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It’s hard to keep track of the endless genres of memes that have carved out their own corners online. One minute you’re scrolling through relatable work jokes, the next you’re laughing at dramatic cats.

But no matter how many niche categories pop up, random memes are the ultimate equalizer.

If you have a sense of humor, you’re already qualified to understand these absolute best gems from the Facebook page “I did not slap you, I high fived your face.”

You don’t need to follow a specific fandom, understand an inside joke, or belong to a certain generation to get them… these random memes are literally for everybody.

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#1

Indiana officer with his K-9 dog in humorous photo series

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll take both: One for long walks an deep conversations, the other one for... let's just say some other stuff. On a serious note: They're adorable!

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    #2

    Humorous Snapchat photos showing contrast between girlfriend and boyfriend during hair dye

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    #3

    Farm owner builds table and chairs as horse shelter prank meme

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    Isn’t it beautiful that millions of strangers across the globe can look at the exact same absurd and context-free image and collectively feel in on the joke? That is the power of memes.

    Recent studies show that sharing these hyper-specific and weird memes triggers an instant sense of social belonging.

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    A survey found that Gen Z and Millennials use abstract visuals as emotional shorthand to stay connected without the pressure of actual small talk. In fact, the frequent use of memes is linked to stronger intimacy and better relationship maintenance.
    #4

    Funny sign of a hearing aid center named HUH with playful text

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    #5

    Text meme about a husband supporting his wife while reading

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    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid stops, looks from father to mother, then back to father "Mom"

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    #6

    Funny meme about donating hair to Locks of Love and innocent crime scene DNA confusion

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    Memes are like their own kind of language that can cross cultures and bring people together.

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    These shareable images and jokes can help people express themselves, connect with others, influence opinions, and even make a point about politics or society.

    Internet memes are a “sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content,” says Paolo Gerbaudo, director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London.

    Internet memes “are one of the clearest manifestations of the fact there is such a thing as digital culture,” he adds.
    #7

    Small wedding ceremony on the beach with only a few guests attending

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    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By this logic, my wedding will consist of the groom(hopefully), my dog, 3-5 selected trees and maybe this one lilac bush, if it stays on good behavior. I wont be invited.

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    #8

    Vintage photo showing nurses presenting newborn triplets to a shocked father in 1946 nursery

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    #9

    Hilarious meme of cartoon tunnel painting causing real car crash in UK

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    The word meme was actually coined way back in 1976 by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. He was trying to explain how ideas spread from person to person, kind of like how genes spread in your body.

    He took the word from the Greek because it meant “something that gets copied.”

    Today, memes are pictures, phrases, videos or other artifacts that get shared and remixed on social media.

    They basically compete, reproduce and evolve just as genes do, and only the strongest survive.
    #10

    Weird memes comparing textbook cell image to exam photo with Oreo cookie

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    #11

    1990s IT security uses locked floppy disk holder with key meme

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    #12

    Hilarious meme about a 26-year-old woman arguing with 11-year-olds

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    On the surface, memes just look like simple, light entertainment — a quick way to scroll through funny text, goofy images, and silly videos. They give us a perfect excuse to procrastinate and clear our heads for a few minutes in the middle of a chaotic day.

    But if you look a little closer, you realize we actually see our own lives reflected in them.

    Experts point out that when you share a meme that perfectly captures an exact mood or awkward situation you’ve experienced but could never quite put into words, it does something powerful. It instantly relieves stress and makes you feel less alone by reminding you that someone else out there completely gets it.

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    #13

    Origami pigs made from dollar bills used to pay traffic fine in donuts

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    #14

    Image showing importance of shape-sorting toys with mattress being moved

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    #15

    Humorous meme about dad picking up from airport when boyfriend flakes

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    When your brain turns to mush from endless emails and back-to-back meetings, you don’t need another productivity hack. What you need is a fast and painless break from reality, and that is exactly where random memes come to the rescue.

    Recent data shows a massive 119% jump in meme usage on professional platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Over half of all digital workers (52%) explicitly rely on memes to chat with their colleagues, the study showed.

    Think of memes as replacing the traditional water cooler chats, especially when more and more people are working from home now.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Images of Natalie Portman balancing Hollywood acting and psychology studies at Harvard

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    #17

    Yogurt with mixed berries resembling Sid from Ice Age meme

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    SmooshieFries
    SmooshieFries
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It actually looks to me like my 2 1/2 lb blk and white chihuahua

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    #18

    Chocolate cake slice with toothpicks holding up a piece living with siblings meme

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just despicable! The criminal energy in these pictures should scare us.

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    Just looking at and sharing memes has proven to be a highly effective and incredibly healthy way to boost your brainpower and lift your spirits.

    A study found that people who viewed memes experienced an immediate surge in positive emotions like amusement and calmness.

    More importantly, the data proved that looking at these funny graphics gave people a massive boost in their own confidence to handle daily life stressors.

    The study was done during the pandemic, and it found that people who viewed memes with COVID-19-related captions reported lower levels of COVID-related stress.

    “What we found was that if you viewed memes, you were in a better mood which made you feel more confident in your ability to cope with life during the pandemic,” said Jessica Myrick, professor of media studies at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

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    She added that “memes, particularly those that relate to a highly stressful context, may help support efforts to cope with the stressor.”
    #19

    Tweet meme about a Zoom call mishap with a funny boyfriend and girlfriend exchange

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    #20

    Child humorously stuck on window blinds in a home, caption about babysitting sister's kids

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    #21

    Memes about Penny's rent and lifestyle compared to physicists in Big Bang Theory sitcom

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    4points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pennyalreadyeatsourfoodshecanpayforthewifi

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    The next time you scroll through a list of completely random jokes, remember that you are actually giving a much-needed breather to your brain. And you definitely don’t need to feel guilty for getting lost in pure nonsense.

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    In fact, these small detours are often what keep the internet feeling human, when everything else feels engineered for outrage or speed.
    #22

    Meme of kids stretch test with blue measuring device and sarcastic caption

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    #23

    Person showing incorrect way to wear AirPods with humorous comment

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    #24

    Funny Nutella jar ingredients meme revealing unhealthy layers

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    #25

    Hilarious meme of person struggling with optometrist eye exam switching lenses repeatedly

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    #26

    Inspirational meme about rediscovering childhood hobbies in your 20s and 30s

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 44 now and I never lost those "niche" interests and hobbies for a moment XD I still pick up cool-looking rocks from outside, too!

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    #27

    Humorous meme about ordering food allergy precautions and misheard dinner request

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    #28

    Meme showing a taped can mistaken for a real tuna can in a sink

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    #29

    Meme about hanging door upside down so dogs can see outside

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    #30

    Humorous meme showing nails removed turning fingers into rounded shapes

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    #31

    Photographer complains about camera cost while Uber ride is cheaper meme

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    #32

    Weird meme showing geckos in bathroom and landlord banning pets with rent reminder

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    #33

    Funny meme comparing a birkin bag to a slice of buttered bread as a handbag

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    #34

    Funny meme about naming stomach Budapest as it's the capital of hungry

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    #35

    Car interior missing passenger seat girlfriend removed meme

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    2points
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    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dump her or stop making up s**t to get fake internet points

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    #36

    Weird meme of TSA escorting grandma's prosthetic legs for inspection at airport security

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    Magnell
    Magnell
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as if they wouldn't use a wheelchair.. this seems far fetched...

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