ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a tattoo can be exciting, especially if it's your first one. Yet for some people, it can also be a source of regret. In fact, 24 Americans say they have a tattoo that they now regret getting. Sometimes, those regrettable tattoos can be tragic. Other times, they're plain hilarious.

This Instagram page shares the latter, bringing you the best of the worst tattoos. The self-proclaimed "original failed tattoo page" is all about the times people regretted getting inked or got a badly done tattoo and didn't even know it until others pointed it out.

To know more about bad tattoos and how one can get rid of them, Bored Panda reached out to Lacey Cormier, a medical laser technician and tattoo artist. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the most common reasons why people get their tattoos removed and what the removal process is like. Read our conversation with Lacey below!

More info: Lacey Cormier | Lacey Tattoos | Ethereal Tattoos

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Laugh In The Face Of Danger

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

There are a lot of things to consider when getting a tattoo. The design, the placement, the style, the artist – it's not an easy decision for most people. But some tattoos can be, like Bob Ross would say, happy little accidents: you get them at 2 am during a trip with your friends and later have to live with the consequences.

According to one survey, people most often regret getting tribal tattoos, hearts, roses, stars, crosses, and skulls. The size matters too: 63% of the tattooed people the pollers surveyed said they regret getting a tattoo smaller than the palm of their hand.
#4

Ooohhhh Sooo Sassy

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The Medical Laser Technician and Tattoo Artist with whom we got in touch, Lacey Cormier, has been tattooing people for many years, and recently also got into tattoo removal. You might think that removing tattoos is unethical for a tattoo artist, but, on the contrary – she's familiar with the ins and outs of tattoos better than other removal technicians.

Lacey says that most of the ink she removes are impulse tattoos. "Tattoos when away on vacation and if someone passes away," she adds. "I have removed quite a few memorial tattoos. These tattoos are often not well planned out and impede on potentially larger tattoos in the future on that body part."
#7

Is He Struggling To Breathe?

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Picture Perfect

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Not all tattoos are made equal: some can be far harder to remove than others. "There are lots of factors that play into a successful removal," Lacey admits. The most obvious criterion is the color, of course. Black and grey tattoos will probably be easier to remove than colorful ones.
#10

Crab People

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Quarantine Mode

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Sock A Day Keeps The Dentist Away

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Look, every dude has an ugly tattoo of their kid, if you want to stand out they need to be doing something stupid, too."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

But what some people might not know is that the location of the tattoo also plays a big part in whether it'll be hard to remove. And it's not about how even the surface of the body part is. "Tattoos closer to your heart will remove faster because of the blood circulation," Lacey explains. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Just Do It

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

She goes into more detail about the technical side of the removal process. "The laser breaks the ink into microscopic granules and your white blood cells then carry the ink away. So, where there's more blood circulation, the quicker the white blood cells will take the particles away compared to an arm or leg tattoo," the tattoo removal technician explains.
#16

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Well You Don’t Say

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Just In Case You Thought It Was Fake! Here’s A Close Up

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

When people decide they no longer want their tattoos, removal is not the only way to go. Many talented artists can cover up an old, unwanted tattoo and create something stunning. Lacey says it depends on the person and what result they're looking for. Those who want a blank slate usually go for removal, and tattoo lovers might choose to cover them up.
#19

Who’s Got The Last Laugh

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Angles

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

"I do recommend people invest in [themselves], whether that is complete removal of their tattoo or to have a few sessions to lighten the tattoo to make it easier to cover with another," Lacey says. "Tattoos and tattoo removal are expensive but I wouldn't cheap out on it. This is your body and we only get one so invest in what makes sense for you."

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Lacey also emphasizes that tattoo removal requires patience. "The removal of a tattoo take can take months or even years to achieve the desired result," she says. "You need to allow the skin to fully heal in between laser sessions and or getting tattooed over the old tattoo. Unfortunately, there is no fast track or shortcuts when it comes to removing your unwanted tattoos."
#25

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Bring Out Your Inner Beast

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

In the end, who's to decide whether a tattoo is a fail or not? If the owner likes it, then that's that! In a previous interview for Bored Panda, the editor of Things & Ink magazine Alice Snape said that the only kind of failed tattoos should be spelling mistakes. "Surely, a tattoo can only really be a fail if the person who has the tattoo on their skin hates it," she told us. But other than that, it's really a matter of preference.
#28

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Good tattoos, bad tattoos – beauty really is in the eye of the beholder. So, Pandas, you decide: how many real tattoo failsdid you see in this list? Upvote the best of the worst to the top and let us know in the comments which ones stuck in your mind. And, if you have a story about an unfortunate tattoo yourself, share it with us in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Realism At Its Best

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Charedmander I Choose You

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Fathers Milk

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

For Better Or Worst

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#47

They Say Two Is Better Than One

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#79

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Never Lose Hoop

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#95

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#103

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Funny-Failed-Tattoos

failedtattooz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!