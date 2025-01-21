ADVERTISEMENT

How To Catis an extremely relatable comic that illustrates hilarious cat behaviors that all of them possess. The artist behind the work is Lucas Turnbloom and his muse is Sweetie, a cat he adopted.

The artist shared some readers’ responses that prove how his content is spot on: “I often hear from people, “My cat does the EXACT same thing!” or “Are you spying on my life?!” Whenever I hear these things, I know I’ve done something right. It’s a great feeling.”

With over 188K followers, “How To Cat” comics is still climbing in popularity, and after this post, you might want to join this cat lover club as well.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | howtocat.threadless.com

#1

Comic of a person reaching to pet a cat, which flattens and resists, with the text "LET ME LOVE YOU!"

Once again, we reached out to Lucas, who shared what has changed since his last post.

“I’ve had a lot more readers follow HOW TO CAT since I last talked with Bored Panda. Sweetie the cat and I are very grateful and happy for the new fans!”

The artist also shared what a typical day is like for him when he’s working on a new comic.

A lot of my comics writing involves me just sitting around and thinking. Or walking around and thinking. Sometimes I overthink things, and the ideas don’t flow. Then the cat knocks over the lamp, or a cup of coffee, and BAM — inspiration hits!”
    #2

    Cat comic depicting a lion, with a cat knocking a vase off the table. Humorous take on feline behavior.

    #3

    Cat comic depicting a playful cat waiting and then rushing to use a newly cleaned litter box.

    We were wondering if Lucas has ever scrapped a comic idea after starting it, to which he replied:Oh, absolutely. I always aim to have no more than four panels. I find if I can’t get to the punchline by panel three or four, the joke doesn’t really work. I admire people who tell long-form comics well. I just can’t do it."

    #4

    Cat comic about tidying a litter box; a cat finishes, tidies up, and leaves the box clean.

    #5

    Comic of relatable cat behavior; cat chooses a sock over a bed, couch, and condo.

    Lucas shared what his biggest influences are regarding comics and storytelling style.

    “When I was a young kid, Peanuts, Garfield, The Far Side, and Calvin and Hobbes were what got me into comics. These days, I adore Beetlemoses, Fowl Language, The Awkward Yeti, Sarah Scribbles, and Chris Hallbeck. Those people really are the best of the best.”
    #6

    Comic of a cat hiding under bed, behind curtains, in laundry, and on bed.

    #7

    Cat comic strip illustrating relatable feline behavior and attitude during feeding time.

    Lastly, the artist added:Aside from HOW TO CAT, I make a graphic novel series called STEVE L. McEVIL for Random House. The last book of the series, STEVE L. McEVIL and the TWISTED SISTER, comes out on March 11, 2025. It features a sassy TALKING cat called Mrs. Cuddles! I’d love for people to grab the book so that the series goes out with a bang!
    #8

    Comic of a cat spotting a bug but unable to find chicken on the floor, humorously highlighting typical cat behavior.

    #9

    Cat comic strip showing a cat squeezing under a door, saying "Sorry I late."

    #10

    Relatable cat comic by artist showing a cat sensing when a photo is about to be taken.

    #11

    Shakespeare-inspired cat comics featuring humorous scenes from "Romeo and Juliet," "Hamlet," "Julius Caesar," and "The Tempest."

    #12

    Comic strip featuring a cat doing athletic events like a dash, hurdles, and long jump, with humorous captions.

    #13

    Comic of a cat examining a cat tree, then sleeping inside a box instead.

    #14

    Relatable cat comic showing a cat chirping at a bird, humorously plotting mischievous thoughts.

    #15

    Comic strip showing a cat sitting on a person's chest, humorously depicting the struggle of breathing with a cat on them.

    #16

    Comic of person with a cat asleep on their lap, feeling happy until the cat's claws come out unexpectedly.

    #17

    Cat comic by artist shows a cat with an angel and devil debating pouring coffee into a cup, showcasing relatable feline antics.

    #18

    Cat comic strip showing a cat jumping from a cat tree to a bed.

    #19

    Comics showing relatable cat behaviors: slow strut, collapse, bathing, and sudden dash, by this artist.

    #20

    Comic of a cat indifferent to a toy mouse but eager for a crumpled receipt.

