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There are few things as permanent online as the cat meme. They were around before most folks even knew what the word meme meant, if you want to be very pedantic, one can even go as far back as non-digital images of cats that adorned the walls of Egyptian tombs. So why not just a few more?

The “Memes I wish I could tag my cat in” Facebook group is dedicated to the internet’s favorite currency, pictures of cats. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts that you’d love if you could actually tell your cat.

More info: Facebook