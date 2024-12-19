ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, if you had a particular funny or insightful thought, at best you might get a chuckle from your friends. If you were really good, you might try your hand at stand-up comedy, but that’s a shot in the dark for most folks. But in the age of the internet, it’s never been easier to find an audience.

The “Really Dumb Tweets” Instagram account (ironic) is dedicated to collecting and sharing chaotic, random and hilarious posts from what was formerly called Twitter. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

TheRealMotase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so true. And let's not mention entitlement.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    Mommy__Owl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As with any social media, Twitter took a moment to really find its audience, but its golden age was in many ways dominated by writers and comedians. In short, as it turns out, the character limitations are a perfect way to stimulate people’s creativity, as it takes away all the “freedom” that can leave creative folks struggling to come up with new ideas.

    After all, on Twitter, you need to be short and catchy which, as it turns out, is a very important strategy in comedy as well. It’s very hard to make a joke that needs ten minutes of setup without a punchline.

    #4

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    isabelzawtun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    People who are good at “Tweeting” (or posting, depending on your preference in phrase) know that you have to communicate your story or setup very quickly, to get across your idea in, literally, a handful of words. This is often a lot harder than it seems, as anyone who has tried to reduce an idea to a few sentences can attest to.

    #7

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    FlannyTweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    roywoodjr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The flipside is that, if you have a good feed, you can truly hit a joke a minute just browsing Twitter (or X, if you really insist) on an average day. Of course, with more algorithmic content, you will also get exposed to some more questionable ideas, but at the very least, you are unlikely to be bored.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    xjessevansxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    LongFormMath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    Ticklemelili Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    crrhillin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1. Where can I get stuff that's cheap and prevent sunburn? 2. The sun is very much not a literal ball of fire.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    MediocreJoker85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    alymcclung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    jennifermerr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a genuinely fantastic idea. But not just for colleges. For every town and city.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    laurapeek_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    thega1nz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #24

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    Joannahausmann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    ItsLumberzack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    amandanelledgar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    peachesanscream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    pilau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    feederofcats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    KingiJosh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #40

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    tenmillionducks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    philjones2 avatar
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Penguin Panda Pop
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was the girl before Joey Barton? (enjoy the reference that almost no-one will get).

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #45

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    PawAndPups Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    EwdatsGROSS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont buy it. First of all this would be a conflict of interest that would have to be revealed and waived by all parties to continue the representation. Secondly how did it get all the way to a court date without him knowing the opposing attorney's name, there is a lot of paperwork and meetings before a court date. In fact most divorces only see a judge to certify the deal that was brokered between the parties, the actual negotiations and arguements are done between the attorneys or with the help of an arbitrator.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    anactualwalnut Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #91

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Really-Dumb-Ig-Tweets-Pics

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!