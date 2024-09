The world is full of all kinds of designers, from the inspired and creative to the lazy and derivative. What sets truly great designs apart from all the rest of the ‘competition’ is a focus on empathy while balancing function and form. When a creative professional truly cares about the person who ends up using their product, it shows. The members of the r/GoodDesign online community showcase some of the finest examples of user-friendly design, and we’ve collected some of their freshest posts to share with you. Scroll down for some inspiration!

#1 My Son’s Onesie Has A Different Color Button In The Middle So It’s Easier To Line Them Up Properly Share icon

#2 This Furniture Hardware Is Sorted By Step Rather Than By Type Share icon

#3 My 3 Tacos Came In A Container That Was Made To Hold 3 Tacos Upright 🌮 Share icon

If you want to be a successful designer who creates quality products, then you really do need to put your customers first. You can’t get around the fact that you need to know your target audience extremely well. What are their wants and needs? Their hopes and dreams? Their potential pain–points while using your competitors’ products?

#4 Traffic Signals With LED Lights On The Pole Itself Share icon

#5 Good Design Is Right Where You Need It Share icon

#6 A Beer Bucket With A Beer Opener On The Side Share icon

When you start identifying what makes your customers tick, you can avoid some (though probably not all) potential design pitfalls. You can conduct focus groups and show people various iterations of your product to see what they (dis)like and prefer. You can ask your colleagues, family, and friends for their input. And then sift through all the advice to see what’s actually good criticism and what’s just a matter of taste.

#7 Family Size Cereal Comes In Two Half-Sized Bags Share icon

#8 My Whey Has A Little Hook To Put The Scoop On Share icon

#9 This Flannel Button Up Has An Orange Thread On The Bottom Button Hole So That You Don’t Misalign The Buttons Share icon

No matter how great an expert someone is, it’s so easy to get lost in your work that you no longer see the forest for the trees. An outsider’s perspective can really help you see some aspects you need to improve on that you might have missed. However, that requires a measure of humility. It’s one thing to be confident in your skills and vision. It’s another thing entirely to be so arrogant as to assume that you can make no mistakes. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Ordered Some Sample Colors For New Blinds, And They Sent Me Actual Tiny Little Blinds Share icon

#11 There Are Bins Along Cycle Paths In The Netherlands Which Allow You To Throw Out Rubbish Without Slowing Down Share icon

#12 My New Wok Has Circles For Measuring Oil Share icon

When your customers get their hands on a product that is miles better than anything else on the market, they’re more likely to be loyal to your brand. If you make their lives better, why shouldn’t they return for more quality products and services? You basically risk alienating your customer base if you lean too much into either function or form. On the one hand, if what you’re offering isn’t at all practical or ergonomic but just a monument to your artistic vision, many people likely won’t buy your product. If the needs of your customers aren’t met, you’ve failed as a designer (even if you might succeed as an artist). ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports Share icon

#14 This Rooftop For Bicycles So The Saddle Won't Get Wet Share icon

#15 These Reversible Benches Allow You To Decide Which Direction You Prefer To Face While You Sit On Them Share icon

On the other hand, aesthetics are also important. If your product is extremely functional but god-awful to look at, you’ll have a hard time when it comes to marketing, advertising, and getting consumers to even glance at the item on the store shelf. Sure, iterating your designs to be more appealing can be costly. But if you save too much at the cost of appearances, the awesome functionality of your product might never get the chance to be used in the end.

#16 Wildlife Overpass, Trans-Canada Highway, Banff National Park, Canada. The 38 Passes And Fencing Have Reduced Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions By More Than 80% Share icon

#17 This Track To Help People Bring Their Bikes Up Or Down Stairs Share icon

#18 My Empanada Says What Meat Is Inside Share icon

The r/GoodDesign online group is fairly niche. It’s a tight-knit community, currently standing at 33k members strong. Their main goal is to bring people’s attention to examples of truly great design, no matter where it’s found. “Be it web-based or not, if the design is good, then post it,” the moderator team running the subreddit urges everyone.

