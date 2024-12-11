ADVERTISEMENT

Pet cats have their own little quirks, one being the ability to slip into the most unusual places around the house. Before you know it, you’re finding your furry feline friend balled up in a small cardboard box under your bed.

Many cat owners have since documented these funny episodes and shared them in a subreddit called “The Cat Trap Is Working.” Scrolling through the page, you’ll see photos and videos of house cats in fish tanks, on top of clothes, and cozily snuggled in the kitchen sink. 

As always, we’ve picked out some of the best still images from the page. Whether or not you’re a cat owner, here’s your dose of giggles for today.

#1

I Waited Two Days For This Picture

Two cats sitting in Oreo boxes, creating a funny cat trap visual.

custermustache Report

#2

This Was Bound To Happen

Black cat sitting on a washcloth on a wooden floor, creating a funny cat trap effect.

ztaker Report

#3

Tiny Trap, Tiny Catch

Cute cat peeking out of a small cardboard box, creating a funny cat trap scene.

Fragrant-Day5274 Report

All cats are natural predators, and hiding in a small, confined space is their way of scoping their surroundings for potential prey. It’s likely why they naturally gravitate towards the inside of your kitchen drawers. 

"They are actually more comforted by being in dark locations where they can see the things that are around them,” veterinarian Dr. Cherice Roth explained in an interview with Business Insider.

#4

He Has Come For Your Toes

Funny cat peeking out of a cardboard box with “His coming was foretold” text above.

reddit.com Report

#5

I Was Sent Here To Show You How Effective Cat Traps Can Be At The Foot Of The Bed. Everyone Tucked In Nicely, Nobody Gets Squashed In Their Sleep!

Cats sleeping in various boxes, creating a humorous cat trap scene on a bed with plush toys and hanging lights.

Im_Asia Report

#6

How Often Should I Feed My Pet Fish?

Cat humorously sitting inside an empty terrarium, resembling a cat trap, with a cozy indoor backdrop.

rainyrew Report

If you notice your cat’s seeming fixation with cardboard boxes, Dr. Roth says it’s another way for them to channel their predatory instincts. But in this case, they prefer the texture of cardboard’s surface to run their claws onto.  

As Dr. Roth explains, it’s all about satisfying their urges to scratch something, which they will either hold onto or dispose of. 
#7

This Is Gary's Cat Trap!

Cat snugly fitting in a heart-shaped cutout basket on a table, featuring humorous cat trap pic.

Ksilverstar25 Report

#8

16 Weeks Old And Trapped Already!

Cute cat sitting in a glass bowl, showcasing a funny cat trap moment on a kitchen counter.

thorisabore Report

#9

I Left My New Jeans Out While I Went Out, Came Back To This Trap Situation

A black and white cat sitting on blue jeans arranged on a couch, creating a funny cat trap illusion.

reyrain Report

A cat’s bodily structure also allows them to squeeze through tight spaces. As the Maryland-based Catonsville Cat Clinic explains, a feline’s shoulder blades are attached to their bodies by muscles, not bones, making it easier for them to contort. 

These features also give them an evolutionary advantage. As International Society of Feline Medicine head Nathalie Dowgray explained to Live Science in an interview, cats' ability to fit into tiny crevices allows them to hunt small prey while enabling them to hide from potential predators.

#10

Louie Usually Gets Trapped In The Sink

Cat curled up in a kitchen sink, embodying a funny cat trap scenario.

bigtastie Report

#11

Unconventional, But Effective

Black and white cat lounging on a fake skeleton seated on a chair, creating a humorous scene.

cervenit Report

#12

Someone In The LEGO Sub Said You Guys Might Like This

Black cat sleeping inside a model coliseum, demonstrating a funny cat trap scenario.

lukaron Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I am Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next."

However, cats may squeeze into spaces in your house that are not safe for them. Washers, dryers, and unseen crawlspaces are examples, and owners should be aware of these. 

Cats Protection UK advises blocking off areas where your beloved pets may find themselves trapped to avoid possible mishaps. This includes closing your toilet lids to prevent them from climbing in and drowning. 
#13

The Store Clerk Asked If He Could Throw Away The Box. I Said I Needed It

Cat sitting in a small cardboard box on a wooden floor, looking playfully at the camera.

Gevagar Report

#14

They’re Huge Fans …

Two fluffy cats humorously sitting in a disassembled fan, illustrating a classic funny cat trap scenario.

reddit.com Report

#15

Only Packing The Essentials

Two cats lounging in open suitcases on a bed; a playful funny cat trap scene.

