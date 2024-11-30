ADVERTISEMENT

X, formerly known as Twitter, has become a playground for everyone from politicians, to celebrities, comedians, companies, the guy or girl next door, and even their pets. The platform's limited characters and fast-paced nature make it the perfect platform for hilarious one-liners, sarcastic quips, dad jokes, and clever clapbacks.

There's never a shortage of funny posts on X, and November was no different. The sarky moms, funny dads, and the generally jokey human beings didn't disappoint. It was hard to single out the funniest tweets from this month. But after much deliberation, Bored Panda managed to do it. Keep scrolling for the November Dump of tweets that had us in stitches.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny tweet about pants not fitting properly.

sophiawpelton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A funny tweet about preferring a simple gender reveal without a party.

Kica333 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This feels like common sense, but hey, I’m with you 👊🏻

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Screenshot of a tweet by Mom Jeans joking about having upstairs and downstairs ibuprofen bottles.

momjeansplease Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

A funny tweet about buying a second bottle of Worcestershire sauce, posted online in November.

gardengirl125 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny tweet about an unexpected armpit tickle at an LCD Soundsystem concert, shared online in November.

grantisdumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny tweet about how "booster shot" is humorously spelled "borchestershire shot" in England.

BobGolen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Sign on a restaurant door humorously banning Ouija boards, highlighting funny tweets online in November.

ChrisDStedman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
brittenelson_1 avatar
B.Nelson
B.Nelson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was working as a filler substitute teacher at a high school. Walked into a chemistry class. After taking attendance one of the kids asked for a small white board because "I think we summoned a demon yesterday while the other sub was here." They needed the white board to communicate with it by making their own ouija board. I asked if they tried holy water. They said they were looking on Amazon for some. School is weird these days.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Tweet about a son bringing water and a leaf instead of Aleve, causing laughter. Funny tweets online with a humorous twist.

BombshellCole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
danrider avatar
Son of Philosoraptor
Son of Philosoraptor
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go in my d**g drawer and grab the Aleve sweetie. Yeah you are only 9. Hey take a Norco for yourself dear boy

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Woman standing in ocean multitasking with laptop and phone, illustrating a funny-tweets-online scenario.

NC_Renic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Funny tweet about British humor, featuring a manager's quirky expression using the term "bungalow."

LissaBabez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The gate is down and the lights are flashing but there is no train coming.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

A funny tweet about a nephew's response to his age in November.

moad2712 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny tweet about unfollowing someone over liking Lion King 1½, posted in November.

hebennigatu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Person humorously gesturing silence in an online funny tweet, referencing stopping the microwave at 00:01.

btchsdtm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny tweet online November about a clever brain-eating bacteria insult shared by a user with many likes and comments.

elijahdaniel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Keyboard missing a key with the caption "low key fell off," showcasing funny tweets online in November.

TheCxdy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Screenshot of funny tweet showing a headline about T. Rex intelligence with a circled author's name.

imagesaicouldnt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Tweet with a pun about wanting a "femininomenon" but getting a "feloninomenon" instead. November funny tweets online.

wasteofurfaith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny tweet about iOS 18 AI feature summarizing texts humorously during Sleep Focus mode.

kendallwmorgan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Tweet about lying to oneself in bed about needing to pee, funny tweets online in November.

Tbone7219 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Screenshot of a tweet sharing a funny story about dads exchanging dad jokes at a grocery store.

Jane_Doe82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
chrisdomres avatar
keyboardtek
keyboardtek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I get out of the swimming pool and someone is just getting ready to get in the water I tell them "I warmed the water up for you."

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Two women smiling at each other across a table with flowers; a humorous moment from funny tweets online, November.

kikiballchange Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Tweet about quitting a BMW job with humor, popular online in November.

elainesim28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

A funny tweet about a boyfriend joyfully announcing a bacon sandwich as if it were big news, gaining over 307k likes online.

PsycheRespector Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Person startled by vampire emerging from a dark tomb, a humorous scene illustrating funny tweets in November.

seanjetravers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funny tweet about watching GBBS without a partner, both pretending not to have seen it. November humor online.

EliMcCann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Car seat with a funny face imprint seen online in November tweet.

bklynb4by Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Tweet humorously comparing a wife's shopping habits to a 16th-century Antwerp merchant.

John__Phipps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Man leaning at an angle with text "The broom when I'm done using it," illustrating funny tweets online in November.

hourly_shitpost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny tweet about account deletions and giving passwords to bots, shared on social media in November.

dieworkwear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On BP ee don't seem to have so many Marketing Bots anymore. That's nice. ("My name is Anastasia Cybertron and I make $10 million a week without even breathing...")

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Sketch of a person leaning forward with caption about wedding toasts. Funny tweets online in November.

zachbdunn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny tweet about wine and time spent, gaining attention online in November.

titsonthebarbie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Tweet about voting encounter, mixing humor with a parenting tactic, shared online in November.

sheologian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Funny tweet about a humorous misunderstanding of Top Gun movie sequels, posted by Milo Edwards in November.

