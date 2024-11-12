ADVERTISEMENT

I often go on social media and after 10 minutes of scrolling I think to myself: "I've never had an authentic experience." People share all kinds of relatable things online, and some of them hit a little too close to home sometimes. It's probably best to find the humor in it, so, maybe let's do that together?

Here we have for you some jokes about everything and anything that you might be able to relate to, courtesy of the Ends Humour IG page. They say humor is subjective, but who knows, maybe you'll find yourself saying: "Hey, me too!" after reading these?

More info: Instagram

#1

endshumour Report

alexia_1
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
25 minutes ago

And take medical leave if you need it. Your health is far more important than their "deadlines".

#2

endshumour Report

terybriggs_1
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am 58ish and I have often thought about doing this exact same thing. Buy me a nice mobile home, find me a well and stock up on non-perishables so I don't have to go to town to see people. Just me and my dogs enjoying life!

#3

endshumour Report

libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I go with the one who doesn't hurl personal insults at the other like "snowflake".

Sense of humor is an interesting thing: some people like fart jokes, others enjoy being scared, and some want their humor to be raunchy and filled with dirty jokes. But how do we develop a sense of humor? Is it in our nature or in our nurture? And can we learn to love the kinds of humor that we previously despised?

Experts say that we first start developing a sense of humor when we're about six weeks old. Some research suggests that babies as young as one month can appreciate humor, with 50% of the study's subjects appreciating humor at two months. By 11 months, half of the babies also started producing humor.
#4

endshumour Report

terybriggs_1
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
59 minutes ago

And if I thought they were really handsome, I would send over a "sexy" drink like a Slo Comfortable Screw. those were very tasty too

#5

endshumour Report

terybriggs_1
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
1 hour ago

When I would go to nightclubs mostly to dance, I would give the bartender a $20 bill (this was the late 80s-early 90s) and tell him to just give me ginger ale in a beer glass please and no alcohol as it would not mix well with my meds. So when someone would offer to buy me a drink, he would charge them for the beer but hand me a ginger ale "straight up" in a beer glass and no one knew. Oh and all sodas were free lol

#6

endshumour Report

terybriggs_1
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
1 hour ago

It does if you let it. I was super shy until I hit around 21 and I finally took a chance by dancing on the dancefloor at a club. I had a great time and I flirted with some of the guys too. After that, I am now a social butterfly and can talk to anyone. So once you realize that everyone's opinion of you is none of your business, you can let your inner social butterfly out of it's cage!

Of course, at such a young age, toddlers laugh about almost anything. The researchers found that one-year-olds enjoyed humor that got a reaction from others. That includes toilet humor, scaring others, showing hidden body parts, and teasing. They also liked pretending to be something else, an animal, for example.

Two-year-olds, in turn, had a bit more sophisticated sense of humor. Because they already have some language capabilities, their humor involves language, like mislabelling things and playing with concepts (for example, saying, "Dogs say 'moo'"). They also had a bit of a mean streak, enjoying making fun of and being aggressive with others.
#7

endshumour Report

libstak
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Some people just want to be bothered. Had a work colleague who complained that I always had to say hi in the mornings and was oh so cheery and fake. I stopped, then it was rude biatch can't even take a moment to be polite to people, can't even say hi.

#8

endshumour Report

#9

endshumour Report

terybriggs_1
Shark bait hoo haha
Shark bait hoo haha
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am creeping up to being considered old but I sit outside to people watch and laugh at the stupid ones lol

At three years old, children start to get the hang of puns and tricks. They also start to grasp social rules, as they understand naughty words and find it very funny to use them without grasping their full meaning. Clearly, our appreciation for these types of humor carries well into our adulthood. There are plenty of grownups who enjoy a good fart bit, puns (dad jokes, hello?), or some hearty swearing in stand-up comedy.
#10

endshumour Report

#11

endshumour Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Learned my lesson working for Sprouts during the pandemic. I reported that one of my co-workers was hooking up with a customer while on the clock and that my manager kept a butcher knife in an unlocked desk drawer in our department. XD I didn't know until then that HR exists only to eff over ALL the employees whenever possible.

#12

endshumour Report

Whether or not something will make us laugh can depend on who we are with. In fact, scientists say that laughter is a social phenomenon: we are 30 times more likely to laugh if we're with other people. We will laugh even more if we know and like the people that we're with, says Sophie Scott, a professor of cognitive science at UCL.

