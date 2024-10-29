We’ve rounded up a collection of creative, funny, and downright impressive costume ideas that people really pulled out all the stops for. And even if you’re not celebrating, stick around to admire the incredible talent and effort that went into these spooky looks. Enjoy!

#1 My Costume Of Edward Scissorhands For Halloween This Year

#2 I Spent Over 20 Hours Working On My Halloween Costume. This Is The Result

#3 Happy Halloween From Brookhaven Hospital

#4 I Made A Burning Witch Costume And Like To Harass The Hateful Hellfire Christians At The Local Halloween Parade. This Year My Husband Joined As A Puritan

#5 My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Proving That You're Never Too Old For Halloween

#6 Happy October From A Couple Of Bobs In Love

#7 I'm An Alien Abducting Some Cows

#8 Some Of My Costumes Of Previous Years. Oswald Cobblepot, Demogorgon, Darth Maul (Genderbender) And Babadook

#9 Amazon Prime For 2024 Halloween

#10 My Handmade Mothman Costume From This Year

#11 Some Of My Costumes Throughout The Years

#12 "I'm The Ghost With The Most, Babe." Happy Halloween

#13 No One Recognized My Husband's Halloween Costume At The Bar. He Was So Disappointed

#14 I Turned Myself Into A Lava Lamp For Halloween

#15 Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing
I grew up loving "Where The Wild Things Are" and decided to try my hand at making a costume this year. I didn't have time for feet, but I'm happy with my first try! I wanted to share it because it brought me a lot of joy handing out candy last night to see how many people also loved the book!



#16 This Year's Costume

#17 "Home Alone 2" Homemade Costumes This Year

#18 My 72-Year-Old Mom Having Fun On Halloween

#19 All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. I'm The Only One To Go Through With It

#20 What's The Addams Family Credo?

#21 I Was Ever Given This Year (The Ship That Got Stuck In The Suez Canal). I Spent The Day Blocking Students In The Hallways

#22 The Greatest Halloween Costume I've Ever Seen. This Person Clearly Knows How To Undercook The Onions

#23 "Where's Ya Paperwork?" My Roz Costume From "Monsters, Inc."

#24 Why Not Dressed As A Zoidberg?! I'm Going For A Nice Scuttle On Halloween

#25 My First Renaissance Fair Costume As Well As Halloween. I Did The Makeup About 4 Times. Wicked Witch! All Done By Myself (I'm A Guy)

#26 Last Weekend, My Girlfriend And I Won Second Place In A Halloween Contest For Our Homemade "Spirited Away" Costumes

#27 Dressed Up As A Witch With My Cat

#28 Last Year's Costume. I Made The Head And Sword Out Of Cardboard Boxes From Work And Sewed And Stained An Apron For The Outfit And Gloves

#29 Clown Check. This Look Was So Much Fun, I'm So Proud Of It

#30 Have You Seen My Movie Yet?

#31 My Alaskan Bullworm Costume For Halloween

#32 Getting Ready For Halloween Like This

#33 I'm Ready To Paint The Town Red This Halloween

#34 I Won First Place With My Jack Skellington Costume
It took me 5 hours to do the makeup and hair, and I made the whole costume in a week. I altered the clothes I had to achieve this vision, and it paid off with a cash prize and first place!!



#35 My Costume This Year

#36 People Were Perplexed By My Costume. Most Thought One Of The Legs Around The Pole Was Real - Or Even That Both Legs Were Real And I Was Sitting On A Pole
Even if I told people I have one leg, they'd literally be like, "Yeah, but where are you hiding the other one?"



#37 I Finished Glitchtrap Just In Time For Halloween

#38 This Amazing Costume For Halloween

#39 My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume She Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School, So Her Dad Wore It There Instead

#40 Buzz Lightyear Costume I 3D Printed, Assembled, And Painted For Halloween And Maybe A Con Or Two

#41 I Want To See Your Costumes! Here's Some Of Mine

#42 My "Star Trek" DS9-Era Ferengi Costume For Halloween. All Mine Besides The Base Prosthetics

#43 For Halloween I Made A Plant Costume

#44 How Did I Do This Halloween?

#45 This Family Halloween Tradition Has Been Work. Every Year It Gets Harder And Harder To Pull Off

#46 This Year I'm Going As My Biggest Childhood Fear For Halloween. I Think I Nailed It

#47 Pleased With How My Kratos Genderbend Turned Out For Halloween

#48 DIY Mojo Jojo Costume

#49 Barbara Maitland

#50 Won The Company Contest Last Night

#51 Doing Costume One A Day For The Month Of October. Today I'm The Flying Dutchman

#52 Man Ray Cosplay For Halloween

#53 My Friend Needed A Turtle Costume For A Party, So I Made Him One

#54 I Wanted To Be Something Cute For Halloween, But My Boyfriend Ruined It

#55 I Have A Broken Leg Right Now And Won't Be Able To Do Anything For Halloween This Year, But I Did This At Home The Other Day. The Jackal From "13 Ghosts"

