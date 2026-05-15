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There are few things as permanent online as the cat meme. They were around before most folks even knew what the word meme meant, if you want to be very pedantic, one can even go as far back as non-digital images of cats that adorned the walls of Egyptian tombs. So why not just a few more?

The “Memes I wish I could tag my cat in” Facebook group is dedicated to the internet’s favorite currency, pictures of cats. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts that you’d love if you could actually tell your cat.

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#1

A tweet from Molly Hodgdon about the unending excitement of cat lovers when seeing a cat, perfect for cat memes.

Gabrielle R Feliciano Report

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    #2

    Funny cat memes showing a black and white cat with a black, cat-shaped spot on its leg, humorously labeled as a tattoo.

    Jennifer Smith Report

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    #3

    A tweet from user shrimp on a black background, humorously stating, "When you're an adult, you want to be a cat." Cats memes.

    Jennifer Smith Report

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    It is an undeniable truth that the internet belongs to cats. We might think we built this massive global network for sharing scientific data, connecting with distant family members, or managing global commerce, but we all know the real reason it exists. The internet is a giant, digital playground designed to deliver cute, hilarious, and absurd feline content directly to our screens.

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    If you have spent more than five minutes scrolling through social media today, you have probably already encountered at least three different cats judging you from a screen. They are the undisputed rulers of the digital kingdom, and their reign shows no signs of slowing down.
    #4

    Memes-I-Wish-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Julia Whisenant Report

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    #5

    Funny cat memes: A black cat in a pharaoh's headdress next to a pyramid, then scratching it.

    Tracie Mayo﻿ Report

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    #6

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    Nicky Dale Report

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    To understand how we arrived at this glorious point in human history, we have to take a quick trip down memory lane. Cats did not just stumble into internet fame yesterday. They have been anchoring online culture since the very beginning. Even back in the nineteen nineties, early internet users were sharing low resolution pictures of their pets on Usenet newsgroups.

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    #7

    A cute ginger cat, Klaus, adopted today despite missing an eye, parts of its ears, and tail. Perfect for cat memes.

    Puput Rusyadi Report

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    #8

    A humorous text meme: "I care deeply about like 10 people in my life and about 400-600 cats I've never met online." This meme highlights a common sentiment among cat lovers, showcasing funny memes about cats.

    Brittany German Report

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    #9

    A cat meme of a fluffy gray cat asleep in a tiny bed, tucked under covers. This cat would love internet memes!

    Jason Brown Report

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    However, the true explosion of feline dominance happened in the mid two thousands with the birth of the lolcat. This phenomenon took off on sites like Know Your Meme and eventually led to the creation of the legendary website I Can Has Cheezburger. Suddenly, the world was obsessed with blurry pictures of chubby gray British Shorthairs asking for fast food in a delightfully broken English dialect known as lolspeak. It was simple, it was wholesome, and it completely changed how we communicate online.

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    #10

    Funny cats meme: a large grey cat sitting on a small white kitten, conveying awkward realization. Great cats memes.

    Rachel Connor Report

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    #11

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    Jaclyn Hasnofuckstogive Report

    8points
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    #12

    A touching cat meme featuring a black and white cat cuddling a tiny kitten, with humorous text about sterilization.

    C.J. Romero Report

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    From there, the feline momentum only grew stronger. We quickly moved from generic funny cats to full blown digital celebrities. Who could forget the cultural impact of Keyboard Cat, the talented feline who played us out of awkward videos? Then came Nyan Cat, an animated pop tart kitty flying through space leaving a rainbow trail, accompanied by a song that stayed stuck in our heads for years.

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    #13

    A humorous cat meme showing different grey cats with a distinct orange tail. These funny cats make great memes.

    Ryum Yantishu Putri Soetomo Report

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    #14

    A cat meme with text describing a mum scolding her cat: "you are very naughty" then a meow, and "you're right probably not." Cats memes.

    anon Report

    8points
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    #15

    A funny text meme about relying on cats for safety checks, a relatable meme for cat lovers and internet users.

    Melissa Gilbert Report

    8points
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    ggstrolia avatar
    Grace Sssssss
    Grace Sssssss
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats are the guardians of the doorway between the living and the d**d. It's true. They said it in The Mummy.

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    Of course, we must pay respects to the ultimate queen of internet cynicism, Grumpy Cat. Her permanently frowning face became the official mascot for every person who ever had to endure a long Monday morning meeting. These animals were not just funny pictures anymore. They were genuine pop culture icons, appearing on talk shows, starring in movies, and spawning massive merchandise empires.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

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    Memey Cweet Report

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    #17

    A tabby cat stealing a cheese puff from a bowl. A funny cat meme about a cat eating cheese.

    Gabrielle R Feliciano Report

    7points
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    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You made me laugh so hard I almost pees...

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    #18

    A painting of a child in a red dress holding a white cat, with a dog peeking out. Funny memes about cats.

