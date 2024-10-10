ADVERTISEMENT

When you spot a genuinely good design idea, it’s hard not to envision it being implemented everywhere. Life could be a lot better and more comfortable for everyone. Well, some creative store owners have taken this to heart, deciding to put their customers first.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected photos from all over the internet, featuring some of the most genius ideas that shops have ever implemented. Avocado ripeness detectors and cozy spaces for owners to leave their pets in are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check them out!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Local Grocery Store Has An Air-Conditioned "House" Outside For Dogs To Stay While People Shop

My Local Grocery Store Has An Air-Conditioned "House" Outside For Dogs To Stay While People Shop

TonsilStoneButter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
cense2 avatar
Mayblater
Mayblater
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#2

Refillable Detergent In Prague, Czech

Refillable Detergent In Prague, Czech

starlightexpress3005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's awesome! In Japan, they sell refill bags for things like shampoo, detergent, etc. You get more for cheaper since you aren't buying the harder plastic containers, but in the end it still uses plastic.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Supermarket In Italy Has Carts Made For Dogs

This Supermarket In Italy Has Carts Made For Dogs

Willhelm2202 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
cense2 avatar
Mayblater
Mayblater
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d love it! I’d need the ones in the home improvement store to fit mine though.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Shopping in person, rather than online, isn’t just about buying the things you plan on getting. It’s an experience. And that experience shapes how you feel about the store, the products it sells, and the brand in general.

To put it simply, a positive experience and a good atmosphere are going to make it more likely that you’ll be a loyal, returning customer. Why would you not return to a place where you feel comfortable, happy, and catered to?

#4

Small Tents In A Store To See What They Would Look Like

Small Tents In A Store To See What They Would Look Like

FiremanMorales Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, look at the prices on the shelves. The price of the tiny tent is the same as the price of the full-size tent.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Avocado Ripeness Detector In Supermarket

Avocado Ripeness Detector In Supermarket

unhappylittletrees1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we don't need that machine in my area, we always touch and press the avocado at our street markets and stalls and still they come out as very nice and tasty !

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Local Shop Gives Old Vegetables For Pets For Free

Local Shop Gives Old Vegetables For Pets For Free

nixass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that store should raise pets as in rabbits, tortoise in their stores to eat them old veggies 👍🤣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

A negative shopping experience, on the other hand, is likely to push you away. And, if you have easily accessible alternatives in your local area, you’ll probably consider shopping at a competitor’s store. At least to see what they offer and how it compares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers are (arguably, partly) rational, and they’ll generally opt for stores that are closer, cheaper, offer better quality products and more variety, and offer other considerations.
#7

This Super Market Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste

This Super Market Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste

treanegno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many supermarkets around here try to use less plastic all by themselves, and the plastic bags for loose weight fruit and vegetables are forbidden.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Heated Dog Parking While Shopping

Heated Dog Parking While Shopping

pimzon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave For Trying Out Products

This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave For Trying Out Products

Ok_Ambassador8394 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

Thinking realistically, not every store will be able to cater to every customer’s whims. It would be too expensive, for one. And few companies boast (nearly) unlimited budgets. On top of that, if you try to appeal to everyone, you might end up creating a very chaotic and confusing interior in your store.

Furthermore, by catering to one group of customers, you might push others away because they dislike your creative ideas. You have to look at what will make the average local shopper happy (or, well, happier), and refine their experience based on that.
#10

These Shopping Carts With A Compartment For Pets

These Shopping Carts With A Compartment For Pets

letspetpuppies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
caroltoledo avatar
flowingcomplexity
flowingcomplexity
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually the sign is saying you can leave your dog there while you shop. This is the common option here in Brazil. Never saw one in use btw.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

My Local Department Store Colorizes Its Shopping Baskets Based On Whether You Need Assistance Or Not

My Local Department Store Colorizes Its Shopping Baskets Based On Whether You Need Assistance Or Not

Chhathedral Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
danielleh avatar
Atomic Giraffe
Atomic Giraffe
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what if you pick the black basket but then can't find one thing you need, can you still ask for help. I assume yes but I don't know

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily

This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily

dojowit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless their heart! The print on those boxes can be smaller than miniscule!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you enjoy eating avocados but keep picking under- and over-ripe ones, a ripeness detector at your local supermarket can be invaluable.

Similarly, if you have a beloved dog you take everywhere, then you’d probably look favorably upon shop owners who implement pet-friendly solutions.
#13

The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruit To Kids For Free

The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruit To Kids For Free

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany

Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany

pogogq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This UV Handrail Sterilizer On An Escalator In Hong Kong

This UV Handrail Sterilizer On An Escalator In Hong Kong

ceowin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

On the flip side, even if you think that your local supermarket is awesome for growing herbs and veggies in the building, you might be weirded out by their little mushroom habitats. Or you might be confused by all the high-tech gadgets that many other shoppers are enjoying. (We’re still on the fence about how useful smart carts that scan everything you put in them really are.)
#16

The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There’s A Spot Available

The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There’s A Spot Available

Meet_your_Maker_LL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very common in Spain and such a great idea. Now if everyone would learn to park straight?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It

This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It

Sugalips2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
cense2 avatar
Mayblater
Mayblater
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually cool. Eventually everyone figures it out but it world save some hassle and $

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Hangers While Working On My Shift

Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Hangers While Working On My Shift

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

Consider other things that go into making a worthwhile shopping experience, too, like the lighting, music, signage, and color palette. One store might opt for unintrusive ambient music, while another might cater to pop music fans.

One shop might go for the most efficient LED lights possible to keep costs down and ensure maximum visibility, while another retailer might opt for warmer lighting to make their customers feel more cozy.

Some might choose to use fewer signs to make their customers lose their way so they buy more random things, while others want more, clearer signs so as to not waste anyone’s time.
#19

Australia Is Now Doing Missing Persons On Milk Bottles

Australia Is Now Doing Missing Persons On Milk Bottles

AutisticMarsupial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

You Can Test Hiking Shoes On Different Terrains In This Sporting Goods Store

You Can Test Hiking Shoes On Different Terrains In This Sporting Goods Store

_NeoSpace_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only

Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only

aspz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
cense2 avatar
Mayblater
Mayblater
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would def do this! That’s why my (8) sisters won’t let me blind date. Also, we all really love my husband. I would read and learn from whatever though . Ask my shampoo bottle

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The layout of the store matters a lot, even if we’re not consciously aware of some of these design decisions. Placing candy bars and snacks near the (self) checkout is a ‘subtle’ way of getting customers to buy more of these products.

If you’ve been shopping for a while, your willpower is likely to be depleted a bit: you’ve been making a ton of decisions about what (not) to buy. So, your body and brain are craving something sweet. Hence the checkout snack counters.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We’re not judging anyone, though. We’ve fallen prey to this tactic more than a few times. But that’s why we don’t go shopping on an empty stomach anymore.)
#22

This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building

Bitten69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
cense2 avatar
Mayblater
Mayblater
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d like the massive AirPods in the middle for my partner. Might be big enough to work

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels

qwerty11055 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

They're Growing Their Own Vegetables At My Local Supermarket

They're Growing Their Own Vegetables At My Local Supermarket

25benja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cost cutting or farmers and farms aren't supplying good products ?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

According to Tradis Design, in many parts of the world, customers often start browsing on the right-hand side of the store, then head toward the back, and then return to the left-hand side.

However, Gadsby notes that, in the United Kingdom, customers generally look left and then right when they enter a store, so you might want to consider putting the freshest, brightest, and most vibrant produce on the left side of the entrance.
#25

Cardboard Rings For This 6-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones

Cardboard Rings For This 6-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones

thehow2dad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

7-Eleven In Japan Has Little Stools To Make It Easier For Little Kids To Grab Ice Cream

7-Eleven In Japan Has Little Stools To Make It Easier For Little Kids To Grab Ice Cream

KAMEKAZE_VIKINGS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Grocery Store Shows When Local Produce Is In Season

Grocery Store Shows When Local Produce Is In Season

nothingswritten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to go in every supermarket, and children should learn it along with cooking in school. I believe that eating in season and local is one of the ways we can help the climate most, although I do miss bananas, and have completely lost the ability to measure anything around the house.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re shopping online, your priorities are going to revolve around similar things as in person, such as convenience, price, reliability, and speed, but in slightly different ways.

How easy is it to order and pay for the items you’re looking for? Is it a twenty-four-step process or something more convenient? How good are the deals compared to shopping in person? How trustworthy is the vendor and the platform? How quickly will your products arrive and is it marginally better than physically going to a store near you?
#28

My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs

My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs

MrFlow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Grocery Store Cart Has A Cup Holder, Slot For Your Phone, And An Aisle Guide For Popular Products

This Grocery Store Cart Has A Cup Holder, Slot For Your Phone, And An Aisle Guide For Popular Products

kevo0088 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

This Grocery Store Prints The Label Directly Onto The Ginger With A Foodsafe Ink To Eliminate The Need For Packaging Or Labels

This Grocery Store Prints The Label Directly Onto The Ginger With A Foodsafe Ink To Eliminate The Need For Packaging Or Labels

Swee_et Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
caroltoledo avatar
flowingcomplexity
flowingcomplexity
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is awesome! Specially considering labels can’t be recycled

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Which of these store ideas caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? Which ones do you personally consider to be the perfect blend of creativity and usefulness? Which ideas do you wish your local shops would implement?

On the other hand, what do your local shops do really well that you’d love to see elsewhere, too? Let us know what you think in the comments section!
#31

You Can Take A Slide Instead Of The Escalators In This Mall In Prague

You Can Take A Slide Instead Of The Escalators In This Mall In Prague

Nires Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

This Badminton Store Has A Built-In Court To Test Equipment Out Before Buying

This Badminton Store Has A Built-In Court To Test Equipment Out Before Buying

nowayoj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Home Depot Has Little Mini Bathtubs For Display Purposes

This Home Depot Has Little Mini Bathtubs For Display Purposes

SchrodingersCatPics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
cense2 avatar
Mayblater
Mayblater
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The second any home improvement store goes out of business., I’m grabbing one

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

BrGsaW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
emily_36 avatar
Epona
Epona
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone explain the scratch on the diagram? Is it from a door or dancing?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

This Shop In Japan Has Display Boxes Of Chocolates To Show Exactly What's Inside Them

This Shop In Japan Has Display Boxes Of Chocolates To Show Exactly What's Inside Them

one_pint_down Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Local Supermarket Has A Touchpad At The Entrance So That You Can Ground Yourself And Prevent Static Shocks

My Local Supermarket Has A Touchpad At The Entrance So That You Can Ground Yourself And Prevent Static Shocks

sixpigeons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Local Grocery Store Chain Started Selling Fruits And Vegetables That Are Misshapen, Blemished, Or Ugly For A Discounted Price

My Local Grocery Store Chain Started Selling Fruits And Vegetables That Are Misshapen, Blemished, Or Ugly For A Discounted Price

x1pitviper1x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Japan is real bad about waste like this. Most stores won't let it in the door if it isn't a picture perfect specimen. Pisses me off...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#38

This Mall Food Court Has A Station To Wash Your Hands

This Mall Food Court Has A Station To Wash Your Hands

wasit-worthit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Grocery Store Has A Cranberry Bog

My Grocery Store Has A Cranberry Bog

heyjustsoyouknowbro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

A Breastfeeding Point In An Italian Shopping Centre

A Breastfeeding Point In An Italian Shopping Centre

Massimo25ore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
krisis avatar
Kris
Kris
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, because breastfeeding is disgusting and must be done hidden inside a box 🙄 I bet this is for changing dipers, not breastfeeding 🤣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

The Supermarket In My Hometown Eliminated The Packaging Of All Frozen Products (Including Meats And Veggies)

The Supermarket In My Hometown Eliminated The Packaging Of All Frozen Products (Including Meats And Veggies)

Zywia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

This Store Allows You To Buy A Book, Read It, And Then Return It For A 50% Refund

This Store Allows You To Buy A Book, Read It, And Then Return It For A 50% Refund

dudsa15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
amandamalchick avatar
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a place called a library where you don't have to pay to read their books.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic

My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic

Phyierpickle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

This Mall In Paris Has A Lock-Up For Your Motorcycle Helmets

This Mall In Paris Has A Lock-Up For Your Motorcycle Helmets

reece1210 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Grocery Store Has You Cut Off Your Bananas From The Branch

This Grocery Store Has You Cut Off Your Bananas From The Branch

Nudesandplants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing this is definitely not the US... no way in hell anyone's just leaving a knife out in a grocery store... someone's either (A) likely to get injured and sue - whether accident or purposeful - or (B) going to stab someone with it. Sad truth is, no one will ever let us cut our own bananas 🙄

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

This Mall Has A “Husband Depository” With Massage Chairs And Phone Chargers

This Mall Has A “Husband Depository” With Massage Chairs And Phone Chargers

co1063 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Local Mall Has A Short Story Dispenser

My Local Mall Has A Short Story Dispenser

RaeADropOfGoldenSun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Discount Grocery Store Sells Bulk Of M&M's Separated By Color

My Discount Grocery Store Sells Bulk Of M&M's Separated By Color

kumquat_repub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah my kids would be buying them in bulks in weekly times !🤣

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Beer Made From Leftover Strawberries That The Supermarket Rejects

Beer Made From Leftover Strawberries That The Supermarket Rejects

NickDipples96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Supermarket Grows Its Own Mushrooms

This Supermarket Grows Its Own Mushrooms

drstrangelov3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Grocery Store Has Digital Price Tags On The Shelves

This Grocery Store Has Digital Price Tags On The Shelves

ali_g_aiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every supermarket has this where I live, it also displays the last price before altering the price, and the privé per kg, or 100 g where applicable. And the price has included tax.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans

This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans

verasgunn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

The Lidl Grocery Store I Went To In Crete Has A Preserved Archeological Site In Their Parking Garage

The Lidl Grocery Store I Went To In Crete Has A Preserved Archeological Site In Their Parking Garage

stanxv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is getting more and more common. I love that they incorporate the old with the new, especially in places where you can't plant a tree without finding archeology.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Found This In The Dressing Room Of A Clothing Store

Found This In The Dressing Room Of A Clothing Store

myjupitermoon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

The Dressing Room In This Store Has Multiple Settings To Change The Type Of Lighting

The Dressing Room In This Store Has Multiple Settings To Change The Type Of Lighting

salamanca2792 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
chris_116 avatar
nottheactualphoto
nottheactualphoto
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That panel might be an AMX product. I'm not entirely sure, but it has that look.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

My Local Giant Grocery Store Has A Robot Named “Marty” That Roams The Store Looking For Spills And Trash

My Local Giant Grocery Store Has A Robot Named “Marty” That Roams The Store Looking For Spills And Trash

DemonstrablyFinagle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Bread-Making Machine Was Put In My Local Supermarket. It Even Tells You When Every Loaf Was Made

This Bread-Making Machine Was Put In My Local Supermarket. It Even Tells You When Every Loaf Was Made

ChristmasAliens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Walmart Sells Kids' Bikes With First Aid Kits On The Same Display

Walmart Sells Kids' Bikes With First Aid Kits On The Same Display

thejeepcherokee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

buy and ride at your own peril inclusive first aid kits for your own treatment

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City

This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City

chips_85832 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Parking Spots At The Mall Where You Can Park Your Dog So You Can Go Shopping. It Comes With A Food And Water Bowl

Parking Spots At The Mall Where You Can Park Your Dog So You Can Go Shopping. It Comes With A Food And Water Bowl

Elalamyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

British Supermarkets No Longer Prints "Best Before" Date On Fresh Produce To Reduce Food Waste

British Supermarkets No Longer Prints "Best Before" Date On Fresh Produce To Reduce Food Waste

kozhevnikov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Considering that most people think everything is instantly bad after the date printed, this I like.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

My Local Supermarket Has A 3 In 1 Faucets

My Local Supermarket Has A 3 In 1 Faucets

THEVILLAGEIDI0T Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Local Supermarket Built A Little Habitat For Their Mushrooms

My Local Supermarket Built A Little Habitat For Their Mushrooms

hugomcjohnson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

When In Tokyo, Check Out Pigment Store. It's A Store With Every Color Imaginable, And You Can Even Mix Your Own

When In Tokyo, Check Out Pigment Store. It's A Store With Every Color Imaginable, And You Can Even Mix Your Own

spaaaaaaaaaace_123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pigments for … paint? Makeup? Artists’ palettes?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#65

A Cool Guide To Bananas, Found At A Shop

A Cool Guide To Bananas, Found At A Shop

MARio23038 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
krisis avatar
Kris
Kris
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They forgot yellow whit some green. Thats my favourite

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Schnucks Has These New Caper Carts That Detects Everything You Put In It, And Lets You Pay Right There

Schnucks Has These New Caper Carts That Detects Everything You Put In It, And Lets You Pay Right There

shawnf9632 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

The Grocery Store Gave Me A Bag That Can Be Reused Up To 125 Times

The Grocery Store Gave Me A Bag That Can Be Reused Up To 125 Times

Brielikethecheese3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

This Multi-Floored Target In Chicago Has A Cart Escalator

This Multi-Floored Target In Chicago Has A Cart Escalator

graydog38 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This exists in loads of places, but instead of separate escalators for the carts the wheels are designed to lock on the escalator.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

This Grocery Store Has Carts In The Back In Case You Buy More Than You Were Expecting

This Grocery Store Has Carts In The Back In Case You Buy More Than You Were Expecting

RumCheddar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

My Local Supermarket Has Package-Free Soap For Sale

My Local Supermarket Has Package-Free Soap For Sale

SuaveUchiha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Dollar General Has A Dedicated Squeezing Chicken To Summon A Cashier To The Register

Dollar General Has A Dedicated Squeezing Chicken To Summon A Cashier To The Register

jnadols1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Local Grocery Store Has Self-Checkout On Carts

Local Grocery Store Has Self-Checkout On Carts

Euphoric_Gold_3271 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Storefront Uses Tinted Sheets Of Plastic To Show You What The Jacket Would Look Like In Different Colors

This Storefront Uses Tinted Sheets Of Plastic To Show You What The Jacket Would Look Like In Different Colors

labtec901 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

This Machine Chills Your Wine Bottle Before You Leave The Store

This Machine Chills Your Wine Bottle Before You Leave The Store

cirinalynn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

This Mall In Kuwait Has A “Touching Snow” Area

This Mall In Kuwait Has A “Touching Snow” Area

JoeFalchetto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Hijab Vending Machine At The Mall

Hijab Vending Machine At The Mall

theragingoptimist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

"Build Your Own PC" Store Where You Can Find Every PC Part

"Build Your Own PC" Store Where You Can Find Every PC Part

mikebanetbc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

Target Designated Half Their Fitting Rooms Into Prayer Rooms

Target Designated Half Their Fitting Rooms Into Prayer Rooms

Sometimes_Stutters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not familiar with these. Are they so you can pray to fit into your clothes?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#79

