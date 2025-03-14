ADVERTISEMENT

Qualitative methods, plasmids and research proposals don’t seem like the subjects to joke about. For a long time, scholars have avoided humor when talking about science-related topics in fear of people not taking them seriously enough. However, a new study recently denied this, claiming that the appropriate use of humor can improve science communication by making scientists look more likeable and reliable. It turns out that science and humor are compatible after all.

That’s why today we’re featuring a list of hilarious memes associated with the natural sciences (biology, medicine and chemistry), courtesy of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that made your geeky heart happy.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with the founder of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page, Mitya, who's been blending humor and science for quite some time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Armadillo with caption about bullet ricochet, humorous comment below; science meme on biology, medicine, chemistry theme.

trust.biologist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The effect of angled surfaces when hit by a projectile is that it gets deflected - It's an actual consideration in armour design for vehicles

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman humorously explaining a science concept about light traveling faster than sound. Science meme with funny text.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A humorous science meme with text about a parrot talking.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The founder of the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page, Mitya, kindly agreed to tell us more about his connection to science and how he created the page in the first place.

    "I hold a PhD in medical sciences and have been involved in medical and biological research for about a decade, both in academia and in a startup. My research interests range from the biology of aging and longevity to cultivated meat and CAR NK cell therapies. Let’s just say I’ve spent more time around petri dishes than most people spend around their kitchen dishes," he joked.
    #4

    Science meme about cell replacement humor, pondering how past embarrassments were done by new cells.

    trust.biologist , showerfeelings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny meme about donating kidneys, blending humor with science and medicine themes.

    trust.biologist , mariana057 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Adorable baby Pallas cat at Helsinki Zoo being held by a person with gloves, showcasing cute wildlife in science.

    trust.biologist , NoNameGirl8686 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Mitya tells us that the idea for this page came to him after he noticed that all the science meme pages weren't really focusing on biology and medicine.

    "At first, I was worried we’d run out of material but after all, there are only so many jokes about fruit flies and pipettes, right? Turns out I was completely wrong! The ideas are endless, and the page took off faster than a lab intern running after a rolling tube of PCR samples," he said.

    "We soon opened a group so that anyone, not just admins, could post content. It’s always fascinating to see what people share, whether it’s a brand-new joke about lab life or a heartfelt question about experimental mishaps."
    #7

    Person on a plane shows arm tattoo of heartbeat with words, humorously connecting medicine and science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Otter and seal humor meme about biology, with otter looking at a seal underwater.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Trucks labeled Coca-Cola and Pepsi overturned, humorously depicting a near apocalyptic scenario. Science meme humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This could have easily been as bad as a nuclear h*******t. Edit: S H I T! I meant H O L O C A U S T.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Since its creation in 2011, the ‘Trust Me, I'm A "Biologist"’ Facebook page has garnered over 1.6 million followers. The founder believes its success lies in it being the first meme page exclusively dedicated to biology, resonating with a broad audience of scientists, researchers, students, professionals, and teachers.

    "Before “Trust Me, I’m A Biologist,” there wasn’t really a place to find memes that poked fun at the daily research grind—like that special moment when you realize you’ve been calibrating the wrong pipette for 45 minutes. These kinds of jokes remind people they’re not alone in their lab struggles. At the end of a long day, sometimes seeing someone else’s hilarious gel electrophoresis fail can turn your own fiasco into a shared laugh."
    #10

    Dentist humor on toothpaste opinions, highlighting the irony in the medical field.

    trust.biologist , jturnerdds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Elephant swimming in a river, and another walking with a calf, highlighting biology in nature's habitat.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Cows amusingly sitting like dogs on grass, showcasing a humorous take on animal behavior in science memes.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Having run a page that's been blending humor and science for over a decade, Mitya believes humor is essential in science.

    "Let’s be honest: biology (and research in general) can be stressful. If you can’t laugh about the time you accidentally used the wrong buffer, turning your cells into goo—how else are you going to cope? Sharing these misadventures not only provides comic relief but also builds camaraderie among fellow scientists. Sure, you can overdo it, but as long as it’s done in good spirit, humor is a fantastic way to remind everyone that behind every serious scientist is a real person who occasionally forgets which tube they labeled five minutes ago. Science should be fun!" he said.

    #13

    AI detects potential breast cancer early, enhancing medical diagnostics in science through innovative technology solutions.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And not to create uncanny-valley art that steals the jobs of real arists.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Science meme about fish: saltwater vs. freshwater dilemmas, with a character saying "Water is water" humorously.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fossilized Thalassotitan atrox skull humorously compared in size to Danny DeVito, illustrating science humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The previously mentioned study backs up Mitya's opinion as it claims that including amusing elements in scientific content can be quite beneficial. 

