Trick or treat, pandas! With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your ultimate costume. But if you’re feeling stuck, don’t stress—we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up a collection of creative, funny, and downright impressive costume ideas that people really pulled out all the stops for. And even if you’re not celebrating, stick around to admire the incredible talent and effort that went into these spooky looks. Enjoy!

#1

My Costume Of Edward Scissorhands For Halloween This Year

My Costume Of Edward Scissorhands For Halloween This Year

NerdyPrincess83 Report

#2

I Spent Over 20 Hours Working On My Halloween Costume. This Is The Result

I Spent Over 20 Hours Working On My Halloween Costume. This Is The Result

FieldMarshalEpic Report

#3

Happy Halloween From Brookhaven Hospital

Happy Halloween From Brookhaven Hospital

CelesteBosnic Report

#4

I Made A Burning Witch Costume And Like To Harass The Hateful Hellfire Christians At The Local Halloween Parade. This Year My Husband Joined As A Puritan

I Made A Burning Witch Costume And Like To Harass The Hateful Hellfire Christians At The Local Halloween Parade. This Year My Husband Joined As A Puritan

lux-atomica Report

#5

My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Proving That You're Never Too Old For Halloween

My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Proving That You're Never Too Old For Halloween

kivuu Report

#6

Happy October From A Couple Of Bobs In Love

Happy October From A Couple Of Bobs In Love

jaglever Report

#7

I’m An Alien Abducting Some Cows

I'm An Alien Abducting Some Cows

Gaufrier4 Report

#8

Some Of My Costumes Of Previous Years. Oswald Cobblepot, Demogorgon, Darth Maul (Genderbender) And Babadook

Some Of My Costumes Of Previous Years. Oswald Cobblepot, Demogorgon, Darth Maul (Genderbender) And Babadook

hipunen Report

#9

Amazon Prime For 2024 Halloween

Amazon Prime For 2024 Halloween

throwbot3001 Report

#10

My Handmade Mothman Costume From This Year

My Handmade Mothman Costume From This Year

Zirofax Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, this one for some reason really creeps me out. 😬😨

#11

Some Of My Costumes Throughout The Years

Some Of My Costumes Throughout The Years

BrentTV Report

#12

"I’m The Ghost With The Most, Babe." Happy Halloween

"I'm The Ghost With The Most, Babe." Happy Halloween

mellotune Report

ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That Beetlejuice makeup is awful... and not in a good way. Not to mention the suit is all wrong and Lydia's bangs aren't even close and her sleeves should be part of the dress not separate

#13

No One Recognized My Husband's Halloween Costume At The Bar. He Was So Disappointed

No One Recognized My Husband's Halloween Costume At The Bar. He Was So Disappointed

PruneJuiceBLOG Report

#14

I Turned Myself Into A Lava Lamp For Halloween

I Turned Myself Into A Lava Lamp For Halloween

Tragopandemonium Report

#15

Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing

Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing

I grew up loving "Where The Wild Things Are" and decided to try my hand at making a costume this year. I didn’t have time for feet, but I’m happy with my first try! I wanted to share it because it brought me a lot of joy handing out candy last night to see how many people also loved the book!

Adherentsofher Report

#16

This Year’s Costume

This Year's Costume

deadpumpkin2 Report

#17

"Home Alone 2" Homemade Costumes This Year

"Home Alone 2" Homemade Costumes This Year

bgavinski , bgavinski Report

#18

My 72-Year-Old Mom Having Fun On Halloween

My 72-Year-Old Mom Having Fun On Halloween

WoodpeckerVegetable1 Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You go, Mom! Oh, and a real tricycle - the kind I had as a child.

#19

All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. I'm The Only One To Go Through With It

All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. I'm The Only One To Go Through With It

Papa_Skittles Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for you. I hope your co-workers were very embarrassed that they chickened out.

#20

What's The Addams Family Credo?

What's The Addams Family Credo?

PurpleBookkeeper9054 Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May I say too cute? Especially little Wednesday and Pugsley.

#21

I Was Ever Given This Year (The Ship That Got Stuck In The Suez Canal). I Spent The Day Blocking Students In The Hallways

I Was Ever Given This Year (The Ship That Got Stuck In The Suez Canal). I Spent The Day Blocking Students In The Hallways

captaintrips_1980 Report

#22

The Greatest Halloween Costume I’ve Ever Seen. This Person Clearly Knows How To Undercook The Onions

The Greatest Halloween Costume I've Ever Seen. This Person Clearly Knows How To Undercook The Onions

reddit.com Report

#23

"Where’s Ya Paperwork?" My Roz Costume From "Monsters, Inc."

