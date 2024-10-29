ADVERTISEMENT

Childhood memories stay with us for life. And what's more fun to a kid than dressing up like their favorite superhero and going trick or treating? Halloween for many of us was that one night a year when we could be as silly as we wanted and try out such costumes as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

Here we have a list of some of the most creative Halloween costumes awesome parents made for their kids you'll probably ever see. What's better than a cool costume on a grown-up? A Halloween costume on a kid that's even twice as cool and cute!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Costume I Made For My Grandsons

Costume I Made For My Grandsons

Wendyann Barnshaw-Krupa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

This Next Level Horseshoe Crab Halloween Costume

This Next Level Horseshoe Crab Halloween Costume

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

How Happy This Included Child’s Costume Makes Him. Gives New Meaning To Shark Tank

How Happy This Included Child’s Costume Makes Him. Gives New Meaning To Shark Tank

HappyJacket3113 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know about that. As long as the shark doesn't slip down inside he's safe, right? right?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Adults usually don't shy away from spending during Halloween. The National Retail Federation (NRF) claims that an average person plans to spend $104 during Halloween this year. Decorations, costumes, candy – they call count when it comes to Halloween spending. And parents usually have to spend even more with the addition of children's costumes.

The NRF estimates that spending on children's Halloween costumes should be around $1.3 billion this year. For adult costumes, the number is only slightly higher – $1.8 billion. The most popular costume should be Spider-Man, followed by the classics: Ghost, Witch, Princess, and the generic Superhero.
#4

My Son Wanted To Be A Smoke Detector For Halloween - What Do You All Think?

My Son Wanted To Be A Smoke Detector For Halloween - What Do You All Think?

KnuckleSangwich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, that's the kind of costume he's going look back on with pride. Very creative.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Costume Contest Winner

Costume Contest Winner

shawnharri5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Don't Blink! (My Daughter's Costume, Made By Me)

Don't Blink! (My Daughter's Costume, Made By Me)

Western_Nebula9624 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

While it's certainly easier to pop into a Halloween costume shop or order a costume online, it's not very sustainable. People wear most costumes only once and then chuck them after Halloween is over. Thrifting or DIYing a costume might be the better choice for those who wish to be more eco-conscious.

In some cases, a DIYed costume might be the only choice. Some people come up with costumes so elaborate or obscure that the only way to fulfil their vision is to go the DIY route. Creative Fabrica analyzed the Google search volume for Halloween last year and found that Barbie, pirate, scarecrow, and Velma Dinkley were the most popular costumes people DIYed for Halloween 2023.
#7

Our Son Wanted To Go As Macaroni And Cheese For Halloween

Our Son Wanted To Go As Macaroni And Cheese For Halloween

TheRealBigLou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

I Made My Son A Cyborg Costume

I Made My Son A Cyborg Costume

According-Net-7164 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Mommy Pizza And Her Baby Slices

Mommy Pizza And Her Baby Slices

rbitalia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
leannehailes avatar
Leanne Hailes
Leanne Hailes
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶🍕 It's a pizza. It's a pizza. It's a pizza pizza pie.🍕🎶

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

DIYing a costume for kids has another upside: parents can choose sensory-friendly materials. Oftentimes, Halloween costumes are made from synthetic fabrics which can feel itchy and unpleasant to the touch. Kids rarely are able to tolerate cheap fabrics on their skin for long, and DIYing allows parents to choose fabrics like cotton which are way more comfortable and breathable.
#10

Our Cousin In Posted This. "Alex Wanted To Be A UPS Man For Halloween. I Told Mr. Tim, Our Super Nice UPS Delivery Driver At Work, And He Showed Up The Next Day With The Official Uniform For Alex "

Our Cousin In Posted This. "Alex Wanted To Be A UPS Man For Halloween. I Told Mr. Tim, Our Super Nice UPS Delivery Driver At Work, And He Showed Up The Next Day With The Official Uniform For Alex "

jlawrence128 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Triplets Wanted To Be Just Like Daddy For Halloween

Triplets Wanted To Be Just Like Daddy For Halloween

stratpack81 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

I Painted This Suit For My Friend’s Son. He Wanted To Be Elton John For Halloween

