The year is gradually drawing to a close, which means that the corresponding trends are coming back into fashion: Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then Christmas is not far away. In fact, the most obvious indicator is that Mariah Carey has started to rise from the bottom of the music charts again with her immortal song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You". Trends are our everything nowadays.

However, trends change so quickly now that sometimes you don’t have time to figure out what they were all about, as everyone has already forgotten about the recent damn hot phenomenon or meme. This trending (at least for now...) thread in the Ask Reddit community is dedicated to such short-lived phenomena, and Bored Panda has made a selection of its best opinions especially for you.

More info: Reddit

#1

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends I got married in December of 2013. Our wedding video will always have us dancing around like idiots to Gangnam Style.

FluxCapacitor76 , officialpsy Report

#2

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends The whole 3D craze back in like 2010. Everybody thought it was the future after Avatar came out in theaters. EVERY movie tried to be 3D after that, there were 3D TVs, 3D phones, the Nintendo 3DS. And I think the craze disappeared in like a year because it gave people headaches.

SlowMoNo , freepik Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It had already been tried and failed in the movie world on more than one occasion. Somehow the public was, briefly, persuaded that the combination of CGI and 3D would overcome all the drawbacks of having to use special glasses and expensive equipment, but failed to see that the real problem is that it doesn't actually make a bad film any better.

#3

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Cinammon challenge.

Fit_General7058 Report

If we talk about trends and how they come in and out of vogue, then the modern world, of course, moves so fast that it's simply impossible to keep up with the current leaders in popularity. Just yesterday, it would seem, nothing could compare to the fame of that adorable baby hippo Moo Deng - and where is she today?

Well, she's living a happy childhood in her zoo, but she is definitely not the number one trend anymore. And unlikely to be in the top ten. And so it is with many other "kings for an hour." From the South Korean rapper PSY, who tore up YouTube twelve years ago, to NFTs (do you still remember that such a thing even exists?), this world simply moves at an incredible speed.
#4

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends The summer of Pokemon Go was awesome. People were up and outside, walking around and getting exercise. Strangers met and talked, and for a brief moment, it was cool to be social. Then, if I remember right, an app update broke the game and it fell off wildly in popularity.

Iironically, 4ish years later we had COVID, social distancing, and spent all our time indoors. A complete polar opposite from that one wonderful summer of Pokemon Go.

DSAPEER , David Grandmougin Report

#5

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Silly Bands. I worked retail at the time, and after they sold out, by the time we got stock into replace them, no one wanted them anymore and they all got clearanced out. Probably because all the schools immediately banned them.

Ekyou , EnigmaticDaze Report

#6

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends NFTs.

nahc1234 , Markus Spiske Report

Some trends were introduced into our lives quite artificially - for example, the boom of 3D films and TVs at the turn of the '00s and '10s turned out to be nothing more than an attempt by manufacturers to play on the stunning success of the Avatar movie. As it turned out later, there was not enough technology or content for the development of a full-scale market - and the technology itself, if overused, was quite dubious. But the trend itself took place, and that's a fact.
#7

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends It's pretty crazy how vine died so quickly, especially given how successful TikTok has been.

prss79513 , The Bee Family Report

#8

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends When people were dressing as clowns and chasing people after dark, early 2010s.

lt12765 , freepik Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It started as a publicity stunt for a low budget horror short film. It became viral for a while and quickly became a security issue when people dressed as clowns started pulling debatable "pranks", including assault and robbery. Finally, a couple of well publicized "pranks" that ended with the "clowns" having their asses rightfully handed to them with a well earned beating, and even a couple of idiots facing the wrong end of a shotgun, finally put an end to the trend.

#9

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Flappy Bird game.

JosepineCruz , mxmcd Report

"In fact, the world was the same a hundred or two hundred years ago - it's just that the speed at which information spread was completely different," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of Intent News Agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this post. "And the level of people's involvement was also significantly lower."

"That is, if something became fashionable in Paris, London or New York, let's say, at the beginning of the last century, it took days and weeks for word of mouth to spread the news. Then the newspapers wrote about it, and only after that, months later, did the popularity of the phenomenon spread to other cities and countries."
#10

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Remember that week everyone was into sea shanty's for some reason?

Snackdoc189 , NathanEvanss Report

#11

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Remember planking?

