dies of heartache!

“And all attention is still on this girl! We got other girls missing who are ACTUALLY missing!!!!”

“She’s pretty selfish to not at least let someone know she was ok,” a netizen argued. “Even if she didn’t want to speak to her family.

Image credits: Hawaii News Now

“I’m sure there was at least 1 friend she could have said something to. I don’t blame her for her dad.

“He obviously had mental issues to do that. If my child ever went missing, unless I had proof that they weren’t alive, I would always have hope they [would] come home.

“And I could never do that to my child.”

Image credits: nerdyaddict

A commentator stated: “All the resources used to find her when she wasn’t even missing could have been used to actually help a kidnapped person. So sad.”

An additional observer shared: “Such a truly tragic story. I can’t imagine doing that to my own family. Her own father died because he was searching for her. “

A separate individual chimed in: “This was such a bizarre situation!”

Image credits: FOX 11 Los Angeles

Kobayashi got in contact with her relatives, as a member of her family revealed that they had spoken to her.

The 30-year-old from Hawaii subsequently reassured her that she was safe, TMZ reported on Thursday (December 12).

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Forkish told TMZ: “We are happy to learn that Hannah has been found safe.

Image credits: Sydni Kobayashi

“Now that we have this new information, this has become a private matter and we will wrap up our investigation.”

While the family’s official statement conveyed relief, sister Sydni Kobayashi later appeared to express frustration through a cryptic post on her Facebook page.

“F*****g done,” she wrote in a story.

Image credits: nbcnews

Kobayashi disappeared on November 8, 2024, after arriving at LAX from Maui, Hawaii, and failing to board her connecting flight to New York.

Her family, who last heard from her on November 11, discovered she spent several days in Los Angeles, California, before purchasing a train ticket to the US-Mexico border, where police confirmed she crossed voluntarily on November 12.

Authorities declared her a voluntary missing person on December 2, dismissing foul play or trafficking concerns.

Image credits: sydnisteeze

Image credits: midorieve

During the search, her mother, Yee, voiced fears that Kobayashi may have been targeted in a marriage scam.

Others quickly noticed Kobayashi’s association with the Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online group encouraging followers to pursue obsessive relationships.

The tragedy deepened when her father, Ryan Kobayashi, who traveled to Los Angeles to help search, died by suicide on November 24.

