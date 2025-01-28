ADVERTISEMENT

Online dating is far from easy. Even though the apps connect us with many attractive people with whom we may have a few things in common, a successful relationship requires much more than a pretty face and a shared love for running. Not to mention that the chance of getting a date out of it nowadays has plummeted to never-seen lows. These and many more similar online dating struggles can be found below in the form of memes, courtesy of the “That’s Online Dating” Instagram account. Scroll down to find some of the most perfectly chaotic posts about modern dating there are, and don’t forget to upvote experiences that you had to go through yourself.

#1

Text exchange meme humorously depicting a person replying to their own message, capturing the essence of dating.

thatsonlinedating Report

tenrec-12
Bookworm
Bookworm
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Aww, Drunk You just wanted to check you were okay 😊

    #2

    Text message meme about dating in 2025, highlighting the humorous, cynical views on modern dating experiences.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #3

    Psychology quote meme about love and interest, highlighting dating truths.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    tenrec-12
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I don't think this is true at all. This is an extremely black-and-white view of human emotions that treats love like an on/off switch, and completely ignores the experiences of anyone who isn't in an exclusive monogamous relationship, or for that matter, anyone who's ever had a private crush on someone who isn't their partner.

    #4

    Dating meme text: "Next time I date somebody I'm interviewing the ex, why you leave?"

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #5

    Funny dating meme with text conversation about getting one's life together.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #6

    Text conversation meme humorously depicting modern dating misunderstandings.

    lalayloosh Report

    #7

    Dating meme with text about exes not being in happy relationships, implying self-validation.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #8

    Dating meme about being the family backbone, highlighting the humorous side of solo household chores.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #9

    Cartoon character meditating to resist sending long messages, humorously capturing modern dating challenges.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #10

    Text conversation meme humorously depicting modern dating dynamics.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #11

    Dating meme about feeling awkward around attractive people.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #12

    Text exchange meme humorously depicting modern dating dynamics.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #13

    Dating meme showing humorous message exchange about availability.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #14

    Text exchange meme humorously depicting modern dating dynamics with sarcasm and late-night messages.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #15

    Dating meme with funny text exchange about exes looking more attractive after breaking up.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #16

    Text conversation meme humorously depicting modern dating dynamics.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #17

    Cartoon girl with happy expression, illustrating a hilariously accurate meme about dating feelings.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #18

    Dating meme with a text bubble showing negative one message notification.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #19

    Woman repainting man's back, illustrating hilariously accurate dating memes.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #20

    Funny dating meme about staying single and keeping life exciting by arguing with oneself.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #21

    A meme humorously depicting comments on a marriage announcement, highlighting modern dating humor.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #22

    Text message exchange meme humorously capturing modern dating challenges.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    tenrec-12
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited)

    This sounds like the foundation of a great relationship /s

    #23

    Hilariously accurate meme about dating with a humorous misunderstanding over "5 guys" between friends on social media.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #24

    Text meme humorously questioning if women are psychic due to accurate suspicions in dating.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #25

    Text meme humorously commenting on dating, stating the best part of a relationship is before meeting and while still single.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #26

    Dating meme humorously about chasing uninterested people.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #27

    Funny meme about dating with heart, brain, and alcohol reactions.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #28

    Dating these days meme featuring a humorous and cynical dating profile description.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #29

    Meme about dating: a guy tells a girl his girlfriend is "20x hotter" during a party interaction.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #30

    Dating meme about mixed signals, humorously highlighting confusion in relationships today.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #31

    Man's humorous Tinder bio, exemplifying modern dating memes.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #32

    Text meme humorously depicts modern dating with a question about wanting closure or an excuse to reconnect.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #33

    Dating meme about exchanging numbers, using Snapchat, then one person ghosting the other.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #34

    Dating meme: Lists five common lies in relationships, like "I'm fine" and "I'm not jealous," humorously capturing dating challenges.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #35

    Two humorous tweets about dating strategies and solving the mystery of choosing a place to eat.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #36

