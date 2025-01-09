ADVERTISEMENT

"They grow up so fast" is a phrase dog owners use almost as often as "Who’s a good girl?" or "Stop eating that!"

In 2018, people even created a whole online community to embody the famous line. 'From Puppy To Dog' is a subreddit with 72,000 members where folks are posting side-by-side pictures of their pets now vs. when they were still little.

The photos are so cute and they come with an endearing underlying message — cherish the time together — so we thought you'd like to see them too, dear pandas.

#1

June(2 Months Old) To Yesterday(10 Months Old)

thewifeaquatic1 Report

    #2

    February 14, 2018 —> February 14, 2019

    lukeb285 Report

    #3

    Sad Potato To Happy Heeler. She’ll Be 1 In December

    unhappy_pappy Report

    #4

    6 Weeks To 12 Years

    theacropanda Report

    #5

    I Was So Worried About His Baby Short Snoot But He Really Grew Into His Face. 8 Weeks To 1 Year

    mooonsocket Report

    #6

    I Found Millie Next To A Dead Dog And A Smashed Dog Crate And Now Look At Her

    gggracie11 Report

    #7

    Meet Auggie Who’s Always Happy At The Vet (8 Weeks To 1 Year)

    j_maizy Report

    #8

    8 Weeks Old Puppy To 9 Month Old Derp

    CountDickeyDoo Report

    #9

    12 Weeks To 12 Months

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    These Pictures Are Taken 10 Months Apart

    deysiy Report

    #11

    Our First Walk With Him To 3 Years Later!

    cutername Report

    #12

    Freshman Year vs. Graduation

    Mdonel95 Report

    #13

    4.5lb Floof To 70lb Floof

    peachytennis92 Report

    #14

    Stark The Husky, 10 Weeks vs. 5 Months

    Whiskey_Roses Report

    #15

    Tormund The Saint Bernard From 9 Weeks Old To 2 Years Old!

    forever_cat_lady Report

    #16

    From Day 1 To 8 Weeks To 1 Year Old! Happy Birthday Boomer!

    raeraerae171 Report

    #17

    She Grew Up So Fast...9 Weeks To 10 Months

    Noellespell Report

    #18

    From 2 Months To 2 Years

    sydnielovely Report

    #19

    Dutch From 9 Weeks To 1 Year!

    IceIceRabies Report

    #20

    1 Year Difference

    HandmaidJam Report

    #21

    Flounder The Alien Puppy Turns Into A Cute Fluffy Boi!

    pawswalkthenorth Report

    #22

    When I First Got Her (Few Months Old) To Now (15 Years Old)

    stxmartin Report

    #23

    Our Good Boy Harvey

    Corblano Report

    #24

    Marvin 1 Month To 1 Year

    palomeux Report

    #25

    From A Timid Puppy To An Adventurous Trail Dog. They Grow Up So Fast!

    intothewoods123 Report

    #26

    This Is Rupert. He Is 13 Years Old!

    reddit.com Report

    #27

    2 Months To 6 Months. A Noticeable Growth Spurt!

    pancakebrain Report

    #28

    Sheriff Does A Grow. 8 Weeks To 1 Year

    believeinyourselfie Report

    #29

    My 9 Year Old Dog Next To My Pup At 2 Months And Again At 7 Months

    JAYPOREDDITS Report

    #30

    From A Cute Pup To A Handsome Dog

    commonvanilla Report

    #31

    10 Weeks To 1 Year. From Puppy To Bear

    shan_eh_dor Report

    #32

    In Honor Of Her First Birthday, Here's My Girl At About 4 Weeks And Again At 1 Year

    daisylion_ Report

    #33

    Chance At 6 Weeks Old And 1 Year Old

    SoleSurvivorGirl Report

    #34

    A Year Later And Carsen Has Learned To Smile!