Educational_Net_8943 Report

We would also like to hear from our readers, especially feline parents. Do you always find your pet cats in the oddest places in your house? Which was the most peculiar of all? Share them in the comments below!
#16

My 20 Pound Maine Coon Requires A Larger Trap. This One Works Every Time!

Fluffy cat sitting comfortably in a white laundry basket, showcasing its playful side in a funny cat trap scenario.

11exgreib Report

#17

$10 Meat Lovers Trap Is Working Well

Cat lounging on pizza boxes in a kitchen, under bright lights, creating a funny cat trap scenario.

Steriotypical-tipper Report

#18

This Is Ted. Ted Was A Stray For At Least Four Years Before He Let Us Befriend Him. He's Been Living The Indoor Life For Two Months Now And He Loves It

Black and white cat sitting snugly in a small box on a patterned rug, showcasing a funny cat trap moment.

yellingsnowloaf Report

#19

He's So Proud Of How Sneaky He Thinks He Is

Cat humorously trapped in storage box, looking curious and playful.

BogFrog87 Report

#20

Out Of The Entire Couch She Chose My iPad To Sit On

Cat sitting on a laptop on a gray couch, creating a funny-cat-trap scene.

moonshoesluna Report

#21

The Elliptical Trap. At Least Someone Uses It!

White cat sitting snugly on an exercise machine, showcasing funny cat trap behavior.

CatastropheCat99 Report

#22

I Told My Wife There Was No Point Buying An Expensive Trap

Cat sitting in a cardboard box, ignoring a soft cat bed next to it, embodying funny cat trap behavior.

snotfart Report

#23

Caught A Couple Of Criminals

Two playful kittens peeking out of a cozy box, creating a funny cat trap scene.

kittenCASA Report

#24

Socially Distanced Kitty Trap

Cat sitting on a marked spot in a store, creating a funny cat trap scene.

Souled_Out Report

#25

She Packed Herself For My Trip Apparently

Cat sitting in a suitcase with shoes, creating a funny cat trap scene.

dascomg Report

#26

Trapped In A Bird Feeder

Cat humorously trapped in a snowy birdhouse, showcasing funny cat trap antics.

bay_rak_tar Report

#27

You Leave The Table Unattended For One Second And This Idiot Sits In The Empty Bread Basket

Cat relaxing in a small basket with Christmas-themed decor, a cute example of funny cat trap pics.

kogan_usan Report

#28

Success! Rosie Is Trapped!

A black and white cat sits on a white paper on a wooden floor, appearing amused.

mareneli Report

#29

Peekaboo! I Caught You

Cat snugly sits in a cardboard box surrounded by pink blossoms, creating funny cat trap vibes.

clover219 Report

#30

Shoe???

Calico cat humorously sitting between shoes on a mat, resembling a funny cat trap.

DannyTheOctoling Report

#31

The Catch Is Pretty Bountiful Today!

Three fluffy cats snugly fit into shoeboxes on a Persian rug, capturing a funny cat trap scene.

BarryBolin Report

#32

Dilemma: To Remain In The Snuggle Box Or To Go For The Salmon??

Cat sitting humorously in a box on kitchen counter next to food prep, embodying funny cat trap pics concept.

justajiggygiraffe Report

#33

After Making A Pan Of Brownies, I Covered It With A Hand Towel To Protect It From Curious Cats. This Only Attracted Racer To A Comfy Brownie Bed

A cat lying on a kitchen counter wrapped in a towel, looking like it's in a trap.

Shiitakia Report

beth38 avatar
Beth Wheeler
Beth Wheeler
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well now, that just didn't work as planned. Good thing it was covered with the towel.

#34

Wife And I Assembled The Bassinet And Our Cat Thinks We Bought It For Her

Cat sits in a crib, amusingly watching TV, creating a funny cat trap scene.

operator401 Report

#35

Caught Some Big Game In This Small Trap

Tabby cat humorously squeezed into a small cardboard box on a tiled floor.

CrazyBleakUnicorn Report

#36

Lap Trap

Cat comfortably sitting in a box labeled "Bite Box," being gently pet by a person, embodying funny cat trap pics.

here4thecat Report

#37

I Got A Big Bowl Out To Start Cooking, Then Grabbed Some Ingredients. This Is What I Turned Back Around To

Cat sitting in a metal bowl on a kitchen counter surrounded by groceries, a classic funny cat trap scenario.

lbm222 Report

#38

Red Trap Is More Effective Than The Blue One

A fluffy cat curled up in a red basket next to an empty blue basket on a white table.

