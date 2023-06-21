Light is not the only fastest thing in the world that holds this label. There are a lot of things in the world that go fast in other categories. From man-made machines to Eminem, who holds the record as the fastest rapper — even the speed of light has nothing against them. Some of these have even earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records! As with anything in this world, there are certain rules that the fastest things in the world must follow to earn that sweet “quick” label.

When something zooms past, it is fast. However, it’s important to determine what kind of object it is — man-made or natural — and where it is zooming around — on Earth or in space. If you look at the fastest man-made object, then that would be Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe. It travels through space fast enough to earn a record in the Guinness Book. Taking a step back and looking at people, Eminem — the man, the myth, the legend — is the fastest human in the world, rap-wise. Since rap requires you to speak a lot of words in a short period, the faster you are, the better you can perform. So, Eminem, the rap god himself, had to say a couple of hundred words in just 30 seconds.

From the Soviet K-222 submarine to the North American X-15 airplane, there are things that are fast enough to break world records and set a standard for others. To showcase just how many fast things are in the world, we have compiled some of them in the list below. Since some are faster and more interesting than others, be sure to upvote the ones you found interesting. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about the fastest thing in the world, do so in the comments below.