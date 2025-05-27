32 Completely Random But Also Hilarious Memes That May Make Your Day A Little Brighter
Sometimes it might feel like the internet is a little over-saturated with memes. What we mean by that is that wherever you look online, there's likely a meme lurking in the shadows. While we find this a pretty fun characteristic of the online world, for others it might feel a little too much. Or maybe they're just party poopers.
Either way, sometimes it definitely might be hard to find genuinely funny stuff in this plethora of online humor. So, to hopefully make this task a little easier for you, today we collected a neat list of memes we found on an interesting Instagram page. So, dive in, upvote the memes, and let us know if we managed to make you laugh!
A lot of things in life are subjective; that’s no secret, is it? After all, we all come from different backgrounds, have differently wired brains, have different life experiences, and all the other stuff that gives us a unique perspective on things.
Humor isn’t an exception here – it’s also subjective. In fact, it’s so subjective that it can be distinguished into different categories, based on what it jokes about and what people find funny.
For example, physical comedy is focused on, as the name suggests, physical actions. Or satire, which is based on subtly making fun of current topics and news. There’s also insult humor, which is way less subtle and is basically, again, as the name gives away, straightforwardly making fun of people or things.
Internet humor is also a type of humor that’s rather prevalent in today’s world. To talk a little about it, Bored Panda reached out to avid internet user Gerda, who agreed to share some of her opinions.
She revealed that she definitely has noticed people having different senses of humor around her: “Since I spend quite a bit of time online, I noticed that it shaped the way my sense of humor looks."
She added: "And so, when I’m in contact with someone who doesn’t spend so much time on the internet, I notice that they sometimes don’t understand my references or jokes, which can be frustrating, because internet humor is hard to explain.”
Yet, even though a part of her humor revolves around her internet usage, she says she wouldn’t call herself chronically online (a term that refers to a person who spends a significant amount of time online, to the point where their personality revolves around the internet culture).
That’s because she still has other interests besides what’s online, and while the memes she consumes online impact her humor, they aren’t the only thing that influences it. She feels that there are way more extreme cases of people being consumed by internet humor than her.
To get a sense of what internet-based humor is, or, in other words, memes, you can take a look at this list (although we’re pretty sure you know what memes are even without it, don’t you?). All the memes you see here were collected from the Instagram page @6nnoyed.
We asked our interviewee to take a look at these memes and evaluate whether, in her opinion, these are funny. She explained that despite the fact that the page stopped posting memes a while ago (the last post is from December of 2023), the memes are still pretty funny and appealing to wide audiences.
We would say that this is a fairly good evaluation, since internet memes tend to be rather short-lived, which makes them unfunny after a while. But since these are still at least a little funny a year and a half later, it gives us hope that today’s list will make you chuckle.