I Painted This Suit For My Friend’s Son. He Wanted To Be Elton John For Halloween

Equine-Porcine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

Superheros and princesses became popular Halloween costumes only around the 1950s. Before then, people would mostly DIY their costumes: ghosts, witches, fairies, and etc. Teens and youths would also use Halloween as an opportunity for vandalism. So much so, that some cities even considered banning the holiday.
#13

Last Year‘S Got Halloween Costume With My Three Little Dragons Was Probably My Favorite Ever

Last Year‘S Got Halloween Costume With My Three Little Dragons Was Probably My Favorite Ever

emilydawnl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

My Daughter's Mushroom Costume

My Daughter's Mushroom Costume

coveredinstars Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Son’s Hand Made Halloween Costume. He’s Been Working On It Since April

My Son’s Hand Made Halloween Costume. He’s Been Working On It Since April

jackjr68 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

In the '50s, kids started dressing up as characters from popular culture. Cowboys, Batman, Frankenstein, and Mickey Mouse were some of the most popular costumes. At the end of the '60s, after the Apollo 11 mission, kids also started dressing up as astronauts. In 1966, Barbie was the most popular Halloween costume, although the first doll came out in 1959.
#16

My Son Wanted To Be Pikachu For Halloween. He Wanted The Costume To Be Fat With A Round Head, Like Pikachu Really Is. I Think I Met His Needs

My Son Wanted To Be Pikachu For Halloween. He Wanted The Costume To Be Fat With A Round Head, Like Pikachu Really Is. I Think I Met His Needs

alexandercecil Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

After Our Son Spent Almost Two Months In The NICU And Came Home Earlier This Month It Was An Easy Decision For His First Halloween Costume

After Our Son Spent Almost Two Months In The NICU And Came Home Earlier This Month It Was An Easy Decision For His First Halloween Costume

hjharrison108 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Best Friend Handmade A Skunk Costume For My Kid’s First Halloween

My Best Friend Handmade A Skunk Costume For My Kid’s First Halloween

Thea_From_Juilliard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Appropriate, since skunks - um, babies - can stink, if you know what I mean. 😉🤭

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

The '70s changed the game and people began to dress up as horror movie characters ever since. Michael Myers from Halloween, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface from Scream and many other now-pop culture staples became the most popular Halloween costumes. And so did other cartoon characters from the 1990s and the 2000s: Bart Simpson, Spongebob Squarepants, and the Power Rangers. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Son Wanted To Be Doc Oct This Year

Son Wanted To Be Doc Oct This Year

LooberQ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool effect. Wait, you say that's NOT an effect?!?! *backs off slowly*

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

I Know I’m Super Late But Happy Halloween From My Daughter

I Know I’m Super Late But Happy Halloween From My Daughter

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do people do this to their young kids (because clearly/hopefully the girl didn’t know about The Nun, and not just due to the fact it’s a crappy movie)? Oh, wait, for the likes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

He Stood Still For Three Hours To Get His Custom Made Iron Man Costume Made From Balloons

He Stood Still For Three Hours To Get His Custom Made Iron Man Costume Made From Balloons

lexxy18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Dressing up is only one part of the Halloween fun. For kids, trick or treating is just (if not more) as exciting. Although some polls show that people get fewer trick-or-treaters each year, the tradition is still very much alive and well. Today, we say that trick-or-treating became a staple of popular culture when it was featured in the Peanuts comic strip in 1951.
#22

My Father Made These Halloween Costumes For Me When I Was Younger And I Wanted To Share

My Father Made These Halloween Costumes For Me When I Was Younger And I Wanted To Share

Cerulean225 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

See You In Your Nightmares

See You In Your Nightmares

daisy.rae.xx , daisy.rae.xx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Princess Fiona And Shrek

Princess Fiona And Shrek

be_yzee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Trick or treating was starting to become popular in the U.S. in the '20s and '30s. Unfortunately, WWII derailed its rise. The government had to start rationing sugar and that led to a shortage of sweets children could use for Halloween festivities. As soon as they lifted the ban in 1947, companies rushed to commercialize Halloween once again.
#25

Wife Made A Demogorgon Costume For Our Little Dude

Wife Made A Demogorgon Costume For Our Little Dude

According-Penalty389 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Kid’s Costume 2023

