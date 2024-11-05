ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre Mortel is a French artist known for his humorous comics that depict the quirks of everyday life, often infused with a touch of absurdity. With over 39,000 followers on Instagram, Pierre has built a loyal audience who enjoys his unique style and storytelling. He started drawing when he was young and eventually developed a character named Sadboy, leading him to create a whole universe called Sad City.

If you enjoy unusual humor and unexpected surprises, you'll love Pierre's work. In one of his early posts, he joked that people find his comics funny, even though he claims he's a very serious guy. Whether he’s serious or not, his comics speak for themselves. Dive into the world of Pierre Mortel and discover the charm of his latest creations!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com | pierremortel.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Pierre shared with Bored Panda that he’s been drawing since he was just a kid. Though his early skills were limited, he soon shifted his focus to storytelling instead. Over the years, he created numerous comics, eventually developing a character named Sadboy. "As I wrote Sadboy, a whole universe started revealing itself to me, a universe called Sad City."
#2

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Reflecting on his challenges, the artist confessed, "I’m pretty lazy, so my biggest struggle is simply getting as much done as I’d like. Plus, crafting the perfect composition for a comic panel is an endless challenge."
#4

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre shared, "The main reward is making the things in my head come to life, and seeing that some people enjoy it. I feel very fortunate to have so many readers." He finds it incredibly rewarding to turn his ideas into art that others can connect with, and he truly appreciates the support of his audience.
#6

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

"Much of my inspiration comes from how absurd and fleeting life is—my name even means 'mortal.'" This awareness influences both his themes and his artistic style. He aims to make his drawings simple yet vibrant, and his unique 'shaky' lines emerged after an injury led him to draw with his non-dominant hand. The resulting looseness brought an energy to his work that he’s grown to appreciate.
#8

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So if a soldier standing to attention is told to stand at ease, and he stays at attention, is he disobeying an order

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Quirky Comics That Dabble In The Ridiculousness Of Life By Pierre Mortel

pierremortel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!