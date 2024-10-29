Here we have a list of some of the most creative Halloween costumes awesome parents made for their kids you'll probably ever see. What's better than a cool costume on a grown-up? A Halloween costume on a kid that's even twice as cool and cute!

Childhood memories stay with us for life. And what's more fun to a kid than dressing up like their favorite superhero and going trick or treating? Halloween for many of us was that one night a year when we could be as silly as we wanted and try out such costumes as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

#1 Costume I Made For My Grandsons Share icon

#2 This Next Level Horseshoe Crab Halloween Costume Share icon

#3 How Happy This Included Child’s Costume Makes Him. Gives New Meaning To Shark Tank Share icon

Adults usually don't shy away from spending during Halloween. The National Retail Federation (NRF) claims that an average person plans to spend $104 during Halloween this year. Decorations, costumes, candy – they call count when it comes to Halloween spending. And parents usually have to spend even more with the addition of children's costumes. The NRF estimates that spending on children's Halloween costumes should be around $1.3 billion this year. For adult costumes, the number is only slightly higher – $1.8 billion. The most popular costume should be Spider-Man, followed by the classics: Ghost, Witch, Princess, and the generic Superhero.

#4 My Son Wanted To Be A Smoke Detector For Halloween - What Do You All Think? Share icon

#5 Costume Contest Winner Share icon

#6 Don't Blink! (My Daughter's Costume, Made By Me) Share icon

While it's certainly easier to pop into a Halloween costume shop or order a costume online, it's not very sustainable. People wear most costumes only once and then chuck them after Halloween is over. Thrifting or DIYing a costume might be the better choice for those who wish to be more eco-conscious. In some cases, a DIYed costume might be the only choice. Some people come up with costumes so elaborate or obscure that the only way to fulfil their vision is to go the DIY route. Creative Fabrica analyzed the Google search volume for Halloween last year and found that Barbie, pirate, scarecrow, and Velma Dinkley were the most popular costumes people DIYed for Halloween 2023.

#7 Our Son Wanted To Go As Macaroni And Cheese For Halloween Share icon

#8 I Made My Son A Cyborg Costume Share icon

#9 Mommy Pizza And Her Baby Slices Share icon

DIYing a costume for kids has another upside: parents can choose sensory-friendly materials. Oftentimes, Halloween costumes are made from synthetic fabrics which can feel itchy and unpleasant to the touch. Kids rarely are able to tolerate cheap fabrics on their skin for long, and DIYing allows parents to choose fabrics like cotton which are way more comfortable and breathable.

#10 Our Cousin In Posted This. "Alex Wanted To Be A UPS Man For Halloween. I Told Mr. Tim, Our Super Nice UPS Delivery Driver At Work, And He Showed Up The Next Day With The Official Uniform For Alex " Share icon

#11 Triplets Wanted To Be Just Like Daddy For Halloween Share icon

#12 I Painted This Suit For My Friend’s Son. He Wanted To Be Elton John For Halloween Share icon

Superheros and princesses became popular Halloween costumes only around the 1950s. Before then, people would mostly DIY their costumes: ghosts, witches, fairies, and etc. Teens and youths would also use Halloween as an opportunity for vandalism. So much so, that some cities even considered banning the holiday.

#13 Last Year‘S Got Halloween Costume With My Three Little Dragons Was Probably My Favorite Ever Share icon

#14 My Daughter's Mushroom Costume Share icon

#15 My Son’s Hand Made Halloween Costume. He’s Been Working On It Since April Share icon

In the '50s, kids started dressing up as characters from popular culture. Cowboys, Batman, Frankenstein, and Mickey Mouse were some of the most popular costumes. At the end of the '60s, after the Apollo 11 mission, kids also started dressing up as astronauts. In 1966, Barbie was the most popular Halloween costume, although the first doll came out in 1959.

#16 My Son Wanted To Be Pikachu For Halloween. He Wanted The Costume To Be Fat With A Round Head, Like Pikachu Really Is. I Think I Met His Needs Share icon

#17 After Our Son Spent Almost Two Months In The NICU And Came Home Earlier This Month It Was An Easy Decision For His First Halloween Costume Share icon

#18 My Best Friend Handmade A Skunk Costume For My Kid’s First Halloween Share icon

The '70s changed the game and people began to dress up as horror movie characters ever since. Michael Myers from Halloween, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface from Scream and many other now-pop culture staples became the most popular Halloween costumes. And so did other cartoon characters from the 1990s and the 2000s: Bart Simpson, Spongebob Squarepants, and the Power Rangers.

