If you're a fan of clever, funny cartoons, you're in for a treat with Harry Bliss's work. Bliss is a celebrated American cartoonist and illustrator, best known for his "Bliss" comics and his engaging covers for The New Yorker. His cartoons often highlight the quirky and absurd aspects of modern life, making readers both laugh and think.

In addition to his magazine work, Harry Bliss is also a New York Times best-selling artist and has worked on popular children's books like the "Diary of a Worm" series with Doreen Cronin. His unique style and witty humor make his cartoons truly special. Bliss sees his drawings as snapshots of longer stories, inviting readers to imagine what happened before and what might happen next. Today, we are excited to share a new collection of cartoons with you. Enjoy!

