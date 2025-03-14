“Biology, Medicine, Chemistry”: 100 Of The Funniest Memes All About ScienceInterview With Owner
Qualitative methods, plasmids and research proposals don’t seem like the subjects to joke about. For a long time, scholars have avoided humor when talking about science-related topics in fear of people not taking them seriously enough. However, a new study recently denied this, claiming that the appropriate use of humor can improve science communication by making scientists look more likeable and reliable. It turns out that science and humor are compatible after all.
That’s why today we’re featuring a list of hilarious memes associated with the natural sciences (biology, medicine and chemistry), courtesy of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made your geeky heart happy.
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with the founder of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page, Mitya, who's been blending humor and science for quite some time.
This post may include affiliate links.
The effect of angled surfaces when hit by a projectile is that it gets deflected - It's an actual consideration in armour design for vehicles
The founder of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page, Mitya, kindly agreed to tell us more about his connection to science and how he created the page in the first place.
"I hold a PhD in medical sciences and have been involved in medical and biological research for about a decade, both in academia and in a startup. My research interests range from the biology of aging and longevity to cultivated meat and CAR NK cell therapies. Let’s just say I’ve spent more time around petri dishes than most people spend around their kitchen dishes," he joked.
Mitya tells us that the idea for this page came to him after he noticed that all the science meme pages weren't really focusing on biology and medicine.
"At first, I was worried we’d run out of material but after all, there are only so many jokes about fruit flies and pipettes, right? Turns out I was completely wrong! The ideas are endless, and the page took off faster than a lab intern running after a rolling tube of PCR samples," he said.
"We soon opened a group so that anyone, not just admins, could post content. It’s always fascinating to see what people share, whether it’s a brand-new joke about lab life or a heartfelt question about experimental mishaps."
This could have easily been as bad as a nuclear h*******t. Edit: S H I T! I meant H O L O C A U S T.
Since its creation in 2011, the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page has garnered over 1.6 million followers. The founder believes its success lies in it being the first meme page exclusively dedicated to biology, resonating with a broad audience of scientists, researchers, students, professionals, and teachers.
"Before “Trust Me, I’m A Biologist,” there wasn’t really a place to find memes that poked fun at the daily research grind—like that special moment when you realize you’ve been calibrating the wrong pipette for 45 minutes. These kinds of jokes remind people they’re not alone in their lab struggles. At the end of a long day, sometimes seeing someone else’s hilarious gel electrophoresis fail can turn your own fiasco into a shared laugh."
They keep these ten dentists locked up in their basement.
Having run a page that's been blending humor and science for over a decade, Mitya believes humor is essential in science.
"Let’s be honest: biology (and research in general) can be stressful. If you can’t laugh about the time you accidentally used the wrong buffer, turning your cells into goo—how else are you going to cope? Sharing these misadventures not only provides comic relief but also builds camaraderie among fellow scientists. Sure, you can overdo it, but as long as it’s done in good spirit, humor is a fantastic way to remind everyone that behind every serious scientist is a real person who occasionally forgets which tube they labeled five minutes ago. Science should be fun!" he said.
Anything to avoid using the metric system, eh?
The previously mentioned study backs up Mitya's opinion as it claims that including amusing elements in scientific content can be quite beneficial.
The new study published in the Journal of Science Communication on March 10, 2025, and led by Alexandra Lynn Frank, a doctoral student at the Grady College of Mass Communication, has found that humor "can both have positive impacts on the likability of a communicator, as well as enhancing perceptions that the message is an appropriate and legitimate source of scientific information."
"Politicians, entertainers, and advertisers often use humor because people tend to like and connect with people who can make them laugh. When people find something funny, they're usually less likely to argue with or reject the message or the person delivering it. Our research supports this idea. We found that humor can aid scientists' communication efforts, but only if people think they're funny," Frank further explained.
It’s very important that people find the science communicators funny because if they aren’t on board with the humor used, it can have the opposite of a desirable effect. “However, it is important to note that recent research conducted by my co-authors indicates that harsh forms of satire can be perceived as aggressive, which may undermine the credibility of the source of scientific information."
We are in fact better at smelling petrichor than sharks are at detecting blood in water
But when humor is used responsibly, it can be a powerful tool “that can humanize scientists and create meaningful connections with the public on social media. By leveraging humor, scientists can simplify complex concepts, making them more relatable and easier to understand.”
If you find a snail (not slug) with a damaged house but the animal unharmed, you can take them in for a while. Feed them lettuce and ground egg shell (or any source of calcium), keep them wet. A tupper box with a kitchen towel at the bottom and daily water spraying works fine (don't forget the mesh on top). The snail can rebuild its shell, and you'll feel like Albert Schweitzer. :D
My grandma was in Ukraine at the time of the accident. She was really impressed by their cleanliness - they would wash the streets and even the buildings several times a day. (yes, she didn't know why they were doing this, as the authorities tried so hard to cover up the accident at first)
No the "female bird" is too strapping. Its more like this Dame-Edna-...5-jpeg.jpg
That would be one hell of a revenge. Forget hiding a tracker or a rotten fish in someone's car!
Why are they hiding behind ironing boards? Are they being attacked by zombie housemaids?