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Not all memes are born equal. Some are funny for a few seconds, and then they disappear into the void. Others stick in your head like a good old song from the 80s that refuses to be forgotten. They’re the ones that you keep circling back to when you need a good laugh. And sometimes, you don’t even need to look at them. They’re already mentally filed away like brain worms that you can recall for many years to come. 

Tumblr has some of the catchiest memes out there. In fact, there’s a whole page dedicated just to them. Aptly called Catchy Memes, it has more than 24k posts of pure comedy gold. The page defines “catchy” as attractive and easy to remember. From what we can gather, they’re funny, relatable, cute, and a little chaotic too… Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. May they serve as the gift that keeps giving for anyone who needs to bounce back from a bad day at the office.

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#1

Tweet about Gen Z ads and old virus-laden computers meme

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TheSubmissiveToe
TheSubmissiveToe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG, the pop up ads! And 10 more would pop up for each one you closed.

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    #2

    Tweet about time zones joke with funny commentary in catchy memes

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    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's 1984 in America.

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    #3

    Funny tweet about weird billionaire savings

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    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their wealth is usually not in cash savings, but owning stocks and shares, properties, etc.

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    Catchy is an adjective usually reserved for music. You know the type... The songs that cling to your brain and remain on repeat despite your best efforts to change the station. Baby Shark, Dancing Queen, or Miley Cyrus' Flowers. And if we've just given you an earworm, we do apologize.

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    Here's a distraction for you: have you ever wondered what makes a particular tune so darn catchy?
    #4

    Tweet about not raising minimum wage or expenses rising meme

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, even though I earned above the minimum wage for 30 years and never been out of work I can't afford to live, I'm just barely existing now

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    #5

    Tweet joke about therapist advice to dump an ex

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    #6

    Man on a swing sad meme about wishing to buy house in 2008

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should've bought a house before I was born

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    "Catchy songs in general tend to have three characteristics in common: simplicity, repetition, and incongruity," explains Dr. James Kellaris, a composer, musician, and Professor of Marketing at the University of Cincinnati, adding that creating an earworm is more art than science.

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    "Simplicity facilitates learning – perhaps ‘over-learning’. Repetition reinforces learning and may convey an implicit suggestion to the brain to continue the repetition mentally, even after the external source of the music is turned off," Kellaris reveals. "Incongruity is what causes a ‘cognitive itch’. Like a mental mosquito bite, when information is incongruous (or violates listeners’ expectations) it motivates cognitive effort to resolve the incongruity. This cognitive effort involves thinking about the offending song."

    The expert notes that Baby Shark is a perfect storm of all three.
    #7

    Text meme about Iceland's crime writers and forensic pathologist

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    #8

    Tweet and photo of milk poured aggressively on cereal meme

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    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to supress a laugh on this one.

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    #9

    Tweet complaining about kids screaming in public meme with catchy memes

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    According to Kelleris, catchy tunes are similar to intrusive thoughts. The mental repetition of a certain melody can become involuntary. "Ironic process theory explains that to suppress a thought, one must remember the thought to be suppressed," he says. "Voilà – the ‘white bear’ effect. (If you tell someone not to think about a white bear, the harder they try the more they think about a white bear)."
    #10

    Priest taking selfie with ankle bracelet meme about judgment meme

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    #11

    Cat playing with a pocket thesaurus despite toy purchases meme

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just trying to liven up the old lexicon, chill Ashley!

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    #12

    Classical painting meme about unused phone screenshots in catchy memes

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    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaannnndddd just added another one 😂

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    The Mystic Keys site notes that a catchy song isn't just about great composition; it is a neurological event.

    "When you hear a tune that feels instantly memorable, your brain is actively participating in the experience, processing patterns, decoding rhythm, predicting melodies, and seeking emotional satisfaction," it explains. According to the music educators at The Mystic Keys, the brain doesn't just like predictability. It also loves tiny surprises.

