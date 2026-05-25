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It’s hard to keep track of the endless genres of memes that have carved out their own corners online. One minute you’re scrolling through relatable work jokes, the next you’re laughing at dramatic cats.

But no matter how many niche categories pop up, random memes are the ultimate equalizer.

If you have a sense of humor, you’re already qualified to understand these absolute best gems from the Facebook page “I did not slap you, I high fived your face.”

You don’t need to follow a specific fandom, understand an inside joke, or belong to a certain generation to get them… these random memes are literally for everybody.