"Where's Ya Paperwork?" My Roz Costume From "Monsters, Inc."

josiemarcellino Report

#24

Why Not Dressed As A Zoidberg?! I'm Going For A Nice Scuttle On Halloween

Why Not Dressed As A Zoidberg?! I'm Going For A Nice Scuttle On Halloween

turdles0848 , turdles0848 Report

#25

My First Renaissance Fair Costume As Well As Halloween. I Did The Makeup About 4 Times. Wicked Witch! All Done By Myself (I’m A Guy)

My First Renaissance Fair Costume As Well As Halloween. I Did The Makeup About 4 Times. Wicked Witch! All Done By Myself (I'm A Guy)

DustyTentacle Report

#26

Last Weekend, My Girlfriend And I Won Second Place In A Halloween Contest For Our Homemade "Spirited Away" Costumes

Last Weekend, My Girlfriend And I Won Second Place In A Halloween Contest For Our Homemade "Spirited Away" Costumes

ekimrt Report

#27

Dressed Up As A Witch With My Cat

Dressed Up As A Witch With My Cat

peruvian_peo Report

#28

Last Year's Costume. I Made The Head And Sword Out Of Cardboard Boxes From Work And Sewed And Stained An Apron For The Outfit And Gloves

Last Year's Costume. I Made The Head And Sword Out Of Cardboard Boxes From Work And Sewed And Stained An Apron For The Outfit And Gloves

OkReflection4620 Report

#29

Clown Check. This Look Was So Much Fun, I’m So Proud Of It

Clown Check. This Look Was So Much Fun, I'm So Proud Of It

illumin_arty Report

#30

Have You Seen My Movie Yet?

Have You Seen My Movie Yet?

anagabivls Report

ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No I haven't and never will. With the exception of Scream modern "horror" is a waste of time

#31

My Alaskan Bullworm Costume For Halloween

My Alaskan Bullworm Costume For Halloween

mastiffwitha4 Report

#32

Getting Ready For Halloween Like This

Getting Ready For Halloween Like This

RebeccaSeals Report

#33

I'm Ready To Paint The Town Red This Halloween

I'm Ready To Paint The Town Red This Halloween

CthulhuMadness , CthulhuMadness Report

#34

I Won First Place With My Jack Skellington Costume

I Won First Place With My Jack Skellington Costume

It took me 5 hours to do the makeup and hair, and I made the whole costume in a week. I altered the clothes I had to achieve this vision, and it paid off with a cash prize and first place!!

AdisPlatypus Report

#35

My Costume This Year

My Costume This Year

feelin_raudi Report

#36

People Were Perplexed By My Costume. Most Thought One Of The Legs Around The Pole Was Real - Or Even That Both Legs Were Real And I Was Sitting On A Pole

People Were Perplexed By My Costume. Most Thought One Of The Legs Around The Pole Was Real - Or Even That Both Legs Were Real And I Was Sitting On A Pole

Even if I told people I have one leg, they’d literally be like, "Yeah, but where are you hiding the other one?"

joshsundquist Report

#37

I Finished Glitchtrap Just In Time For Halloween

I Finished Glitchtrap Just In Time For Halloween

crunchchute Report

#38

This Amazing Costume For Halloween

This Amazing Costume For Halloween

milk_g0re Report

#39

My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume She Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School, So Her Dad Wore It There Instead

My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume She Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School, So Her Dad Wore It There Instead

HomeFin Report

#40

Buzz Lightyear Costume I 3D Printed, Assembled, And Painted For Halloween And Maybe A Con Or Two

Buzz Lightyear Costume I 3D Printed, Assembled, And Painted For Halloween And Maybe A Con Or Two

aksarben911 Report

glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aw, a little Woody! Well done! 🎵 You've got a friend in me...🎵

#41

I Want To See Your Costumes! Here’s Some Of Mine

I Want To See Your Costumes! Here's Some Of Mine

troxzilla Report

#42

My "Star Trek" DS9-Era Ferengi Costume For Halloween. All Mine Besides The Base Prosthetics

My "Star Trek" DS9-Era Ferengi Costume For Halloween. All Mine Besides The Base Prosthetics

thetalentedfool Report

#43

For Halloween I Made A Plant Costume

For Halloween I Made A Plant Costume

9bombs Report

#44

How Did I Do This Halloween?