    And that's what earworms play on...
    #13

    Hamster with berry-stained cheeks on a plate of fruit meme

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    #14

    Blurry cat meme about napping and missing school bus

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    44 years old and I still occasionally have nightmares about being back in elementary school XD

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    #15

    Sculpture The Weight of Thought showing heavy head with card game meme

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    "Musical patterns that are simple, repetitive, and easy to predict become embedded quickly. But when a melody contains small unexpected elements — like a surprising interval, a sudden rhythmic twist, or a unique hook — the brain becomes even more engaged," say the experts. "It tries to 'solve' the pattern, replaying it internally. This is why a song may loop in your head even after only one listen."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Reflective cat meme about choosing criminal over law in catchy memes

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    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A criminal who has a good working knowledge of the law can go very far indeed. I see it in politics everyday.

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    #17

    Golden retriever excited reaction meme with barking motion blur

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    #18

    Cat looking at book with caption about getting angry

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    But there's something else at play, they say. Catchy tunes give us a hit of dopamine, the brain’s pleasure chemical, or feel-good hormone. This happens when a song resolves into a satisfying phrase or when a chorus reaches its emotional high point, explain the music educators.

    The song becomes almost addictive. We keep craving more and more of it. It's a catch-22. The more a song triggers this reward system, the stickier, or catchier, it becomes.
    #19

    Cat slipping under door with caption about cats and food

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    ddukes8 avatar
    Just me, Happy Flower
    Just me, Happy Flower
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankfully my husband and I have been able to train all our cats over the years. Air cans for cleaning computer.

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    #20

    Black cat meme enjoying downfall of people who did me wrong

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    #21

    Meme showing cats wrapped in towels as babies not welcome

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    So how do we get rid of Baby Shark when it has found its way into our heads and can't remember the way out?

    Kelleris says it really depends on why the song got stuck there in the first place. If the reason is overexposure, limiting exposure should help, he suggests. But if a song is stuck because you can't remember the lyrics, it might not leave until you do. The best solution? "Look up the lyrics, sing through the song once in its entirety," reveals Kellaris.
    #22

    Meme of cat paw print on glasses called criminal and crime in catchy memes

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    #23

    Black and white cat with open mouth and text about pretending first time hearing tea

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    #24

    Tweet about making noise at DJ or children's entertainer events

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    9points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Found this out when I went to my first panto two years ago.

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    "Catchiness is where art meets science, where emotion meets memory, and where creativity meets the human brain," notes The Mystic Keys site. "The best songs don’t just entertain us — they attach themselves to our minds, becoming part of our inner soundtrack."

    Almost like some of the memes on this list that many of us, no doubt, will circle back to. Again. And again. And again...

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    #25

    Cat and dog hiding together in a small white box

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    9points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh bless them. Hope the storm didn't last long

    1
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    #26

    Owl cuddling a plush fish toy to brighten a bad day

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    8points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not having a bad day, but I still thank you.

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    #27

    Gold kitten ring with cat sleeping on top and inside

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    8points
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    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Want. No marriage, but need the ring

    2
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    #28

    Stuffed animal squeaker with game over message dog destroyed meme

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    #29

    Funny tweet featuring leg holster carrying a book for preparedness

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    8points
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ::immediately goes to Etsy to find one for her copy of Dune::

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    #30

    Pin on jacket reading my brain has too many tabs open meme

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've usually got so many tabs open on my phone that the little box that tells you how many tabs you have open is just a smiley face, because it can no longer handle the task of juggling all the tabs and has begun to dissociate. I also generally have about one billion tabs open on my browser on my computer at any given time. My ex used to critique me for this, but I told him it is like calisthenics for the browser. It is weightlifting for the browser. It makes my browser stronger to have 527 tabs open at once. My browser will be the strongest of all.

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    #31

    Pet rat holding tiny teddy bear with sleeping rat and teddy bear

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    #32

    Vintage Moschino faux fur jackets with a Batman Gotham joke

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    #33

    Close-up of cat with text about trusting animals more than people

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd do anything to make that little face happy.

