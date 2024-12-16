People Furious After Hannah Kobayashi Returns To USA From Mexico: “The Face Of Evil”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hannah Kobayashi, the infamous 31-year-old from Hawaii who disappeared in November, has finally returned to the United States after willingly crossing the Mexican border over the weekend, according to TMZ sources.

Kobayashi, who vanished from Los Angeles International Airport on November 8, has been at the center of a complex situation involving supposed immigration fraud, family tragedy, and a controversial GoFundMe campaign.

Highlights Hannah Kobayashi returns to the US amid ongoing investigation.

Her disappearance linked to an alleged Green Card scam.

The family's GoFundMe raised $44,466 but faces refund demands.

Father tragically died during her search, fueling public outrage.

Public calls for her accountability intensify after recent revelations.

According to sources, Hannah appeared healthy and immediately met with her lawyer at the border, seemingly to prepare for the continuing investigations into her case. Her family was also unaware of her arrival, as no one was there to meet her.

Information previously divulged by the family stated that they had been in contact with Hannah and that she expressed her desire not to return or reconnect with her family.

RELATED:

Hannah Kobayashi returned to the United States. According to sources, she met with and then left with her lawyer as soon as she arrived

Share icon

Image credits: midorieve

Kobayashi’s disappearance led to a month-long search during which her father, Ryan, met his end by taking his own life while helping authorities find his daughter. He was found dead at the bottom of a parking structure near Los Angeles on November 24.

Before disappearing, Hannah was supposedly heading to New York from her home in Maui, Hawaii, but made an unexpected turn for Mexico. Her family, who feared she had been the victim of a kidnapping, launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund search efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Esteban Bonilla / Unsplash

The fundraiser was a resounding success, collecting an impressive $44,466 before it was closed.

The family has since been dealing with increased pressure from donors, who felt scammed by the true nature of Hannah’s disappearance and began demanding refunds.

As it turns out, Hannah wasn’t alone on her flight to Mexico but was instead accompanied by Alan Carace, an Argentina native who was acting as Kobayashi’s “husband“ in an attempt to gain US citizenship.

Hannah was allegedly involved in a Green Card scam, which involved a complicated “love square “ with her ex-boyfriend and two foreigners

Share icon

Image credits: Missing People In America

The family’s situation became even more complicated after information about Hannah’s participation in a “love square“ was divulged.

Cacace, her supposed new Argentinian husband, was the boyfriend of the wife of Hannah’s ex-boyfriend, Amun Miranda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan was seemingly an attempt by all four to have Cacace and his girlfriend become US citizens through the two fake marriages. Cacace allegedly gave Kobayashi $15,000 as payment for being involved in the scheme.

While donations for Hannah’s search have already been turned off, the family stated that anyone seeking a refund can submit a claim.

Even then, it’s unclear if the family will be in a position to refund the total amount of money pledged to their fundraiser, as Sydni confirmed they already spent a large part of it on search efforts and their dad’s funeral.

Investigations are currently underway, with details of Kobayashi’s plan and the extent of her culpability being unconfirmed

Share icon

Image credits: Reddit/hannahkobayashi

Details of Kobayashi’s scheme and the extent of her culpability are all unconfirmed. Sources at Up ‘N Smoke, the smoke shop where Hannah worked, told Daily Mail that she talked about the trip and mentioned her relationship with Cacace as being valid.

Hannah went as far as to talk about fighting with Cacace’s ex—who is supposedly now Miranda’s girlfriend—but it’s not clear if this was done out of honesty or a desire to continue the charade in front of her co-workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nerdyaddict

On the other hand, Jim McDonnell, a Los Angeles Police Chief, labeled Kobayashi as “innocent“ while giving an update on the investigation during a news conference last week.

“To date, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play. She is also not a suspect in any criminal activity,“ he said. “She has a right to privacy, and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her.“

However, considering the latest developments in her story, the Los Angeles Police Department’s stance on Kobayashi’s case is subject to change.

Netizens went from supportive to furious, as they felt misled by Hannah’s case and considered her disappearance “selfish “ and “cruel, “ considering what happened to her father

Share icon

Image credits: midorieve

“The face of evil,” wrote a reader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s evil for making everyone worry about her,” another said.

“I can’t stop thinking about her poor dad,” a user stated. “It’s so tragic.”

Others blamed the family and accused them of turning what should’ve been a simple trip into a disappearance.

“She was never missing. She was off traveling and doing exactly what she wanted,” a reader argued. “Her family concocted the whole unsettling saga, and it’s received more publicity than it deserves, as well as certainly more publicity than some genuinely missing people who need to be found.”

Some were even more severe in their assessment and called for Kobayashi’s arrest.

“She should be arrested for manslaughter. For directly causing her father’s death,” one said.

“I had read that she was involved in a Green Card Scam. If this is true, I hope she is arrested for it,” another stated.

“Well, she’s going to have to live with the guilt of her dad’s death,” a user wrote.

“She needs some sort of punishment for her father’s death and wasted man-hours!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She needs to be held accountable!” Whether it is the death of her father or her alleged part in a scam, netizens have called for her to face consequences

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT