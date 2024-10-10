Our team at Bored Panda has collected photos from all over the internet, featuring some of the most genius ideas that shops have ever implemented. Avocado ripeness detectors and cozy spaces for owners to leave their pets in are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to check them out!

When you spot a genuinely good design idea, it’s hard not to envision it being implemented everywhere. Life could be a lot better and more comfortable for everyone. Well, some creative store owners have taken this to heart, deciding to put their customers first.

#1 My Local Grocery Store Has An Air-Conditioned "House" Outside For Dogs To Stay While People Shop Share icon

#2 Refillable Detergent In Prague, Czech Share icon

#3 This Supermarket In Italy Has Carts Made For Dogs Share icon

Shopping in person, rather than online, isn’t just about buying the things you plan on getting. It’s an experience. And that experience shapes how you feel about the store, the products it sells, and the brand in general. To put it simply, a positive experience and a good atmosphere are going to make it more likely that you’ll be a loyal, returning customer. Why would you not return to a place where you feel comfortable, happy, and catered to?

#4 Small Tents In A Store To See What They Would Look Like Share icon

#5 Avocado Ripeness Detector In Supermarket Share icon

#6 Local Shop Gives Old Vegetables For Pets For Free Share icon

A negative shopping experience, on the other hand, is likely to push you away. And, if you have easily accessible alternatives in your local area, you’ll probably consider shopping at a competitor’s store. At least to see what they offer and how it compares. ADVERTISEMENT Consumers are (arguably, partly) rational, and they’ll generally opt for stores that are closer, cheaper, offer better quality products and more variety, and offer other considerations.

#7 This Super Market Had Tiny Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Containers To Reduce Waste Share icon

#8 Heated Dog Parking While Shopping Share icon

#9 This Department Store In Germany Has A Surf Wave For Trying Out Products Share icon

Thinking realistically, not every store will be able to cater to every customer’s whims. It would be too expensive, for one. And few companies boast (nearly) unlimited budgets. On top of that, if you try to appeal to everyone, you might end up creating a very chaotic and confusing interior in your store. Furthermore, by catering to one group of customers, you might push others away because they dislike your creative ideas. You have to look at what will make the average local shopper happy (or, well, happier), and refine their experience based on that.

#10 These Shopping Carts With A Compartment For Pets Share icon

#11 My Local Department Store Colorizes Its Shopping Baskets Based On Whether You Need Assistance Or Not Share icon

#12 This Pharmacy Has A Magnifying Glass So People Can Read Medicine Labels And Details More Easily Share icon

If you enjoy eating avocados but keep picking under- and over-ripe ones, a ripeness detector at your local supermarket can be invaluable. Similarly, if you have a beloved dog you take everywhere, then you’d probably look favorably upon shop owners who implement pet-friendly solutions.

#13 The Publix In My Hometown Gives Out Fruit To Kids For Free Share icon

#14 Shopping Cart Cleaning Machine In Germany Share icon

#15 This UV Handrail Sterilizer On An Escalator In Hong Kong Share icon

On the flip side, even if you think that your local supermarket is awesome for growing herbs and veggies in the building, you might be weirded out by their little mushroom habitats. Or you might be confused by all the high-tech gadgets that many other shoppers are enjoying. (We’re still on the fence about how useful smart carts that scan everything you put in them really are.)

#16 The Mall Of America Parking Ramps Have Parking Availability Lights To Let People Know If There’s A Spot Available Share icon

#17 This Paper Bag That Shows You How To Pack It Share icon

#18 Noticed Cardboard Hangers Instead Of Plastic Hangers While Working On My Shift Share icon

Consider other things that go into making a worthwhile shopping experience, too, like the lighting, music, signage, and color palette. One store might opt for unintrusive ambient music, while another might cater to pop music fans. One shop might go for the most efficient LED lights possible to keep costs down and ensure maximum visibility, while another retailer might opt for warmer lighting to make their customers feel more cozy. Some might choose to use fewer signs to make their customers lose their way so they buy more random things, while others want more, clearer signs so as to not waste anyone’s time.

#19 Australia Is Now Doing Missing Persons On Milk Bottles Share icon

#20 You Can Test Hiking Shoes On Different Terrains In This Sporting Goods Store Share icon

#21 Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only Share icon

The layout of the store matters a lot, even if we’re not consciously aware of some of these design decisions. Placing candy bars and snacks near the (self) checkout is a ‘subtle’ way of getting customers to buy more of these products. If you’ve been shopping for a while, your willpower is likely to be depleted a bit: you’ve been making a ton of decisions about what (not) to buy. So, your body and brain are craving something sweet. Hence the checkout snack counters. ADVERTISEMENT (We’re not judging anyone, though. We’ve fallen prey to this tactic more than a few times. But that’s why we don’t go shopping on an empty stomach anymore.)

#22 This Smart Rental Store In My Friend’s Building Share icon

#23 UK Supermarket Has A Tag You Can Add For Carts With Wonky Wheels Share icon

#24 They're Growing Their Own Vegetables At My Local Supermarket Share icon

According to Tradis Design, in many parts of the world, customers often start browsing on the right-hand side of the store, then head toward the back, and then return to the left-hand side. However, Gadsby notes that, in the United Kingdom, customers generally look left and then right when they enter a store, so you might want to consider putting the freshest, brightest, and most vibrant produce on the left side of the entrance.

#25 Cardboard Rings For This 6-Pack Instead Of The Plastic Ones Share icon

#26 7-Eleven In Japan Has Little Stools To Make It Easier For Little Kids To Grab Ice Cream Share icon

#27 Grocery Store Shows When Local Produce Is In Season Share icon

When you’re shopping online, your priorities are going to revolve around similar things as in person, such as convenience, price, reliability, and speed, but in slightly different ways. How easy is it to order and pay for the items you’re looking for? Is it a twenty-four-step process or something more convenient? How good are the deals compared to shopping in person? How trustworthy is the vendor and the platform? How quickly will your products arrive and is it marginally better than physically going to a store near you?

#28 My Local Supermarket Here In Germany Has Special Shopping Carts For People In Wheelchairs Share icon

#29 This Grocery Store Cart Has A Cup Holder, Slot For Your Phone, And An Aisle Guide For Popular Products Share icon

#30 This Grocery Store Prints The Label Directly Onto The Ginger With A Foodsafe Ink To Eliminate The Need For Packaging Or Labels Share icon

Which of these store ideas caught your attention the most, dear Pandas? Which ones do you personally consider to be the perfect blend of creativity and usefulness? Which ideas do you wish your local shops would implement? On the other hand, what do your local shops do really well that you’d love to see elsewhere, too? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

#31 You Can Take A Slide Instead Of The Escalators In This Mall In Prague Share icon

#32 This Badminton Store Has A Built-In Court To Test Equipment Out Before Buying Share icon

#33 This Home Depot Has Little Mini Bathtubs For Display Purposes Share icon

#34 This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz Share icon

#35 This Shop In Japan Has Display Boxes Of Chocolates To Show Exactly What's Inside Them Share icon

#36 My Local Supermarket Has A Touchpad At The Entrance So That You Can Ground Yourself And Prevent Static Shocks Share icon

#37 My Local Grocery Store Chain Started Selling Fruits And Vegetables That Are Misshapen, Blemished, Or Ugly For A Discounted Price Share icon

#38 This Mall Food Court Has A Station To Wash Your Hands Share icon

#39 My Grocery Store Has A Cranberry Bog Share icon

#40 A Breastfeeding Point In An Italian Shopping Centre Share icon

#41 The Supermarket In My Hometown Eliminated The Packaging Of All Frozen Products (Including Meats And Veggies) Share icon

#42 This Store Allows You To Buy A Book, Read It, And Then Return It For A 50% Refund Share icon

#43 My Local Foodland Has Bread Ties That Are Made Of Cardboard Instead Of Plastic Share icon

#44 This Mall In Paris Has A Lock-Up For Your Motorcycle Helmets Share icon

#45 This Grocery Store Has You Cut Off Your Bananas From The Branch Share icon

#46 This Mall Has A “Husband Depository” With Massage Chairs And Phone Chargers Share icon

#47 My Local Mall Has A Short Story Dispenser Share icon

#48 My Discount Grocery Store Sells Bulk Of M&M's Separated By Color Share icon

#49 Beer Made From Leftover Strawberries That The Supermarket Rejects Share icon

#50 This Supermarket Grows Its Own Mushrooms Share icon

#51 This Grocery Store Has Digital Price Tags On The Shelves Share icon

#52 This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans Share icon

#53 The Lidl Grocery Store I Went To In Crete Has A Preserved Archeological Site In Their Parking Garage Share icon