My Kid’s Costume 2023

WhatTheFlippityFlop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Made My Daughter A Princess Mononoke Costume For Halloween This Year

Made My Daughter A Princess Mononoke Costume For Halloween This Year

Joliet4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

about 20 years ago i had made an Inuyasha costume, the ears were the best i could make them wiggle! and i even grew my own white hair out for it....i went barefoot with a sword that with a button would make it "grow" and when it did it turned into a bag for the candy, and when clicked again the bag went back toward the handle as the "extra blade" part folded in.... I was told how cute my lil troll costume was that year.... only one little7 something year old knew who I was, and thought it was cool that my hair was real and {due to med reasons} my real fangs {my friends thought it was awesome as I'm Japanese tall had white hair and the fangs for it lol}

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

Disney showed kids how trick-or-treating should be done exactly in their 1956 eight-minute short film featuring Donald Duck. Even the UN got into the trick-or-treating game when, in 1950, they gave kids cardboard boxes to collect any spare coins from their Halloween fun.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

My Friend Logan And His Daughter As Sully And Boo From Monsters Inc. On Halloween

My Friend Logan And His Daughter As Sully And Boo From Monsters Inc. On Halloween

Coryeavesap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Kid’s Costume

My Kid’s Costume

RaenahGoodfellow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

You Guys Have Seen The Hat Already But Here Is The Completed "Sally Witch". I'm So Excited With How Everything Turned Out! Just Like How I Pictured It All! Persephonie Is Excited Too, She's Just Looking Sad "Because Sally Is Sad". Couldn't Have Done It With Out Crochetverse 'S Amazing Patterns. I Used The Twisted Witch Hat Pattern As A Base For The Hat And Her Serged Dream Coat Pattern As The Base For The "Dress", Although It Does Not Come In Child Sizes I Had To Modify It A Bit To Make It Work For Us

You Guys Have Seen The Hat Already But Here Is The Completed "Sally Witch". I'm So Excited With How Everything Turned Out! Just Like How I Pictured It All! Persephonie Is Excited Too, She's Just Looking Sad "Because Sally Is Sad". Couldn't Have Done It With Out Crochetverse 'S Amazing Patterns. I Used The Twisted Witch Hat Pattern As A Base For The Hat And Her Serged Dream Coat Pattern As The Base For The "Dress", Although It Does Not Come In Child Sizes I Had To Modify It A Bit To Make It Work For Us

facebook.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

Do you remember your best childhood Halloween costume, Pandas? Or maybe you have some little Pandas of your own for whom you can make these kinds of cute outfits? Are you going DIY or buying? Maybe you're making a family costume? Let us know in the comments!
#31

My Daughter As Pennywise. Turned Out Great

My Daughter As Pennywise. Turned Out Great

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Made My Nephew A Snail Costume For His First Halloween

Made My Nephew A Snail Costume For His First Halloween

My sister in law asked me a while back to make him a hat, because they one they had ordered online was a bit too large and the eye stalks didn’t stay up. After I finished that, it just seemed incomplete so she asked me to make the shell too. It’s not my best work, but I’m proud considering I had no pattern or measurements. I used Bernant blanket yarn for the shell, big twist for the eyestalks, moss and mushroom and lion brand heartland for the hat and straps.

ccice_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

My Son Handing Out Candy For Halloween

My Son Handing Out Candy For Halloween

31st_Night_Studios Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Son Wanted To Be A Bowl Of Spaghetti

My Son Wanted To Be A Bowl Of Spaghetti

katto , katto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I Work At Haunted Houses. I Have A Ringleader Character. I Dressed My Son Up Like Me And Had Our Photos Taken At The Haunt

I Work At Haunted Houses. I Have A Ringleader Character. I Dressed My Son Up Like Me And Had Our Photos Taken At The Haunt

g0thmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Kid Wanted To Be A Conveyor Belt For Halloween, This Was My Best Effort

My Kid Wanted To Be A Conveyor Belt For Halloween, This Was My Best Effort

bocheball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I Made My Son A Back To The Future Delorean Costume For Halloween

I Made My Son A Back To The Future Delorean Costume For Halloween

motherofgrom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Halloween Costume And A Tiny Cruella Deville And Her Mini Dalmatians

Halloween Costume And A Tiny Cruella Deville And Her Mini Dalmatians

circus_pugs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

That Year I Was A Picnic Table

That Year I Was A Picnic Table

Fairly certain my mom got the idea out of either Highlights or American girl magazine. This was probably ‘94, and definitely my best costume ever.