Recent Target Model With A Prosthetic Leg

Recent Target Model With A Prosthetic Leg

jshaver41122 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

My Grocery Carts Have A Sensor To Make Sure You Go Through The Checkout

My Grocery Carts Have A Sensor To Make Sure You Go Through The Checkout

mac1diot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

This Nike Kids Mannequin Has A Prosthetic Leg

This Nike Kids Mannequin Has A Prosthetic Leg

ernie09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Some Stores In Korea Have A Spot To Leave Your Coffee So You Can Browse Without Carrying It Around

Some Stores In Korea Have A Spot To Leave Your Coffee So You Can Browse Without Carrying It Around

thosetherethrowaways Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok this isn't my cup and someone else walks away with your coffee 😁

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#83

My Local Tokyo Grocery Store Sells Loaves Of Bread With 4, 5, Or 6 Slices. Each Has The Same Total Volume Per Loaf. They Only Change The Thickness Of Each Slice

My Local Tokyo Grocery Store Sells Loaves Of Bread With 4, 5, Or 6 Slices. Each Has The Same Total Volume Per Loaf. They Only Change The Thickness Of Each Slice

TheMonksAndThePunks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the norm in Japan. What sucks is if you want a loaf of bread, you have to go to a bakery or a store's store (think Sam's Club on a smaller scale)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

These Shopping Carts Have Produce Bags Attached To Them

These Shopping Carts Have Produce Bags Attached To Them

tupacwolverine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

A Pet-Friendly Mall With A Dog Bathroom

A Pet-Friendly Mall With A Dog Bathroom

silentquest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

This Store's Carts Have An Actual Tablet On Them, Where You Can Search For Anything You Need

This Store's Carts Have An Actual Tablet On Them, Where You Can Search For Anything You Need

rocker248 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

A Plus-Size Mannequin At Target

A Plus-Size Mannequin At Target

ForeverAGoatKid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

This Machine In Costco 3D Prints Insoles For Your Shoes In The Shape Of Your Foot

This Machine In Costco 3D Prints Insoles For Your Shoes In The Shape Of Your Foot

theonlybub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

This Grocery Store In Kentucky Sells Containers Of Lucky Charms Marshmallows

This Grocery Store In Kentucky Sells Containers Of Lucky Charms Marshmallows

ejfg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Grocery Store Near Me Has A Pineapple Cutting Machine

Grocery Store Near Me Has A Pineapple Cutting Machine

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

This Supermarket In Hong Kong Has A Mini IKEA In The Back

This Supermarket In Hong Kong Has A Mini IKEA In The Back

BaguetteOfDoom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

The Supermarket I Work At Sells Horizontally Sliced Bread

The Supermarket I Work At Sells Horizontally Sliced Bread

minecalos1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

This Store Sells Brussels Sprouts Still On Their Stalks

This Store Sells Brussels Sprouts Still On Their Stalks

amateurfunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts

My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I live you have to ask for the receipt, it is no longer automatically printed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#95

Vending Machine In My Mall Filled With Diapers, Kids Snacks, And Other Kids Conveniences

Vending Machine In My Mall Filled With Diapers, Kids Snacks, And Other Kids Conveniences

wisko13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

A Bubble Tea Shop Gave Me A Mini Shovel To Scoop Stuff Out Of The Cup

A Bubble Tea Shop Gave Me A Mini Shovel To Scoop Stuff Out Of The Cup

glossyducky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

My Local Walmart Is Using A Beach Ball To Show How Effective The Fans They Sell Are

My Local Walmart Is Using A Beach Ball To Show How Effective The Fans They Sell Are

ChocoGoodness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

This Meat Market Has A Meat Vending Machine Outside Just In Case They're Closed

This Meat Market Has A Meat Vending Machine Outside Just In Case They're Closed

doubleflusher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!