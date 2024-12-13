ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm is a prevalent trait in British humor. It often pokes fun at the absurdity of life, some of which may come across as mildly insulting. Usually expressed through light banter and comical insults, it is generally relatable enough to draw some laughs. 

Here are some screenshots of posts as examples. These are from the British Tweets Facebook page, a collection of jokes, dry wit, and puns that hit home for people in the UK. But even if you’re not from that side of the world, you may nonetheless find amusement in these. 

Enjoy scrolling through!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-British-Tweets

JHockley5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emmamiller_4 avatar
    Emma Miller
    Emma Miller
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked for this hotel chain! Had them all at one point as every hotel had a different one :)

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    American humor is likely more familiar to many, thanks to Hollywood and sitcoms. To better understand British humor, famed comedian Ricky Gervais wrote an article in Time Magazine in 2011. 

    One observation he pointed out was that Americans are more reserved in their use of irony, while fellow Brits “use it liberally as prepositions in everyday speech.” 

    “We tease our friends. We use sarcasm as a shield and a weapon. We avoid sincerity until it’s absolutely necessary,” Gervais wrote.

    #4

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Funny-British-Tweets

    _aidanflynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mohsie avatar
    Mohsie Supposie
    Mohsie Supposie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have only half a teaspoon and I am really proud of it! Nothing wrong with some self encouragement!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Gervais is best known for his character, David Brent, in The Office, a mockumentary about corporate life. An American version of the sitcom starring Steve Carrell was later released. 

    Regarding the dry nature of British humor, Gervais admits that it’s not for everybody. He describes it as “play fighting,” which is a “sign of affection” for someone you like and an “ego bursting” for someone you dislike.

    #7

    Funny-British-Tweets

    JustMikeDaily Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need mine to be light in colour and have thin rims and thicker bottom.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-British-Tweets

    DonaghRoisin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You might want to move to another country. Just to be sure.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Gervais says British comedy’s offensive and slightly abrasive nature is more about speaking the truth. He never purposely attacks anyone with his comedy but always says what he means. 

    “Be honest. No one should ever be offended by the truth. That way, you’ll never have to apologize,” he wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Funny-British-Tweets

    brandypapii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Funny-British-Tweets

    gabbiejarvis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny-British-Tweets

    sophie_pickard1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still eat them once a day, one a day then or one pack a day now, just a matter of semantics…

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    However, some experts believe there is no such thing as a British sense of humor. For University of Salford lecturer in performance and comedy Dr. Ian Wilkie, comedy is always open to interpretation and counterexamples you can’t pin down. 

    In an interview with the BBC, he described the process as “like trying to nail jelly to a wall.”

    #13

    Funny-British-Tweets

    CallumTAndrews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why when it's the other way around they don't appear awkward at all

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Funny-British-Tweets

    yourbizsucks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gervais echoes a similar statement: all comedy is the same regardless of where you come from. But for him, it’s more of an “intellectual pursuit” where his objective is not to dumb down his audience. 

    “As a comedian, I think my job isn’t just to make people laugh but also make them think,” he stated. “Not everyone will like what I say or find it funny. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

    #16

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Funny-British-Tweets

    jkingy97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i think an award ceremony for the best toasts of the year we can call it the toasties the award will be a golden toaster with toast sticking out the top

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Funny-British-Tweets

    abidickson01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Funny-British-Tweets

    charburfieldx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Fukking problem sorted innit. Was I the best or what, ya muppet"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    #21

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Funny-British-Tweets

    Georgieeax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny-British-Tweets

    Charles_SEO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Funny-British-Tweets

    lewisa95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mohsie avatar
    Mohsie Supposie
    Mohsie Supposie
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even though "anywhere here" is about 10 miles away from your actual destination!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Funny-British-Tweets

    reyydrew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Funny-British-Tweets

    stevehotspurs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny-British-Tweets

    Serenxx2501 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mohsie avatar
    Mohsie Supposie
    Mohsie Supposie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need £500K so I can buy a house without a mortgage! Is that really too much to ask?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Funny-British-Tweets

    _smg_96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope it doesn't. It doesn't even have the same mouth feel.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Funny-British-Tweets

    JL542 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mohsie avatar
    Mohsie Supposie
    Mohsie Supposie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Typical salesman technique! Only works if you are actually going to make that pizza last for a whole year!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amen. I ask for a burger without the gherkin and I still get the damn thing on occasion. My wife likes them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's at the point they are going deny your deposit for anything. Just leave and let them deal with the mess every time

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have 4 pairs. My feet swell and recede like the tide. Crocs are the answer. Shies make my feet unhappy, and I want happy feet.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have toasties quite often, The machine is ridiculously easy to use, and ridiculously easy to clean. Unlike most of my small appliances.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Funny-British-Tweets

    lewisa95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachelparker_1 avatar
    Rachel Parker
    Rachel Parker
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never. It goes, like this: - I’m a kid and I partly believe this stuff and partly it’s fun. Adult, I’m busy I can’t think about changing my habits. Middle Age, I’m tired and I hate everybody and saying hello to a magpie is one c***k in the misery. Old, I don’t give a s**t, I’ll say hello to whoever I blinking want.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're OK so long as you acknowledge it. I always say morning/afternoon handsome maggers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #66

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OOh. Your packaging is way better than ours (and I've never seen the stars or rolls). US junk food is so boring.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love it when that same person puts out the recycle bin when it's not the right week but everyone else does too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #75

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you ever notice on gameshows like Bullseye than if the contestants won the big prize it was some home appliance like a new fridge but if they lost, the show wheeled out a speedboat saying that this is what they would have won.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #76

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deniseaitchison avatar
    Denise Aitchison
    Denise Aitchison
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're including the Irish, Scot's, and Welsh? I 100% think you're right. We did start as a land for Puritans.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #84

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #87

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #89

    Funny-British-Tweets

    British Tweets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!