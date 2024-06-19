“Little Passing Thoughts”: 40 Illustrations By Orfeo Tagiuri
Let us introduce you to Orfeo Tagiuri, an artist based in London. While he is a man of many talents, including painting, drawing, performance, film, woodcarving, animation, and music, today we want to share some of his unique and charming illustrations from his collection "Little Passing Thoughts."
Orfeo describes these doodles as small treasures fished from the river of his thoughts. Creating them brings him joy and peace, and he hopes viewers can feel the same. These drawings offer a glimpse into his creative mind, blending simplicity and depth to capture fleeting moments of beauty.
More info: Instagram | littlepassingthoughts.com | orfeotagiuri.com
Orfeo Tagiuri is an artist with a rich cultural background. His dad is Italian-Mexican, and his mom is German-Irish. Orfeo started his art journey at Stanford, studying creative writing in a school focused on technology. "There I was, studying creative writing and literature, in a very engineering-heavy, computer science-heavy school," he shared. Despite this, the artistfound a small group of creative friends who inspired him to pursue his art.
After college, Orfeo moved to New York and worked in photography, art writing, and at a famous bookshop and gallery in Paris called Yvon Lambert. There, he was inspired by artists like Jean-Charles Blais and David Horvitz, who used unusual materials and techniques. Orfeo was especially impressed by Horvitz's vases made from melted seaglass and the poetic orbs released into the Atlantic.
Orfeo then went to London to study at the Slade School of Fine Art. "I didn't really paint very much because I actually just didn't like painting at all," the artist confessed. Even though he didn’t like painting much, the open-minded community at Slade helped him figure out what he truly enjoyed in art. He loved the friendly atmosphere where people shared ideas and learned from each other.
During the pandemic, Orfeo started making daily drawings and sharing them on Instagram. His simple piece, "Take care of yourself," gained many followers quickly. Orfeo was moved by the messages from people who loved his drawings, realizing how art can connect people. He believes change is important in his work, inspired by nature's cycles. "I only really get stuck when I try not to change," he says, showing his belief in always growing and evolving.
Orfeo's art is strongly inspired by nature and its constant changes, reflecting his philosophy. "I do a lot of work about plants, nature, the sun, and the moon. These are all things that are always changing and growing," he says.