How Did I Do This Halloween?

Aclamandanoyster , Aclamandanoyster Report

#45

This Family Halloween Tradition Has Been Work. Every Year It Gets Harder And Harder To Pull Off

This Family Halloween Tradition Has Been Work. Every Year It Gets Harder And Harder To Pull Off

themotheroverload Report

#46

This Year I’m Going As My Biggest Childhood Fear For Halloween. I Think I Nailed It

This Year I'm Going As My Biggest Childhood Fear For Halloween. I Think I Nailed It

josiemarcellino Report

#47

Pleased With How My Kratos Genderbend Turned Out For Halloween

Pleased With How My Kratos Genderbend Turned Out For Halloween

BootlegMoon Report

#48

DIY Mojo Jojo Costume

DIY Mojo Jojo Costume

TRunningWaters Report

#49

Barbara Maitland

Barbara Maitland

ElleMira1327 Report

#50

Won The Company Contest Last Night

Won The Company Contest Last Night

AlabamaPodunk70 Report

#51

Doing Costume One A Day For The Month Of October. Today I’m The Flying Dutchman

Doing Costume One A Day For The Month Of October. Today I'm The Flying Dutchman

josiemarcellino Report

#52

Man Ray Cosplay For Halloween

Man Ray Cosplay For Halloween

Marrow_Morningstar Report

#53

My Friend Needed A Turtle Costume For A Party, So I Made Him One

My Friend Needed A Turtle Costume For A Party, So I Made Him One

Tragopandemonium Report

#54

I Wanted To Be Something Cute For Halloween, But My Boyfriend Ruined It

I Wanted To Be Something Cute For Halloween, But My Boyfriend Ruined It

LaffiTaffi5580 Report

#55

I Have A Broken Leg Right Now And Won't Be Able To Do Anything For Halloween This Year, But I Did This At Home The Other Day. The Jackal From "13 Ghosts"

I Have

jellyfishjoo Report

#56

My Buddy Had A Halloween Costume Contest At Work Today. I Think He Nailed It

My Buddy Had A Halloween Costume Contest At Work Today. I Think He Nailed It

cboski Report

#57

For Years I've Wanted To Make A Dead Astronaut Costume. This Year I Finally Made An Attempt

For Years I've Wanted To Make A Dead Astronaut Costume. This Year I Finally Made An Attempt

imgur.com Report

#58

My Mystique For Halloween

My Mystique For Halloween

jenks87 Report

#59

I Made A Fairy Mushroom Costume For A Halloween Party

I Made A Fairy Mushroom Costume For A Halloween Party

sumomojess Report

#60

I Turned My Friends Into A Taco For Halloween

I Turned My Friends Into A Taco For Halloween

ambrdst Report

#61

My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From "Midsommar"

My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From "Midsommar"

terisaurus , terisaurus Report

#62

Here's My Halloween Costume

Here's My Halloween Costume

ZOV3NOM , ZOV3NOM Report

#63

Goat Demon Costume. A Costume I Keep Switching Back And Forth Between A Goat Demon And Krampus

Goat Demon Costume. A Costume I Keep Switching Back And Forth Between A Goat Demon And Krampus

Obsidianfeather Report

#64

My Homemade Costume This Year - I Was A Wine Bottle Opener

My Homemade Costume This Year - I Was A Wine Bottle Opener

ties_11 Report

#65

Check Out My Halloween Costume

Check Out My Halloween Costume

Salty-Dog-8713 Report

#66

Need Family Of 4 Costume Ideas. Here's Our Past Costumes

Need Family Of 4 Costume Ideas. Here's Our Past Costumes

RuDog79 Report

#67

This Year's Halloween Costume

This Year's Halloween Costume

aratstail Report

#68

Another Year, Another Family Halloween Costume! As A Toy Collector, I Felt Like This Was Very Fitting