KatsFeetsies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party

Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party

white_wren_interior_design Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

My 2yr Old Son As Pennywise. I Made The Entire Costume And Am Extremely Happy With How It Turned Out

My 2yr Old Son As Pennywise. I Made The Entire Costume And Am Extremely Happy With How It Turned Out

hydeiamsticky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use your skills not to be white trash. I realize that’s a harsh statement, but come the fúck on.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

I Can The Daaammmnn

I Can The Daaammmnn

layverttt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Barad Dur . For The Lotr Fans

Barad Dur . For The Lotr Fans

I asked my son what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said "the tower of Sauron!!" Sadly they don't sell towers at Party City. So I found a way. 😅 It was a labour of love, we had so much fun and he got lots of attention trick-or-treating tonight! He even made a little kid cry (oops) 🫣 (apparently the eye looked creepy at night haha). There was a flickering light inside the eye to make it look like flames. Happy Halloween everyone!

KarenButNotAKaren11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Wife Finished My Kids Halloween Costume

Wife Finished My Kids Halloween Costume

Bella-D-Doggo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#45

Our Kids And The Neighbors Kids Dressed Up As Kiss Last Year For Halloween

Our Kids And The Neighbors Kids Dressed Up As Kiss Last Year For Halloween

DarthGG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Can You Guess What Character She’s Dressed As? I Had Fun Making This

Can You Guess What Character She’s Dressed As? I Had Fun Making This

giographix510 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Daughter Designed And Made This. I Had No Idea About Her Imagination And Talent

My Daughter Designed And Made This. I Had No Idea About Her Imagination And Talent

GypsyNicks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Finished My Son's Wall-E Costume Today

Finished My Son's Wall-E Costume Today

MusiKxKaT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Forever Grateful To Be Featured On Good Housekeeping For Our 2019 X-Men Family Costumes!

Forever Grateful To Be Featured On Good Housekeeping For Our 2019 X-Men Family Costumes!

themotheroverload Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I Made A Mask

I Made A Mask

The kids wanted a FNAF theme for Halloween this year, but we couldn't find any decent masks for Sun. So I made one! (Also made the shoe covers, but those were relatively easy.) I've never sculpted a mask like this before. I'm thrilled with how it came out.
Foam board base, model magic, acrylic paint. Printed the gradient for the spikes and glued it on to the foam board. The teeth are painted on fabric, glued at the bottom, and have an elastic band at the top of the mouth so kiddo can squeeze candy in without taking the mask off.

miseleigh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

My Daughter Was A Possessed Child For Halloween - Homemade

My Daughter Was A Possessed Child For Halloween - Homemade

Emzie26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

If Avatar And Pokémon Did A Collaboration

If Avatar And Pokémon Did A Collaboration

mamareid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My 7-Year-Old Son Wanted To Be Enderman For Halloween

My 7-Year-Old Son Wanted To Be Enderman For Halloween

ABT1982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Which Costume Is Your Favorite

Which Costume Is Your Favorite

ourhuddybuddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Awesome 12 Yr Old Step-Daughter Wanted To Be The Other Mother From Coraline

My Awesome 12 Yr Old Step-Daughter Wanted To Be The Other Mother From Coraline

deargodineedabeer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Niece Wanted To Be Thor Girl This Halloween. So My Brother In Law Made The Entire Costume For Her Including The Boots And Hammer, Chest Plate, Helmet, Cape, And Skirt. She Was So Happy

My Niece Wanted To Be Thor Girl This Halloween. So My Brother In Law Made The Entire Costume For Her Including The Boots And Hammer, Chest Plate, Helmet, Cape, And Skirt. She Was So Happy

CallMeCarbon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Eight Year Old Son's Obsession With Queen Was Bound To Result In This Choice Of Costume

