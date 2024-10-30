ADVERTISEMENT

Science is deemed a very serious discipline that is quite incompatible with humor. And rightly so, as it requires composure and concentration to gather data, analyze, interpret, and test it so discoveries and innovations that we live with today can be made. However, sometimes it can be beneficial to combine the two, especially when learning about it so the information doesn’t go in one ear and out the other.

The Facebook group “The Darker Side Of Science” has mastered doing exactly so—blending fun and science. Bored Panda has gathered their best posts in the list below, which is full of “bad experiments, worse scientists, studies you wish to god you could unsee, and much, much more.” Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you found to be unexpectedly dark.

#1

The man that marks 28 days is probably the man that looks at the sky and goes ‘hmm that big white thing in the sky disappears every 28 days or so. Seems important’

#2

#3

Kasha Patel is a passionate advocate for combining science with humor. She’s “an Indian-American stand-up comedian and science journalist who brings science into comedy and comedy into science,” her bio writes.

Every day she's blending two seemingly polar opposite worlds. By day she’s a science journalist, covering everything about the environment and climate change. By night, she stands on the stage telling science jokes in the Washington, D.C., area and hosts science comedy events. Before this, she spent 8 years at NASA working as a science writer and now she's a deputy weather editor at The Washington Post.

#4

#5

#6

Kasha combines her scientific chemistry background with stand-up comedy, which results in jokes about scientific studies, physics, chemistry, math, and scientists, making it a full-on science-themed comedy. 

To get a better idea of how such a blend works, we have an example of one of her bits that she had previously shared for Wake Forest Magazine.

“A recent science study stated that people are less afraid of hurricanes with female names—except for the guy who has a wife named Katrina.” 

She continues, “I think these female hurricanes are just not named appropriately. If there was a hurricane named ‘Serena Williams’ arms,’ people would be freaking out.”
#7

#8

#9

“Two years after graduating from Wake Forest with a chemistry degree, I’ve been frequenting bars and clubs telling jokes to strangers several times a week. I have heard dirty jokes, clean jokes, but rarely do I hear science jokes. Even more rarely do I hear an appreciation for science jokes from the non-science-minded,” she wrote for Wake Forest Magazine. 
#10

#11

By that time you might need to the way everything is so expensive.

#12

When she first started including science jokes in her comedy routines, she was heckled and misunderstood, and the nerdy bits were often followed by silence. So for some time, she avoided doing them. But after a while, she felt weird not including such a part of herself in her comedy and went to organize a science-only joke comedy night that kickstarted it all. 

#13

#14

#15

If you did that to a friend of mine that hates spiders, he probably burn his house down to get rid of the spider.

Now she’s trying to get comedy to a whole new nerd level. “I joke about nerd stuff, and the way that I analyze my comedy is pretty nerdy. The thing I like about comedy is that there’s a great power to unite different groups, and because of my interest in science, it felt natural to want to joke about science,” she said in a Forest Magazine interview
#16

#17

#18

Her main aim with science comedy is to adapt science to be accessible to the general public, not just to the scientific community or “nerd culture.” “I realized that by combining both of these things, stand-up comedy actually has a lot of qualities that can make science more approachable for people who think it's boring or don't care,” she said in her TED talk. 
#19

#20

#21

She believes that science relates to everybody and is everywhere, whether people realize it or not. So she tries to take advantage of that in her comedy. “I just want to show that science can be cool,” she said to NPR.

#22

#23

#24

“It can be fun. I want science to be approachable. And I think that people think of scientists as kind of stodgy people, and the stuff that they do is too difficult to understand. And I want my jokes to show, no, it's all about how you approach the subject, how you can communicate the subject. And it can be something quite enjoyable. There's a lot of potential for bringing science to the masses through comedy,” she concluded.

#25

#26

#27

I want to leave you with another of Kasha’s jokes that prove that science and humor can be a compatible combination. “My comedy career is a lot like climate change. It’s pretty unbelievable, even though there’s evidence of it occurring all around us.”
#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

