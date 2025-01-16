ADVERTISEMENT

Animals are an endless source of amusement for humans because they always seem to be getting themselves into funny situations. They probably know that even if they act silly or goof up, we’ll have a soft spot for them no matter what.

That’s why the hilariously named ‘hot_priest’ Instagram account shares some of the best animal memes and photos for folks to enjoy. The account has over 2k posts and 29.3k followers who all love seeing adorable animals in interesting situations.

More info: Instagram