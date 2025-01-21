ADVERTISEMENT

“How To Cat” is an extremely relatable comic that illustrates hilarious cat behaviors that all of them possess. The artist behind the work is Lucas Turnbloom and his muse is Sweetie, a cat he adopted.

The artist shared some readers’ responses that prove how his content is spot on: “I often hear from people, “My cat does the EXACT same thing!” or “Are you spying on my life?!” Whenever I hear these things, I know I’ve done something right. It’s a great feeling.”

With over 188K followers, “How To Cat” comics is still climbing in popularity, and after this post, you might want to join this cat lover club as well.