    The new study published in the Journal of Science Communication on March 10, 2025, and led by Alexandra Lynn Frank, a doctoral student at the Grady College of Mass Communication, has found that humor "can both have positive impacts on the likability of a communicator, as well as enhancing perceptions that the message is an appropriate and legitimate source of scientific information."
    #16

    Biology majors smile at bugs while computer science majors look shocked, humorously comparing science disciplines.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Funny science meme: A child justifies leaving toy dinosaurs on the floor by saying it was their planet first.

    trust.biologist , XplodingUnicorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Panda meme humorously comparing pandas to people seeing glasses-off for the first time.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "Politicians, entertainers, and advertisers often use humor because people tend to like and connect with people who can make them laugh. When people find something funny, they're usually less likely to argue with or reject the message or the person delivering it. Our research supports this idea. We found that humor can aid scientists' communication efforts, but only if people think they're funny," Frank further explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Elderly man with glasses smiling under text about PhD stress, humorously highlighting challenges in science fields like biology.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grad school is a hazing, not an education. Persistence, Hardheadedness and Determination.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Cat meme humorously references Schrodinger's box, blending science with humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    A humorous meme about science, highlighting the importance of data analysis in experiments.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s very important that people find the science communicators funny because if they aren’t on board with the humor used, it can have the opposite of a desirable effect. “However, it is important to note that recent research conducted by my co-authors indicates that harsh forms of satire can be perceived as aggressive, which may undermine the credibility of the source of scientific information."
    #22

    Model of Chernobyl as a humidifier, emitting steam, with humorous reaction in a tweet.

    trust.biologist , PresidentIRE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Dog dressed in colorful attire, humorously illustrating a science meme about predicting rain.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    d4rkpone avatar
    TotallyNOTAFox
    TotallyNOTAFox
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are in fact better at smelling petrichor than sharks are at detecting blood in water

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Lizard meme showing male supporting female, humorously depicting science theme.

    trust.biologist , LowArctic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But when humor is used responsibly, it can be a powerful tool “that can humanize scientists and create meaningful connections with the public on social media. By leveraging humor, scientists can simplify complex concepts, making them more relatable and easier to understand.”
    #25

    Bell peppers arranged in a bell curve pattern at a grocery store, humorously linked to science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Penguin from a movie scene humorously reacts to vibrating air as music, highlighting a science joke.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet about infertility joke with funny reply, highlighting science in a humorous context.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can all pray she won't procreate cause her kids will have the IQ of a houseplant

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Desert fox versus dessert fox meme, showcasing science humor with animals in different environments.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Text image discussing the science of emotional tears from a social media post.

    trust.biologist , FaithfullyBP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Slugs escaping from a makeshift leaf and stone enclosure, humorously resembling a biology experiment gone awry.

    trust.biologist , cwilso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you find a snail (not slug) with a damaged house but the animal unharmed, you can take them in for a while. Feed them lettuce and ground egg shell (or any source of calcium), keep them wet. A tupper box with a kitchen towel at the bottom and daily water spraying works fine (don't forget the mesh on top). The snail can rebuild its shell, and you'll feel like Albert Schweitzer. :D

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Science meme of a lecture on relative dating, with humorous professor's note on a slide.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Funny science meme text about academia and cults; humor on belonging in science fields like biology, medicine, chemistry.

    trust.biologist , Thetaelizabeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Clay penguin meme humorously depicting the body's struggle with sleep, related to biology and science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Meme about a group of men lost at sea, highlighting humor in science themes like biology and psychology.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katherinewiggins avatar
    Sniggiw
    Sniggiw
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar to the astronauts that are currently stuck in space....umm, do you really want to come back??

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Trojan horse labeled "physics" with "maths" inside, being pulled by a "physics teacher" towards "students". Science meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A child holding a baby, looking displeased, illustrating a funny meme about supervising science projects.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Doctors saving nurses while lab people depicted underwater, highlighting science humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Periodic table with humorous licking guide; combines elements of biology, medicine, chemistry in science meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    A plant with a funny face resembling an expression, humorously reflecting on science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Stick insect and ladybug in a humorous science meme about feeling invisible and needing a hug.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Lobster resembles a giant alien on a metallic planet. Science meme humor with water droplets like stars.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Mona Lisa and child-like drawing humorously comparing research proposal and PhD thesis in science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Pie chart meme humorously depicting "Benefits of staying in academia after PhD," highlighting science-related struggles.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Duck crossing parking lot with tire tracks behind, humorously suggesting speed, relating to science memes.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Creative insect architecture with tiny stairs on a pot; playful take on biology and design humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    COVID-19 test meme with humorous text exchange about vasectomy, part of funny science memes.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Spider on grapes highlighting the importance of washing fruit, humorously related to biology and medicine.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    National Park Service humor about hiking safety, highlighting wildlife options in a biology context.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Two men discussing science, with one pondering how dinosaur sounds were imagined without hearing them.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Plastic crab skeleton display highlights funny science-themed decor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Baby toucan meme showcasing humor in science-related content, focusing on biology.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Science meme showing a humorous exchange between PhDs and journal publishers about research copyright and payment.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Comparison meme humorously questioning intelligence between a young person and Einstein; science-related achievements listed.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contrary to popular belief, being good at Rubik's cube is not an indication of high intelligence.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Biology-Medicine-Chemistry-Memes

