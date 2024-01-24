ADVERTISEMENT

Most internet users would likely agree that memes have become more than just humorous posts. When sent to that friend you’ve stopped messaging using words months ago, they work as means of communication, when shared among classmates facing the same hurdles, they become something all can relate to, while when created for the sheer purpose of sharing them on one’s social media, they turn into a 21st-century form of artistic expression.

No matter the reason for creating and sharing memes, one thing is clear; nowadays they are an indivisible part of a netizen’s online presence. So, in order to fulfill the high demand for memes, there are numerous accounts and pages dedicated to such a form of content, one of which is ‘The Queen Of Sarcasm L’ Instagram account. Today, we’d like to shine a little light on it and share some of the best memes showcased by the account to over 100k of its followers. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see what it is that draws netizens to it.

#1

thequeenofsarcasml

#2

thequeenofsarcasml

#3

thequeenofsarcasml

warrierchithra_1
1 minute ago

I'm literally just back from visiting a college to see if it was a good place to do my post grad. The people there ambushed me like oh my god I'm still traumatised. They were explaining why their course is so good but I just wanted to run away

#4

thequeenofsarcasml

caiusvanslooten
35 minutes ago

I honestly dont mind being part of the group amd not the conversation

#5

thequeenofsarcasml

brigitte-pomel
Community Member
59 minutes ago

You see that hand ? It's empty ! Where's my COFFEE grrr...

#6

thequeenofsarcasml

#7

thequeenofsarcasml

sarah-jones
36 minutes ago

I have a glass of wine and suddenly I look a lot better

#8

thequeenofsarcasml

#9

thequeenofsarcasml

#10

thequeenofsarcasml

alagappancandace
1 hour ago

Can you report this pic, please? I am in it without my permission!

#11

thequeenofsarcasml

social_276
48 minutes ago

If money doesn't bring you happiness, you are spending it wrong.

#12

thequeenofsarcasml

#13

thequeenofsarcasml

#14

thequeenofsarcasml

#15

thequeenofsarcasml

#16

thequeenofsarcasml

ingosauer
53 minutes ago

Interspersed with what I might have unwittingly messed up today or might fudge in the future.

#17

thequeenofsarcasml

ingosauer
48 minutes ago

Life: Hi there. I skipped a beat, but now we're back with our usual program.

#18

thequeenofsarcasml

multanocte
1 hour ago

Who is that plotting in the background about eventually owning BOTH chairs?

#19

thequeenofsarcasml

#20

thequeenofsarcasml

#21

thequeenofsarcasml

ingosauer
55 minutes ago

Well, I organized it in preparation of efficient folding at an unspecified time in the future.

#22

thequeenofsarcasml

#23

thequeenofsarcasml

#24

thequeenofsarcasml

#25

thequeenofsarcasml

#26

thequeenofsarcasml

#27

thequeenofsarcasml

#28

thequeenofsarcasml

#29

thequeenofsarcasml

sarah-jones
16 minutes ago

Where's this taking place? I need the address?

#30

thequeenofsarcasml

#31

thequeenofsarcasml

#32

thequeenofsarcasml

dracoaffectus
47 minutes ago

Idk. Maybe this depends on what you mean by "huge salary".

#33

thequeenofsarcasml

#34

thequeenofsarcasml

#35

thequeenofsarcasml

ingosauer
5 minutes ago

It's just too people-y outside, like yesterday and the year before that, and the decade before that...

#36

thequeenofsarcasml

#37

thequeenofsarcasml

#38

thequeenofsarcasml

#39

thequeenofsarcasml

nofearinlove
8 minutes ago

The law states that the witness of the stretch must say "That is such a big stretch!"

#40

thequeenofsarcasml

#41

thequeenofsarcasml

#42

thequeenofsarcasml

#43

thequeenofsarcasml

#44

thequeenofsarcasml

#45

thequeenofsarcasml

#46

thequeenofsarcasml

#47

thequeenofsarcasml

#48

thequeenofsarcasml

#49

thequeenofsarcasml

#50

thequeenofsarcasml

#51

thequeenofsarcasml

nofearinlove
10 minutes ago

A careful mix of dissociation and willful imagination 🌈

#52

thequeenofsarcasml

#53

thequeenofsarcasml

#54

thequeenofsarcasml

#55

thequeenofsarcasml

#56

thequeenofsarcasml

#57

thequeenofsarcasml

#58

thequeenofsarcasml

#59

thequeenofsarcasml

nofearinlove
3 minutes ago

Camouflage that tricks the prey into fearing the intelligence of the predator.

#60

thequeenofsarcasml

#61

thequeenofsarcasml

owenjarvis
7 minutes ago

Writing 'thus' on anything makes me feel smarter. Thus, it is the right way.

#62

thequeenofsarcasml

#63

thequeenofsarcasml

#64

thequeenofsarcasml

#65

thequeenofsarcasml

#66

thequeenofsarcasml

#67

thequeenofsarcasml

#68

thequeenofsarcasml

#69

thequeenofsarcasml

#70

thequeenofsarcasml

#71

thequeenofsarcasml

ingosauer
18 minutes ago

Drown out the thoughts. Drown out the thoughts. Drown out the thoughts...

#72

thequeenofsarcasml

#73

thequeenofsarcasml

#74

thequeenofsarcasml

#75

thequeenofsarcasml

#76

thequeenofsarcasml

#77

thequeenofsarcasml

#78

thequeenofsarcasml

#79

thequeenofs

#80

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#81

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#82

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#83

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#84

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#85

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#86

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#87

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#88

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#89

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#90

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#91

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#92

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#93

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#94

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#95

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#96

thequeenofsarcasml Report

#97

thequeenofsarcasml