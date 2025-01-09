127 Wholesome Before-And-After Photos Of Doggos Growing Up
"They grow up so fast" is a phrase dog owners use almost as often as "Who’s a good girl?" or "Stop eating that!"
In 2018, people even created a whole online community to embody the famous line. 'From Puppy To Dog' is a subreddit with 72,000 members where folks are posting side-by-side pictures of their pets now vs. when they were still little.
The photos are so cute and they come with an endearing underlying message — cherish the time together — so we thought you'd like to see them too, dear pandas.
