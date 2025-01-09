The photos are so cute and they come with an endearing underlying message — cherish the time together — so we thought you'd like to see them too, dear pandas.

In 2018, people even created a whole online community to embody the famous line. ' From Puppy To Dog ' is a subreddit with 72,000 members where folks are posting side-by-side pictures of their pets now vs. when they were still little.

"They grow up so fast" is a phrase dog owners use almost as often as "Who’s a good girl?" or "Stop eating that!"

#1 June(2 Months Old) To Yesterday(10 Months Old) Share icon

#2 February 14, 2018 —> February 14, 2019 Share icon

#3 Sad Potato To Happy Heeler. She’ll Be 1 In December Share icon

#4 6 Weeks To 12 Years Share icon

#5 I Was So Worried About His Baby Short Snoot But He Really Grew Into His Face. 8 Weeks To 1 Year Share icon

#6 I Found Millie Next To A Dead Dog And A Smashed Dog Crate And Now Look At Her Share icon

#7 Meet Auggie Who’s Always Happy At The Vet (8 Weeks To 1 Year) Share icon

#8 8 Weeks Old Puppy To 9 Month Old Derp Share icon

#9 12 Weeks To 12 Months Share icon

#10 These Pictures Are Taken 10 Months Apart Share icon

#11 Our First Walk With Him To 3 Years Later! Share icon

#12 Freshman Year vs. Graduation Share icon

#13 4.5lb Floof To 70lb Floof Share icon

#14 Stark The Husky, 10 Weeks vs. 5 Months Share icon

#15 Tormund The Saint Bernard From 9 Weeks Old To 2 Years Old! Share icon

#16 From Day 1 To 8 Weeks To 1 Year Old! Happy Birthday Boomer! Share icon

#17 She Grew Up So Fast...9 Weeks To 10 Months Share icon

#18 From 2 Months To 2 Years Share icon

#19 Dutch From 9 Weeks To 1 Year! Share icon

#20 1 Year Difference Share icon

#21 Flounder The Alien Puppy Turns Into A Cute Fluffy Boi! Share icon

#22 When I First Got Her (Few Months Old) To Now (15 Years Old) Share icon

#23 Our Good Boy Harvey Share icon

#24 Marvin 1 Month To 1 Year Share icon

#25 From A Timid Puppy To An Adventurous Trail Dog. They Grow Up So Fast! Share icon

#26 This Is Rupert. He Is 13 Years Old! Share icon

#27 2 Months To 6 Months. A Noticeable Growth Spurt! Share icon

#28 Sheriff Does A Grow. 8 Weeks To 1 Year Share icon

#29 My 9 Year Old Dog Next To My Pup At 2 Months And Again At 7 Months Share icon

#30 From A Cute Pup To A Handsome Dog Share icon

#31 10 Weeks To 1 Year. From Puppy To Bear Share icon

#32 In Honor Of Her First Birthday, Here's My Girl At About 4 Weeks And Again At 1 Year Share icon

#33 Chance At 6 Weeks Old And 1 Year Old Share icon

#34 A Year Later And Carsen Has Learned To Smile! Share icon

#35 My Giant. From 15 Lbs To Over 65 In 8 Months Share icon

#36 Cane Corso - 130 Lb. Lap Boy. So Good Share icon

#37 8weeks vs. 6mo (Not Sure If This Really Qualifies Because It’s From Puppy To Puppy!) Our Opie Is A Chonk Share icon

#38 My Pretty Boy Elvis, At 1month Old - 11 Months Old. Love Him So Much Share icon

#39 2 Months vs. 26 Months Share icon

#40 8 Weeks To 8 Months Share icon

#41 6 Weeks To Almost 3! Share icon

#42 Yesterday Was Midas’s First Gotcha Day. 8 Wks vs. 1 Year (+8 Wks). He Has Grown Into Such A Handsome Potato Share icon

#43 Fuzzy Boi Does A Color Change Share icon

#44 10 Weeks To 14 Months Share icon

#45 Saying Goodbye Today, 13 Years Share icon

#46 From Puppy To Bigger Puppy Share icon

#47 Rhodesian Ridgeback One Year Progression Share icon

#48 2 Months To 12 Months. We Love Our Big Floofy Samoyed Boy! Share icon

#49 The Boy That Keeps Me Going Share icon

#50 Dewey From 8wk Old Abandoned Pup To 10yo Brave Man Share icon

#51 Y’all Said To Come Back When Miss Ember Was A Dog Share icon

#52 Salt And Pepper Puppy Beard Share icon

#53 Taco, 8 Weeks To 2 Years Share icon

#54 Her Majesty Willow The Defiant Share icon

#55 8 Weeks To His First Birthday Today - Happy Birthday Happy! Share icon

#56 10 Weeks To 10 Years Share icon

#57 The Difference Six Months Makes Share icon

#58 My Sweet Girl Stella Share icon

#59 Puppy Snoot -> Doggo Snoot Share icon

#60 My Jester! From Fluffy To Sleek Share icon

#61 My Chunky Munkey From 8 Weeks To 1 Year Share icon

#62 Dahlia Struggling In The First Photo At 2 Months And Now At 1 Year And 5 Months Share icon

