Harry Bliss is a cartoonist who makes people smile with his witty and heartwarming work. Best known for his "Bliss" comics and covers for The New Yorker, Harry's cartoons often explore nature, everyday life, and the special bond between humans and dogs. He draws what he loves—trees, dogs, and the outdoors—bringing his own life into his art.

Harry prefers creating timeless cartoons rather than focusing on current events, and his work feels like snapshots of small, joyful moments. For Harry, drawing is both a passion and a form of meditation, helping him find peace while making others laugh.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com