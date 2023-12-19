ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are an antidote for boredom. As long as their antics continue to get translated into funny photos, short videos, or even comics, we will not run out of entertaining content.

Lucas Turnbloom is one of the artists that contributes to our unappeasable appetite for cat content with his series 'How To Cat'. The artist began illustrating his experiences as a cat owner after adopting Sweetie, a rescue cat, with his wife. 'How To Cat' quickly became a sensation among cat lovers, and as of today, Turnbloom's Instagram account has amassed an impressive amount of 194K followers.

So, if you've ever shared your life with a feline, past or present, we are sure you'll find all the depictions extremely relatable.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | patreon.com