“Thailand Tsunami Of 2004”: 31 Historical Events That Got Swept Under The Rug
It can be pretty disconcerting to realize that things are happening all the time around us, to the point that massive events with far reaching consequences might be going on right now and most of us have no idea. However, the truth is that there is often not enough time to process every historical mystery.
We’ve gathered some examples of historic events that seem to often go overlooked. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.
The Panama Papers that exposed the list of elite who were hoarding vast amounts of wealth in offshore bank accounts. conveniently forgotten about entirely.
The Malaysia airlines flight disappearing... Still creeps me out
If they swept this one under the rug, they didn't do a particularly good job!
Several nuclear weapons the US DOD straight up lost.
Several sounds so bad. It’s only 6…. But realistically just 1 is still scary af
The Clinton administration funded nationwide fiber optic cable. The cable companies took the money, then disappeared it in all their late 90’s corporate consolidations. Paid for fiber optic cable, did not get it.
Biden was supposed to get internet to rural areas but never completed. seems every president has things like this
The Universal Music fire of 2008. The fire on June 1, 2008, destroyed anywhere from 120,000 to 175,000 master recordings.
Those few months in 2016 when people started dressing like clowns and terrorizing people
There was a huge scandal involving the UK foster care system. Social workers were getting paid more for each child they placed in foster care. This resulted in 100s/1000s of children being placed into foster care that didn’t need to be. To this day there has been no uproar or anything about it, it got swelter under the rug and unless you was personally involved (myself) then you will more than likely not have any idea about it
That's not how the system works. Social workers don't have that sort of power or authority.
Astroworld, why is no one talking abt this anymore! The Kardashians used all kinds of slightly smaller ‘scandals’ to try and cover the fact that they were involved with it such as getting their bbls removed or making a picture of their kids look deliberately photoshoped to get people talking abt them. It’s very smart of them and their teams but it still isn’t ok
The australian wildfires that were all the news just prior to covid.
This is the Black Summer bushfires 2019-20. Like all bushfires, these weren't forgotten by people in Australia. Every fire season we are reminded how bad it can get. There are tv ads about things that happened to real people during the black summer, like having to leave the family dog when evacuating because the fire was too close to try and find them. Last year was the 15 year anniversary of the Black Saturday fires that were the most devastating ones until black summer started. I moved a few years ago to a regional town, where some of the black saturday fires occurred. I spoke to people around the anniversary who lost their homes during these fires, it was just devastating, but somehow they managed to restart their lives. The man who started those fires was released from prison not long before the anniversary and allowed to live in the area again, which triggered a lot of people.
The US government admitted it couldn’t account for 2.3 trillion dollars of the budget on 9/10/01. The world forgot about it the next day.
Battle of Tours. If Charles Martel lost, Christendom would have been destroyed by the Umayyad Caliphate. There would be no Papal States, no Charlemagne, no Holy Roman Empire, No Germany, no third reich. Quite frankly history as we know it would turn out quite different.
Snoop Dogg changing his name to Snoop Lion for about a month
My sister loves lions, even has a nickname that is her name combined with lion, so we often tease her by calling her Snoop :)
The Philippine-American war. The war started in 1899, when the newly established Philippine republic, itself a product of a war of independence from Spanish rule that started in 1896, objected to the terms of the treaty ending the Spanish-American war that ceded the Philippines to the United States. Officially the war was over in 1902, but small resistance groups continued to fight on for several years. The war produced some 200,000 Filipino dead, a butcher's bill approximately 10 times higher than that of the more famous Spanish-American war that preceded it.
So, I know this is not exactly forgotten or erased as such, but the story of the Darien Scheme is remarkably unknown given its consequences.
To clarify, this was a Scottish attempt in the 1690s to set up a colony in the Panama region that failed disastrously and caused financial ruin to many investors in Scotland. It was this financial crisis that ultimately was a major contributing factor to Scotland agreeing to form a union with England in 1707, because the English would financially bail them out.
