Valentine's Day, the singles' most dreaded holiday of the year, is around the corner. But you know what else is? Confectionery sales. Hence, it's a win all round. Nevertheless, now is also the time when some of the best dating jokes and jokes about being single emerge on the internet. Arguably, there is no better place to share dissatisfaction with the dating world *cough cough Tinder* or simply share one's experience in dating than with some funny tweets on Twitter.

Tweets about dating make up a big stack of content on Twitter. This might be because dating has never been more complicated than it is today. The emergence of situationships ("we like each other but not so much to start dating" -kinda relationships), hookup culture, and the treatment of people like buses ("missed this one, but there will be another one in 10 minutes") have significantly affected how people date (or more appropriately, "hang out") today. And ultimately, this is where the many funny tweets about dating originate from.

Below, we've compiled some funny tweets about dating apps, modern relationships, and dating in general that people have shared online. Dating tips included!