#19 Son Wanted To Be Doc Oct This Year Share icon

#20 I Know I’m Super Late But Happy Halloween From My Daughter Share icon

#21 He Stood Still For Three Hours To Get His Custom Made Iron Man Costume Made From Balloons Share icon

Dressing up is only one part of the Halloween fun. For kids, trick or treating is just (if not more) as exciting. Although some polls show that people get fewer trick-or-treaters each year, the tradition is still very much alive and well. Today, we say that trick-or-treating became a staple of popular culture when it was featured in the Peanuts comic strip in 1951.

#22 My Father Made These Halloween Costumes For Me When I Was Younger And I Wanted To Share Share icon

#23 See You In Your Nightmares Share icon

#24 Princess Fiona And Shrek Share icon

Trick or treating was starting to become popular in the U.S. in the '20s and '30s. Unfortunately, WWII derailed its rise. The government had to start rationing sugar and that led to a shortage of sweets children could use for Halloween festivities. As soon as they lifted the ban in 1947, companies rushed to commercialize Halloween once again.

#25 Wife Made A Demogorgon Costume For Our Little Dude Share icon

#26 My Kid’s Costume 2023 Share icon

#27 Made My Daughter A Princess Mononoke Costume For Halloween This Year Share icon

Disney showed kids how trick-or-treating should be done exactly in their 1956 eight-minute short film featuring Donald Duck. Even the UN got into the trick-or-treating game when, in 1950, they gave kids cardboard boxes to collect any spare coins from their Halloween fun.

#28 My Friend Logan And His Daughter As Sully And Boo From Monsters Inc. On Halloween Share icon

#29 My Kid’s Costume Share icon

#30 You Guys Have Seen The Hat Already But Here Is The Completed "Sally Witch". I'm So Excited With How Everything Turned Out! Just Like How I Pictured It All! Persephonie Is Excited Too, She's Just Looking Sad "Because Sally Is Sad". Couldn't Have Done It With Out Crochetverse 'S Amazing Patterns. I Used The Twisted Witch Hat Pattern As A Base For The Hat And Her Serged Dream Coat Pattern As The Base For The "Dress", Although It Does Not Come In Child Sizes I Had To Modify It A Bit To Make It Work For Us Share icon

Do you remember your best childhood Halloween costume, Pandas? Or maybe you have some little Pandas of your own for whom you can make these kinds of cute outfits? Are you going DIY or buying? Maybe you're making a family costume? Let us know in the comments!

#31 My Daughter As Pennywise. Turned Out Great Share icon

#32 Made My Nephew A Snail Costume For His First Halloween Share icon My sister in law asked me a while back to make him a hat, because they one they had ordered online was a bit too large and the eye stalks didn’t stay up. After I finished that, it just seemed incomplete so she asked me to make the shell too. It’s not my best work, but I’m proud considering I had no pattern or measurements. I used Bernant blanket yarn for the shell, big twist for the eyestalks, moss and mushroom and lion brand heartland for the hat and straps.



#33 My Son Handing Out Candy For Halloween Share icon

#34 My Son Wanted To Be A Bowl Of Spaghetti Share icon

#35 I Work At Haunted Houses. I Have A Ringleader Character. I Dressed My Son Up Like Me And Had Our Photos Taken At The Haunt Share icon

#36 My Kid Wanted To Be A Conveyor Belt For Halloween, This Was My Best Effort Share icon

#37 I Made My Son A Back To The Future Delorean Costume For Halloween Share icon

#38 Halloween Costume And A Tiny Cruella Deville And Her Mini Dalmatians Share icon

#39 That Year I Was A Picnic Table Share icon Fairly certain my mom got the idea out of either Highlights or American girl magazine. This was probably ‘94, and definitely my best costume ever.



#40 Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party Share icon

#41 My 2yr Old Son As Pennywise. I Made The Entire Costume And Am Extremely Happy With How It Turned Out Share icon

#42 I Can The Daaammmnn Share icon

#43 Barad Dur . For The Lotr Fans Share icon I asked my son what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said "the tower of Sauron!!" Sadly they don't sell towers at Party City. So I found a way. 😅 It was a labour of love, we had so much fun and he got lots of attention trick-or-treating tonight! He even made a little kid cry (oops) 🫣 (apparently the eye looked creepy at night haha). There was a flickering light inside the eye to make it look like flames. Happy Halloween everyone!



