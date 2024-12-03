ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Bliss is a cartoonist who makes people smile with his witty and heartwarming work. Best known for his "Bliss" comics and covers for The New Yorker, Harry's cartoons often explore nature, everyday life, and the special bond between humans and dogs. He draws what he loves—trees, dogs, and the outdoors—bringing his own life into his art.

Harry prefers creating timeless cartoons rather than focusing on current events, and his work feels like snapshots of small, joyful moments. For Harry, drawing is both a passion and a form of meditation, helping him find peace while making others laugh.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com

#1

Two people walking dogs meet; one dog looks like a famous cartoon character.

blisscartoons Report

#2

Man walking dog across a log, with humorous caption about slowing down by cartoonist Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#3

Man on phone shocked by large bird crash in humorous comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#4

A humorous comic by Harry Bliss showing a couple stargazing and commenting on Elon’s satellites.

blisscartoons Report

#5

Couple embraces overlooking mountains in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, captioned humor about calmness amidst chaos.

blisscartoons Report

#6

Shark-costumed person and dog with hat in a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#7

Wholesome comic by Harry Bliss shows a giant leaf chasing a couple with an axe, captioned "The leaves are insane this time of year!"

blisscartoons Report

#8

Hunters joke about elk size in a single-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#9

Wholesome comic by Harry Bliss featuring Sasquatch and a caveman stranded on a tiny island with a palm tree.

blisscartoons Report

#10

A fortune teller humorously predicts while holding a crystal ball in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#11

Humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a butler and poodle discussing evening kibble.

blisscartoons Report

#12

Cat finds a tiny mouse library adorable in a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#13

Wholesome one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a man and a clingy cat with humorous dialogue.

blisscartoons Report

#14

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a shark talking to a bartender.

blisscartoons Report

#15

Barista puzzled by giant coffee cups labeled for 'Ghidorah' in a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#16

Mother and daughter in kitchen with humorous dialogue about vodka, by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#17

Two dogs in a forest discussing their chatty humans, from a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#18

Man leaf-blowing a pile as a dog leaps through, from a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#19

Humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a person answering a phone call labeled as 'potential spam' in a cityscape.

blisscartoons Report

#20

Couple standing on a beach in a Harry Bliss comic, pondering the somber atmosphere of quiet walks along the shore.

blisscartoons Report

#21

Two leaves humorously debate their "rustle" skills in a Harry Bliss comic titled "Foliage Preparatory Academy."

blisscartoons Report

#22

Man hanging from a roof while saving a sparrow, in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#23

A group observes a red-cockaded woodpecker atop a tree, with a humorous warning to a Tasmanian devil nearby.

blisscartoons Report

#24

Wholesome cartoon: a man with a newspaper and wine glass observes a dog with a brush tail.

blisscartoons Report

#25

Man reading a book with a cat napping on his head, drawn by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#26

Hiker and dog on a cliff in a humorous comic by Harry Bliss, with the dog thinking about the absence of squirrels.

blisscartoons Report

#27

Gardener hoeing turnips with speech bubbles; humorous comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#28

Child launching from a rocket while mom relaxes, illustrating a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#29

Interview scene from a wholesome one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, featuring a humorous word mix-up about sciences.

blisscartoons Report

#30

Two squirrels humorously interact on a tree branch, illustrating a comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#31

Airplane flies over grass while pilot humorously points out a ladybug in a one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#32

Couple in bed with a lamp, sharing a humorous moment with a snifter of bourbon, by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#33

Humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss depicting a mountain hike with a witty dialogue.

blisscartoons Report

#34

Man holding stick in nature, reflecting on interpretation; dog eagerly waits for him to throw the stick. Comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#35

A person with a dog in a forest, referencing nature's teachings, drawn by Harry Bliss in a one-panel comic.

blisscartoons Report

#36

Wholesome one-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a closed restaurant with a sign thanking Ozempic.

blisscartoons Report

#37

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss features a large tombstone for a poodle.

blisscartoons Report

#38

Dog puzzled at a squirrel in a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#39

Humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a dog therapist with a man on a couch.

blisscartoons Report

#40

Humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, featuring a man kneeling and asking for a tick inspection in the forest.

blisscartoons Report

#41

Therapist taking notes while a ghost says, "People don't see me," in a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#42

Cowboy holding a dog in a humorous Harry Bliss one-panel comic, with two cowboys approaching.

blisscartoons Report

#43

Man reading in armchair with a glass of wine; humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#44

Comic by Harry Bliss showing a character angry about surcharges on a bill, causing chaos at the table.

blisscartoons Report

#45

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a cloaked figure trimming tree branches.

blisscartoons Report

#46

Man doing yoga in park, saying "Not bad." Wholesome and humorous comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#47

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss, featuring a boy asking if a dog bites in a park.

blisscartoons Report

#48

Superhero comic by Harry Bliss with "Bad Metaphor Man" facing explosion, saying these criminals pull his buttons.

blisscartoons Report

#49

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss featuring a gardener talking to the Grim Reaper in a garden.

blisscartoons Report

#50

Two people standing on a tiny island with a palm tree, discussing moving a shell, by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#51

Man building a doghouse while a dog suggests adding a Jacuzzi, illustrating a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#52

Man looking at a tree with a carving of a screaming face; humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#53

Humorous comic by Harry Bliss featuring a farmer and the Grim Reaper in a vegetable garden, captioned "Relax, I'm here for the cabbage."

blisscartoons Report

#54

Man peering outside at moths drawn to light in a humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#55

Wholesome and humorous comic by Harry Bliss showing a man skipping stones across a river near a steep cliff.

blisscartoons Report

#56

Couple cuddling in bed with humorous twist as woman says 'Woof.' Wholesome and humorous comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#57

Humorous comic by Harry Bliss featuring the Hunchback of Notre Dame as a golfer with poor swing.

blisscartoons Report

#58

A man on a tree with a chainsaw tells a woman to keep an eye on the risotto, showcasing Harry Bliss's humorous comic style.

blisscartoons Report

#59

Man watching TV news, holding a cat, humorously misinterprets "penal code"; a funny one-panel comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

#60

A humorous comic by Harry Bliss showing a dog painting at an easel while a man holds a ball, saying, "I said, 'Fetch.'"

blisscartoons Report

#61

A humorous one-panel comic by Harry Bliss showing a man folding laundry as a woman looks on, with a humorous caption.

blisscartoons Report

#62

Two people talking in a park, one expressing a humorous comment. Comic by Harry Bliss.

blisscartoons Report

