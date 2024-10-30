ADVERTISEMENT

Science is deemed a very serious discipline that is quite incompatible with humor. And rightly so, as it requires composure and concentration to gather data, analyze, interpret, and test it so discoveries and innovations that we live with today can be made. However, sometimes it can be beneficial to combine the two, especially when learning about it so the information doesn’t go in one ear and out the other.

The Facebook group “The Darker Side Of Science” has mastered doing exactly so—blending fun and science. Bored Panda has gathered their best posts in the list below, which is full of “bad experiments, worse scientists, studies you wish to god you could unsee, and much, much more.” Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you found to be unexpectedly dark.