    pazer_the_laser Report

    #35

    My Giant. From 15 Lbs To Over 65 In 8 Months

    kateslates Report

    #36

    Cane Corso - 130 Lb. Lap Boy. So Good

    GoGoCrumbly Report

    #37

    8weeks vs. 6mo (Not Sure If This Really Qualifies Because It’s From Puppy To Puppy!) Our Opie Is A Chonk

    wendingooo Report

    #38

    My Pretty Boy Elvis, At 1month Old - 11 Months Old. Love Him So Much

    anaknupp Report

    #39

    2 Months vs. 26 Months

    rowethere Report

    #40

    8 Weeks To 8 Months

    mutasly Report

    #41

    6 Weeks To Almost 3!

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    Yesterday Was Midas’s First Gotcha Day. 8 Wks vs. 1 Year (+8 Wks). He Has Grown Into Such A Handsome Potato

    wendingooo Report

    #43

    Fuzzy Boi Does A Color Change

    arkiologist Report

    #44

    10 Weeks To 14 Months

    strictlyprofessional Report

    #45

    Saying Goodbye Today, 13 Years

    candice13579 Report

    #46

    From Puppy To Bigger Puppy

    fancypants20 Report

    #47

    Rhodesian Ridgeback One Year Progression

    Who-dee-knee Report

    #48

    2 Months To 12 Months. We Love Our Big Floofy Samoyed Boy!

    Lodo11 Report

    #49

    The Boy That Keeps Me Going

    NBControl29 Report

    #50

    Dewey From 8wk Old Abandoned Pup To 10yo Brave Man

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    Y’all Said To Come Back When Miss Ember Was A Dog

    princess-marvel Report

    #52

    Salt And Pepper Puppy Beard

    kkrejci3 Report

    #53

    Taco, 8 Weeks To 2 Years

    cheesygordita-crunch Report

    #54

    Her Majesty Willow The Defiant

    Graham-Lee Report

    #55

    8 Weeks To His First Birthday Today - Happy Birthday Happy!

    AustieFrostie Report

    #56

    10 Weeks To 10 Years

    violant-cremes Report

    #57

    The Difference Six Months Makes

    raxis12 Report

    #58

    My Sweet Girl Stella

    x-xmeeganx-x Report

    #59

    Puppy Snoot -> Doggo Snoot

    sindoreiikitten Report

    #60

    My Jester! From Fluffy To Sleek

    jessielea0121 Report

    #61

    My Chunky Munkey From 8 Weeks To 1 Year

    Silkyraven Report

    #62

    Dahlia Struggling In The First Photo At 2 Months And Now At 1 Year And 5 Months

    Adelarosa92 Report

    #63

    My Little Ham

    Jonny_RockandFit Report

    #64

    1 Month, 2 Months, 4 Months, 8 Months, 1 Year:) Of Little Mia

    Swinty-Minty Report

    #65

    Here Is My Girl Daisy At 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, And 1 Year On Her Birthday In February

    shouldve-gone-with-a Report

    #66

    13 Weeks To 7 Months! Mom Can’t Hold Him Like That Anymore!

    p_ruthless Report

    #67

    9 Weeks To 9 Months, My Monster Boys

    Rigby87 Report

    #68

    8 Weeks Old vs. 1 Years Old. The Love Of Our Lives

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    Sansa The Shetland Sheepdog Att Four Weeks And Four Years Old

    AccordingProfessor0 Report

    #70

    Happy Gotcha Day Big Zeus! 4 Years And A Surprise Fluffy Rottweiler

    jolewhea Report

    #71

    Louie’s 6 Year Transformation

    tubassjeff Report

    #72

    My Old Man Passed Yesterday. I Thought I’d Share: From Adoption To Last Picture Taken. I Miss You, Jäger

    fuqphace_mcazzliqer Report

    #73

    3 Months To 3 1/2 Years Old

    cleaningmyrooms Report

    #74

    Here’s A Whole Family One Decade Later!

    iallaisi Report

    #75

    15 Weeks To 7 Months

    Welly-boots Report

    #76

    Sleeps On My Feet To This Day

    Fig_Bish Report

    #77

    Pria, From A 1 Month Old Peanut To A 2 Year Old Beast

    reddit.com Report

    #78

    Three Months To Two Years, And Still Just A Big Baby!

