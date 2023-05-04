For this article, we collected a bunch of funny jokes that, when told in person, work best with a deadpan expression. Vote for the ones that make you laugh the hardest, share them with your friends, and if you know more dry humor jokes, we would love to see them in the comments.

Dry comedy, also known as deadpan humor, might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it is definitely a talent. While most people, whether they enjoy it or not, can understand dry jokes, not everyone can deliver them without selling the funny part with a smiling face. However, don't confuse dry wit with bad jokes. No amount of deadpan expression will help you make your audience laugh if you are telling a terrible joke devoid of anything funny.

Despite what the name might suggest, dry humor does not mean it’s been wiped of everything that makes people laugh. Dropping something witty with a deadpan expression probably requires it to be extra funny; otherwise, why would people laugh at your jokes if they weren’t even expecting any jokes in the first place?

#1 I asked what I should bring to the party.

The hosts said, “Nothing, just bring a happy face.”

I had to cancel.

#2 Did you hear the story about the claustrophobic astronaut?

He just needed some space.

#3 Why did the dinosaur cross the road?

Chickens hadn’t evolved yet.

#4 Do you want to know what always makes me smile?

Face muscles.

#5 Most people are shocked when they find out how bad I am as an electrician.

#6 I broke my finger last week.

On the other hand, I’m okay.

#7 Me: I’d like to travel.

My bank account: To work?

#8 My therapist says I have a preoccupation with vengeance.

We’ll see about that.

#9 Parallel lines have so much in common.

It’s a shame they’ll never meet.

#10 I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon.

I'll let you know.

#11 I can't stand kleptomaniacs.

They take things literally.

#12 My boss told me to have a good day.

So I went home.

#13 I once got fired from a canned juice company. Apparently, I couldn’t concentrate.

#14 What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese.

#15 I used to be addicted to soap, but I’m clean now.

#16 What’s the one thing in life you can actually always count on?

A calculator.

#17 What is the leading cause of dry skin?

Towels.

#18 Why should you never eat a clock?

It’s too time-consuming.

#19 Don’t you hate it when someone answers their own questions?

I do.

#20 What did the drummer name her twin daughters?

Anna One, Anna Two.

#21 People who use selfie sticks really need to have a good, long look at themselves.

#22 My dog is an awesome fashion adviser.

Every time I ask him what I look like in my clothes, he says, "WOW!"

#23 Cashier: "Would you like the milk in a bag, sir?"

Me: "No, just leave it in the carton!"

#24 What do you call a pencil sharpener that can’t sharpen pencils?

Broken.

#25 Roses are dead, violets are dead.

I am a bad gardener.

#26 I was shocked when I found out my toaster wasn’t waterproof.

#27 What do you do if your eyes are dry?

Moisturize.

#28 Give a man a match, and he’ll be warm for a few hours.

Set him on fire, and he will be warm for the rest of his life.

#29 Shopping mall wife’s average speed:

$200 per hour.

#30 I told my physical therapist that I broke my arm in two places. He told me to stop going to those places.

#31 Two men meet on opposite sides of a river. One shouts to the other, ‘I need you to help me get to the other side!’ The other guy replies, ‘You’re on the other side!

#32 They say women get turned on by guys who are funny. Well, if that’s true, I must have a very dry sense of humor.

#33 Do you wanna box for your leftovers? No, but I’ll wrestle you for them.

#34 How do you get a squirrel to like you? Act like a nut.

#35 What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing, it just waved.

#36 Singing in the shower is fun until you get soap in your mouth. Then it’s a soap opera.

#37 I have a joke about chemistry, but I don’t think it will get a reaction.

#38 You know what they say?

Words.

#39 Can you tell me what’s red and smells like blue paint?

Red paint.

#40 I threw away my can opener.

It was more of a can’t opener.

#41 Imagine if you walked into a bar and there was a long line of people waiting to hit you.

That’s the punchline.

#42 Two windmills are standing on a wind farm.

One asks, "What’s your favorite type of music?"

The other says, "I’m a big metal fan."

#43 A patient told the surgeon he couldn’t feel his legs.

The surgeon replied, "I know. I amputated your arms."

#44 What’s the quickest way to get to the hospital? Just stand in the middle of a busy road!

#45 What does an organ donor do when he dies?

He mingles in the crowd.

#46 What is written on a dentist’s grave?

He’s filling his last cavity.

#47 What is red and extremely bad for your teeth?

A flying brick.

#48 Did you hear about the fire in the shoe factory?

10,000 soles were lost.

#49 I’m reading a book about anti-gravity.

