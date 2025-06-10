ADVERTISEMENT

How much do you actually know about your own body and how it works? Which organs do what, or what surprising discoveries science has made along the way?

Well, now’s your chance to find out. We’ve rounded up some curious facts and fascinating tidbits from the Facebook page Medical Journal Daily. Scroll down to see how many you already knew and how many will catch you off guard. And of course, don’t forget to upvote your favorites as you go. Enjoy!

#1

NHS medical staff holding adapted urinal devices promoting comfort and dignity for immobile female patients in hospitals.

medicaljournaldaily Report

    #2

    Medical professional examining young man’s reattached arms after a farming accident, illustrating curious medical facts.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #3

    Newborn baby feet wrapped in pink cloth, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a lesson to be learned here, and that is all the other women make a big song and dance about giving birth! It's like shelling peas! Real pain is getting a swift kick to the bollocks! Just to clarify, this is a joke, before I receive a swift kick to the bollocks (Which is more painful than childbirth.)

    #4

    A girl with a rare condition showing strength, highlighting curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    isabelgalvez avatar
    Isabel Galvez
    Isabel Galvez
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People with this syndrome have a lower life expectancy, unfortunately. Pain tells us when something is wrong.

    #5

    Man sitting on a basketball with an artificial heart device backpack pumps blood, reflecting curious medical facts about muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #6

    Close-up of conjoined twins’ hands illustrating unique neurological connection linked to fingers that contain no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #7

    Elderly man covering mouth yawning, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #8

    Hand peeling flaky skin highlighting curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and skin shedding.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of covering my hands in glue in Primary school and then peeling it off!

    #9

    Feet close-up on wet sand at sunset, highlighting foot health and medical facts about bones in human feet.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #10

    Daniel Tammet, a savant, visualizes numbers as shapes and colors, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #11

    Smiling woman with closed eyes touching her face, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #12

    Model of gut and brain connected by arrows illustrating the gut-brain axis and its role in stress and anxiety medical facts.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gut itself has its own brain. Also maintaining your gut health is super important as scientists are discovering more and more, just how vital it is.

    #13

    Person in plaid pajamas holding stomach and lifting toilet lid illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a kmart bladder. I swear it hears a tinkle of water and thinks its holding 2 litres of water. Having had to drink 2 litres of water in one sitting for an exam, I don't recommend it.

    #14

    Illustration of a glowing brain with electric blue highlights explaining curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #15

    Man wearing glasses resting his face on hand while looking at a screen, highlighting fingers contain no muscles fact.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #16

    Woman in a white coat showing fatigue and pain, illustrating medical facts about symptoms often misdiagnosed in women.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #17

    Elderly person wearing a conical hat laughing, highlighting a curious medical fact about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #18

    Close-up of a hand with fingers extended, illustrating the fact that fingers contain no muscles of their own.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #19

    Close-up of a person holding their stomach, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that protective mucous layer is what anti inflammatory d***s reduce, which is why they cause bleeding ulcers.

    #20

    Close-up of body hair growth showing fine hairs on skin, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #21

    Human cell division shown with Hayflick Limit concept, explaining aging and DNA loss in this medical facts graphic.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #22

    Close-up of a woman's face showing nose details, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #23

    Illustration of the human gut highlighting neurons, related to curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #24

    Close-up of a human eye illustrating a medical fact about fingers containing no muscles and unique eye conditions like tetrachromacy.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #25

    Glass of green juice with lemon wedges and apple, illustrating medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But for those organs to work effectively requires plenty of water.

    #26

    X-ray of an elbow showing heterotopic ossification where muscle and connective tissue turn into bone, a rare medical condition.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #27

    Florence Nightingale improving hospital sanitary conditions during the Crimean War in medical history context.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #28

    Person holding their hand showing fingers, illustrating the medical fact about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    jocelynwebster avatar
    Jocelyn Webster
    Jocelyn Webster
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happens when this is your day to day life? In your feet and hands, and yet no one medically can find anything "wrong" with you.

