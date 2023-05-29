We always love to see new and up-and-coming artists with an original sense of humor. Since we know our readers share the same passion, today we would like to present you with After Death Comics, making its debut on Bored Panda. The creative adventure started for Aidee Sea by reading Archie comics. Eventually, this affection led to the discovery of the whole world of webcomics. Inspired by this unlimited freedom, Aidee started a journey of regular comic creation, aiming for at least one comic per week.

After Death Comics have managed to gather more than 55k followers on Instagram. People seem to like the author's very peculiar sense of humor in the comic strips. Combining characters from pop culture and other original ones created particularly for this comic series, Aidee has managed to get many fans of After Death Comics. Today we selected the most recent works from the author to share with you in this post. Let us know in the comments below which one of them was an instant laugh trigger for you!

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com