    shanna99 Report

    #79

    This Is Miller. 8 Weeks Old In The First Picture, 14 Months In Today’s Picture

    FYT94 Report

    #80

    My Baby Boy Fenrir From About 6 Weeks To 4 Years

    crysslaine Report

    #81

    They're Both Almost 2

    brokenstrings8 Report

    #82

    This Is Walter And It’s His First Birthday Today! (White Gsd). 15 Lbs To 110 In Only 10 Months

    nicwolford Report

    #83

    Bandit, 3 Months vs. 2 Years

    floofesh Report

    #84

    Puppy To Fluffy

    cshortround Report

    #85

    Ham, 2 Years In The Making

    Jayplex25 Report

    #86

    Ozzy At 8 Weeks To 1 Year! Most Handsome Boy

    ArcticSoul12 Report

    #87

    First And Last Day With My Best Friend Of 15 Years

    Therick333 Report

    #88

    The Day I Found Her (5weeks) vs. 5 Months Old. All 5 Abandoned Puppies Found Forever Homes

    Nuki19 Report

    #89

    From Three Months To Three Years

    commonvanilla Report

    #90

    Captain Jack 6 Weeks To 8 Months

    faith_helps Report

    #91

    From Pupper To Fluffer

    Stoner_chic813 Report

    #92

    Dutch At 9 Weeks And 9 Months

    IceIceRabies Report

    #93

    From 3 To 5 To 12 Months

    pawprintscharles Report

    #94

    30lbs In 6 Months!

    EchoWhiteGsd Report

    #95

    The Derpiest Transformation. Rocky Is 1 Today!

    bergalore Report

    #96

    5 And A Half Still %100 Cute Meet Dex

    Raw_sewage_- Report

    #97

    Chipper Puppy To 14 Years

    hoopdaddy48 Report

    #98

    From 9 Weeks Old To 1 Year Old

    hemingwaythegsd Report

    #99

    These Photos Were Taken About 12 Years Apart. Her One Ear Never Did Pop Up

    SerperDerperLerker Report

    #100

    My Pup Is 1 Year Old Today!

    atypicalfish Report

    #101

    He’s Always Been Such A Handsome Boy (‘:

    kenziemay29 Report

    #102

    My Boy Turned 1 Year Old Today :)

    AndmccReborn Report

    #103

    Goot From 8 Weeks To 6 Months

    No7h1ng Report

    #104

    From 3 Months To 2 Years, My Corgi Ned

    gradschoolgal93 Report

    #105

    From Smallie To Collie - Ciri At 3 Months vs. Ciri At 5 Months Today :)

    sindoreiikitten Report

    #106

    Two-Fur-One Special!

    maiapupper Report

    #107

    8 Weeks To 1 Year And Still A Clown

    GreekFreakkkk Report

    #108

    Sadies Glow Up, 12 Weeks To 10 Months

    reddit.com Report

    #109

    Same Snug, Four Year Difference

    abbymac823 Report

    #110

    From 3 Months Old To 3 Years Old!

    doyouspeakmylanguage Report

    #111

    Calhoun, 6 Weeks To 6 Months

    reddit.com Report

    #112

    Moose Turns 3 Tomorrow! Little To Thicc

    H3M_Smite Report

    #113

    From 8 Weeks To 1 Year

    AgtSeaCow Report

    #114

    Still Her Favorite Spot

    allonsylauren Report

    #115

    From Pound Pup To Queen Of The Couch

    brujabrojer Report

    #116

    The Overseer Then And Now

    nnyland Report

    #117

    3 Months To 9 Months. Still A Dork

    spacekittyx3 Report

    #118

    1.5 Months vs. 4.5 Months

    casums526 Report

    #119

    Connor Mcdavid's Bernadoodle. Not Sure Of Timeline But Worth A Post

    AzizMou Report

    #120

    Stella Is The Love Of My Life

    PillsrandyDobandy Report

    #121

    My Big Boy Texadog. Dec 2009 And Dec 2021

    Smorrville Report

    #122

    2 Months To 6 Months

    xxsavagebeauty Report

    #123

    Good Boi —> Skinny Boi —> Beefy Boi

    tulatarantula Report

    #124

    9 Weeks To 21 Weeks

    reddit.com Report

    #125

    12 Weeks To 2 And A Half Years

    umustalldie2 Report

    #126

    8 Weeks To 2 Years; Not Much Has Changed

    stopbuffering Report

    #127

    Justice: 6 Months To 2 Years

    opkc Report