    #29

    Feet sticking out from white bed sheets in soft morning light illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And walking during the day moves the tailbone, which acts like a pump for spinal fluid to be pumped into the brain. That is why sitting all day ages the brain.

    Vote comment up
    #30

    X-ray image of knee bones shown with fact about bones denser mutation, related to fingers contain no muscles medical facts.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #31

    Person pouring a carbonated drink into a glass filled with ice, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #32

    Woman wrapped in a blanket staying warm indoors, illustrating medical facts about how fingers contain no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #33

    Man holding sore thigh muscle after workout, illustrating muscle soreness and medical facts about muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And there is no such thing as "muscle memory". The act of learning a physical movement simply makes the nerve pathway thicker to the needed muscles.

    Vote comment up
    #34

    Human digestive tract anatomy illustrating stomach and intestines with information on digestion time and length.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then why do I have digestive distress within 30 minutes of drinking milk?

    Vote comment up
    #35

    Hand holding a book outdoors, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and stress reduction benefits.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me wonder how stressed I would feel if I didn't read for hours each day and drinking tea while doing it.

    Vote comment up
    #36

    Eucalyptus leaves with text about eucalyptus oil's medical benefits in a natural outdoor setting.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #37

    Wrinkled fingers shown after water exposure, illustrating that fingers contain no muscles and skin reacts to blood vessel contraction.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #38

    Illustration of the hyoid bone in the neck, highlighting curious medical facts about muscles and bones in the human body.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is also the bone broken during manual strangu*lation. It's a key sign of it found during autopsy

    Vote comment up
    #39

    Hand reaching toward sunlight over water, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #40

    Close-up of a person receiving a Botox injection, illustrating curious medical facts about muscles and pain relief.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe the botox injections are given into the muscles at the base of the skull as many migraine headaches are caused by neck tension.

    Vote comment up
    #41

    Woman working late in an office, highlighting medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and their unique anatomy.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #42

    Two people walking on a path illustrating medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and exercise benefits.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #43

    3D illustration of a human brain highlighting medical facts related to fingers containing no muscles and brain structure differences.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #44

    Hand reaching toward sunlight over a mountainous landscape illustrating fingers contain no muscles fact.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #45

    X-ray style image of the human throat with highlighted larynx muscles illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #46

    Man wearing a black mask coughing, with highlighted lungs illustrating odor receptors regulating airflow and detecting harmful substances.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #47

    Close-up of a person touching a pimple on their chin, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #48

    Close-up of a thumb showing Beau's lines, illustrating disrupted nail growth from illness and nutritional deficiencies.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #49

    Close-up of a person’s leg with visible varicose veins, highlighting curious medical facts about fingers contain no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #50

    Four researchers wearing masks closely examine a machine, related to curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #51

    Boy in water with starfish on head, showing thumb up, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #52

    Woman rubbing her eyes, illustrating a medical fact about fingers containing no muscles and pressure effects on the eyeball.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #53

    Person using nail clippers on fingernail, highlighting curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #54

    Close-up of a person's Adam’s Apple highlighting medical facts about muscles in fingers and larynx anatomy.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #55

    Sleeping baby being held close, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers contain no muscles and infant anatomy.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #56

    Child holding throat with red highlight, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My tonsils hated me for a very long time. Chronic chest infections that often came from having multiple bouts of tonsillitis. Though I still have them.

    Vote comment up
    #57

    Human body with highlighted diaphragm in orange, illustrating curious medical facts about muscle and nerve pathways.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #58

    Close-up of a hand showing skin texture with a fact about nerve damage and finger muscles explained by medical insights.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #59

    Cancer cells shown among red blood cells with text explaining DNA mutations and immune response failure.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #60

    Close-up of skin with moles examined under a magnifying glass, illustrating unique medical facts about the human body.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #61

    Woman eating a pink donut from the fridge, illustrating curious medical facts about hunger and nutrient signals in the body.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #62

    Close-up of a skin pore clogged with blackheads illustrating medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and skin anatomy.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #63

    Illustration showing hair texture determined by follicle shape with round, oval, and elliptical follicles and hair types.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #64

    Woman blowing nose with tissue, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and body responses.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #65

