We bet you can’t remember how many cat memes you’ve seen. In 2015, CNN reported that cats and cat-related content made up about 15% of all web traffic and, if you were a cat lover online back then, you probably had something to do with that rather significant statistic. 5 years earlier, it was estimated that there were about 1.3 billion cat pictures on the internet. Just a year ago, that number was expected to be more than 6.5 billion.

Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions and, today, TikTok is also exploding with cat content, including a clip of a cat named Paquito that racked up more than 15 million views.