#54 Found This In The Dressing Room Of A Clothing Store Share icon

#55 The Dressing Room In This Store Has Multiple Settings To Change The Type Of Lighting Share icon

#56 My Local Giant Grocery Store Has A Robot Named “Marty” That Roams The Store Looking For Spills And Trash Share icon

#57 This Bread-Making Machine Was Put In My Local Supermarket. It Even Tells You When Every Loaf Was Made Share icon

#58 Walmart Sells Kids' Bikes With First Aid Kits On The Same Display Share icon

#59 This Amazing Zero Waste Store Just Opened In My City Share icon

#60 Parking Spots At The Mall Where You Can Park Your Dog So You Can Go Shopping. It Comes With A Food And Water Bowl Share icon

#61 British Supermarkets No Longer Prints "Best Before" Date On Fresh Produce To Reduce Food Waste Share icon

#62 My Local Supermarket Has A 3 In 1 Faucets Share icon

#63 My Local Supermarket Built A Little Habitat For Their Mushrooms Share icon

#64 When In Tokyo, Check Out Pigment Store. It's A Store With Every Color Imaginable, And You Can Even Mix Your Own Share icon

#65 A Cool Guide To Bananas, Found At A Shop Share icon

#66 Schnucks Has These New Caper Carts That Detects Everything You Put In It, And Lets You Pay Right There Share icon

#67 The Grocery Store Gave Me A Bag That Can Be Reused Up To 125 Times Share icon

#68 This Multi-Floored Target In Chicago Has A Cart Escalator Share icon

#69 This Grocery Store Has Carts In The Back In Case You Buy More Than You Were Expecting Share icon

#70 My Local Supermarket Has Package-Free Soap For Sale Share icon

#71 Dollar General Has A Dedicated Squeezing Chicken To Summon A Cashier To The Register Share icon

#72 Local Grocery Store Has Self-Checkout On Carts Share icon

#73 This Storefront Uses Tinted Sheets Of Plastic To Show You What The Jacket Would Look Like In Different Colors Share icon

#74 This Machine Chills Your Wine Bottle Before You Leave The Store Share icon

#75 This Mall In Kuwait Has A “Touching Snow” Area Share icon

#76 Hijab Vending Machine At The Mall Share icon

#77 "Build Your Own PC" Store Where You Can Find Every PC Part Share icon

#78 Target Designated Half Their Fitting Rooms Into Prayer Rooms Share icon

#79 Recent Target Model With A Prosthetic Leg Share icon

#80 My Grocery Carts Have A Sensor To Make Sure You Go Through The Checkout Share icon

#81 This Nike Kids Mannequin Has A Prosthetic Leg Share icon

#82 Some Stores In Korea Have A Spot To Leave Your Coffee So You Can Browse Without Carrying It Around Share icon

#83 My Local Tokyo Grocery Store Sells Loaves Of Bread With 4, 5, Or 6 Slices. Each Has The Same Total Volume Per Loaf. They Only Change The Thickness Of Each Slice Share icon

#84 These Shopping Carts Have Produce Bags Attached To Them Share icon

#85 A Pet-Friendly Mall With A Dog Bathroom Share icon

#86 This Store's Carts Have An Actual Tablet On Them, Where You Can Search For Anything You Need Share icon

#87 A Plus-Size Mannequin At Target Share icon

#88 This Machine In Costco 3D Prints Insoles For Your Shoes In The Shape Of Your Foot Share icon

#89 This Grocery Store In Kentucky Sells Containers Of Lucky Charms Marshmallows Share icon

#90 Grocery Store Near Me Has A Pineapple Cutting Machine Share icon

#91 This Supermarket In Hong Kong Has A Mini IKEA In The Back Share icon

#92 The Supermarket I Work At Sells Horizontally Sliced Bread Share icon

#93 This Store Sells Brussels Sprouts Still On Their Stalks Share icon

#94 My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts Share icon

#95 Vending Machine In My Mall Filled With Diapers, Kids Snacks, And Other Kids Conveniences Share icon

#96 A Bubble Tea Shop Gave Me A Mini Shovel To Scoop Stuff Out Of The Cup Share icon

#97 My Local Walmart Is Using A Beach Ball To Show How Effective The Fans They Sell Are Share icon