#56 My Buddy Had A Halloween Costume Contest At Work Today. I Think He Nailed It

#57 For Years I've Wanted To Make A Dead Astronaut Costume. This Year I Finally Made An Attempt

#58 My Mystique For Halloween

#59 I Made A Fairy Mushroom Costume For A Halloween Party

#60 I Turned My Friends Into A Taco For Halloween

#61 My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From "Midsommar"

#62 Here's My Halloween Costume

#63 Goat Demon Costume. A Costume I Keep Switching Back And Forth Between A Goat Demon And Krampus

#64 My Homemade Costume This Year - I Was A Wine Bottle Opener

#65 Check Out My Halloween Costume

#66 Need Family Of 4 Costume Ideas. Here's Our Past Costumes

#67 This Year's Halloween Costume

#68 Another Year, Another Family Halloween Costume! As A Toy Collector, I Felt Like This Was Very Fitting

#69 My Halloween Costumes From The Last Few Years

#70 Stone Statue Costume I Put Together Last Year

#71 Our Patty And Selma Costumes From A While Back

#72 Pennywise, Happy Halloween

#73 My 2020 Halloween Costume With My Dog

#74 My Boyfriend And I Dressed As Nadja And Nandor In Salem

#75 My Wife And I Got Engaged On Halloween In Our Fully Handmade Zelda Costumes

#76 My Wife's And Mine Halloween Costumes Over The Years

#77 If You Are What You Eat, Then I Only Want To Eat The Good Stuff

#78 My Sirius Black Halloween Costume

#79 First Makeup Look In Preparation For Halloween

#80 We Dressed As "Harry Potter" Characters For Halloween

#81 My Payphone Costume For Halloween

#82 Halloween Costume I Spent A Few Weeks On

#83 My 90-Year-Old Grandparents Dressed Up This Halloween

#84 My Halloween Costume For This Year. 1 Imposter Remains

#85 Our Marvel-Ous Halloween At The Office

#86 Genie From The Lamp On A Magic Carpet

#87 Name Cupcake. Scare Actor For Over A Decade At Kennywood Park In PA

#88 My Husband Grew His Hair Out For Like 6 Months For This Costume

#89 My Mom Just Won Her Company's Halloween Costume Contest As "Fifty Shades Of Gray." I Also Need Everyone To See Last Year's Costume When She Was A "Social Butterfly"

#90 I Was A Rain Cloud For Halloween

#91 I'm Dressed As A Doctor From "A Clockwork Orange" Movie For Halloween

#92 I Am Sam Wilson For This Halloween

#93 Aloy Despite The Nora, Feat. Real Owl Friend. Halloween At The Natural History Museum

#94 For Halloween, I Will Be Dressed As Yubaba

#95 The James Webb Telescope Discovered A Quintet Of Galaxies

#96 My Halloween Costume, Shadow Beast From "Twilight Princess"

#97 My Grim Reaper Costume

#98 Hope Everyone's Halloween Is… Sublime

#99 Going As Tom Hanks For Halloween Until He Notices. Year 12

#100 I Made My Friend An Opossum Costume, But I'm Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like

#101 I Make My Own Costumes Every Year

#102 This Halloween I'm 8 Months Pregnant, So I Thought I'd Bring Some Body Horror/Levity To The Giant Gut

#103 My Halloween Costume. Relax It's Root Beer

#104 Spliced Up For Halloween

#105 Happy Halloween! Here's My Finished Blight Cosplay

#106 Countdown To Halloween. Here's One Of The Costumes: Banshee Cosplay

#107 Our Jack, Sally And Zero For Halloween

#108 My Husband's And Mine Costumes For The Last Few Years

#109 My Scarlet Witch Halloween Costume

#110 Going As Lara Croft For The Late Halloween Party

#111 My Costume This Year

#112 "Jon Snow White" Meets "Snow White Walker"

#113 My Halloween Costume This Year Is A Handmade, Hand-Painted Tribute To As Many Classic Board Games As Possible! Can You Recognize Them All?

#114 I Took The Boy Wonder To Salem, Massachusetts For Halloween This Year

#115 My Halloween Costume. I'm A Minecraft Bee Maid

#116 My Modok Halloween Costume

#117 My Father's Costume For Halloween

#118 I Cosplayed As Saitama From "One Punch Man" For Halloween

#119 Titan Submersible Costume

#120 Diedrich Bader's Halloween Costume

#121 This Is One Of My Favorite Costumes I've Ever Done

#122

#123 Cancer Took My Eye Last Month But Not My Sense Of Humor. I Was Ralphie (A Christmas Story) For Halloween. You'll Shoot Your Eye Out Share icon

#124 I Am A Minecraft Crafting Table Share icon

#125 Budget Poison Ivy Share icon

#126 I Tried Something New This Year! I Ran Out Of Time To Do All I Wanted, But Overall I’m Happy With How It Turned Out. Happy Halloween Share icon

#127 The One Time I Wore My Halloween Costume To Work Share icon