    Woman with a concerned expression touching her throat, illustrating muscles and stress effects in a medical context.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #66

    Young woman holding a glass of wine with a surprised expression illustrating curious medical facts about body enzymes.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #67

    Red blood cells flowing through a vein, illustrating curious medical facts about blood and human biology.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #68

    Close-up of a human ear illustrating curious medical facts related to fingers containing no muscles and sound perception.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #69

    Young woman with puffy cheeks holding her stomach, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #70

    Boy blowing his nose with tissue, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and virus transmission.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #71

    Close-up of a human eye highlighting a curious medical fact related to fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #72

    Showerhead spraying water droplets with text about health benefits related to muscles and medical facts.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #73

    Cubed raw red meat on a wooden board illustrating medical facts about processed meat and dementia risk.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Red meat also classed as a probable human carcinogen and is linked to high blood pressure and heart disease.

    Vote comment up
    #74

    Close-up of oats with beta-glucan fiber highlighting health benefits related to obesity in medical facts.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #75

    Woman blowing nose with tissue, illustrating a curious medical fact about muscles and sneezing reflex during sleep.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #76

    Actress Marilu Henner smiling near a taxi, illustrating a curious medical fact about muscle anatomy in fingers.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #77

    Person showing sweat stains under the arm on a blue shirt, illustrating sweat glands and medical facts about fingers.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #78

    Bare feet walking on wooden planks illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and health benefits.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #79

    Legs of a person wearing shorts and socks, illustrating muscle contractions that help veins pump blood smoothly.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #80

    Close-up of a human ear with text explaining a rare inner ear condition related to curious medical facts and fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #81

    Woman holding her mouth and stomach seated on a couch, illustrating medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #82

    Close-up of a child holding a lollipop near their mouth illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #83

    Two people on a roller coaster experiencing thrill with focus on curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would someone suffering the pain of kidney stones even consider riding on a rollercoaster? Wouldn't they be in the hospital?

    Vote comment up
    #84

    Close-up of hands cracking knuckles explaining the medical fact that fingers contain no muscles in the joints.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #85

    Blue flame on a gas stove burner demonstrating a medical fact about fingers and muscles in the human body.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #86

    Interior of a wooden sauna with sunlight streaming through the window, highlighting steam in the air and wooden benches.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #87

    A young girl in graduation attire symbolizes curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles in the human body.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #88

    Close-up of two female lips showing study on lip size preferences, relating to curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #89

    Close-up of an eye showing the epicanthic fold, illustrating a curious medical fact about human anatomy and evolution.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #90

    Cross-section illustration of a human tooth paired with medical facts about muscle absence in fingers and tooth regeneration research.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #91

    Young woman with red hair smiling outdoors, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wihooo I'm special, my Dad always emphasized the sp for some reason. I have red hair.

    Vote comment up
    #92

    X-ray of a hand highlighting the pisiform bone, illustrating that fingers contain no muscles but rely on wrist tendons and bones.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #93

    Photographer Rick Guidotti speaking about genetics and unique appearances in a presentation promoting medical facts on fingers.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #94

    Newborn baby crying just after birth, highlighting curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #95

    Woman in pink bathrobe and towel holding her nose, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #96

    Three redheaded young women in white shirts, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #97

    Person working late on computer in dark office, illustrating medical facts about fingers contain no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #98

    Orange soup in a jar with pumpkin seeds, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #99

    Bananas contain potassium-40, a radioactive isotope, exposing you to tiny radiation—fingers contain no muscles medical fact.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So all those fearful people who claim cellphone radiation causes cancer will now be getting rid of their bananas.

    Vote comment up
    #100

    Seven-year-old boy in hospital bed with family, highlighting curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #101

    Woman with long hair holding perfume near neck pulse point, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most men cannot stand perfumes and prefer the natural scent of women.

    Vote comment up
    #102

    X-ray image of dense bones related to curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles and bone mutations.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

    #103

    Hand reaching towards the sunlight over water, illustrating curious medical facts about fingers containing no muscles.

    medicaljournaldaily Report