My Eight Year Old Son's Obsession With Queen Was Bound To Result In This Choice Of Costume

themoonandthehermit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

You Can’t Buy A Mewtwo Costume So You Make Your Kid One. This Was Fun

You Can’t Buy A Mewtwo Costume So You Make Your Kid One. This Was Fun

silvie530 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Happy Halloween From My Crazy Little Death Eater

Happy Halloween From My Crazy Little Death Eater

siffys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Finished My Daughter's Halloween Costume With A Crochet Chicken Hat, Leg Warmers, And Chicken Feet

I Finished My Daughter's Halloween Costume With A Crochet Chicken Hat, Leg Warmers, And Chicken Feet

chorski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Little Corpse Bride And Invisible Man Are Off To The School Halloween Disco

My Little Corpse Bride And Invisible Man Are Off To The School Halloween Disco

mamareid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

My Niece's Daughter Was Dressed As A Creepy Doll For Halloween

My Niece's Daughter Was Dressed As A Creepy Doll For Halloween

annettevaillant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Wife Pretty Much Made All That You See! Maleficent Costume Worn By My Daughter Melody

My Wife Pretty Much Made All That You See! Maleficent Costume Worn By My Daughter Melody

Gnarseph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Probably About 2002 Or So? I Decided To Be A Q-Tip For Halloween. Because That’s Not A Weird Thing To Do. Being 12ish Is A Weird Time In Life

Probably About 2002 Or So? I Decided To Be A Q-Tip For Halloween. Because That’s Not A Weird Thing To Do. Being 12ish Is A Weird Time In Life

etherockj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

My Son’s Costume This Year Made By My Wife. About $20 Worth Of Fabric, Cardboard, And 2 Shower Rings

My Son’s Costume This Year Made By My Wife. About $20 Worth Of Fabric, Cardboard, And 2 Shower Rings

gvsu96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have the red version of that cape/cloak, or i did, i think i lost it in the move a month ago...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#66

Mr. Oogie Boogie Is Sure To Get His Kicks

Mr. Oogie Boogie Is Sure To Get His Kicks

JustALilVicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

My Friend Had No Idea What She Wanted To Be For Halloween Yesterday. Today, When We Expected Her Costume-Less, She Walked Into Class Like This

My Friend Had No Idea What She Wanted To Be For Halloween Yesterday. Today, When We Expected Her Costume-Less, She Walked Into Class Like This

AkiriMatsumiku Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Love This Simple Family Costume Just In Time For Halloween Season! And If You Have Multiple Kids, They Can All Be Cookies - Because One Is Never Enough

Love This Simple Family Costume Just In Time For Halloween Season! And If You Have Multiple Kids, They Can All Be Cookies - Because One Is Never Enough

cailaquinn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My 6 Year Old Munchkin Wanted To Be The Painted Lady This Halloween. She Put Me To Work

My 6 Year Old Munchkin Wanted To Be The Painted Lady This Halloween. She Put Me To Work

Abbey-Bominable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

After Scrolling Through 100’s Of Halloween Costume Ideas, My 2.5 Year Old Chose This Gem From A 30 Year Old Movie She Knows Nothing About... $40 And 2 Rolls Of Hockey Tape Later: Daylight Come And Me Wan' Go Home

After Scrolling Through 100’s Of Halloween Costume Ideas, My 2.5 Year Old Chose This Gem From A 30 Year Old Movie She Knows Nothing About... $40 And 2 Rolls Of Hockey Tape Later: Daylight Come And Me Wan' Go Home

beigesmoothie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

For Some Reason My Parents Dressed Me Up As A Pimp For Halloween

For Some Reason My Parents Dressed Me Up As A Pimp For Halloween

CriticalArugula7870 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

It's A Bieber Halloween

It's A Bieber Halloween

mariaroberts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Girls Wanted To Be Frozen For Halloween, So My Wife Made These

My Girls Wanted To Be Frozen For Halloween, So My Wife Made These

fuminxue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

My Son (3) Loves Halloween And All Things Spooky. He’s Currently Obsessed With Anglerfish And I Was Able To Find Him A Costume (Which He Hates Taking Off) Someone Did An Edit Of One Of The Many Pictures I Have Of Him In It. We Both Love It So Much And I Wanted To Share

