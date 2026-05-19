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Not all memes are born equal. Some are funny for a few seconds, and then they disappear into the void. Others stick in your head like a good old song from the 80s that refuses to be forgotten. They’re the ones that you keep circling back to when you need a good laugh. And sometimes, you don’t even need to look at them. They’re already mentally filed away like brain worms that you can recall for many years to come.

Tumblr has some of the catchiest memes out there. In fact, there’s a whole page dedicated just to them. Aptly called Catchy Memes, it has more than 24k posts of pure comedy gold. The page defines “catchy” as attractive and easy to remember. From what we can gather, they’re funny, relatable, cute, and a little chaotic too… Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. May they serve as the gift that keeps giving for anyone who needs to bounce back from a bad day at the office.