It’s impossible to put down.

#50 Have you heard about the butter rumor?

Never mind, I shouldn’t be spreading it.

#51 What did one Frenchman say to the other Frenchman?

How on Earth would I know? I don’t speak French.

#52 What do you call 100 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?

A horrible boating accident.

#53 Why do flamingos stand on one leg?

If they tried lifting the other one, they’d fall over.

#54 Why are elevator jokes so classic?

They work on many levels.

#55 An apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Or at least it does if you throw it hard enough.

#56 A flat earther’s only fear… is sphere itself.

#57 I'm going to try on my new reversible jacket after work today.

I can't wait to see how it turns out.

#58 How do I eat consciously?

You try not to lose consciousness when eating.

#59 Why did the man miss the funeral?

He wasn’t a mourning person.

#60 Why are there fences around cemeteries?

Everyone’s always dying to get in.

#61 If you see a crime at an Apple store, are you an iWitness?

#62 What do you get when you combine a rhetorical question and a joke?

#63 I used to be able to play the piano by ear, but now I have to use my hands.

#64 Frogs wear what kind of shoes?

Open toad sandals.

#65 When french fries meet after a long time, what do they do?

They ketchup.

#66 What is small, square and green?

A small green square.

#67 Is there a difference between a hippo and a zippo?

A hippo’s really heavy and a zippo’s a little lighter.

#68 What’s brown and ringing like a bell?

Dung.

#69 Why did Mr. Potato Head’s dry cleaning service go out of business?

He always used too much starch.

#70 How do you describe a joke that isn’t funny?

A sentence.

#71 Do you know why everyone avoids my house?

It’s haunted.

#72 The toilet paper rolled downhill for what reason?

To get to the bottom.

#73 How come oysters don’t donate to charity?

They’re shellfish.

#74 How much does it cost Santa to park his sleigh? Nothing, it’s on the house.

#75 I made a pencil with two erasers. It was pointless.

#76 What do you call two monkeys that share an Amazon account? Prime mates.

#77 What kind of car does an egg drive? A Yolkswagen

#78 What did one wall say to the other? I’ll meet you at the corner.

#79 "The Dalai Lama walks into a pizza shop and says, 'Can you make me one with everything?'"

#80 "There are two men in a boat, they have three cigarettes but no matches. How do they light up? They throw one cigarette overboard and the whole boat becomes a cigarette lighter."

#81 What did one stranger say to the other?

Nothing. They didn’t know each other.

#82 Why did the old man fall into the well?

Because he couldn’t see that well.

#83 I have the world's worst thesaurus.

Not only is it terrible, it's also terrible.

#84 A man limps to the doctor’s office and gasps, "Doctor, I was bitten by my dog."

The doctor checks, "Did you put anything on it?"

"No, he seemed to be enjoying the taste without any condiments."

#85 5/4 of people admit that they’re bad with fractions.

#86 You know why they called it "the dark ages?"

There were too many knights.

#87 Three fish are in a tank.

One asked the others, "How the heck do you drive this thing?"

#88 How do you get someone to stop swinging on the tire swing?

Snip the rope.

#89 What’s white and annoying at breakfast?

An avalanche.

#90 Don’t challenge Death to a pillow fight.

...Unless you’re prepared for the reaper cushions.

#91 My grandma has the heart of a lion and a lifetime ban from the zoo.

#92 The most corrupt CEOs are the ones who run pretzel companies.

They’re always so twisted.

#93 I don’t have a carbon footprint.

I just drive everywhere.

#94 There are three types of people in the world:

Those who can count and those who can’t.

#95 Why do chicken coops only have two doors?

Because if they had four, they’d be chicken sedans.

#96 Did you know the first French fries weren’t cooked in France?

They were cooked in Greece!

#97 Did you hear about the beautiful wedding?

Even the cake was in tiers.

#98 My wife is mad that I have no sense of direction.

So I packed up my stuff and right.

#99 Why do dads take an extra pair of socks when they go golfing?

In case they get a hole-in-one.

#100 What do you call an illegally parked frog?

Toad.

#101 What makes pigs never appear in trees?

Because they’re pretty good at it.

#102 What do monkey and pancake batter have in common?

They both love bananas.

#103 I call my horse Mayo…

and sometimes Mayo neighs.

#104 What does garlic do when it gets hot? It takes its cloves off.

#105 You know, people say they pick their nose, but I feel like I was just born with mine.

#106 What do you call it when a snowman throws a tantrum? A meltdown.

#107 "What is orange and sounds like a parrot?

A carrot."