If you came to this article, you know what a meme is. But do you know how to define it? Well, Encyclopedia Britannica writes that it is a part of cultural information spread by imitation. Doesn’t reflect how we typically understand it, does it? The New York Times has a tad better definition: a piece of media whose purpose is to deliver a cultural, social, or political idea, usually through humor.

One of the first viral memes happened all the way back in 1996. “Dancing Baby” or “Baby Cha-Cha-Cha,” a 3D animation of a baby dancing, hence the name, became a sensation in the late 1990s. Some say that this exact meme shifted the way internet users started engaging with online content.