NoLegeIsPower Report

#12

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Harlem shake .. this viral dance craze was huge for few weeks but the hype died just as fast.

blossomgalxo , DizastaMusic Report

"Today, the life cycle of a trend is measured in days, weeks at most, and often even a few hours. If we talk about this or that meme, we laughed, forwarded it to a couple of friends in messengers - and that's it, switched to something else. This is neither good nor bad, it's just a feature of the contemporary world," Valery concludes.
#13

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Whatever that “very mindful, very demure” s**t was a couple of weeks ago.

modssssss293j Report

#14

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Remember that month or so in the 90's when we were all listening to Gregorian Chants?

sev45day , Michel Grolet Report

#15

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Everyone claiming they were moving to Threads.

ode-to-clear , Nik Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, they did. Threads skyrocketed to 200 million users, gaining +33% userbase in a matter of a week

Why else is it important to remember half-forgotten trends? Because popularity is actually cyclical. For example, just a decade and a half ago, mustaches were perceived as an absolute anachronism, and today they are nearly at the peak of men's fashion. Who knows, maybe tomorrow the yo-yo will come back into vogue (Tamagotchi, at least, is back), we will again hunt Pokemon, and arrange wild and weird performances to the sounds of Harlem Shake?

#16

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Those heat-sensitive colour-changing to shirts that made it extra obvious when someone was a sweaty mess. Hypercolor. I think. .

Stonecoldjanea , tightmorals Report

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen one in the real world, only seen them mocked online.

#17

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Those crinkly popcorn shirts from the early 2000s. They looked like doll clothes and stretched to human sized when you put them on.

A_shy_neon_jaguar , stfx2012 Report

#18

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Livestrong bracelets.

KP_Wrath , schizochode Report

But until all of the above happens, let's just give free rein to nostalgia and dive into the past. And this post, like Professor Dumbledore's Pensieve, will take us back to the glorious (or not) times of Flappy Bird game, Gangnam Style and Google+. Or something else that you yourself remember well and want to share with others in the comments to this post.

#19

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends That weird poo thing, where every other accessory was covered in the poo emoji. Shirts, pants, stuffed toys, figures. I’m so glad that ended. I was sick as hell of seeing that dumbass grinning s**t all over everything.

IcyButterscotch7611 , Portuguese Gravity Report

#20

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Calling someone “bae” and shutter shades.

Odd-Day-4822 , Oleksandr P Report

#21

Remember when Garth Brooks dressed up as Chris Gaines? That didn’t last long.

CampfireGuitars Report

#22

Fidget spinners. I still have one in my desk.

ChewieArtist Report

#23

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends That moment when Google really tried to make Google+ happen.

PCoda , Tracy Le Blanc Report

#24

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Does the existence of the Segway count as a trend?

Skwaasher , Timur Romanov Report

#25

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Google Glass.

ScaricoOleoso , Clint Patterson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It had its good run as a technology demonstrator and development platform, i.e. the very reason it was created for. It was never meant to be a mass product, and it laid the basis for some patents and innovations that are still in use in wearable devices and VR sets. This was not the failure people think it was.

#26

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Those whipped coffees that everyone was making during Covid lockdowns. A Dalgona?

I feel like everyone made precisely one of those to try it out, proclaimed that it was delicious and then never made another ever again.

wolvesdrinktea , khats cassim Report

#27

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Guys wearing two polo shirts and popping up both collars.

Aggressive_Fact_3707 , anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Two polo is dumb, but the popped collar is how they were meant to be worn. The Polo was -as the name suggest- an evolution of the outfit for Polo players. It was transformed into a tennis outfit by Renée Lacoste for the 2026 Olympic games. He started using it because it was more comfortable than the cotton shirts used until then, and the pop-up collar prevented sunburns to the neck when playing long sets.

#28

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends "Hover" Boards

I remember seeing some guy downtown riding one when they first came out and he had his arms crossed with this insufferably smug expression on his face as if to say 'LOOK AT ME AND HOW COOL I AM' so I intentionally looked the other way. I'm pretty sure the ones that didn't catch fire stopped working after a few weeks.

97PG8NS , Boris Hamer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have been banned from public transport in many places and also several cities which didn't straight up ban them made helmet -or even insurance- mandatory, meaning they are not practical anymore. After some common models proved to be a fire hazard customs started cracking down on unckecked imports, so getting one was also not cheap or easy anymore.

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Pet rocks?

Mood rings.

fermat9990 , Nickelodeon Report

#30

Strawberry dresses. They were hot for like a week max.

Jesus-God-Cornbread Report

#31

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends I remember yo-yos being a huge thing for like a minute when I was a kid.

disgruntledhoneybee , Eric Prouzet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ixangacancun avatar
Ixanga Cancun
Ixanga Cancun
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yoyos have been a thing on and off since they were invented in 440bce. They will have their day again .. and again ...

#32

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends Jeans that were more holes than jeans. It moderated back to majority jean material quite quickly.

Next-Food2688 , Muhamed Batu Ak Report

#33

Extreme Ironing. I had a flatmate that broke her ankle doing this and the thought still sends me into the beyond.

HonestlyKindaOverIt Report

#34

34 Trends That Were So Short-Lived, You Could Hardly Call Them Trends 90s swing music.

hmmgross , movie-screencaps Report

