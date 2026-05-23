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You deserve to laugh every single day. Ideally, many times throughout the day! But if life has been feeling too heavy recently, you may have forgotten how important your daily dose of humor is. In which case, don’t worry; we’ve got a list below that should cure that deficiency in no time.

We took a trip to My Sinful Side on Instagram and compiled a list of their funniest, most relatable memes. Hopefully, these pics will get at least a chuckle out of you, so enjoy scrolling through! And remember to upvote the ones that you’ll immediately send to a friend.

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#1

Funny meme about addressing all religions with Shrek saying attention fairy tale things

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tehbonz avatar
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59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Religious folk *always* get offended. By literally anything.

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    #2

    Man smiling and giving thumbs up from car illustrating family gatherings vehicle rule meme

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    #3

    Bear with no ears joke in a funny dark humor meme

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    How many times have you laughed today? If you’ve been seated at your desk all morning typing away, you probably have kept a pretty straight face. But apparently, researchers suggest that adults laugh at least 15 times every single day to maintain their health. 

    This might involve sharing a joke with your colleagues, laughing at your cat as she enjoys her nightly zoomies, and/or watching a funny video with your partner. But whatever it takes, don’t forget to get your daily dose of humor. Because you’ll definitely be able to notice the difference when you haven’t had it.  

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    #4

    Star Wars meme dark humor about father dying and game the floor is lava

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    #5

    Group of dads eating lunch on street, funny relatable memes about dads and kids

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    #6

    Costco ID photo of woman wearing a white headband meme

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a forehead, it is a fivehead.

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    According to the Mayo Clinic, laughing can be a godsend for anyone dealing with a lot of stress. It can stimulate your heart, lungs, and muscles, which can increase the amount of endorphins released by your brain. At the same time, laughter can activate and relieve your stress response. 

    No matter how tense a situation is, if you can manage to experience a genuine laugh, you’ll feel a bit more relaxed. Meanwhile, laughter can soothe tension in general. If you’re hangry and arguing with your partner or stressed about meeting a deadline at work, laughter can be a much-needed distraction. It might even be a reminder not to be so tightly wound up.

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    #7

    Photographer asking woman if she's comfortable with nudity in a forest setting meme

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    #8

    Dark humor meme about robbing men who invite girls home instead of a date

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    #9

    Dark humor meme with t-rex and raptor talking about a shooting star

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    When it comes to the long-term benefits of laughter, the Mayo Clinic says it might even improve your immune system. “Positive thoughts can actually release neuropeptides that help fight stress and potentially more-serious illnesses,” they explain. 

    At the same time, laughter can relieve pain, increase personal satisfaction, and improve your mood. Regardless of what ailments you have, mental or physical, giggling might make them a little bit better.

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    #10

    Funny meme about renting rules showing a man sitting on a horse inside a living room

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    #11

    Humorous meme about impatience showing a man lying on rocks with caption about scrolling internet

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Póop. The devastating word we must not look upon is "póop".

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    #12

    Inflated airplane safety slide inside cabin showing flight safety features

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    Of course, laughter can bring more than just health benefits. Verywell Mind notes that having a great sense of humor can improve your social life too. Sharing a laugh with others is a great way to bond, and having jokes up your sleeve is a wonderful way to meet new people. Plus, if you have a habit of making others laugh, they’ll be even more excited to spend time around you. Boosting other people’s moods is a wonderful way to spread joy. 

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    #13

    Mugshot of woman sentenced to 15 years for running over man who k****d her dog

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    #14

    Tweet about Oscar the Grouch and homelessness, funny memes from Sesame Street theme

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    #15

    Soldier shares memes on phone during war, funny and relatable memes about coping

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    If you’re looking for ways to get more laughter in your life, Abundance Therapy Center recommends first starting to look for humor in your everyday life. There are probably more opportunities for laughter in your daily routine than you even realize. But if you keep your eyes open and make yourself open to laughing, you might be surprised at what humorous situations you find yourself in. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Therapist talks to man about why he can't sleep, memes with dark humor on therapy sessions

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    tehbonz avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks meme, now I won't sleep either. :/

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    #17

    Red vintage car with flat tires as a girl's obvious signals meme

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    #18

    Humorous meme about son spending time with big sister on New Year's Eve

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    miradwari avatar
    Mir Adwari
    Mir Adwari
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a kind, loving and selfless chap he is 🤣