#44 Wife Finished My Kids Halloween Costume Share icon

#45 Our Kids And The Neighbors Kids Dressed Up As Kiss Last Year For Halloween Share icon

#46 Can You Guess What Character She’s Dressed As? I Had Fun Making This Share icon

#47 My Daughter Designed And Made This. I Had No Idea About Her Imagination And Talent Share icon

#48 Finished My Son's Wall-E Costume Today Share icon

#49 Forever Grateful To Be Featured On Good Housekeeping For Our 2019 X-Men Family Costumes! Share icon

#50 I Made A Mask Share icon The kids wanted a FNAF theme for Halloween this year, but we couldn't find any decent masks for Sun. So I made one! (Also made the shoe covers, but those were relatively easy.) I've never sculpted a mask like this before. I'm thrilled with how it came out.

Foam board base, model magic, acrylic paint. Printed the gradient for the spikes and glued it on to the foam board. The teeth are painted on fabric, glued at the bottom, and have an elastic band at the top of the mouth so kiddo can squeeze candy in without taking the mask off.



#51 My Daughter Was A Possessed Child For Halloween - Homemade Share icon

#52 If Avatar And Pokémon Did A Collaboration Share icon

#53 My 7-Year-Old Son Wanted To Be Enderman For Halloween Share icon

#54 Which Costume Is Your Favorite Share icon

#55 My Awesome 12 Yr Old Step-Daughter Wanted To Be The Other Mother From Coraline Share icon

#56 My Niece Wanted To Be Thor Girl This Halloween. So My Brother In Law Made The Entire Costume For Her Including The Boots And Hammer, Chest Plate, Helmet, Cape, And Skirt. She Was So Happy Share icon

#57 My Eight Year Old Son's Obsession With Queen Was Bound To Result In This Choice Of Costume Share icon

#58 You Can’t Buy A Mewtwo Costume So You Make Your Kid One. This Was Fun Share icon

#59 Happy Halloween From My Crazy Little Death Eater Share icon

#60 I Finished My Daughter's Halloween Costume With A Crochet Chicken Hat, Leg Warmers, And Chicken Feet Share icon

#61 My Little Corpse Bride And Invisible Man Are Off To The School Halloween Disco Share icon

#62 My Niece's Daughter Was Dressed As A Creepy Doll For Halloween Share icon

#63 My Wife Pretty Much Made All That You See! Maleficent Costume Worn By My Daughter Melody Share icon

#64 Probably About 2002 Or So? I Decided To Be A Q-Tip For Halloween. Because That’s Not A Weird Thing To Do. Being 12ish Is A Weird Time In Life Share icon

#65 My Son’s Costume This Year Made By My Wife. About $20 Worth Of Fabric, Cardboard, And 2 Shower Rings Share icon

#66 Mr. Oogie Boogie Is Sure To Get His Kicks Share icon

#67 My Friend Had No Idea What She Wanted To Be For Halloween Yesterday. Today, When We Expected Her Costume-Less, She Walked Into Class Like This Share icon

#68 Love This Simple Family Costume Just In Time For Halloween Season! And If You Have Multiple Kids, They Can All Be Cookies - Because One Is Never Enough Share icon

#69 My 6 Year Old Munchkin Wanted To Be The Painted Lady This Halloween. She Put Me To Work Share icon

#70 After Scrolling Through 100’s Of Halloween Costume Ideas, My 2.5 Year Old Chose This Gem From A 30 Year Old Movie She Knows Nothing About... $40 And 2 Rolls Of Hockey Tape Later: Daylight Come And Me Wan' Go Home Share icon

#71 For Some Reason My Parents Dressed Me Up As A Pimp For Halloween Share icon

#72 It's A Bieber Halloween Share icon

#73 My Girls Wanted To Be Frozen For Halloween, So My Wife Made These Share icon

#74 My Son (3) Loves Halloween And All Things Spooky. He’s Currently Obsessed With Anglerfish And I Was Able To Find Him A Costume (Which He Hates Taking Off) Someone Did An Edit Of One Of The Many Pictures I Have Of Him In It. We Both Love It So Much And I Wanted To Share Share icon

#75 My Son Wanted T-51 Power Armor For Halloween Share icon

#76 My Sons Oogie Boogie Costume I Made Share icon

#77 People Liked The Conveyor Belt Costume, Here Is The 9v Battery From Last Year Share icon

#78 (Oc) The Lady At The Store Said “Marshall Is Just For Boys.” We Got It Anyway Share icon

#79 My Baby In Her Halloween Costume Share icon

#80 I Crocheted My Son's Halloween Costume Share icon My toddler wanted to be Mario so I had a vision of this guy as toad, but all of the costumes online were either super expensive or not cute, so I thought it would easy enough to make! I'm fairly new and this was my first time making anything from a pattern. I am a little biased but it's my favorite thing i've ever made.



