ADVERTISEMENT

John Travolta probably expected people to talk about his big Cannes moment, his emotional speech, and his new movie.

However, rather than focusing on those moments, the internet did what it does best: it spotted one unexpected detail and ran absolutely wild with it.

The actor arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival looking nearly unrecognizable in a cream-colored wool beret, glasses, and a classic black suit while attending the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

He was joined by his daughter, Ella Travolta, who stars in the film, and the night became even more special when he was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or.

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Travolta got emotional while accepting the honor, calling it “beyond the Oscar” and admitting he “cried like a baby” after learning his film had been selected. It was a huge career moment. But social media had another storyline in mind.

Almost immediately, people became laser-focused on the hat.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

The beret quickly sparked confusion, comparisons, and creative reactions online.

“When did John Travolta become Samuel L Jackson?” questioned one netizen.

People also claimed they had to do a double-take before realizing it was Travolta, with one saying, “I thought that was J Balvin.”

Soon, memes flooded timelines and comment sections, comparing him to a wide range of people and things.

And honestly, once the internet starts playing the celebrity-lookalike game, there’s no stopping it.

Here are some of the funniest reactions and memes from John Travolta’s unexpected Cannes transformation.