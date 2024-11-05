ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Mortel is a French artist known for his humorous comics that depict the quirks of everyday life, often infused with a touch of absurdity. With over 39,000 followers on Instagram, Pierre has built a loyal audience who enjoys his unique style and storytelling. He started drawing when he was young and eventually developed a character named Sadboy, leading him to create a whole universe called Sad City.

If you enjoy unusual humor and unexpected surprises, you'll love Pierre's work. In one of his early posts, he joked that people find his comics funny, even though he claims he's a very serious guy. Whether he’s serious or not, his comics speak for themselves. Dive into the world of Pierre Mortel and discover the charm of his latest creations!

