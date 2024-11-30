ADVERTISEMENT

X, formerly known as Twitter, has become a playground for everyone from politicians, to celebrities, comedians, companies, the guy or girl next door, and even their pets. The platform's limited characters and fast-paced nature make it the perfect platform for hilarious one-liners, sarcastic quips, dad jokes, and clever clapbacks.

There's never a shortage of funny posts on X, and November was no different. The sarky moms, funny dads, and the generally jokey human beings didn't disappoint. It was hard to single out the funniest tweets from this month. But after much deliberation, Bored Panda managed to do it. Keep scrolling for the November Dump of tweets that had us in stitches.