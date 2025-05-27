ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it might feel like the internet is a little over-saturated with memes. What we mean by that is that wherever you look online, there's likely a meme lurking in the shadows. While we find this a pretty fun characteristic of the online world, for others it might feel a little too much. Or maybe they're just party poopers.

Either way, sometimes it definitely might be hard to find genuinely funny stuff in this plethora of online humor. So, to hopefully make this task a little easier for you, today we collected a neat list of memes we found on an interesting Instagram page. So, dive in, upvote the memes, and let us know if we managed to make you laugh!

More info: Instagram

#1

Hilarious meme of tired cartoon character with bloodshot eyes humorously depicting a disrupted sleep schedule.

    #2

    Close-up of a wide-eyed animated character humorously reacting, part of completely random hilarious memes collection.

    #3

    Stuffed Winnie the Pooh lying face down in bed under a blanket, illustrating a funny meme about watching movies halfway.

    A lot of things in life are subjective; that’s no secret, is it? After all, we all come from different backgrounds, have differently wired brains, have different life experiences, and all the other stuff that gives us a unique perspective on things. 

    Humor isn’t an exception here – it’s also subjective. In fact, it’s so subjective that it can be distinguished into different categories, based on what it jokes about and what people find funny. 

    #4

    Person wearing a Ghostface mask and towel on head, talking on a pink phone, a random hilarious meme to brighten your day.

    #5

    Sleeping monkey wrapped in blanket, illustrating a random but hilarious meme about napping afternoon and night.

    #6

    Animated fish character laughing loudly, representing hilarious memes that may make your day a little brighter.

    For example, physical comedy is focused on, as the name suggests, physical actions. Or satire, which is based on subtly making fun of current topics and news. There’s also insult humor, which is way less subtle and is basically, again, as the name gives away, straightforwardly making fun of people or things. 

    Internet humor is also a type of humor that’s rather prevalent in today’s world. To talk a little about it, Bored Panda reached out to avid internet user Gerda, who agreed to share some of her opinions. 
    #7

    Homer Simpson looking annoyed while listening to voice messages, a relatable meme for random hilarious memes.

    #8

    Close-up of a mischievous baby doll giving a side-eye glance, a hilarious meme to brighten your day.

    #9

    Tired cartoon character in bed, humorously depicting struggling to stay awake in the morning in a hilarious meme.

    She revealed that she definitely has noticed people having different senses of humor around her: “Since I spend quite a bit of time online, I noticed that it shaped the way my sense of humor looks."

    She added: "And so, when I’m in contact with someone who doesn’t spend so much time on the internet, I notice that they sometimes don’t understand my references or jokes, which can be frustrating, because internet humor is hard to explain.” 
    #10

    Animated chick looking confused with buffering symbol, representing forgetfulness in a hilarious meme from random memes collection.

    #11

    Meme of crying cartoon character hugging a shampoo bottle in shower, one of the hilarious memes to brighten your day.

    #12

    Tired child meme expressing exhaustion, part of 32 completely random but also hilarious memes collection.

    Yet, even though a part of her humor revolves around her internet usage, she says she wouldn’t call herself chronically online (a term that refers to a person who spends a significant amount of time online, to the point where their personality revolves around the internet culture).

    That’s because she still has other interests besides what’s online, and while the memes she consumes online impact her humor, they aren’t the only thing that influences it. She feels that there are way more extreme cases of people being consumed by internet humor than her.

    #13

    Close-up of a donkey's face with a tired expression, a hilarious meme to make your day a little brighter.

    #14

    Penguin meme looking confused with caption about using the wrong personality, a hilarious meme to brighten your day.

    #15

    Blurred meme of a cartoon character walking unsteadily, illustrating tiredness and dehydration in hilarious memes.

    To get a sense of what internet-based humor is, or, in other words, memes, you can take a look at this list (although we’re pretty sure you know what memes are even without it, don’t you?). All the memes you see here were collected from the Instagram page @6nnoyed.

    We asked our interviewee to take a look at these memes and evaluate whether, in her opinion, these are funny. She explained that despite the fact that the page stopped posting memes a while ago (the last post is from December of 2023), the memes are still pretty funny and appealing to wide audiences. 

    We would say that this is a fairly good evaluation, since internet memes tend to be rather short-lived, which makes them unfunny after a while. But since these are still at least a little funny a year and a half later, it gives us hope that today’s list will make you chuckle.

    #16

    Alien making a tired face meme illustrating a common relatable moment in completely random but hilarious memes.

    #17

    Close-up of a funny character’s face with tongue out, a hilarious meme to brighten your day with random humor.

    #18

    Hilarious meme with a grumpy animated white rabbit showing a funny expression to brighten your day.

    #19

    Claymation sheep with a confused expression illustrating a hilarious meme from a collection of random memes to brighten your day.

    #20

    Green animated character squinting with tired eyes on tiled floor, illustrating a hilarious meme about poor eyesight.

    #21

    Close-up of a mischievous animated bee face used in a completely random but hilarious meme to brighten your day.

    #22

    Close-up of a surprised animated bee face meme illustrating the humor of remembering what you tried to remember.

    #23

    Meme featuring characters with goofy expressions, highlighting hilarious memes that may brighten your day with humor.

    #24

    Boy with a skeptical face wearing a SpongeBob shirt, part of completely random but hilarious memes to brighten your day.

    #25

    Blurry excited baby monkey with messy hair, humorous meme from completely random hilarious memes collection.

    #26

    A hilarious meme showing a surprised monkey reacting to low bank balance, featured in random funny memes.

    #27

    Funny meme of a wide-mouthed cartoon lizard screaming AAAAA with a red background, showcasing hilarious memes.

    #28

    Confused cartoon chicken with loading symbol representing random hilarious memes that may make your day brighter.

    #29

    Meme featuring a confused blue fish with the caption do you remember, representing random hilarious memes.

    #30

    Cartoon character lying on a couch with wide eyes, representing a hilarious meme about dissociation and random humor.

    #31

    Tomato with a disapproving face watching a burger being topped with ketchup in a hilarious meme.

    #32

    Tired toddler with messy hair sitting in bed, expressing exhaustion, a relatable meme from hilarious memes collection.

