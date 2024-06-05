ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us are fans of all kinds of comedy, from stand-up and improv to layered anecdotes and dad jokes. After all, who doesn’t love having a hearty laugh? But for us, there’s nothing like a good old pun to get us chuckling!
That’s where the 'Unappreciated Puns’ community comes in. It’s a super popular Facebook group whose members share some of the best puns they’ve found online or came up with themselves. We’ve collected some of our favorite ones to boost your mood, dear Pandas. It’s a wild ride, so hang on to your hats as you scroll down.
Pssst, we’re pretty sure your family, friends, and coworkers would love to have a laugh, too. Be sure to send them a few of your fave pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

James Bug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Ana Sofia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
mhedrick2078 avatar
MissMePhoenix
MissMePhoenix
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooooooh ima make one of these and put it on the customer service counter at my store 🤣

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Andy Banks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Communications consultant John Pollack, the author of ‘The Pun Also Rises,’ told The Atlantic that puns are threatening because they reveal the arbitrariness of meaning. They also show how many layers of nuance “can be packed onto a single word.”

So, the folks who dislike puns tend to want a greater level of control in life. “If you have an approach to the world that is rules-based, driven by hierarchy and threatened by irreverence, then you’re not going to like puns,” Pollack said.
#4

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Jennifer Woodworth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would look weird and out of place even in a Blade Runner movie.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

Meanwhile, Peter McGraw, the director of the University of Colorado, Boulder-based Humor Research Lab, notes that puns are benign communication violations. They subvert or threaten norms in non-harmful ways. They also require the audience to use their smarts to ‘get’ the joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They can be a demonstration of wit, of cleverness. You’re relying on a person’s ability to parse language, to understand the nuances and complexities of words,” McGraw explains.
#7

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Peter Mburu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Alayna Nicole Dunn Patterson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Puns are a bit of a double-edged sword, not to mention a paradox. On the one hand, they can be brilliantly sophisticated, deep, and layered, created by the most intelligent philological minds we have here on Earth. On the other hand, they can be simple, crude, and incredibly on-the-nose. So much so that they make people groan and cringe, even as they laugh.

Whatever the case might be, they require someone to know the language and enjoy wordplay intimately. They need a dash of nuance and ambiguity to work; otherwise, puns wouldn’t be puns!
#10

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Slim Abdulhameed Slim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Jaine Tindall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Andy Banks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
justinrogers avatar
Justin Rogers
Justin Rogers
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he didn't try and steer her in the wrong direction

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

How the audience will react to your puns is going to depend on everyone’s personal taste in humor. You can’t control the outcome. All you can do is post your best content on a regular basis and hope for the best. If you’re consistently providing quality, you should get noticed sooner or later.

At the end of the day, though, what matters the most is that you enjoy the type of content you create instead of focusing just on views, clicks, comments, likes, and reactions.

Us personally? We can’t get enough of puns. Though, to be fair, we sometimes overuse puns in our day-to-day conversations. (Not everything needs to be turned into a joke. It’s okay to be serious from time to time.)
#13

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Shay Irwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Michael R Nahas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

The ‘Unappreciated Puns’ group was first established over 5 years ago, in mid-May of 2019. Over the course of half a decade, the community grew very rapidly. Now, it boasts 826.7k pun-lovers from all around the globe. Bored Panda has reached out to the team of administrators managing the group to learn more about it. We’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Joe Kerr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Lisa George Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Amy K Morello , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The founders of ‘Unappreciated Puns’ quip that, despite the name they came up with, puns are very much appreciated there. Before you go around posting a whole bunch of content, however, you should take a deep breath and slow down.

Take some time to browse the group. Look at the pics. Read the comments. Get familiar with the vibe of the place before you rush to be an eager part of it.
#19

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Kelly Strickland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Jeff Miller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Amy K Morello Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Once you get familiar with the atmosphere of ‘Unappreciated Puns,’ you will know the type of content that’s the most popular. That way, you’ll know what not to (re)post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great minds think alike. And it’s very likely that somebody also saw and already posted that punny pic you found scrolling on social media. Creating or finding fresh puns is way harder than reposting something for the umpteenth time. But it’s so worth it.
#22

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Jason Cox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Michael Card Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Jennifer Woodworth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The size of the group can’t be understated. The administrator and moderator team sometimes handle over a hundred posts and several thousand comments from community members every day. The team running the whole show asks everyone to focus on puns and puns alone while avoiding controversial topics, including politics.

In other words, the goal is comedy, not internet drama and opinion battles in the comments. That also means that edginess and trolling aren’t welcome.
#25

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Victoria Villena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Chrissie Finch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one took me a minute. Then I giggle snorted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Catherine Lee Rodriguez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

There’s also too much of a good thing. A lot of people, especially newcomers, might be eager to show off their puntastic sense of humor, sure. But you shouldn’t be spamming the group with your awesome posts. Be patient. Give everyone the chance to share their posts.

“Please do not block the queue up with lots of posts. Please space them out. This can be considered spam by FB. Violation can result in suspension or ban,” the admins and mods warn.
#28

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Patti Shuler Haines Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Alexandra Bedard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

John Wissenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Which of the jokes we’ve featured here did you love the most, dear Pandas? Which ones did your social circle enjoy? What’s your favorite pun of all time?

We can’t wait to hear what you have to say about the topic. So, if you have a spare moment, tell us all about it in the comments!

(And if you can work a pun or two into your comments, you’ll always have our appreciation.)
#31

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Victoria Villena Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Fiona Mac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the fence is 'hot' that's like two jokes in one if someone tries the spigot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Elisa Gabrielle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Daniel R. Chapman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Derrick Carpenter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Natalie Lucas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Chris Scott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Shyann Luster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Carrie Korte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Naomi Shifra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

John Wissenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Semegran Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Mark Davies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

John Petersen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

John Wissenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Steve Kelk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Lorde Chaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Keith Nelson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Amaris Cappi Coo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

TJ Jarvis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Damian del Castillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Alayna Nicole Dunn Patterson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Lorde Chaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Keith McConville Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Adrian Cimpoi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Mark Davies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Tim Sampson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Waylon Cook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Ana Sofia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Rich Thornton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Sarah Trask Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Gaymond Wong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Unappreciated-Puns

Kelsey Cairo Bullock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!