Getting a tattoo can be exciting, especially if it's your first one. Yet for some people, it can also be a source of regret. In fact, 24 Americans say they have a tattoo that they now regret getting. Sometimes, those regrettable tattoos can be tragic. Other times, they're plain hilarious.

This Instagram page shares the latter, bringing you the best of the worst tattoos. The self-proclaimed "original failed tattoo page" is all about the times people regretted getting inked or got a badly done tattoo and didn't even know it until others pointed it out.

To know more about bad tattoos and how one can get rid of them, Bored Panda reached out to Lacey Cormier, a medical laser technician and tattoo artist. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the most common reasons why people get their tattoos removed and what the removal process is like. Read our conversation with Lacey below!