My Son (3) Loves Halloween And All Things Spooky. He’s Currently Obsessed With Anglerfish And I Was Able To Find Him A Costume (Which He Hates Taking Off) Someone Did An Edit Of One Of The Many Pictures I Have Of Him In It. We Both Love It So Much And I Wanted To Share

MunchkinsOG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

My Son Wanted T-51 Power Armor For Halloween

My Son Wanted T-51 Power Armor For Halloween

gobygoby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Sons Oogie Boogie Costume I Made

My Sons Oogie Boogie Costume I Made

mad_mads66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

People Liked The Conveyor Belt Costume, Here Is The 9v Battery From Last Year

People Liked The Conveyor Belt Costume, Here Is The 9v Battery From Last Year

bocheball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

(Oc) The Lady At The Store Said “Marshall Is Just For Boys.” We Got It Anyway

(Oc) The Lady At The Store Said “Marshall Is Just For Boys.” We Got It Anyway

HennaJamlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's a fricking Kids Halloween Costume!!! there for everyone!!!! I bet someone like that is the reason they put Christmas stuff up in sept, keep their lights off on Halloween, and steal all the candy when it says "take 1 only candy" from the bowls

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#79

My Baby In Her Halloween Costume

My Baby In Her Halloween Costume

wevegotscience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Crocheted My Son's Halloween Costume

I Crocheted My Son's Halloween Costume

My toddler wanted to be Mario so I had a vision of this guy as toad, but all of the costumes online were either super expensive or not cute, so I thought it would easy enough to make! I'm fairly new and this was my first time making anything from a pattern. I am a little biased but it's my favorite thing i've ever made.

ebh3531 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

I Made A Pirate Ship For My Daughters Wheelchair

I Made A Pirate Ship For My Daughters Wheelchair

Successful-Lake-4501 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Titanic And Iceberg - Halloween 1998

Titanic And Iceberg - Halloween 1998

mrspetie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

On The Left Is My Son Callum At 8 Years Old On Halloween. He Is Dressing As Eminem. On The Right Is Me At 8 Years Old. I Dressed As Steve Urkel. I Stand By My Choice

On The Left Is My Son Callum At 8 Years Old On Halloween. He Is Dressing As Eminem. On The Right Is Me At 8 Years Old. I Dressed As Steve Urkel. I Stand By My Choice

akhardy12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Jack Would Like To Thank AMZN SPY TSLA And GME For Sponsoring His Halloween Costume This Year

Jack Would Like To Thank AMZN SPY TSLA And GME For Sponsoring His Halloween Costume This Year

john151 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Dad Made Me This Homemade Sponge Bob Costume When I Was A Kid

Dad Made Me This Homemade Sponge Bob Costume When I Was A Kid

Danielizardbutt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

My Son Wanted To Be A Splicer For Halloween

My Son Wanted To Be A Splicer For Halloween

Alzakex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My Daughter Was Worried No One Would ‘Get’ Her Costume, It Was Big Hit With All The Gen X Parents

My Daughter Was Worried No One Would ‘Get’ Her Costume, It Was Big Hit With All The Gen X Parents

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

We Go Together Like Milk & Cookies

We Go Together Like Milk & Cookies

jennytactuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

My 4th Grade Halloween Costume My Dad Made Me

My 4th Grade Halloween Costume My Dad Made Me

These are pictures from like 2015 when I was in 4th grade. Half life was my favorite game at the time (still is) and my dad made me this hev suit for Halloween. It has a sound board on it that played music and various sound effects from hl1 and 2. Maybe I'll post a close up of the suit and the smaller details at a later time. Hope you enjoy these pictures though, it's the first time I've posted on here before.
Also yeah, the gravity gun holds up the pumpkin for my candy, buuuut I was to weak to carry it so it was left in the car.

