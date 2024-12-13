89 Hilarious Tweets That Showcase Trademark British Humor
Sarcasm is a prevalent trait in British humor. It often pokes fun at the absurdity of life, some of which may come across as mildly insulting. Usually expressed through light banter and comical insults, it is generally relatable enough to draw some laughs.
Here are some screenshots of posts as examples. These are from the British Tweets Facebook page, a collection of jokes, dry wit, and puns that hit home for people in the UK. But even if you’re not from that side of the world, you may nonetheless find amusement in these.
Enjoy scrolling through!
This post may include affiliate links.
I worked for this hotel chain! Had them all at one point as every hotel had a different one :)
American humor is likely more familiar to many, thanks to Hollywood and sitcoms. To better understand British humor, famed comedian Ricky Gervais wrote an article in Time Magazine in 2011.
One observation he pointed out was that Americans are more reserved in their use of irony, while fellow Brits “use it liberally as prepositions in everyday speech.”
“We tease our friends. We use sarcasm as a shield and a weapon. We avoid sincerity until it’s absolutely necessary,” Gervais wrote.
I have only half a teaspoon and I am really proud of it! Nothing wrong with some self encouragement!
Gervais is best known for his character, David Brent, in The Office, a mockumentary about corporate life. An American version of the sitcom starring Steve Carrell was later released.
Regarding the dry nature of British humor, Gervais admits that it’s not for everybody. He describes it as “play fighting,” which is a “sign of affection” for someone you like and an “ego bursting” for someone you dislike.
Gervais says British comedy’s offensive and slightly abrasive nature is more about speaking the truth. He never purposely attacks anyone with his comedy but always says what he means.
“Be honest. No one should ever be offended by the truth. That way, you’ll never have to apologize,” he wrote.
I still eat them once a day, one a day then or one pack a day now, just a matter of semantics…
However, some experts believe there is no such thing as a British sense of humor. For University of Salford lecturer in performance and comedy Dr. Ian Wilkie, comedy is always open to interpretation and counterexamples you can’t pin down.
In an interview with the BBC, he described the process as “like trying to nail jelly to a wall.”
Gervais echoes a similar statement: all comedy is the same regardless of where you come from. But for him, it’s more of an “intellectual pursuit” where his objective is not to dumb down his audience.
“As a comedian, I think my job isn’t just to make people laugh but also make them think,” he stated. “Not everyone will like what I say or find it funny. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
i think an award ceremony for the best toasts of the year we can call it the toasties the award will be a golden toaster with toast sticking out the top
Even though "anywhere here" is about 10 miles away from your actual destination!
I need £500K so I can buy a house without a mortgage! Is that really too much to ask?
Typical salesman technique! Only works if you are actually going to make that pizza last for a whole year!
We in USA say "knock on wood". Obviously we are more violent.
I have 4 pairs. My feet swell and recede like the tide. Crocs are the answer. Shies make my feet unhappy, and I want happy feet.
I have toasties quite often, The machine is ridiculously easy to use, and ridiculously easy to clean. Unlike most of my small appliances.
Never. It goes, like this: - I’m a kid and I partly believe this stuff and partly it’s fun. Adult, I’m busy I can’t think about changing my habits. Middle Age, I’m tired and I hate everybody and saying hello to a magpie is one c***k in the misery. Old, I don’t give a s**t, I’ll say hello to whoever I blinking want.
You're including the Irish, Scot's, and Welsh? I 100% think you're right. We did start as a land for Puritans.