70 Catchy Memes That May Live Rent-Free In Your Head For The Rest Of The Week
Not all memes are born equal. Some are funny for a few seconds, and then they disappear into the void. Others stick in your head like a good old song from the 80s that refuses to be forgotten. They’re the ones that you keep circling back to when you need a good laugh. And sometimes, you don’t even need to look at them. They’re already mentally filed away like brain worms that you can recall for many years to come.
Tumblr has some of the catchiest memes out there. In fact, there’s a whole page dedicated just to them. Aptly called Catchy Memes, it has more than 24k posts of pure comedy gold. The page defines “catchy” as attractive and easy to remember. From what we can gather, they’re funny, relatable, cute, and a little chaotic too… Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. May they serve as the gift that keeps giving for anyone who needs to bounce back from a bad day at the office.
This post may include affiliate links.
OMG, the pop up ads! And 10 more would pop up for each one you closed.
Catchy is an adjective usually reserved for music. You know the type... The songs that cling to your brain and remain on repeat despite your best efforts to change the station. Baby Shark, Dancing Queen, or Miley Cyrus' Flowers. And if we've just given you an earworm, we do apologize.
Here's a distraction for you: have you ever wondered what makes a particular tune so darn catchy?
"Catchy songs in general tend to have three characteristics in common: simplicity, repetition, and incongruity," explains Dr. James Kellaris, a composer, musician, and Professor of Marketing at the University of Cincinnati, adding that creating an earworm is more art than science.
"Simplicity facilitates learning – perhaps ‘over-learning’. Repetition reinforces learning and may convey an implicit suggestion to the brain to continue the repetition mentally, even after the external source of the music is turned off," Kellaris reveals. "Incongruity is what causes a ‘cognitive itch’. Like a mental mosquito bite, when information is incongruous (or violates listeners’ expectations) it motivates cognitive effort to resolve the incongruity. This cognitive effort involves thinking about the offending song."
The expert notes that Baby Shark is a perfect storm of all three.
According to Kelleris, catchy tunes are similar to intrusive thoughts. The mental repetition of a certain melody can become involuntary. "Ironic process theory explains that to suppress a thought, one must remember the thought to be suppressed," he says. "Voilà – the ‘white bear’ effect. (If you tell someone not to think about a white bear, the harder they try the more they think about a white bear)."
The Mystic Keys site notes that a catchy song isn't just about great composition; it is a neurological event.
"When you hear a tune that feels instantly memorable, your brain is actively participating in the experience, processing patterns, decoding rhythm, predicting melodies, and seeking emotional satisfaction," it explains. According to the music educators at The Mystic Keys, the brain doesn't just like predictability. It also loves tiny surprises.
And that's what earworms play on...
44 years old and I still occasionally have nightmares about being back in elementary school XD
"Musical patterns that are simple, repetitive, and easy to predict become embedded quickly. But when a melody contains small unexpected elements — like a surprising interval, a sudden rhythmic twist, or a unique hook — the brain becomes even more engaged," say the experts. "It tries to 'solve' the pattern, replaying it internally. This is why a song may loop in your head even after only one listen."
A criminal who has a good working knowledge of the law can go very far indeed. I see it in politics everyday.
But there's something else at play, they say. Catchy tunes give us a hit of dopamine, the brain’s pleasure chemical, or feel-good hormone. This happens when a song resolves into a satisfying phrase or when a chorus reaches its emotional high point, explain the music educators.
The song becomes almost addictive. We keep craving more and more of it. It's a catch-22. The more a song triggers this reward system, the stickier, or catchier, it becomes.
Thankfully my husband and I have been able to train all our cats over the years. Air cans for cleaning computer.
So how do we get rid of Baby Shark when it has found its way into our heads and can't remember the way out?
Kelleris says it really depends on why the song got stuck there in the first place. If the reason is overexposure, limiting exposure should help, he suggests. But if a song is stuck because you can't remember the lyrics, it might not leave until you do. The best solution? "Look up the lyrics, sing through the song once in its entirety," reveals Kellaris.
Found this out when I went to my first panto two years ago.
"Catchiness is where art meets science, where emotion meets memory, and where creativity meets the human brain," notes The Mystic Keys site. "The best songs don’t just entertain us — they attach themselves to our minds, becoming part of our inner soundtrack."
Almost like some of the memes on this list that many of us, no doubt, will circle back to. Again. And again. And again...
I'm not having a bad day, but I still thank you.
::immediately goes to Etsy to find one for her copy of Dune::
I've usually got so many tabs open on my phone that the little box that tells you how many tabs you have open is just a smiley face, because it can no longer handle the task of juggling all the tabs and has begun to dissociate. I also generally have about one billion tabs open on my browser on my computer at any given time. My ex used to critique me for this, but I told him it is like calisthenics for the browser. It is weightlifting for the browser. It makes my browser stronger to have 527 tabs open at once. My browser will be the strongest of all.
I'd do anything to make that little face happy.
Huh! I also worry about things that ought to happen but don't!
There are times when one of my horde of cats is standing or sitting nearby, but facing away from me. I call their name. The ear nearest me twists towards me briefly. They clearly know their name and they know I am requesting their attention. I am ignored. Always XD
Add depression into there and you've got even more extreme swings on both sides of the shower door XD
No one owns cats. They may serve cats, but never own them.
NOOOOOO! Please not the curly mice. Dàmn you! I'll give you whatever you want if I can hold one.
I live alone in my house, so I actually have a "cats' bedroom" XD It is where Kohl lived when I was first introducing her to my old gray girl Wintressia. Later, it was where Rook and Lucanis lived when I was first introducing them to Kohl. Now it is the room of all 6 cats, because it's just filled with cat trees and scratching posts and a few boxes of my stuff stored in there, but they treat it like it's just more cat furniture XD Pretty soon I'm going to add some of those cat wall ledges!
arrrgghh! Gosh I hate millipedes! Put it down! Put it down!