    Joeann Biby Report

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    Why do cats rule the web while other pets play second fiddle? The answer lies in the unique psychology of the animals themselves. Dogs are wonderful, but they are eager to please and very expressive. When a dog looks happy, you know exactly why. Cats, on the other hand, are delightfully mysterious and fiercely independent. They constantly look like they are judging our life choices, plotting world domination, or experiencing an existential crisis.

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    #19

    A humorous meme of a cat watching Silent Hill, holding a controller, then looking terrified. These funny cat memes are so relatable!

    Gabrielle R Feliciano Report

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    #20

    A human hand petting a tabby kitten looking unimpressed. A popular image for cat memes.

    Shelley Harris Report

    7points
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    #21

    An orange cat, Bombadil, sniffs a can opener, with text describing how cats beg for tuna. A funny cats meme.

    Jaclyn Hasnofuckstogive Report

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    This emotional ambiguity makes them the perfect blank canvas for human humor. When a cat stares blankly into a wall or gets stuck in a tissue box, we can project our own daily anxieties, awkward social interactions, and internal monologues onto them. They represent our inner weirdness better than any human ever could.

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    #22

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    Heath Fritts Report

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    #23

    A relatable cat meme showing a stick figure crying after stepping on a cat's paw, next to a blurry running cat.

    Nicky Dale Report

    7points
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    #24

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    Jennifer Smith Report

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    Today, the tradition continues across new platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The formats have evolved from static images with impact fonts to chaotic short form videos. We now have looping videos of cats dancing to catchy songs, cats screaming in confusion, and the incredibly relatable sad cat eyes that have become standard reactions in our group chats.

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    #25

    A black and white cat with a blue collar looks annoyed, embodying a popular cat meme about stupidity.

    Jason Brown Report

    6points
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    #26

    Humorous meme showing an orange cat's head in a massive cloud of cat hair, overwhelming a freshly swept house. Great for cat memes.

    Lacey Harrison Report

    6points
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    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did you get all of the cat hair to begin with?! Are you a magician ?

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    #27

    Funny meme showing a woman trying to sleep while a black cat prevents it at different times. Cats memes.

    Senia Valladares Report

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    The technology changes, but our collective desire to laugh at feline antics remains exactly the same. So get ready to celebrate our furry overlords. We have gathered some of the absolute best, most hilarious cat memes floating around the web right now. Whether you need a quick laugh to brighten your afternoon or something silly to share with your friends, these purrfectly ridiculous internet treasures are guaranteed to make you smile.

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    #28

    A funny cat meme about handing the phone to a cat when a telemarketer calls. Perfect for cat lovers and internet memes.

    Heidi Blake Report

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    #29

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    Jennifer Smith Report

    6points
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    #30

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    Danielle Robinson Report

    6points
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    #31

    A cat meme showing a ginger cat napping on a couch with a blue blanket. It's a funny meme about cats on the internet.

    Angela Duhon Report

    6points
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    #32

    This cat meme shows a fluffy white cat looking disoriented after a long nap, perfect for cat memes.

    Afke Jong Report

    6points
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    #33

    A funny cat meme: a tabby cat with a white face, appearing as if it only applied sunscreen to its face.

    Rachel Connor Report

    6points
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    #34

    A cute ginger and white cat places its paw on glass with the text "you deserve good things." Perfect for cat memes.

    Shelley Harris Report

    6points
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    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like perfectly pink toe beans!

    0
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    #35

    A meme showing Pennywise and a cat in a drain, with a person trying to squeeze in below. Relatable cats memes!

    Fabihola Mosqueda Report

    5points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This trick would never work on me because I'm too fat to go through the hole.

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    #36

    A black and white cat with comically long, distorted front legs from a panoramic photo error. This cat meme is hilarious!

    Gabrielle R Feliciano Report

    5points
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    #37

    A humorous meme featuring Chris Hemsworth and an orange cat. Perfect for fans of funny cats and internet memes.

    Danielle Robinson Report

    5points
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    #38

    A meme showing two cats, a black one and an orange one, fighting after being called cute. Funny cat memes for internet users.

    Xandria Elizabeth Clement Report

    5points
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    #39

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    Mike Houlihan Report

    5points
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    #40

    A sad cat meme in dark grass with text What do you do for a living? I do my best. Many cat memes here.

    Ayu Novl Report

    5points
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    #41

    A black cat sits, looking away from the camera, with a humorous caption about cats and luck. Perfect for cats memes.

    Scott Weiss Report

    5points
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    #42

    Humorous meme: a cat's face photoshopped onto a giraffe's neck, reaching for high shelves. A funny cat meme.

    Danielle Robinson Report

    5points
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    #43

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    Jennifer Smith Report

    5points
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    #44

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    Shelley Harris Report

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    #45

    A tabby cat snuggling into a man's face, both sharing a large blue cone. Funny cat memes for laughs.

