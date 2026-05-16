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John Travolta probably expected people to talk about his big Cannes moment, his emotional speech, and his new movie.

However, rather than focusing on those moments, the internet did what it does best: it spotted one unexpected detail and ran absolutely wild with it.

The actor arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival looking nearly unrecognizable in a cream-colored wool beret, glasses, and a classic black suit while attending the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.

He was joined by his daughter, Ella Travolta, who stars in the film, and the night became even more special when he was surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or.

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Travolta got emotional while accepting the honor, calling it “beyond the Oscar” and admitting he “cried like a baby” after learning his film had been selected. It was a huge career moment. But social media had another storyline in mind.

Almost immediately, people became laser-focused on the hat.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

The beret quickly sparked confusion, comparisons, and creative reactions online.

“When did John Travolta become Samuel L Jackson?” questioned one netizen.

People also claimed they had to do a double-take before realizing it was Travolta, with one saying, “I thought that was J Balvin.”

Soon, memes flooded timelines and comment sections, comparing him to a wide range of people and things.

And honestly, once the internet starts playing the celebrity-lookalike game, there’s no stopping it.

Here are some of the funniest reactions and memes from John Travolta’s unexpected Cannes transformation.

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    #3

    Meme comparing older John Travolta photos with caption about finding differences

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    #4

    Close-up of John Travolta in new look with beret, glasses, mustache, and beard

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    #6

    Close-up of John Travolta's face highlighting his new look that is almost unrecognizable

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    #11

    Tweet comparing John Travolta's new look to kidnapping baby as photographer

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    #13

    Tweet suggesting dressing John Travolta like Virgil but gayer

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    #14

    Tweet saying John Travolta looks like about to get whooped by Gojo Satoru

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    #15

    Tweet joking about white Samuel L. Jackson with image of John Travolta's new look

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    #16

    Image showing John Travolta action figure and movie scene with humorous caption

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    #18

    Emoji with starry eyes replying to question about John Travolta's relationship status

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    #19

    Tweet humorously naming John Travolta's new style as Woke Travolta

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    #21

    Tweet asking when John Travolta became Samuel L Jackson

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    #22

    Tweet likening John Travolta's outfit to 1930s Paris surrealist painter

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    #23

    Tweet calling John Travolta's new look viscerally creepy

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    #24

    Tweet wondering why John Travolta looks like an imam

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    #25

    Tweet mistaking John Travolta's new look for J Balvin

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    #26

    Tweet calling John Travolta's new look Spike Lee cosplay

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    #27

    Tweet joking John Travolta's new look resembles Pedro Pascal

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    #28

    Tweet remarking on John Travolta's age expressed with bewildered emoji

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    #29

    Tweet questioning when John Travolta adopted Puerto Rican look featuring new style image

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    #30

    Tweet referencing Despicable Me with comment on John Travolta's new look

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    #40

    Close-up of John Travolta's black dress shoes without socks on red carpet

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