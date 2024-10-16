ADVERTISEMENT

Nate Fakes is a talented cartoonist known for his hilarious single-panel comics that capture life's funny moments. With witty puns and clever humor, he brings to life everything from animals and humans to everyday objects, making sure his audience gets a good laugh.

Having been featured on Bored Panda before, Nate continues to create comics that are lighthearted and inoffensive and will probably brighten your day. If you're looking for a quick break filled with humor, his work is the perfect pick-me-up!

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

Bored Panda contacted Nate once more to gain further insight into his creative process and learn more about him. When asked what sets comics apart from other forms of storytelling, Nate responded, "Many people, like me, absorb things better with visuals attached, so comic art does this well. I think more comics should be used in newspapers to convey stories, and then, of course, there are graphic novels that do a great job with storytelling. Comics add an extra element. If more publications used comics as visual representations of things, they'd experience a growth in readers and add value. Your website is a prime example! I hope physical newspapers are taking note."
Nate explained that comics offer a unique perspective when it comes to reflecting life and society. "For example, my newspaper panel, Break of Day, offers real-life scenarios often through the communication of inanimate objects and animals. Even though it's not humans communicating, it's relatable to the readers. It's really the only medium where a person like me can get away with something like this and hopefully make it funny—and telling about life and society. And yes, humor can be very powerful when discussing serious topics.

I grew up as an avid reader of MAD Magazine, which always tackled news and current events. Because of that magazine, I learned a lot about serious topics, such as political unrest, pop culture, presidents, conflicts overseas, and more. Adding humor made me want to learn more about the realities of what was happening. That stands true to this day. Shows like Saturday Night Live are a good example. And yes, MAD is still around, too."
We asked Nate if there’s a particular comic strip he feels a personal connection to. The artist shared that most of his gag comics resonate with him in one way or another. "You'll notice I do a lot of coffee jokes, use a lot of tech in my material, and comment about relationships. They all circle back to me in one way or another. Of course, I have a few favorites. Most of the ones I love the most are the ones that don't have any words but just a funny image. Those are hard to pull off, so that's why I pat myself on the back for them if somehow I can ignite something good. Although, it's hard for me to stretch that far back as I get older, so the pats are more on the shoulders now."

For a fun thought experiment, we asked Nate what kind of comic strip he’d choose to include in a time capsule for future generations. Reflecting on the message he’d want to convey, he said he’d depict the current state of technology and society. "I'm sure it'll be totally different in ten, fifty, and a hundred years. An iPhone? They'll probably look at them like an ancient relic. So, it would be a funny take on a day in the life of 2024. I always find looking back at a snapshot of a day in history enjoyable."
