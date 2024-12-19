39 Hilariously Relatable Cat Memes Spotted On The @LiterallyMeCats IG Account
We bet you can’t remember how many cat memes you’ve seen. In 2015, CNN reported that cats and cat-related content made up about 15% of all web traffic and, if you were a cat lover online back then, you probably had something to do with that rather significant statistic. 5 years earlier, it was estimated that there were about 1.3 billion cat pictures on the internet. Just a year ago, that number was expected to be more than 6.5 billion.
Over 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions and, today, TikTok is also exploding with cat content, including a clip of a cat named Paquito that racked up more than 15 million views.
In an interview for Bored Panda, pop culture expert Mike Sington explains that cats’ independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at. “They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," he says.
It’s not just cat owners making kitty content any more, either - cats are creating their own videos too. In fact, the New York Times reports that the rise of wearable camera tech, typically used more by extreme athletes than pets, has led to a brand-new niche of cat content.
"Why do they do this to me? Is my fur not good enough for them?"
It kind of makes sense that the internet is one big cat playground. While dog owners have always been able to socialize with their pets outdoors, it wasn’t until the web came along that cat lovers could share their obsession with each other en masse. It also doesn’t hurt that the kind of people who spend most time indoors and online (i.e. introverted geeks) are more drawn towards a pet that can walk itself.
More cat memes, sir? Please may I have some more?
In her article for Treehugger, Laura Moss writes that there’s something to be said for the cuteness argument when discussing cats’ Web domination. According to Moss, human brains are actually wired to think certain features — big eyes, tiny noses, round faces — are adorable. It’s in our very nature to find them cute because human babies need adults to act as their caregivers if they’re going to survive.
Cats seem to be destined for the spotlight and the internet is one heck of a stage. Celebrity felines like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral for all the right reasons and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
Have you ever posted your catto online in all its glory? If not, there’s still time and an army of feline fans who might dub your kitty the next big thing. Which one of these cat memes is most relatable to you? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment if you said, “That is literally me.”
This is why you should never derive drunk. You'll wind up out for the count.