#63 My Little Ham Share icon

#64 1 Month, 2 Months, 4 Months, 8 Months, 1 Year:) Of Little Mia Share icon

#65 Here Is My Girl Daisy At 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, And 1 Year On Her Birthday In February Share icon

#66 13 Weeks To 7 Months! Mom Can’t Hold Him Like That Anymore! Share icon

#67 9 Weeks To 9 Months, My Monster Boys Share icon

#68 8 Weeks Old vs. 1 Years Old. The Love Of Our Lives Share icon

#69 Sansa The Shetland Sheepdog Att Four Weeks And Four Years Old Share icon

#70 Happy Gotcha Day Big Zeus! 4 Years And A Surprise Fluffy Rottweiler Share icon

#71 Louie’s 6 Year Transformation Share icon

#72 My Old Man Passed Yesterday. I Thought I’d Share: From Adoption To Last Picture Taken. I Miss You, Jäger Share icon

#73 3 Months To 3 1/2 Years Old Share icon

#74 Here’s A Whole Family One Decade Later! Share icon

#75 15 Weeks To 7 Months Share icon

#76 Sleeps On My Feet To This Day Share icon

#77 Pria, From A 1 Month Old Peanut To A 2 Year Old Beast Share icon

#78 Three Months To Two Years, And Still Just A Big Baby! Share icon

#79 This Is Miller. 8 Weeks Old In The First Picture, 14 Months In Today’s Picture Share icon

#80 My Baby Boy Fenrir From About 6 Weeks To 4 Years Share icon

#81 They're Both Almost 2 Share icon

#82 This Is Walter And It’s His First Birthday Today! (White Gsd). 15 Lbs To 110 In Only 10 Months Share icon

#83 Bandit, 3 Months vs. 2 Years Share icon

#84 Puppy To Fluffy Share icon

#85 Ham, 2 Years In The Making Share icon

#86 Ozzy At 8 Weeks To 1 Year! Most Handsome Boy Share icon

#87 First And Last Day With My Best Friend Of 15 Years Share icon

#88 The Day I Found Her (5weeks) vs. 5 Months Old. All 5 Abandoned Puppies Found Forever Homes Share icon

#89 From Three Months To Three Years Share icon

#90 Captain Jack 6 Weeks To 8 Months Share icon

#91 From Pupper To Fluffer Share icon

#92 Dutch At 9 Weeks And 9 Months Share icon

#93 From 3 To 5 To 12 Months Share icon

#94 30lbs In 6 Months! Share icon

#95 The Derpiest Transformation. Rocky Is 1 Today! Share icon

#96 5 And A Half Still %100 Cute Meet Dex Share icon

#97 Chipper Puppy To 14 Years Share icon

#98 From 9 Weeks Old To 1 Year Old Share icon

#99 These Photos Were Taken About 12 Years Apart. Her One Ear Never Did Pop Up Share icon

#100 My Pup Is 1 Year Old Today! Share icon

#101 He’s Always Been Such A Handsome Boy (‘: Share icon

#102 My Boy Turned 1 Year Old Today :) Share icon

#103 Goot From 8 Weeks To 6 Months Share icon

#104 From 3 Months To 2 Years, My Corgi Ned Share icon

#105 From Smallie To Collie - Ciri At 3 Months vs. Ciri At 5 Months Today :) Share icon

#107 8 Weeks To 1 Year And Still A Clown Share icon

#108 Sadies Glow Up, 12 Weeks To 10 Months Share icon

#109 Same Snug, Four Year Difference Share icon

#110 From 3 Months Old To 3 Years Old! Share icon

#111 Calhoun, 6 Weeks To 6 Months Share icon

#112 Moose Turns 3 Tomorrow! Little To Thicc Share icon

#113 From 8 Weeks To 1 Year Share icon

#114 Still Her Favorite Spot Share icon

#115 From Pound Pup To Queen Of The Couch Share icon

#116 The Overseer Then And Now Share icon

#117 3 Months To 9 Months. Still A Dork Share icon

#118 1.5 Months vs. 4.5 Months Share icon

#119 Connor Mcdavid's Bernadoodle. Not Sure Of Timeline But Worth A Post Share icon

#120 Stella Is The Love Of My Life Share icon

#121 My Big Boy Texadog. Dec 2009 And Dec 2021 Share icon

#122 2 Months To 6 Months Share icon

#123 Good Boi —> Skinny Boi —> Beefy Boi Share icon

#124 9 Weeks To 21 Weeks Share icon

#125 12 Weeks To 2 And A Half Years Share icon

#126 8 Weeks To 2 Years; Not Much Has Changed Share icon