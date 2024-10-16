Nate explained that comics offer a unique perspective when it comes to reflecting life and society. "For example, my newspaper panel, Break of Day, offers real-life scenarios often through the communication of inanimate objects and animals. Even though it's not humans communicating, it's relatable to the readers. It's really the only medium where a person like me can get away with something like this and hopefully make it funny—and telling about life and society. And yes, humor can be very powerful when discussing serious topics.

I grew up as an avid reader of MAD Magazine, which always tackled news and current events. Because of that magazine, I learned a lot about serious topics, such as political unrest, pop culture, presidents, conflicts overseas, and more. Adding humor made me want to learn more about the realities of what was happening. That stands true to this day. Shows like Saturday Night Live are a good example. And yes, MAD is still around, too."