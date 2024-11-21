ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Greenwood, a landscape photographer and AI artist from Vancouver, has a knack for turning nature’s raw beauty into something unforgettable. Some of his works are straight-up photos, edited just enough to bring out their best, while others take a wild turn into dreamlike, almost otherworldly scenes.

His latest project, "Metalands," pushes this even further, blending photography, AI, and his creative vision to craft surreal landscapes that feel like they’re pulled straight out of a daydream. Whether it’s a lake glowing in soft golden light, a mountain wrapped in mist, or a forest bursting with color, his work draws you in and makes you feel like you’re standing right there—or maybe in a slightly cooler version of reality.

More info: Instagram | danielgreenwoodphotography.com | x.com