    Text meme humorously highlighting dating challenges, featuring emojis, and offering self-love advice.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #37

    Funny dating meme about mixed emotions after receiving a text back.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #38

    A dating meme about heartbreak highlighting quirky relationship insights.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #39

    Text meme about the peace of being single, related to dating.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #40

    Text meme humorously summing up dating; singles find life boring, relationships complicated, conversations frustrating.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #41

    Humorous dating meme with text exchange: "How was your date?" "A total waste of makeup."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #42

    Dating meme humorously commenting on Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" and relationships.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #43

    Text conversation meme humorously depicting awkward dating themes with an ex reaching out.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #44

    Police officers smiling in a selfie, capturing the humor of dating memes.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #45

    Text reading "Marry that man who calls you back after an argument," humorously sums up dating dynamics today.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #46

    Funny meme text saying, “Dating tips: Don’t,” humorously advising against dating.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #47

    Dating meme about saying "I got a boyfriend" even when single.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #48

    Pie chart meme humorously depicting dating struggles with a small red section labeled "No, but in red."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #49

    Dating meme highlighting the contrast between frequent dating and struggling to find someone likable.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #50

    Text message meme about dating with mixed signals.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #51

    Text on a beige background humorously sums up dating with, "If she hasn't shown you her crazy, she's not that into you."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #52

    Text meme humorously comparing adult dating to finding the least broken item at a dump.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #53

    Text meme humorously comparing getting over relationships with dating challenges today.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #54

    Firefighter meme humorously capturing modern dating challenges.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    tenrec-12
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I feel like this would be a fireable offense, no pun intended.

    #55

    Dating meme text: "after experiencing 'feelings' I have decided this isn't for me but thank you for the opportunity."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #56

    Dating memes illustrating a playful beach scene, with humorous progression of a couple near the water.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #57

    Man with text, capturing the humor in dating memes.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #58

    Two profile pictures with a meme about dating: "What do single people do?" "Give relationship advice."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #59

    A tweet humorously highlights modern dating with a joke about referring to a husband as "my first husband."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #60

    Meme with humorous breakup lines comparing dating to homework and college experiences.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #61

    Text conversation meme humorously depicting awkward flirting in modern dating.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #62

    Dating meme comparing dating apps to real estate markets.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #63

    Hilariously accurate meme about dating today with text about unreciprocated efforts in relationships.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #64

    Text meme humorously sums up dating: "People: You look so unapproachable. Me: And yet, here you are."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #65

    Cartoon character using telepathy to make someone text back, humorously depicting modern dating.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #66

    A dating meme highlighting awkward online interactions and mixed signals.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    tenrec-12
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited)

    Does this kind of grossness actually work for anybody? Like, are there people out there getting a message like that who are like, 'Yes, this is definitely a person I want to be emotionally involved with!'

    #67

    Text meme about dating: "May this be your last heartbreak, last ex, and last time dealing with someone unsure about you."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #68

    Dating meme text: "The fact that I still like men is proof sexuality is not a choice."

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #69

    A woman sitting on a talk show set, with overlay text about dating and quick replies.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #70

    Text message meme humorously depicting modern dating dynamics with contradictory texts.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #71

    Two tweets humorously describing dating experiences, highlighting a play on words about being single and bi.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #72

    Text meme about dating humorously recalling an ex many thought they'd never get over.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #73

    Dating meme with text: "disappointed but not surprised" in bold yellow letters.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #74

    Dating memes comparing a man's day of smiley emojis to a woman's day with varied facial expressions.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #75

    Traffic light meme humorously depicting dating confusion.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #76

    Funny dating meme about an early goodnight text highlighting modern relationship humor.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #77

    A man wearing a brown hat and sunglasses, with a smirking expression, captures the humor of dating memes.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #78

    Cozy dog lying in bed with a funny caption, humorously reflecting modern dating experiences in memes.

    thatsonlinedating Report

    #79

    Dating meme showing a humorous comment about social media and personal choices.

    thatsonlinedating Report

