Pet cats have their own little quirks, one being the ability to slip into the most unusual places around the house. Before you know it, you’re finding your furry feline friend balled up in a small cardboard box under your bed.

Many cat owners have since documented these funny episodes and shared them in a subreddit called “The Cat Trap Is Working.” Scrolling through the page, you’ll see photos and videos of house cats in fish tanks, on top of clothes, and cozily snuggled in the kitchen sink.

As always, we’ve picked out some of the best still images from the page. Whether or not you’re a cat owner, here’s your dose of giggles for today.