In short, combined with the Union of the Crowns that happened because Elizabeth I died childless, it caused the emergence of the United Kingdom.
The early history of Yamato Japan.
It's not 'erased' so much as 'burned.' This state did have an official record of its history, but the record was burned down in a great fire in the 6th/7th century. It was then recreated afterward, but... Well. There's better people than me who have discussed how the recreation seems to have done a lot to suit the interests of contemporary politics that doesn't seem to make much sense or line up with the archeological record of Japan's earlier history.
Creation of the Federal Reserve Bank in America. Maybe not forgotten but definitely not remembered.
The protests in Hong Kong seemed to vanish like they never happened when COVID started up.
Thailand Tsunami of 2004. Horrific, but never spoken about now.
Err...I watched a programme about it this week.
Over 800 tons of dead sealife including dolphins, washed up in Tampa Bay due to a fertilizer plant spill - never heard about this disaster again.
That Miami mall incident with the aliens, like what was that about
Kids setting off fireworks. Bayside is out doors and ppl thought it was gun fire. No aliens.
I'm gonna go for a wild one here and say Caesar's conquest of Gaul.
While a pretty well-known historical event, almost everything known about it comes directly from Caesar's diary or statements by people who were politically motivated to make him out as a savour/warmonger.
As an example of how little we actually know, Caesar would talk about a hard fought battle, uphill against an entrenched enemy and how they spent hours fighting under the worst possible conditions before having to withdraw but then state the Romans casualties were "simius threw his back out during a coughing fit, no other injuries, the gauls lost a million men"
The War of the Roses
Does anyone remember the Notre Dame burning? Idk it just feels weird, like, this happened about 2 years ago and nothing really is talked about it
I can’t be the only one who feels the Vegas shooting was massively swept under the rug considering it’s magnitude. Was in the news for a few weeks then was never really spoken about again. We have never been told an actual motive for it and I just feel like there’s so much more investigating that can and should be done.
The battle of long tan. 105 aussie, and 3 kiwi soldiers held back an entire NVA battalion for three and 1/2 hours. It's estimated that the Vietnamese battalion was up to 2500 men strong. 18 Australian soldiers died and 24 were wounded. 245 Vietnamese soldiers died and 350 were wounded.
The Great Smog of London in the 1950’s. Killed up to 12,000 and injured thousands more. A mysterious pea soup fog mixed with coal smog that covered the city for days. In the fog there was a crime wave where criminals were hidden by the fog and police couldn’t operate, and there was even one famous serial killer who killed in the fog. John Reginald Christie. A book about it called Death in The Air is very interesting and worth a read.
The SS Eastland tragedy in 1915. Happened in the Chicago River. Boat topples over and kills 844 people.
The Bronze Age Collapse comes to mind. All the Bronze age civilizations crashing into barbarism for a few hundred years.
If it’s anything like the world devastating Spanish flu then I think Covid will soon be denied and forgotten except by health experts.
The US invasion of Grenada
A "Wag the Dog" operation to distract the press from how the Reagan administration had just made a dog's breakfast out of its intervention in Lebanon.
Boston Marathon Bomber. Never hear anything on him.
October 7th, 2023. Over 1,200 people tortured, r@ped, burned alive. Women and girls r@ped in their homes. Parents tortured in front of their children. Children beheaded in front of their parents. Music festival invaded by shooters who started killing indiscriminately and chasing people into shelters, ensuring they would kill as many as possible. 250 civilians taken hostage, 100 still being kept. All the while, the perpetrators love streaming their vile actions on social media. Some were even wearing UN vests, or media vests. The world stopped talking about it as the details of that horrible day were still emerging. Instead, the victims are asked to view this "in context" or outright being told it never happened.
Just to add, 1,200 people, civilians mostly in their homes, died that day. Thousands more were injured. Over a hundred thousand still displaced and haven't been able to return home.Load More Replies...