#13

endshumour Report

#14

endshumour Report

#15

endshumour Report

Kristal
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
7 minutes ago

How? You need to keep an eye on the crazies/stalkers/nefarious beings. Oh wait, was this posted by a man?

This is where the laugh track for sitcoms comes from. In 1950, the CBS sound engineer Charley Douglass came up with a way to fight the inappropriate laughter of live audiences. He started recording all kinds of laughter: big laughs, chuckles, snorts, etc. He recorded, men, women, and children. The point was to make the viewing experience for audiences at home more immersive like they're in the studio or a crowded theater.
#16

endshumour Report

#17

endshumour Report

#18

endshumour Report

Douglass called his invention the "laff box." With one push of a button on his typewriter-like machine, he could produce any type of sequence of laughter. The laff box had precisely 320 laughs on 32 tape loops. Each loop contained 10 individual laughs. Since the laughs would go in a loop, in the same sequence every time, you could hear the same laughs in many TV shows.
#19

endshumour Report

#20

endshumour Report

#21

endshumour Report

Evolutionary psychologist Geoffrey Miller believes that a good sense of humor "reveals intelligence, creativity, and other 'good genes' or 'good parent' traits." He claims that a sense of humor, like other creative abilities such as music and art, evolved through sexual selection as an intelligence indicator.

#22

endshumour Report

#23

endshumour Report

#24

endshumour Report

DaisyBee
DaisyBee
DaisyBee
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I wasn’t stuck babysitting for someone, I just didn’t like you

No culture or community in the world is devoid of humor. It's hard to say whether a good sense of humor can be learned since it's a fundamental part of human nature. Researchers Caleb Warren and Peter McGraw believe that a sense of humor differs from person to person and from culture to culture.
#25

endshumour Report

#26

endshumour Report

#27

endshumour Report

Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
12 minutes ago

48 hrs...some are advertising 72 hrs, trusting that nobody will ever rely on that.

When someone farts at the dinner table, the children most definitely will find it funny, yet the mother might be annoyed by it. According to Warren and McGraw's conclusion that humor is the middle ground between something benign and a violation, the mother wouldn't think it is harmless, and the children don't know that flatulence at the dinner table is wrong. So, humor, after all, is subjective.
#28

endshumour Report

#29

endshumour Report

#30

endshumour Report

Whatever your sense of humor may be, dear Pandas, we hope you sincerely enjoyed these light-hearted jokes from Ends Humour. Let us know which ones you thought were the best by upvoting them and leave a comment about your favorite down below! And, if you're looking for more laughs, check out this thread of amazing two-liners and the times when people had the most epic clapbacks online.

#31

endshumour Report

#32

endshumour Report

#33

endshumour Report

#34

endshumour Report

#35

endshumour Report

#36

endshumour Report

ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
26 minutes ago

This is why my phone is on vibrate. It's kind of in between.

#37

endshumour Report

#38

endshumour Report

#39

endshumour Report

#40

endshumour Report

#41

endshumour Report

#42

endshumour Report

#43

endshumour Report

#44

endshumour Report

#45

endshumour Report

#46

endshumour Report

#47

endshumour Report

#48

endshumour Report

#49

endshumour Report

#50

endshumour Report

#51

endshumour Report

#52

endshumour Report

#53

endshumour Report

#54

endshumour Report

#55

endshumour Report

#56

endshumour Report

#57

endshumour Report

#58

endshumour Report

Nea
Nea
Nea
Community Member
5 minutes ago

And I hate these kind of people who are absent in life but keep lurking at my stories.

#59

endshumour Report

#60

endshumour Report

#61

endshumour Report

#62

endshumour Report

#63

endshumour Report

Nea
Nea
Nea
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Google calendar and then repeated on my yearly paper diary and then the break-up items on daily to-do list that cannot be entirely written on diary. I cannot function without these.

#64

endshumour Report

#65

endshumour Report

#66

endshumour Report

#67

endshumour Report

#68

endshumour Report

#69

endshumour Report

#70

endshumour Report

#71

endshumour Report

#72

endshumour Report

#73

endshumour Report

#74

endshumour Report

#75

endshumour Report