#19 This Tub Of Toothpaste Tells You Where Its Ingredients Come From And What They're Used For Share icon

#20 The Spoons In This Japanese Restaurant Have A Little Nudge On Their End So They Don’t Fall Into The Bowl Share icon

#21 Depending On The Colour Tape That’s What In The Box Share icon

Everything and anything you end up posting on the group should, in some way, be related to high-quality designs. If you go off-topic too much, you might end up getting banned. Sometimes, even permanently. It makes sense: it’s a design-focused community, after all. ADVERTISEMENT In the meantime, all the members are encouraged to put in a bit more effort and post more or less original content. If you end up reposting images that were shared within the last month, they’ll be removed. Furthermore, you shouldn’t repost pics that are in r/GoodDesigins’s Top 100 of All Time.

#22 On My Bedsheets Share icon

#23 My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box Share icon

#24 This Pill Can Be Split Into 5mg Doses Or 7.5mg Doses Depending On Which Side You Break It Share icon

Originally, r/GoodDesign was created all the way back in 2012, which was an entirely different era on the internet. One of the moderators helping keep the community functioning properly, u/KingDrude, previously opened up to Bored Panda about his experience. He told us that he’d been following the group for a while before applying as a mod. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow Share icon

#26 Great Customer Experience Design Share icon

#27 Little Individual Olive Oil Pouch Shaped As An Olive. Found In Spain!! Share icon

According to the mod, who has experience working with other communities, the workload isn’t all that huge because r/GoodDesign is a smaller group. He shared with us that he’s a big fan of “satisfying and innovative design.” On top of enjoying the design-related content, he primarily loves working as a moderator in general, no matter the community.

#28 Cutout In The Packaging Allows Fitting Test Share icon

#29 A Simple Easy-Open Tab On This Computer Mouse Package Was A Welcome Surprise After A Long Day Of Moving Into A New Apartment Share icon

#30 Bathroom Stall Door With No Crack In Between Share icon

#31 Scam Alert Warning In A Grocery Store Share icon

#32 These Dog Poop Bags Lets You Know When There's Only Three Left On The Roll Share icon

#33 This Airplane Seat Has A Step To Help Short People Reach The Overhead Locker Share icon

#34 This Clever Idea To Make The Material Reusable! Share icon

#35 The Wine Box Is Designed To Be Reused As A Birdhouse:) Share icon

#36 Apple Labels Consumers Do Not Need To Pick Off Share icon

#37 Pop Up Store Share icon

#38 Finally Share icon

#39 Tablets Packages Sideways To Fit More On One Tray Share icon

#40 My Gas Bill Came With A Scratch And Sniff That Smells Like Natural Gas Share icon

#41 Design For Roommates Or Siblings Share icon

#42 This Feta Container Has A Strainer Built In Share icon

#43 Thought This Would Belong Here Share icon

#44 Tells You That You Won’t Finish The Movie (Oc) Share icon

#45 Packaging Communication At It’s Simplest Share icon

#46 Floppy Disc Share icon

#47 Guitar Store Share icon

#48 Now This Is Great Marketing Share icon

#49 This Restaurant Only Prints Their Very Short Menus On Business Cards Share icon

#50 This Bus In Japan Has An Emergency Brake That Can Be Activated By Passengers If The Driver Becomes Incapacitated Share icon

#51 Concept Design | Interior Render Share icon

#52 Wildlife Refuge Has Diagonal Windows In Their Bird Watching Blind As A Simple Solution To Allow People With Diverse Heights And Observation Needs To See Birds And Wildlife In The Nearby Bay Share icon

#53 Well, It Certainly Gets The Point Across, It Certainly Doesn't Fit. (About A Constipation Ad) Share icon

#54 Non Gendered Toilet Share icon

#55 This Handicap Button Mounted On A Bathroom Stall Share icon

#56 The Screwdriver Slots In This TV Stand Share icon

#57 Qr Code On Chocolate Share icon

#58 This Cat Tree Comes With Instructions For Building A Cat House Out Of The Box It Came In Share icon

#59 Green And Red Lights To Indicate Which Stalls Are Open Share icon

#60 Almost Inchanged Design Since 1886 Share icon

#61 Shipping Box For Bike Rack Indicates The Heavy Point Share icon

#62 Funny Bathroom Door Share icon

#63 How To Advertise 101 Share icon