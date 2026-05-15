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About a month ago, we introduced Bored Panda readers to the wonderfully unhinged universe of ICanHasCheezburger - one of the internet’s oldest and most iconic cat meme empires. Since then, absolutely nothing has changed… except somehow, the cats have become even more dramatic, emotionally unstable, manipulative, judgmental, clingy, chaotic, and relatable than before.

Internet trends may come and go at a terrifying speed, but cats continue doing the same bizarre things they’ve always done: screaming at walls, knocking objects onto the floor for psychological reasons, demanding affection before immediately regretting it, and behaving like deeply complicated Victorian aristocrats trapped inside tiny fluffy bodies.

More info: Facebook