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    While people tend to have mixed opinions on social media, there’s no question that it’s full of hilarious content. It might take you a while to curate your feed in such a way that it actually entertains you and makes you giggle. But once you do, you won’t get stuck doomscrolling anymore. And when you encounter funny memes, you’ll want to share them with your friends to keep the laughs rolling. Focus on using social media in this way, and it’ll be a much more uplifting place.  
    #19

    Funny comparison meme kangaroos as deer that went to prison

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    #20

    Relatable dark humor meme about women keeping explicit pics on phone

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    #21

    Funny meme with road sign saying Hidden dip and phrase Fingers crossed it's queso

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    Abundance Therapy Center also notes that incorporating more spontaneity into your life can help you find more laughter. Your daily routine is probably pretty boring. But if you break out of those habits, you never know what will happen! Even something as simple as taking a different route home might cause you to encounter someone or something hilarious that you wouldn’t have seen otherwise. Be on the lookout for humor, and it will find you!
    #22

    Dark humor meme with an old classroom guillotine instead of safety scissors

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    #23

    Dark humor meme about seeking the North Star when lost at sea with a sarcastic twist

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    #24

    Cat meme relaxing with memes and coffee while the world explodes

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    Are you enjoying this list of hilarious and relatable memes, pandas? We sincerely hope that we’ve been able to get at least a smile out of you. And remember to keep upvoting the memes that tickle you. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring silly memes, we recommend reading this one next!
    #25

    Funny meme about drinking multiple Red Bulls and energy crash

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    #26

    Relatable meme about paying more rent instead of a mortgage

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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, but bear in mind that when you own a property you have all the costs of maintaining it as well. If the windows/doors/roof/central heating etc needs fixing/replacing, that's not going to be dealt with by any landlord. Owning a house is expensive beyond a mortgage.

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    #27

    Funny meme about replying to a meme with another meme and speaking English

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    #28

    Funny meme about the cost of fertilizing an egg with stacks of diapers on store shelves

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    #29

    Comparison of 1970s creepy van and modern 2026 starter home interior

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've lived in my van briefly during some of the really bad times in my life XD Do not recommend. Even in Southern California, it gets VERY cold at night when you're sleeping in an uninsulated vehicle :x

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    #30

    Man lying on couch with woman taking notes in room, meme about enjoying memes

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    #31

    Disclosing tablets gum chew reminder about school dental hygiene with dark humor meme

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    #32

    Collage of screaming animals for relatable funny animal meme

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    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely 6, the one I know best. Sure, raccoons look all cute, fluffy and huggable, with their robber masks, ring tails and human-like hands. They waddle when they walk and bounce when they run, I mean, they definitely are cute. Yet when they fight, when they scream, the sound is pure horror flick soundtrack. They are quite fond of doing so in my backyard at approximately 3AM.

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    #33

    Humorous meme about excitement over a slow cooker meal

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    #34

    Man pleading meme about family reactions to early beer and Bluetooth on Thanksgiving

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    #35

    Tunnel photo resembling buttocks with text about shared imagination

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    #36

    Hospital room showing life's circle with patient beds and medical equipment

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    #37

    Polite notice asking restaurant diners to keep children quiet and not run around

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    #38

    Woman on TV falsely claims being grabbed by the neck in funny meme

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    #39

    Funny breaker finder 5000 electrical device meme dark humor

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    #40

    Dark humor meme about responsible choices showing a long-haired man smoking a cigarette

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    #41

    Relatable funny meme with a smiling man responding to waiter offering fried pickles

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    #42

    Custom minibike with a jet turbine engine and scary caption

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    #43

    List of funny things to do in New Jersey including road rage and eating pork roll

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    #44

    Humorous tool with advice against using screwdriver like pry bar on display

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    #45

    Tattoo of sun melting snow on garden shed with flowers and heart shape outline

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    #46

    Funny dentist meme about remembering when you last flossed

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    #47

    Meme showing a man smirking about new friend seeing his content

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    #48

    Relatable meme about not wanting to go out with a sad man in cowboy hat

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time. But I always forget how bad it is by the next time XD

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    #49

    Funny meme about owning a fertility clinic and a misunderstood sign

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    #50

    Blurred image of scared woman running, dark humor memes about strong independent women

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    #51

    Comic style meme on how to deal with short angry females by saying calm down little demon

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