Milo_Edwards Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is like Americans leaving scathing reviews on European rental property websites, "They advertised the apartment as being on the FIRST FLOOR, but I had to walk up a whole FLIGHT OF STAIRS to get to it! 0 stars!" (I'm American and this is humor based on real life. Upvotes only please.)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny tweet about visiting an emotional support grocery store, posted in November.

hell_doe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A funny tweet about walkable cities from November.

nahimdifferent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny tweet notes about Nyquil thoughts and job applications.

BYUsupersoaker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Screenshot of a humorous tweet with a funny scenario about ambulance thoughts, highlighting Funny Tweets Online November.

FilledwithUrine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Screenshot of funny tweets online, with comments about Joe Biden and squatter's rights.

lavenderpain13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Woman with nieces playing a board game, shared in a funny tweet online in November.

onlinegirlie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny tweet featuring caption: "I know how to shuffle music." Followed by a response: "I don’t think you do."

amor_fatti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Screenshot of a funny tweet about birds migrating, with humorous commentary and emojis.

aquariaofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Close-up of a taco humorously filled with a cardboard divider alongside actual toppings, capturing a funny-tweet moment.

railovesyoulots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Grandma's funny tweet about avoiding a neighbor's crush, with humor and emojis in text.

Sloppy_McNuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Person wearing sunglasses in a car, reacting humorously to military time.

Drebae_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Funny tweet about marriage: "friends with benefits and the benefits are that we’re married," with 51.1K likes.

x8aris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny tweet about gargoyles on November social media post.

DothTheDoth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Wall with a bright light spot resembling a quest marker, featured in funny tweets online for November.

dinosaurs1969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Close-up of fingers with nails matching a salami's texture, showcasing a humorous tweet online.

AwfulButGreat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Funny tweet of a plush bird wearing a cap and glasses, accompanied by a humorous caption about underwear color.

torisbillie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Funny tweet about wet wipes humorously demanding five or nothing.

moonstruckinnyc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny tweet about time travel at a dinner party shared online in November, generating laughter and engagement.

DurtMcHurtt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Excited woman reacting humorously to missed text, capturing the essence of funny tweets online in November.

btchsdtm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you think your dog is being friendly to your boss, but he's really beginning to pee on his leg.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Funny tweet about dark circles and humor shared online in November.

sonoreid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Two boots placed far apart on a wooden floor as part of a funny online tweet in November.

ImKindOfTrash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Funny tweet about self-doubt and encouragement by a user on November thread.

electrolemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Tweet screenshot with humorous take on OCD, popular on funny tweets online in November.

brokebackstan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Screenshot of a funny tweet about handling someone's worst and best, shared in November, with 14K likes.

comfypill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Man looking at a quantum computer, with a humorous expression, illustrating funny tweets online in November.

littlebear36_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Humorous classroom poster with funny tweets themes about interrupting lessons.

lesbianluvr_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Two people in flamboyant costumes on stage, featured in a funny tweet online, November.

chrispaget1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Tweet by Adam Karpiak highlights the humor in weekend chores, gaining over 51K likes.

Adam_Karpiak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Bowling shoes and jeans seen in a funny tweet online, November.

roadsoda69420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Screenshot of a funny tweet about adding "V" to LGBTQ for Vietnamese, captioned "Lily in Modern family."

Augczhz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Roast chicken and baguette in a funny tweet about food.

moad2712 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Funny tweet about childhood and socks, discussing mom's rule for staying warm, from November.

1followernodad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom said I would regret quitting piano lessons. She's still not right. (I will turn 110 next year.)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Robot meme expressing surprise; highlights funny tweets online.

bluemupp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

A humorous tweet about watching a movie on TikTok in 137 parts, popular online in November.

niahdx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Tweet about maintaining a Duolingo streak after being robbed, showcasing funny tweets online in November.

skinnyniggr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Funny tweet about adding excitement to friend hangouts with unpopular guests.

regularaugust Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Cartoon character in a damaged car, referencing a funny tweet online in November about avoiding the "ick."

McNasty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

A funny tweet about getting light back in eyes from Reddit, popular in November.

VeryLittleFun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny tweet about family dynamics in a humorous text post shared online.

ghostcoochie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Tweet humorously comparing salt and pepper substances, highlighting their differences.

wife_geist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Funny tweets about stimulus checks with humorous typos, shared on social media in November.

Bacon_Dick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Tweet about pandemic humor and mask-wearing, shared online in November.

benedictsred Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss not staring at someone like they just stabbed a baby because they coughed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#76

Funny tweet about mixing up "Little Women" with "Little Women of Atlanta," shared online in November.

cumzillarawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Tweet by Alvaro Chavez about funny Kindle incident, relating to online panic and destruction.

alvaro_coded Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I hadn't known how to delete my history as a kid, I would've been grounded for 90% of my childhood.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#78

Funny tweet about deep cleaning before watching a Saturday Night Live episode with John Mulaney and Chappell Roan.

myspacekels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Person jokingly wrapped hands in foil for Thanksgiving, showcasing funny tweets online.

ilydari0z Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Man in a blue jumpsuit smiling with arms crossed; example of funny tweets online in November.

MKY88888 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!