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    #34

    Story of woman giving blanket to cold nine-year-old in Wisconsin

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    7points
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    maryh_3 avatar
    Mary H
    Mary H
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure how long ago that was, but it would be cool if she, or a child of hers that heard this story from her Mom was alive and stumbled upon this.

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    #35

    Dental office sign with cat photo asking to open mouth wide

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    #36

    Cat sitting in tree humor meme asking what kind of fruit this is

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Longan fruit. Also known as cats eye fruit.

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    #37

    Funny meme with frogs about worrying about past present and future

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    7points
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    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh! I also worry about things that ought to happen but don't!

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    #38

    Vampire humor tweet about blood and crunchy food in catchy memes

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baked granolblood bars it is, then!

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    #39

    Surreal jester juggling bubbles with text about maturity and seriousness

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    #40

    Person by beach with text about loving random side quests meme

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    #41

    Cat staring sideways with meme about radar dishes

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are times when one of my horde of cats is standing or sitting nearby, but facing away from me. I call their name. The ear nearest me twists towards me briefly. They clearly know their name and they know I am requesting their attention. I am ignored. Always XD

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    #42

    Cartoon boy and cat meme about being stay-at-home cat mom

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    #43

    Poorly drawn cat meme with photo of white cat shaking head

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    #44

    Tweet about medieval beekeeper outfits being a strong fashion look

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    #45

    Funny flyer shows cat is not lost but handsome

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    #46

    Tweet about shower perspective on wet and dry worlds meme

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    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Add depression into there and you've got even more extreme swings on both sides of the shower door XD

    2
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    #47

    Cat sitting sadly on bed after dropping toy meme in catchy memes

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    #48

    Photo of unknown cat on bedroom floor with confused owner caption in catchy memes

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    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one owns cats. They may serve cats, but never own them.

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    #49

    Dog bathed in sunlight meme about feeling noticed in catchy memes

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    #50

    Tiny kitten on wooden floor with text about normalizing being small meme

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    #51

    Collection of homemade jam jars with decorative fabric covers

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    #52

    Illustration of a cat with suitcase and musical notes saying I'm gay

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    4points
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    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You go and be fabulous then.

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    #53

    Text meme about listening to My Chemical Romance in middle school

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    #54

    Black cat sitting on doormat with black cat face design

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    4points
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    #55

    Cat stole socks with similar pattern and hid them in box

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    #56

    Purple frog at 3am meme feeling weird and not sleeping early

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    #57

    Sign stating nuclear war is bad for kittens with cute kitten photo

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    #58

    Hilarious meme of a possum on a pizza called Himalayan pizza

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    #59

    Curly haired mice being shown in hands meme

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    3points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NOOOOOO! Please not the curly mice. Dàmn you! I'll give you whatever you want if I can hold one.

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    #60

    Thumbnail of young bird with a thermometer showing high temperature

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    #61

    Photo of a sea slug with a captivating emoticon face

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    #62

    Text message humor about mom texting from kitchen

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    3points
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    #63

    Tweet about medieval coworker during black plague meme

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    #64

    Meme of cat biting furniture with text I must attack

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    #65

    Office meme with flowers and tied shoes prank

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    #66

    Catchy memes about being born a vampire but forced to work office jobs

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    #67

    Tweet with frogs on leaves questioning men with funny caption in catchy memes

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    #68

    Meme resisting urge to say I ate it when asked about lost items

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    #69

    Meme about showing the cat's bedroom during house sale

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live alone in my house, so I actually have a "cats' bedroom" XD It is where Kohl lived when I was first introducing her to my old gray girl Wintressia. Later, it was where Rook and Lucanis lived when I was first introducing them to Kohl. Now it is the room of all 6 cats, because it's just filled with cat trees and scratching posts and a few boxes of my stuff stored in there, but they treat it like it's just more cat furniture XD Pretty soon I'm going to add some of those cat wall ledges!

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    #70

    Close-up of tiny salamander on finger with cute wide eyes

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    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    arrrgghh! Gosh I hate millipedes! Put it down! Put it down!

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