Proud-Subject7532 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Kids Wanted To Go As A Dalek And Missy/The Master From Doctor Who This Year. (Wheelchair Costume)

Kids Wanted To Go As A Dalek And Missy/The Master From Doctor Who This Year. (Wheelchair Costume)

jtjmorris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

My 5yo Daughter Wanted To Be A Princess Darth Vader For Halloween. So Proud

My 5yo Daughter Wanted To Be A Princess Darth Vader For Halloween. So Proud

JonXP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

My 3-Year-Old Dressed Up As His Favorite Droid For Halloween, Unfortunately No One Recognized It

My 3-Year-Old Dressed Up As His Favorite Droid For Halloween, Unfortunately No One Recognized It

chocozuna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#93

Halloween Costume For My Son

Halloween Costume For My Son

He's 9 and loves Poppy's Playtime. He decided on Huggy Wuggy for Halloween and has been wanting me to start sewing it since before school started. Now the long wait for October 31st!

PinkBird85 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

My Kid Was Very Proud Of Their Homemade Katniss Everdeen (Book, Not Movie) Costume

My Kid Was Very Proud Of Their Homemade Katniss Everdeen (Book, Not Movie) Costume

samx3i Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

I Made My Daughters Halloween Costume This Year

I Made My Daughters Halloween Costume This Year

DMmeYourCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Daughter’s First Halloween Costume

Daughter’s First Halloween Costume

gmpetty2h Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

How Cute Are Our @blumedolls Babies Halloween Costumes? We Love The New Baby Pop Series 2 Pop N' Sniff Toys! You Can Check Them Out At All Major Retailers

How Cute Are Our @blumedolls Babies Halloween Costumes? We Love The New Baby Pop Series 2 Pop N' Sniff Toys! You Can Check Them Out At All Major Retailers

taytumandoakley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Throwback To 2013 And My Daughter's First Halloween

Throwback To 2013 And My Daughter's First Halloween

alaskan_Pyrex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

I Transformed My Favorite Girls Into Mini Target Employees, And The Outcome Was Adorable

I Transformed My Favorite Girls Into Mini Target Employees, And The Outcome Was Adorable

missporsha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

These Are From The Last 3 Hallowe’ens And I Am In No Way A Facepainter But My Two Youngest Girls Are Very Enthusiastic So… Moms Gotta Do What A Moms Gotta Do 😂 I Wonder What Randomness They’ll Request This Year

These Are From The Last 3 Hallowe’ens And I Am In No Way A Facepainter But My Two Youngest Girls Are Very Enthusiastic So… Moms Gotta Do What A Moms Gotta Do 😂 I Wonder What Randomness They’ll Request This Year

Hwozere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

My Baby Girl Dressed As Moana For Halloween

My Baby Girl Dressed As Moana For Halloween

Lmaoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

35yrs Ago My Mother Handmade Me This Halloween Costume. She Saved It All This Time And Now Gave To My Daughter

35yrs Ago My Mother Handmade Me This Halloween Costume. She Saved It All This Time And Now Gave To My Daughter

simple_champ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Pictures Of My Homemade Raikou Halloween Costume From 20 Years Ago

Pictures Of My Homemade Raikou Halloween Costume From 20 Years Ago

Square-Working-4114 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

A Bit Off Topic, But Our Small Insisted On Being A Cloud For Halloween So We Made It Happen

A Bit Off Topic, But Our Small Insisted On Being A Cloud For Halloween So We Made It Happen

Mystical_Cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

My Son Wanted To Be A Nerf Bullet

My Son Wanted To Be A Nerf Bullet

Ockittykat23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

I Think I Set The Bar Too High For My Kids Halloween Costume

I Think I Set The Bar Too High For My Kids Halloween Costume

Vangruver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

My Halloween Costume This Year! The Magic Mushroom Witch

My Halloween Costume This Year! The Magic Mushroom Witch

Chlo_Schmo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#108

My Little Brother Is Dressing Up As Steve For His Halloween Party And Trick-Or-Treating And He Looks So Cute

My Little Brother Is Dressing Up As Steve For His Halloween Party And Trick-Or-Treating And He Looks So Cute

Darkraihs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

My Son Won’t Take Off His Halloween Costume

My Son Won’t Take Off His Halloween Costume

Sasorixjeff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

My Halloween Costumes

My Halloween Costumes

shayrudolph Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

Halloween 1998 When I Thought Dressing As A Giant Milkbone Would Make Dogs Like Me

Halloween 1998 When I Thought Dressing As A Giant Milkbone Would Make Dogs Like Me

fantasticmrfox323 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

should have rubbed a few real ones on it and BAM now they will!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!