#81 I Made A Pirate Ship For My Daughters Wheelchair Share icon

#82 Titanic And Iceberg - Halloween 1998 Share icon

#83 On The Left Is My Son Callum At 8 Years Old On Halloween. He Is Dressing As Eminem. On The Right Is Me At 8 Years Old. I Dressed As Steve Urkel. I Stand By My Choice Share icon

#84 Jack Would Like To Thank AMZN SPY TSLA And GME For Sponsoring His Halloween Costume This Year Share icon

#85 Dad Made Me This Homemade Sponge Bob Costume When I Was A Kid Share icon

#86 My Son Wanted To Be A Splicer For Halloween Share icon

#87 My Daughter Was Worried No One Would ‘Get’ Her Costume, It Was Big Hit With All The Gen X Parents Share icon

#88 We Go Together Like Milk & Cookies Share icon

#89 My 4th Grade Halloween Costume My Dad Made Me Share icon These are pictures from like 2015 when I was in 4th grade. Half life was my favorite game at the time (still is) and my dad made me this hev suit for Halloween. It has a sound board on it that played music and various sound effects from hl1 and 2. Maybe I'll post a close up of the suit and the smaller details at a later time. Hope you enjoy these pictures though, it's the first time I've posted on here before.

Also yeah, the gravity gun holds up the pumpkin for my candy, buuuut I was to weak to carry it so it was left in the car.



#90 Kids Wanted To Go As A Dalek And Missy/The Master From Doctor Who This Year. (Wheelchair Costume) Share icon

#91 My 5yo Daughter Wanted To Be A Princess Darth Vader For Halloween. So Proud Share icon

#92 My 3-Year-Old Dressed Up As His Favorite Droid For Halloween, Unfortunately No One Recognized It Share icon

#93 Halloween Costume For My Son Share icon He's 9 and loves Poppy's Playtime. He decided on Huggy Wuggy for Halloween and has been wanting me to start sewing it since before school started. Now the long wait for October 31st!



#94 My Kid Was Very Proud Of Their Homemade Katniss Everdeen (Book, Not Movie) Costume Share icon

#95 I Made My Daughters Halloween Costume This Year Share icon

#96 Daughter’s First Halloween Costume Share icon

#97 How Cute Are Our @blumedolls Babies Halloween Costumes? We Love The New Baby Pop Series 2 Pop N' Sniff Toys! You Can Check Them Out At All Major Retailers Share icon

#98 Throwback To 2013 And My Daughter's First Halloween Share icon

#99 I Transformed My Favorite Girls Into Mini Target Employees, And The Outcome Was Adorable Share icon

#100 These Are From The Last 3 Hallowe’ens And I Am In No Way A Facepainter But My Two Youngest Girls Are Very Enthusiastic So… Moms Gotta Do What A Moms Gotta Do 😂 I Wonder What Randomness They’ll Request This Year Share icon

#101 My Baby Girl Dressed As Moana For Halloween Share icon

#102 35yrs Ago My Mother Handmade Me This Halloween Costume. She Saved It All This Time And Now Gave To My Daughter Share icon

#103 Pictures Of My Homemade Raikou Halloween Costume From 20 Years Ago Share icon

#104 A Bit Off Topic, But Our Small Insisted On Being A Cloud For Halloween So We Made It Happen Share icon

#105 My Son Wanted To Be A Nerf Bullet Share icon

#106 I Think I Set The Bar Too High For My Kids Halloween Costume Share icon

#107 My Halloween Costume This Year! The Magic Mushroom Witch Share icon

#108 My Little Brother Is Dressing Up As Steve For His Halloween Party And Trick-Or-Treating And He Looks So Cute Share icon

#109 My Son Won’t Take Off His Halloween Costume Share icon

#110 My Halloween Costumes Share icon