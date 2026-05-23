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You deserve to laugh every single day. Ideally, many times throughout the day! But if life has been feeling too heavy recently, you may have forgotten how important your daily dose of humor is. In which case, don’t worry; we’ve got a list below that should cure that deficiency in no time.

We took a trip to My Sinful Side on Instagram and compiled a list of their funniest, most relatable memes. Hopefully, these pics will get at least a chuckle out of you, so enjoy scrolling through! And remember to upvote the ones that you’ll immediately send to a friend.