Another Year, Another Family Halloween Costume! As A Toy Collector, I Felt Like This Was Very Fitting

tama_kid Report

#69

My Halloween Costumes From The Last Few Years

My Halloween Costumes From The Last Few Years

Maybeitsmoni Report

#70

Stone Statue Costume I Put Together Last Year

Stone Statue Costume I Put Together Last Year

silverz208 Report

#71

Our Patty And Selma Costumes From A While Back

Our Patty And Selma Costumes From A While Back

edie_the_egg_lady Report

#72

Pennywise, Happy Halloween

Pennywise, Happy Halloween

lagringaec Report

#73

My 2020 Halloween Costume With My Dog

My 2020 Halloween Costume With My Dog

Atxflyguy83 Report

#74

My Boyfriend And I Dressed As Nadja And Nandor In Salem

My Boyfriend And I Dressed As Nadja And Nandor In Salem

The0Goblin0Queen Report

#75

My Wife And I Got Engaged On Halloween In Our Fully Handmade Zelda Costumes

My Wife And I Got Engaged On Halloween In Our Fully Handmade Zelda Costumes

KiaraZim Report

#76

My Wife's And Mine Halloween Costumes Over The Years

My Wife's And Mine Halloween Costumes Over The Years

riff_rat Report

#77

If You Are What You Eat, Then I Only Want To Eat The Good Stuff

If You Are What You Eat, Then I Only Want To Eat The Good Stuff

imgur.com Report

#78

My Sirius Black Halloween Costume

My Sirius Black Halloween Costume

Mattbillups19 Report

#79

First Makeup Look In Preparation For Halloween

First Makeup Look In Preparation For Halloween

teresamacabre Report

#80

We Dressed As "Harry Potter" Characters For Halloween

We Dressed As "Harry Potter" Characters For Halloween

centralperk_7 Report

#81

My Payphone Costume For Halloween

My Payphone Costume For Halloween

bleakerblank Report

#82

Halloween Costume I Spent A Few Weeks On

Halloween Costume I Spent A Few Weeks On

Environmental-Mix982 , Environmental-Mix982 Report

#83

My 90-Year-Old Grandparents Dressed Up This Halloween

My 90-Year-Old Grandparents Dressed Up This Halloween

BigSquinn Report

#84

My Halloween Costume For This Year. 1 Imposter Remains

My Halloween Costume For This Year. 1 Imposter Remains

Ashlikespineapples Report

#85

Our Marvel-Ous Halloween At The Office

Our Marvel-Ous Halloween At The Office

Supergeekerella Report

ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who exactly is the one on the right supposed to be?1

#86

Genie From The Lamp On A Magic Carpet

Genie From The Lamp On A Magic Carpet

myawkwardazn Report

#87

Name Cupcake. Scare Actor For Over A Decade At Kennywood Park In PA

Name Cupcake. Scare Actor For Over A Decade At Kennywood Park In PA

Chainsaw_PGH Report

#88

My Husband Grew His Hair Out For Like 6 Months For This Costume

My Husband Grew His Hair Out For Like 6 Months For This Costume

Chelseus Report

#89

My Mom Just Won Her Company's Halloween Costume Contest As "Fifty Shades Of Gray." I Also Need Everyone To See Last Year's Costume When She Was A "Social Butterfly"

My Mom Just Won Her Company's Halloween Costume Contest As "Fifty Shades Of Gray." I Also Need Everyone To See Last Year's Costume When She Was A "Social Butterfly"

coreytimes Report

#90

I Was A Rain Cloud For Halloween

I Was A Rain Cloud For Halloween

thegreatselenie Report

#91

I'm Dressed As A Doctor From "A Clockwork Orange" Movie For Halloween

I'm Dressed As A Doctor From "A Clockwork Orange" Movie For Halloween

Hattori_Handsome Report

ericp_1 avatar
eric p
eric p
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Other than the eye clamps this doesn't look anything like Alex

#92

I Am Sam Wilson For This Halloween

I Am Sam Wilson For This Halloween

majiin_kirby Report

#93

Aloy Despite The Nora, Feat. Real Owl Friend. Halloween At The Natural History Museum

Aloy Despite The Nora, Feat. Real Owl Friend. Halloween At The Natural History Museum

Androze Report

#94

For Halloween, I Will Be Dressed As Yubaba

For Halloween, I Will Be Dressed As Yubaba

HailEmpress Report

#95

The James Webb Telescope Discovered A Quintet Of Galaxies

The James Webb Telescope Discovered A Quintet Of Galaxies

imgur.com Report

#96

My Halloween Costume, Shadow Beast From "Twilight Princess"

