If Cats Could Use The Internet, They Would Probably Love These 79 Memes (New Pics)
There are few things as permanent online as the cat meme. They were around before most folks even knew what the word meme meant, if you want to be very pedantic, one can even go as far back as non-digital images of cats that adorned the walls of Egyptian tombs. So why not just a few more?
The “Memes I wish I could tag my cat in” Facebook group is dedicated to the internet’s favorite currency, pictures of cats. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts that you’d love if you could actually tell your cat.
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It is an undeniable truth that the internet belongs to cats. We might think we built this massive global network for sharing scientific data, connecting with distant family members, or managing global commerce, but we all know the real reason it exists. The internet is a giant, digital playground designed to deliver cute, hilarious, and absurd feline content directly to our screens.
If you have spent more than five minutes scrolling through social media today, you have probably already encountered at least three different cats judging you from a screen. They are the undisputed rulers of the digital kingdom, and their reign shows no signs of slowing down.
To understand how we arrived at this glorious point in human history, we have to take a quick trip down memory lane. Cats did not just stumble into internet fame yesterday. They have been anchoring online culture since the very beginning. Even back in the nineteen nineties, early internet users were sharing low resolution pictures of their pets on Usenet newsgroups.
However, the true explosion of feline dominance happened in the mid two thousands with the birth of the lolcat. This phenomenon took off on sites like Know Your Meme and eventually led to the creation of the legendary website I Can Has Cheezburger. Suddenly, the world was obsessed with blurry pictures of chubby gray British Shorthairs asking for fast food in a delightfully broken English dialect known as lolspeak. It was simple, it was wholesome, and it completely changed how we communicate online.
From there, the feline momentum only grew stronger. We quickly moved from generic funny cats to full blown digital celebrities. Who could forget the cultural impact of Keyboard Cat, the talented feline who played us out of awkward videos? Then came Nyan Cat, an animated pop tart kitty flying through space leaving a rainbow trail, accompanied by a song that stayed stuck in our heads for years.
Cats are the guardians of the doorway between the living and the d**d. It's true. They said it in The Mummy.
Of course, we must pay respects to the ultimate queen of internet cynicism, Grumpy Cat. Her permanently frowning face became the official mascot for every person who ever had to endure a long Monday morning meeting. These animals were not just funny pictures anymore. They were genuine pop culture icons, appearing on talk shows, starring in movies, and spawning massive merchandise empires.
Why do cats rule the web while other pets play second fiddle? The answer lies in the unique psychology of the animals themselves. Dogs are wonderful, but they are eager to please and very expressive. When a dog looks happy, you know exactly why. Cats, on the other hand, are delightfully mysterious and fiercely independent. They constantly look like they are judging our life choices, plotting world domination, or experiencing an existential crisis.
This emotional ambiguity makes them the perfect blank canvas for human humor. When a cat stares blankly into a wall or gets stuck in a tissue box, we can project our own daily anxieties, awkward social interactions, and internal monologues onto them. They represent our inner weirdness better than any human ever could.
Today, the tradition continues across new platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The formats have evolved from static images with impact fonts to chaotic short form videos. We now have looping videos of cats dancing to catchy songs, cats screaming in confusion, and the incredibly relatable sad cat eyes that have become standard reactions in our group chats.
How did you get all of the cat hair to begin with?! Are you a magician ?
The technology changes, but our collective desire to laugh at feline antics remains exactly the same. So get ready to celebrate our furry overlords. We have gathered some of the absolute best, most hilarious cat memes floating around the web right now. Whether you need a quick laugh to brighten your afternoon or something silly to share with your friends, these purrfectly ridiculous internet treasures are guaranteed to make you smile.
This trick would never work on me because I'm too fat to go through the hole.