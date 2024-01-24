ADVERTISEMENT

Most internet users would likely agree that memes have become more than just humorous posts. When sent to that friend you’ve stopped messaging using words months ago, they work as means of communication, when shared among classmates facing the same hurdles, they become something all can relate to, while when created for the sheer purpose of sharing them on one’s social media, they turn into a 21st-century form of artistic expression.

No matter the reason for creating and sharing memes, one thing is clear; nowadays they are an indivisible part of a netizen’s online presence. So, in order to fulfill the high demand for memes, there are numerous accounts and pages dedicated to such a form of content, one of which is ‘The Queen Of Sarcasm L’ Instagram account. Today, we’d like to shine a little light on it and share some of the best memes showcased by the account to over 100k of its followers. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see what it is that draws netizens to it.