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Tweet about Chernobyl documentary inaccuracies with a woman's surprised expression, featuring science-related humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandma was in Ukraine at the time of the accident. She was really impressed by their cleanliness - they would wash the streets and even the buildings several times a day. (yes, she didn't know why they were doing this, as the authorities tried so hard to cover up the accident at first)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    Man labeled as 'Female birds' and a colorful person labeled as 'Male birds' humorously depicting science-related meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Hand holding an adorable mole, showcasing its surprising charm. Perfect for a smile-inducing science meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he needs some more plants to dig up, I'll volunteer mine!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #58

    Yulan magnolia blossoms resemble small birds, humorously linking biology and perception through a funny science meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Strong outdoor plant and weak indoor plant meme about biology humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny science meme warning against drinking uranium dioxide peroxide.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Diagram of sodium channel in biology with humorous "Batman" text added.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A girl I went to school with actually called her daughter Nana after Batman....no joke!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    Car with a swarm of bees, humorous commentary about counting bees, related to science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be one hell of a revenge. Forget hiding a tracker or a rotten fish in someone's car!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #63

    Researcher labeled figure hilariously attacking "Data" in a medieval painting meme about science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny science meme depicting a monster and a woman with text about research and reluctance to delete work.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Man in a suit drawing organic chemistry on chalkboard; another disheveled man drawing same on rock. Chemistry meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Day one would realistically teach you methane, the simplest organic compound. Benzene and its likes should be at a later day.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #66

    Cartoon meme with biologists frustrated, while physicists, chemists, and biochemists sit smugly discussing science humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well ... in my school you had to choose (minimum) one science for your Abitur (A-Levels). Biology was always chosen by those who sucked at STEM subjects but needed the credits.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Baby swordfish with tiny sword on fingertip, highlighting funny science meme in biology.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    A humorous science meme about glycogen, featuring a conversation about breaking things in biology.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Two people crouch behind a wooden barrier, humorously illustrating science in a medical context.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they hiding behind ironing boards? Are they being attacked by zombie housemaids?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    Funny science meme about academics understanding Jurassic Park and research funding.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    A humorous tweet about a student's science paper and analysis, noting limited understanding.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Two-panel meme depicting a plasmid exchange between "Me" and "Bacteria" in a humorous science setting.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Science meme about a rat study showing jazz preference on substances, prompting a humorous response.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Hand holding a cashew labeled 9 kcal, with a 327 kcal label for a dog, highlighting funny science meme about calories.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Drake meme humorously comparing two identical "Data" labels, relating to science.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Man confused by paper about spiders as web developers, humorously linking science to finding bugs.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Science meme contrasting annotated paper with approval gesture.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Character at a desk humorously reacts to mass extinction, highlighting science longevity of sharks in biology context.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Person holding a seagull covered in curry, mistaken for an exotic bird, humorously linking biology and chemistry.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Man holding a tube with a fish inside, labeled as an emotional support trout, humorously linked to biology in science memes.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Diagram humorously comparing wood cutting methods; a great science meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This just shows how a sawmill that makes planks would do it. Wooden fence posts and gate posts, joists, beams etc etc etc They are cut in many ways

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Funny science meme: "Getting a paper published takes longer than making a COVID vaccine."

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Triangle graph humorously depicting watermelon tastiness for science meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Tiny plastic bag humorously represents PhD science funding.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    A woman pointing at a child, with text about procrastination and becoming a researcher. Science humor meme.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Science meme: Mendeleev stands with hands on hips, reacting to the irony of students memorizing the periodic table.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't know about other countries, but they never made us memorize it. The periodic table usually hung on the wall of chemistry classrooms, in plain sight.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #87

    Child illustrating science meme with plant in helmet, highlighting biology, medicine, and chemistry humor.

    trust.biologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down