My Halloween Costume, Shadow Beast From "Twilight Princess"

epicofchaos Report

#97

My Grim Reaper Costume

My Grim Reaper Costume

__LunaWolf__ Report

#98

Hope Everyone's Halloween Is… Sublime

Hope Everyone's Halloween Is… Sublime

nicthesurfer Report

#99

Going As Tom Hanks For Halloween Until He Notices. Year 12

Going As Tom Hanks For Halloween Until He Notices. Year 12

gomets167 Report

#100

I Made My Friend An Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like

I Made My Friend An Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like

SaveBandit91 Report

#101

I Make My Own Costumes Every Year

I Make My Own Costumes Every Year

mixiq , mixiq Report

#102

This Halloween I'm 8 Months Pregnant, So I Thought I'd Bring Some Body Horror/Levity To The Giant Gut

This Halloween I'm 8 Months Pregnant, So I Thought I'd Bring Some Body Horror/Levity To The Giant Gut

PixieFurious Report

#103

My Halloween Costume. Relax It's Root Beer

My Halloween Costume. Relax It's Root Beer

Whookimo Report

#104

Spliced Up For Halloween

Spliced Up For Halloween

gremmygrems , gremmygrems Report

#105

Happy Halloween! Here's My Finished Blight Cosplay

Happy Halloween! Here's My Finished Blight Cosplay

LankyDemon Report

#106

Countdown To Halloween. Here's One Of The Costumes: Banshee Cosplay

Countdown To Halloween. Here's One Of The Costumes: Banshee Cosplay

josiemarcellino Report

#107

Our Jack, Sally And Zero For Halloween

Our Jack, Sally And Zero For Halloween

Ghoulfriend88 , Ghoulfriend88 Report

#108

My Husband's And Mine Costumes For The Last Few Years

My Husband's And Mine Costumes For The Last Few Years

BaphometBee Report

#109

My Scarlet Witch Halloween Costume

My Scarlet Witch Halloween Costume

__stoker Report

#110

Going As Lara Croft For The Late Halloween Party

Going As Lara Croft For The Late Halloween Party

cooleridge Report

#111

My Costume This Year

My Costume This Year

thekiddmane Report

#112

"Jon Snow White" Meets "Snow White Walker"

"Jon Snow White" Meets "Snow White Walker"

GenghisKhaleesi Report

#113

My Halloween Costume This Year Is A Handmade, Hand-Painted Tribute To As Many Classic Board Games As Possible! Can You Recognize Them All?

My Halloween Costume This Year Is A Handmade, Hand-Painted Tribute To As Many Classic Board Games As Possible! Can You Recognize Them All?

atallel Report

#114

I Took The Boy Wonder To Salem, Massachusetts For Halloween This Year

I Took The Boy Wonder To Salem, Massachusetts For Halloween This Year

BasiliusKrane Report

#115

My Halloween Costume. I'm A Minecraft Bee Maid

My Halloween Costume. I'm A Minecraft Bee Maid

evvils Report

#116

My Modok Halloween Costume

My Modok Halloween Costume

sirjakesteward Report

#117

My Father's Costume For Halloween

My Father's Costume For Halloween

SonOfBodega , SonOfBodega Report

#118

I Cosplayed As Saitama From "One Punch Man" For Halloween

I Cosplayed As Saitama From "One Punch Man" For Halloween

croclova Report

#119

Titan Submersible Costume

Titan Submersible Costume

chiefgoodboi Report

#120

Diedrich Bader’s Halloween Costume

Diedrich Bader’s Halloween Costume

dane_aw Report

#121

This Is One Of My Favorite Costumes I’ve Ever Done

This Is One Of My Favorite Costumes I’ve Ever Done

jaglever Report

#122

Halloween Is Coming

Halloween Is Coming

MissJinxed Report

#123

Cancer Took My Eye Last Month But Not My Sense Of Humor. I Was Ralphie (A Christmas Story) For Halloween. You'll Shoot Your Eye Out

Cancer Took My Eye Last Month But Not My Sense Of Humor. I Was Ralphie (A Christmas Story) For Halloween. You'll Shoot Your Eye Out

orbitaltumor Report

#124

I Am A Minecraft Crafting Table

I Am A Minecraft Crafting Table

mastiffwitha4 Report

#125

Budget Poison Ivy

Budget Poison Ivy

imgur.com Report

#126

I Tried Something New This Year! I Ran Out Of Time To Do All I Wanted, But Overall I’m Happy With How It Turned Out. Happy Halloween

I Tried Something New This Year! I Ran Out Of Time To Do All I Wanted, But Overall I’m Happy With How It Turned Out. Happy Halloween

woweewow Report

#127

The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work

The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work

steelystan Report

#128

My Halloween Costume

My Halloween Costume

ematioo Report

