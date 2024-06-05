How the audience will react to your puns is going to depend on everyone’s personal taste in humor. You can’t control the outcome. All you can do is post your best content on a regular basis and hope for the best. If you’re consistently providing quality, you should get noticed sooner or later.

At the end of the day, though, what matters the most is that you enjoy the type of content you create instead of focusing just on views, clicks, comments, likes, and reactions.

Us personally? We can’t get enough of puns. Though, to be fair, we sometimes overuse puns in our day-to-day conversations. (Not everything needs to be turned into a joke. It’s okay to be serious from time to time.)