    Gabrielle R Feliciano Report

    5points
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    #46

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    Nicky Dale Report

    5points
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    #47

    A funny cat meme showing a tiny kitten before and a pampered adult cat now, highlighting humorous cat behavior.

    Maša Mesarko Report

    5points
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    #48

    An orange cat stares skeptically in front of a Taco Bell, a popular cat meme. This cat would love internet memes.

    Linda Juhlin Report

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    #49

    Two funny cat memes. One cat lies on its back smiling, the other is being spoon-fed. These are great cat memes.

    Jennifer Smith Report

    4points
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    #50

    A meme comparing a human baby's nose to a cat's nose, a humorous image for cats memes.

    Memey Cweet Report

    4points
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    #51

    A funny cat meme featuring a tuxedo cat standing among penguins in a snowy landscape, captioned "When you lie on the application but still get the job."

    Sheralda Randall﻿ Report

    4points
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    #52

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    Maša Mesarko Report

    4points
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    #53

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    Lydia Mosley Report

    4points
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    #54

    A funny cat meme listing things cats teach humans, like personal space is optional and 4 AM is for screaming.

    Jaclyn Hasnofuckstogive Report

    4points
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    #55

    A cat outside a glass door holding a computer mouse with a caption about the Lazy Cat Award. Cats and memes.

    Steve Jolliffe﻿ Report

    4points
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    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Recipient of the "Work Smarter, not Harder" award.

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    #56

    A funny cat meme featuring a surprised grey cat with wide yellow eyes, perfect for cat memes.

    Afke Jong Report

    4points
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    #57

    A cat meme featuring an orange and white cat looking unimpressed, with a ghostly cat image in the background. It reads: when you ask who's going to be there and the names start sounding like you're staying home. This is one of many cat memes.

    Linda Juhlin Report

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    #58

    An angry-looking cat's reflection in a mirror, surrounded by many lit candles. This funny image is one of many cat memes.

    Sheralda Randall﻿ Report

    4points
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    #59

    A skeptical cat meme at a restaurant, looking annoyed about a food order, perfect for cat memes.

    Shelley Harris Report

    4points
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    #60

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    Sheralda Randall﻿ Report

    4points
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    #61

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    Nicky Dale Report

    4points
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    #62

    A meme with a person carrying many cats and a long line of cats behind them. This is one of many cats memes.

    Andréa Dawson Report

    4points
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    #63

    A white cat meme, looking annoyed with squinted eyes, embodying the phrase "how I look at someone when they ask what I'm doing but they can clearly see what I'm doing." This cat meme is sure to make you laugh.

    Rachel Connor Report

    4points
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    #64

    A funny meme of a giant cat blocking a sea channel on a satellite map, causing high gas prices. Cats love these memes!

    anon Report

    3points
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    #65

    A white cat stuck in a plastic bag, yawning or laughing, with the text "ME LAUGHING AT MY OWN JOKE BEFORE I EVEN TELL IT." A funny cat meme.

    Linda Juhlin Report

    3points
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    #66

    A cat meme showing a tabby climbing a cage, contrasted with Jack Nicholson's face from The Shining. Cats and memes are funny.

    Phoenix L Gato Report

    3points
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    #67

    Memes-I-Wish-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Shelley Harris Report

    3points
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    #68

    A funny text meme about a majestic cat in a sunbeam, inspiring many photos. Relatable for cat lovers and internet memes.

    Fabihola Mosqueda Report

    3points
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    #69

    A smug tabby cat meme with a faded purple cat in the background and text: They cannot outsmart you if you are not smart. This is one of many funny cat memes.

    Nicky Dale Report

    3points
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    #70

    An orange cat is upside down on top of a cabinet, looking at the camera. This cat meme is hilarious!

    Jason Beckett﻿ Report

    3points
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    #71

    A woman eating a popsicle and a man holding a cat in a denim carrier, walking hand-in-hand, perfect for cat memes.

    Kimin Sayur Report

    3points
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    #72

    Funny cats meme: two cats, one orange, one tabby, relaxing in bed with phones, pizza, and chips. Perfect for cats internet memes.

    Senia Valladares Report

    2points
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    #73

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    Steve Jolliffe﻿ Report

    2points
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    #74

    A cat in a suit and sunglasses sits at a table during a job interview, illustrating funny cat memes.

    Aimee Banzali Report

    2points
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    #75

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    Patty Von D Report

    2points
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    #76

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    Myrtle Sanders Report

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    #77

    A cat memes image showing a tabby cat sleeping next to a deer-head pillow, making it look like a strange hybrid.

    ᛒᛟᛚᛞᛗᚨᚾ ᛗᚨᚦᛁᚨᛊ Report

    2points
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    #78

    A wide-eyed, fluffy cat looking surprised from under a blanket. This cat meme captures a funny moment.

    Jennifer Smith Report

    1point
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    #79

    A funny cat meme featuring a fluffy cat compressed into a clear container, with text asking why be depressed when you can be compressed.

    Lydia Mosley Report

    1point
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