Dany_HH Report

#39

The Secret To Peaceful Coexistence Is A Trap For Each Cat…

Three cats sleeping in small cardboard boxes on a sunny windowsill, showcasing funny cat trap behavior.

MissDelaylah Report

lalunapasqua avatar
Cereal Box
Cereal Box
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The orange bois got deluxe models! What's that on the right? I can't believe you caught anything with that!

#40

Shes So Smug About It As Well

Tortoiseshell cat lounging on an open laptop, exemplifying funny cat trap pics in a cozy living room setting.

yfirvaria Report

#41

I Was Hoping This Toy Would Be A Hit But, All He Does Is This

Cat peeking out from a crisscrossed tunnel toy, creating a funny trap effect.

graycegal Report

#42

He Did Not Fit…and Yet He Sat

Funny cat squeezed into a small Sephora box, surrounded by wrapping paper and books on the floor.

MissDelaylah Report

#43

Mobile Traps Deployed And Working

Cats lounging on parked scooters in a row, creating a funny cat trap scene on a bustling street.

punkgeek Report

#44

I Can’t Believe He’s Actually Using The Box I Bought Him!

Cat comfortably sitting in a festive box on a crafting table, embodying a funny cat trap scenario.

CyborgKnitter Report

#45

You’ve Got Mail

Orange cat sitting on a piece of paper in a room, a humorous example of cat traps.

Gnidlaps-94 Report

#46

Even A Folded Up Towel Can Trap An Amelia

Black and white cat sitting on a folded mat on a wooden table, creating a funny cat trap moment.

cbelt3 Report

#47

Today Is Henry's First Birthday!

Tabby cat snugly sitting in a small plastic container on a chair; a classic example of funny cat trap pics.

SteveHarveyAlt Report

#48

You Don’t Even Need An Actual Box To Catch Cats

Black cat sitting in a tape square on the floor, a classic example of funny cat traps.

Thumb_Master Report

#49

The Box Is Also An Arm Rest

White cat in a small box on wooden floor, showcasing a funny cat trap moment.

Dizzy_Journalist4486 Report

#50

Trapped Herself Exactly One Foot Away From A Cat Bed She’s Never Touched

Sleeping cat curled inside a vacuum hose circle on a wooden floor in a funny cat trap.

coconutkween Report

#51

I'm Sorry, It's The Only Size We Have In Stock

Gray cat amusingly squeezed in a small box, with a curious white cat in the background. Funny cat trap scene.

CarNyxus Report

#52

It's Misty's Birthday And She Got Her Dream Present - A Box From Costco With The Perfect Chin Scratcher

Cat relaxing in a fruit box labeled "limited edition" on a carpet, showcasing funny cat trap moments.

Gesiquea Report

#53

She Has 6 Beds But Chooses To Nap On A Wreath

Cat nestled in a holiday wreath on a gray sofa, illustrating a funny cat trap scenario.

Lost-Ad-7412 Report

#54

Uni In His Favorite Box

Black and white cat snugly fitting into a small cardboard box on the floor, showcasing funny cat trap behavior.

m33gs Report

#55

He Made Himself Comfortable And Sat Like That For 5 Minutes

A black cat humorously sits in a small blue toy, creating a funny cat trap scene in a living room.

dontblink_1969 Report

#56

Roz Appreciates The Stone Circle We Made For Her

Calico cat sitting in a circular stone enclosure, looking curiously trapped.

cobyhoff Report

#57

Presenting Bootsy: My Friend’s Kitten

Funny cat trapped in a slipper on the floor next to shoes and a book.

Beautiful-Way6812 Report

#58

Pookie Fell For The Trap

Calico cat sitting on a plate on a kitchen counter, a classic funny cat trap moment.

trythisfuckingone Report

#59

The Results Are In And The Smallest Box Wins!

Fluffy cat sitting in a small box, surrounded by larger empty boxes on the carpet.

reddit.com Report

#60

This Is Cornstarch

Orange kitten humorously nestled in a red container next to school supplies, embodying funny cat trap pics theme.

spacetiger110 Report

#61

Finnegan Perfectly Trapped By My Expensive And Fragile E-Ink Tablet

Orange cat sitting on a notebook, embodying a funny cat trap as another cat looks outside.

pocket-sauce Report

#62

These Are Mine

Gray cat sitting in a box of toy mice, looking up with curious yellow eyes.

TheGrayCatLady Report

#63

(I Was Told This Belongs Here) Plastic Trap Working Its Best

Black cat sitting snugly in a transparent container, illustrating funny cat trap scenarios.

gabtinha Report

