This page is run by model Paige Woolen. On her account, she likes to post photos in bikinis and lingerie as it makes her feel empowered. Since she started posting these pictures, many people, mostly dudes, hence the account’s name, started messaging her.

While some of the messages were pretty sweet and encouraging or a little funny, others were appalling. So, sometimes Paige answers them and then shares them on the aforementioned account. This way, she raises awareness of how harsh and gross people can be in private messages. She says she shouldn’t be harassed because she posts a photo in a bikini.

It's sad, but quite a lot of men indeed view bikini photos as an invitation, when usually it isn’t. Just as Paige said, she posts them to feel empowered. Other women want to express themselves or boast about their bodies or the fact that they’re on vacation. Even if they post these photos for attention, it doesn’t mean they deserve to be harassed publicly or privately.



